Ben Affleck Is on the Move in L.A., Plus Aubrey Plaza, Chris Hemsworth and More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to

By People Staff
Updated August 19, 2020 11:25 AM

1 of 100

Bags Packed

Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Ben Affleck is seen making his way through L.A. on Wednesday with a bunch of luggage. 

2 of 100

Darling Debut

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Cute couple Jeff Baena and Aubrey Plaza pose together before a screening of The Little Hours, presented by ArcLight Cinemas at the Vineland Drive-In theater, on Wednesday in Industry, California.

3 of 100

Under the Sea

Media-Mode/SplashNews.com

Chris Hemsworth takes a scuba diving lesson in Byron Bay, Australia on Wednesday.

4 of 100

Music Mode

MEGA

Shawn Mendes is seen arriving at recording studio house on Wednesday in Beverly Hills.

5 of 100

City Casual

The Image Direct

Karlie Kloss wears a black top with jeans and sneakers on her walk through N.Y.C. on Wednesday.

6 of 100

Summer Fun

Elder Ordonez/SplashNews.com

Colin Jost is in great spirits after a fun surfing session on Wednesday in The Hamptons, New York.

7 of 100

On Set

BACKGRID

Flip or Flop stars Christina Anstead and ex Tarek El Moussa return to film on Wednesday in Long Beach, California.

8 of 100

Out on the Town

Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images

Charli D'Amelio is out and about in L.A. on Tuesday, wearing a tie-dye mask and ripped jeans.

9 of 100

Solo Strut

SplashNews.com

Newly single Miley Cyrus steps out in all black, fresh from a photoshoot on Tuesday in L.A.

10 of 100

Easy Breezy

Chris Martin goes for a barefoot bike ride through The Hamptons, New York on Wednesday.

11 of 100

Hampton's Casual

Matt Agudo/SplashNews.com

JAY-Z takes a walk through Southhampton, New York on Wednesday, wearing a white tee and black joggers.

12 of 100

On the Green

BACKGRID

New dad Chris Pratt plays a round of golf on Tuesday morning in L.A.

13 of 100

Feeling Floral

BACKGRID

Katie Holmes grabs a bouquet of flowers while out shopping on Tuesday in downtown N.Y.C.

14 of 100

Special Delivery

The Image Direct

Derek Hough is seen carrying a large arrangement of flowers on Tuesday in L.A.

15 of 100

Sweat Sesh

Broadimage/Shutterstock

Charli XCX leaves the gym on Tuesday in L.A., wearing a black sports bra and matching biker shorts.

16 of 100

Off Duty

Media-Mode/SplashNews.com

British actor Luke Evans is spotted in Byron Bay, Australia on Wednesday, shopping while taking a break from filming.

17 of 100

Hair Care

Amy Sussman/Getty

Ted Gibson cuts Jaime King's hair at the opening of STARRING by Ted Gibson Salon on Monday in L.A.

18 of 100

Busy Biebs

MEGA

Justin Bieber heads out to make his way through L.A. on Tuesday.

19 of 100

Beach Beauty

MEGA

Extra co-host Jennifer Lahmers stuns in an all-black bikini on Monday, on the beach in Santa Monica.

20 of 100

Fun in the Sun

The Image Direct

Jaimie Alexander cools off in the ocean on Monday in Malibu.

21 of 100

Sunbathing Beauty

BACKGRID

Lindsey Vonn rocks a white one-piece while vacationing in Mexico with fiancé P.K. Subban on Monday.

22 of 100

Dog Days of Summer

SplashNews.com

Lili Reinhart takes her pup along to visit friends in L.A. on Monday.

23 of 100

On the Go

BACKGRID

Winnie Harlow flashes a smile on Monday while doing a Puma photoshoot in Downtown L.A.

24 of 100

Working It Out

P&P/MEGA

Vanessa Hudgens wears a mask on her way to the gym on Monday in L.A.

25 of 100

Bumpin’ Along

The Image Direct

A pregnant Rooney Mara steps out for a stroll in L.A. on Monday.

26 of 100

Play Ball

Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Pete Wentz works up a sweat while playing tennis on Monday in L.A.

27 of 100

But First, Coffee

The Image Direct

Fast & Furious actress Eiza Gonzalez picks up an iced coffee in L.A. on Monday.

28 of 100

Doubled Up

MEGA

Hailey Baldwin grabs green juices with a friend after a workout on Monday in Los Angeles. 

29 of 100

Inner Peace

Backgrid

Jonah Hill meditates during an outdoor yoga session in Santa Monica on Monday. 

30 of 100

Dream Boat

Poppi

Olivia Munn sips on Poppi Prebiotic Soda while enjoying a day out on the lake on Thursday. 

31 of 100

Here Comes the Sun

The Image Direct

Paul McCartney is seen taking a stroll on the beach after swimming on Sunday in the Hamptons. 

32 of 100

Fitness Fun

BACKGRID

Sofia Richie soaks up some sunshine on a paddle board in Malibu on Sunday. 

33 of 100

Shootin’ Hoops

Marksman/Snorlax/MEGA

Adam Sandler works up a sweat playing basketball on Saturday in Malibu. 

34 of 100

Buttoned Down, Masked Up

The Image Direct

Chris Pine and girlfriend Annabelle Wallis stock up on groceries at their local organic grocery store on Saturday in Los Angeles.  

35 of 100

Back At It

Alexander Tamargo/Getty

Luis Fonsi takes the stage during Telemundo’s La Voz season 2 finale on Sunday in Miami. 