Megan Fox Flies Solo in L.A., Plus Christopher Meloni, Keke Palmer and More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to

By People Staff
August 19, 2021 06:00 AM

Sea Here

Credit: London Entertainment/Shutterstock

Megan Fox channels some ocean hues on Aug. 18 while arriving to Milk Studios in Los Angeles. 

Buttoned Up

Credit: Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/Shutterstock

Christopher Meloni gets goofy for the cameras on Aug. 18 while filming Law & Order: Organized Crime in Queens, New York.

A Dress to Impress

Credit: RB/Bauer-Griffin/Shutterstock

A smiling Keke Palmer arrives to Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Aug. 18 in Los Angeles.

Shoulder to Lean On

Credit: Mark Brown/Getty

David and Victoria Beckham are the picture of cool on Aug. 18 while watching Inter Miami take on the Chicago Fire in soccer at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. 

Star in Stripes

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Marion Cotillard glows on Aug. 18 at the premiere of Annette at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles. 

Mic Check

Credit: Rob Prange/Shutterstock

A smiling Naomi Osaka gets chatty on Aug. 18 during the 2021 Western & Southern Open WTA 1000 tennis tournament near Cincinnati, Ohio.

Perfect Pause

Credit: SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty

Kesha takes a moment on Aug. 18 during her performance at ACL Live at The Moody Theater in Austin, Texas.

Lead the Way

Credit: SplashNews.com

Orlando Bloom and his pooch enjoy an Aug. 18 stroll in Prague, Czech Republic.

Pretty in Pink

Credit: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty

Emerald Fennell hits the curtain call at the press night performance of Cinderella at the Gillian Lynne Theatre in London on Aug. 18.

Continued on next slide.
Field of Dreams

Credit: Los Angeles Dodgers

Ted Lasso star Cristo Fernández throws the first pitch at the Dodgers vs. Pirates game on Aug. 17 in L.A.

Vacation Mode

Credit: MEGA

Rachel Bilson goes snorkeling while on vacation in Hawaii on Aug. 16.

Apollo Bound

Credit: Rick Davis/Splash News Online

Jennifer Hudson heads to rehearsals at the Apollo Theatre in N.Y.C. on Aug. 18.

Getting Things Done

Credit: The Image Direct

Kiernan Shipka runs errands in Hudson Valley in a t- shirt, shorts and white trainers on Aug. 17 in New York.

... And Action!

Credit: Steve Sands/New York Newswire

Carey Mulligan films She Said, the story of New York Times reporters tracking Harvey Weinstein, on Aug. 17 in N.Y.C.

Shopping Trip

Credit: Backgrid

Miley Cyrus and her mom Tish go shopping at the Ben Soleimani furniture store in West Hollywood on Aug. 18.

On the Mic

Credit: Noam Galai/Getty

Daniel Radcliffe chats with host Hoda Kotb at SiriusXM's studios on Aug. 18 in N.Y.C.

Out & About

Credit: The Image Direct

Bella Hadid and Marc Kalman spend the day together in London on Aug. 18.

Print Party

Credit: Jon Kopaloff/Getty

Heidi Klum attends the America's Got Talent season 16 live shows at the Dolby Theatre on Aug. 17 in Hollywood.

Turn Up in Paradise

Credit: Troy Harvey

Wells Adams and Lil Jon hang out on set with Heineken for the upcoming season of ABC's Bachelor in Paradise.

A-list Arrival

Credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty

Christine Baranski rocks a bold lip to the On Broadway N.Y.C. premiere at Quad Cinema on Aug. 17.

Tee Time

Credit: Michael Tullberg/Getty

Cedric the Entertainer, Anthony Anderson and George Lopez attend the 8th annual Cedric the Entertainer Golf Classic at Spanish Hills Country Club on Aug. 16 in Camarillo, California. 

Sealed with a Kiss

Credit: Nina Westervelt/Shutterstock

Paris Hilton receives a sweet kiss from Carter Reum as she gets ready for her Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon appearance on Aug. 17 in N.Y.C.

Family Affair

Credit: Amy Sussman/Wireimage

Thandiwe Newton and daughter Nico Parker attend the Warner Bros. Pictures' Reminiscence L.A. premiere at TCL Chinese Theatre on Aug. 17 in Hollywood.

Dapper Diner

Credit: Backgrid

Justin Bieber sports a white suit and carries a cane as he heads to a dinner party with friends at Crustacean Restaurant in Beverly Hills. 

Out on the Town

Credit: Splash

Bella Hadid layers up in beige and brown tones while out in London on Aug. 17. 

Red Carpet Couple

Credit: Axelle/Bauer-griffin/Filmmagic

Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim attend Disney's premiere of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings at El Capitan Theatre on Aug. 16 in L.A.

California Cruiser

Credit: The Image Direct

KJ Apa heads to a coffee shop on his Harley Davidson to meet friends in L.A. on Aug. 16.

Photo Ready

Credit: Jason Howard/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Zoey Deutch is seen on the set of Not Okay snapping photos on Aug. 17 in N.Y.C.

On the Move

Credit: Robert O'Neil/Splash News Online

Lily-Rose Depp chats with a friend on her way to grab coffee on Aug. 17 in N.Y.C.

Tequila Time

Kendall Jenner gets into the partying spirt by pouring shots of her 818 Tequila to restaurant guests in Southhampton on Aug. 16.

Park Playtime

Credit: The Image Direct

Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello and pup Tarzan spend a relaxing day out at a park in Toronto on Aug. 16.

Gym Sesh

Credit: Backgrid

Vanessa Hudgens heads to the Dogpound gym in an all-blue workout outfit on Aug. 17 in West Hollywood.

