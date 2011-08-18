Star Tracks: Thursday, August 18, 2011

RETURN ENGAGEMENT

Credit: Chris Jackson/Getty

Following a Grecian honeymoon, newlywed Tara Reid announces her presence as a celebrity houseguest at the Big Brother house Thursday in Borehamwood, England.

RIDE ON

Credit: WENN

New mom Kate Hudson works on her post-baby bod with a bike ride around London Thursday, where the actress touched down with baby Bingham earlier in the week.

SEALED WITH A KISS

Credit: Jason Merritt/Getty

Days before their wedding, Kim Kardashian and her fiancé Kris Humphries put their love on display Wednesday night at the launch of the Kardashian Kollection for Sears in Hollywood.

KEY GRIP

Credit: Fame

The Help's leading lady Emma Stone takes a much-deserved breather with a day out in Hollywood on Wednesday.

MUG SHOT

Credit: Bruja/Pacific Coast News

Officer Jake, where's the donut? A newly shorn Gyllenhaal gets his java fix Wednesday on the L.A. set of his cop drama, End of Watch.

WORKING IT

Credit: Johns PKI/Splash News Online

Solange Knowles makes a stylish statement with son Daniel Julez, 6, Wednesday while toasting fashion icon Anna Dello Russo's collaboration with Macy's INC collection in New York.

TO HAVE & TO HOLD

Credit: INF

After wrapping Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, Daniel Radcliffe settles back into a low-key life, taking a casual stroll Tuesday with his reported girlfriend in New York.

BAG IN ACTION

Credit: Flynet

Wearing one of her favorite bags, Olivia Wilde lives life on the fringe Wednesday in Hollywood.

FOUR OF A KIND

Credit: Wylde/Splash News Online

It's a family affair! Naomi Watts and Liev Schreiber enjoy the summer sun with sons Sasha, 4, and Kai, 2, and their Yorkie Bob Wednesday in New York's SoHo neighborhood.

HANDS UP

Credit: E. Hall/INF

After celebrating his birthday in Las Vegas, Joe Jonas returns to New York Wednesday, where the singer greeted fans before hopping into an awaiting car outside his hotel.

GOOD GENES

Credit: Lucas/Bauer-Griffin

They get it from their mama! Pippa and Carole Middleton prove that chic style runs in the family while shopping on London's King's Road on Wednesday.

HOT WHEELS

Credit: Max Shelton/G

Environmentalist Leonardo DiCaprio drives home his point, stepping behind the wheel of a 2012 Fisker Karma, a plug-in hybrid electric car, Wednesday in L.A.

CROWD PLEASER

Credit: Doug Meszler/Splash News Online

Usher gives his fans something to talk about – and snap photos of – while heading out in New York Wednesday.

TAKE FIVE

Credit: Fame

After wrapping a day's work on the set of World War Z, Brad Pitt waves to his admirers before departing from Glasgow's George Square in Scotland Wednesday.

MINT CONDITION

Credit: Zak Hussein/INF

Kelly Rowland arrives in style – hello, Versace! – at London's O2 Arena, where the newly minted X Factor judge promoted the U.K. talent show Wednesday.

COFFEE RUN

Credit: Biagi/AKM

Whitney Port grabs some coffee to go Wednesday at The Coffee Bean amp Tea Leaf in Hollywood.

