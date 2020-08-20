Ben Affleck Is on the Move in L.A., Plus Aubrey Plaza, Chris Hemsworth and More
From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
Bags Packed
Ben Affleck is seen making his way through L.A. on Wednesday with a bunch of luggage.
Darling Debut
Cute couple Jeff Baena and Aubrey Plaza pose together before a screening of The Little Hours, presented by ArcLight Cinemas at the Vineland Drive-In theater, on Wednesday in Industry, California.
Under the Sea
Chris Hemsworth takes a scuba diving lesson in Byron Bay, Australia on Wednesday.
Music Mode
Shawn Mendes is seen arriving at recording studio house on Wednesday in Beverly Hills.
City Casual
Karlie Kloss wears a black top with jeans and sneakers on her walk through N.Y.C. on Wednesday.
Summer Fun
Colin Jost is in great spirits after a fun surfing session on Wednesday in The Hamptons, New York.
On Set
Flip or Flop stars Christina Anstead and ex Tarek El Moussa return to film on Wednesday in Long Beach, California.
Out on the Town
Charli D'Amelio is out and about in L.A. on Tuesday, wearing a tie-dye mask and ripped jeans.
Solo Strut
Newly single Miley Cyrus steps out in all black, fresh from a photoshoot on Tuesday in L.A.
Easy Breezy
Chris Martin goes for a barefoot bike ride through The Hamptons, New York on Wednesday.
Hampton's Casual
JAY-Z takes a walk through Southhampton, New York on Wednesday, wearing a white tee and black joggers.
On the Green
New dad Chris Pratt plays a round of golf on Tuesday morning in L.A.
Feeling Floral
Katie Holmes grabs a bouquet of flowers while out shopping on Tuesday in downtown N.Y.C.
Special Delivery
Derek Hough is seen carrying a large arrangement of flowers on Tuesday in L.A.
Sweat Sesh
Charli XCX leaves the gym on Tuesday in L.A., wearing a black sports bra and matching biker shorts.
Off Duty
British actor Luke Evans is spotted in Byron Bay, Australia on Wednesday, shopping while taking a break from filming.
Hair Care
Ted Gibson cuts Jaime King's hair at the opening of STARRING by Ted Gibson Salon on Monday in L.A.
Busy Biebs
Justin Bieber heads out to make his way through L.A. on Tuesday.
Beach Beauty
Extra co-host Jennifer Lahmers stuns in an all-black bikini on Monday, on the beach in Santa Monica.
Fun in the Sun
Jaimie Alexander cools off in the ocean on Monday in Malibu.
Sunbathing Beauty
Lindsey Vonn rocks a white one-piece while vacationing in Mexico with fiancé P.K. Subban on Monday.
Dog Days of Summer
Lili Reinhart takes her pup along to visit friends in L.A. on Monday.
On the Go
Winnie Harlow flashes a smile on Monday while doing a Puma photoshoot in Downtown L.A.
Working It Out
Vanessa Hudgens wears a mask on her way to the gym on Monday in L.A.
Bumpin’ Along
A pregnant Rooney Mara steps out for a stroll in L.A. on Monday.
Play Ball
Pete Wentz works up a sweat while playing tennis on Monday in L.A.
But First, Coffee
Fast & Furious actress Eiza Gonzalez picks up an iced coffee in L.A. on Monday.
Doubled Up
Hailey Baldwin grabs green juices with a friend after a workout on Monday in Los Angeles.
Inner Peace
Jonah Hill meditates during an outdoor yoga session in Santa Monica on Monday.
Dream Boat
Olivia Munn sips on Poppi Prebiotic Soda while enjoying a day out on the lake on Thursday.
Here Comes the Sun
Paul McCartney is seen taking a stroll on the beach after swimming on Sunday in the Hamptons.
Fitness Fun
Sofia Richie soaks up some sunshine on a paddle board in Malibu on Sunday.
Shootin’ Hoops
Adam Sandler works up a sweat playing basketball on Saturday in Malibu.
Buttoned Down, Masked Up
Chris Pine and girlfriend Annabelle Wallis stock up on groceries at their local organic grocery store on Saturday in Los Angeles.
Back At It
Luis Fonsi takes the stage during Telemundo’s La Voz season 2 finale on Sunday in Miami.