Marvel Magic

Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

Simu Liu attends the Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings world premiere at El Capitan Theatre on Aug. 16 in L.A.

Pumped for the Premiere

Credit: Rich Fury/Getty

Also at the world premiere of Shang-Chi and the Legend Of the Ten Rings, Awkwafina waves to fans as she hits the red carpet.

Beach Set

Credit: James Devaney/GC Images

Anne Hathaway is seen on the set of WeCrashed on Aug. 16 at The Shores at Atlantic Beach in Atlantic Beach, New York. 

Support the Arts

Credit: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty

Danny Glover speaks onstage at the celebration of California Gov. Newsom signing $50 million in financial relief for small performing arts organizations at Fountain Theatre on Aug. 16 in L.A.

Nail Day

Credit: Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com

Jennifer Garner heads to lunch after getting her nails done on Aug. 16 in N.Y.C.

Star Power

Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty

Weird Al Yankovic speaks on behalf of Don McLean as McLean is honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Aug. 16 in Hollywood.

Late Night Chat

Credit: Alex Hooks/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Jai Courtney guest stars on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Aug. 16 in N.Y.C.

Family Affair

Credit: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty

Sean Penn and daughter Dylan attend the special screening of Flag Day at Harmony Gold on Aug. 16 in L.A.

Boy Blue

Credit: The Image Direct

Colin Jost beams on Aug. 16 while making his way to a standup gig in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

Got Game?

Credit: Backgrid

Alessandra Ambrósio hits the beach in Malibu for some volleyball on Aug. 15.

Bright Spot

Credit: Arturo Holmes/Getty

Regina King stuns on Aug. 14 during Cadillac Day at the Martha's Vineyard African American Film Festival in Oak Bluffs, Massachusetts.

Dog Days

Credit: The Image Direct

Justin Theroux and his loyal pup Kuma take a walk in the Hudson Valley area of New York on Aug. 15.

Rock On

Credit: Timothy Hiatt/Getty

Rivers Cuomo of Weezer performs during the Hella Mega Tour at Chicago's Wrigley Field on Aug. 15.

Exit Strategy

Credit: BACKGRID

Michael B. Jordan and some pals leave lunch at Nobu Malibu on Aug. 15.

Main Squeeze

Credit: SteveSands/NewYorkNewswire/MEGA

Kaley Cuoco and Pete Davidson snuggle up on Aug. 15 while breaking on the New York City set of their new film, Meet Cute.

Swing Town

Credit: Rob Prange/Shutterstock

Naomi Osaka has her eye on the ball on Aug. 15 during practice at the Western & Southern Open WTA 1000 tennis tournament outside of Cincinnati.

Sweet Talk

Credit: Paras Griffin/Getty

Lupita Nyong'o hosts a screening of Candyman at CineBistro Peachtree Corners on Aug. 15 in Georgia.

Capped Off

Credit: Michael Tullberg/Getty

Cedric The Entertainer attends his 8th annual golf classic Lexus VIP pairings party at Bogie's in Westlake Village, California, on Aug. 15. 

Friends First

Credit: ROMA / MEGA

Olivia Rodrigo and Iris Apatow link arms while leaving the Aug. 15 Jennifer Klein Day of Indulgence event in Brentwood, California.
Indulgence event in Brentwood, California.

Summer Colors

Credit: ShotbyNYP / BACKGRID

Jhené Aiko leaves the Aug. 15 Lionne Garden fashion show in style in Los Angeles. 

Feeling Free

Credit: Joe Schildhorn/BFA.com

Shawn Levy and Rachel Zoe stick together at the Cinema Society screening of Free Guy in East Hampton, New York, on Aug. 15.

Hello Again

Credit: BrosNYC / BACKGRID

A casual Tim Meadows takes an Aug. 15 walk around New York City's Tribeca neighborhood.

Lady in Red

Credit: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty

The Bachelor alumna Sarah Trott hosts a launch party for her new From Here to Where podcast on Aug. 12 in L.A.

Walk That Walk

Credit: NASH/BACKGRID

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas show sweet PDA while heading to a lunch date at the Beach Blanket Babylon restaurant in Notting Hill.

Fuller House

Credit: Gerardo Mora/Getty

Full House stars Dave Coulier, Bob Saget and John Stamos share a laugh onstage during a mini cast reunion at MegaCon Orlando 2021.

Pizza Delivery

Credit: TheImageDirect.com

Harrison Ford takes a casual stroll in London after picking up a pizza for lunch.

Rumors Have It

Credit: BACKGRID

Lizzo rides around in a convertible Bentley enjoying her new song "Rumors" on Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills.

Model Behavior

Credit: London Entertainment/Shutterstock

Megan Fox stands out in a red Jacquemus jumper and matching skirt as she exits a Milk Studios photoshoot in Los Angeles.

Everybody's Talking

Credit: Vivien Killilea/Getty

Evan Ross and Ashlee Simpson attend Outfest Los Angeles LGBTQ Film Festival's screening of "Everybody's Talking About Jamie" at Cinespia's Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Hollywood.

Snacks and Chill

Credit: LESE / BACKGRID

Ariana Grande arrives at a friend's place with a box of donuts on Aug. 13 in L.A. 

Saweet Summer

Credit: Rich Fury/Getty

Saweetie headlines Sprite's Live from the Label virtual concert series at the Hollywood Roosevelt on Aug. 12 in L.A.

Puppy Playdate

Credit: The Image Direct

Kaia Gerber enjoys a day at the dog park with a friend in L.A. on Aug. 12. 

