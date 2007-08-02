Star Tracks - Thursday, August 2, 2007
STILL STANDING
She may be on crutches – but that doesn't stop Rihanna from catching a good deal! The "Umbrella" singer – who "ran into a chair on her first day of vacation [in L.A.]," says her rep – didn't let her bum foot stop her from hitting several Beverly Hills boutiques on Wednesday.
WITH OPEN ARMS
Tyra Banks spreads her wings for a photo shoot in New York's Central Park on Wednesday. The TV personality has been in the Big Apple filming her talk show, but it hasn't been all work: Banks also squeezed in some quality family time.
IT'S SHOWTIME!
Mary-Kate Olsen offers a dazzling smile as she makes her way down the red carpet at the Hollywood premiere of Weeds and Californication on Wednesday. The actress is making her TV return, playing a devoted Christian girl, Tara, when the third season of the Showtime series begins airing on Aug. 13.
STUNNING ARRIVAL
Decked out in a strapless champagne cocktail dress, Nicole Kidman makes a glam entrance Thursday at the Sheraton on the Park hotel in Sydney, Australia.
GROWING EXPECTATIONS
With a few weeks to go before she gives birth, mom-to-be Bridget Moynahan spends the afternoon busy shopping in Hollywood on Wednesday.
AN ARRESTING DUO
Demi Moore pays her respects to pal Sting backstage at a Police concert at New York's Madison Square Garden on Wednesday.
A DOUBLE LOAD
Jessica Biel keeps the workout going, toting two bags following an exercise session at her Hollywood gym on Wednesday. The day before, the Chuck and Larry star was spotted dining with Justin Timberlake – in near-identical outfits!
EMBRACEABLE HIM
Shanna Moakler, who openly embraces her post-baby body, welcomes on-again, off-again husband Travis Barker with open arms at the Rockstar Energy Drink/X-Games kickoff party at new Hollywood hot spot Opera Wednesday night.
BODY BY HEIDI
Though she recently admitted that she has struggled with her weight, Heidi Klum flaunts her flawless figure Wednesday at the launch of the new Victoria's Secret Body by Victoria Full Coverage Uplift bra at The Grove in L.A.
THE AVON LADY
A beaming Reese Witherspoon awaits to be introduced as Avon's Global Ambassador at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel on Wednesday. The position makes her an honorary member of the beauty company's charity, which aims to improve the lives of women and their families.
WORTH THE WEIGHT
She may have admitted to having gastric bypass surgery, but Star Jones Reynolds shows how she maintains her slender figure, working out with a personal trainer on New York's Upper East Side on Wednesday.
FAMILY MATTERS
Back to work on the film Valkyrie, Tom Cruise prepares to board a helicopter with wife Katie Holmes and daughter Suri, 15 months, on a sports field near the Sanssouci palace in Potsdam, Germany.
STAYING FOCUSED
While her reps deny reports that she will play adult film star Jenna Jameson in an upcoming movie, Scarlett Johansson continues work as usual on Woody Allen's latest project in Oviedo, Spain, on Wednesday.
IN THE DRIVER'S SEAT
Paris Hilton arrives at her Hollywood Hills home early Wednesday morning, following a night out with record producer pal Scott Storch, who is working with her on a new album.
TEE TIME
Following Paris Hilton's lead, David Hasselhoff sports a "Big in Japan" shirt with his own likeness after a workout at his Los Angeles gym on Wednesday.