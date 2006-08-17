Star Tracks - Thursday, August 17, 2006
OLD HABITS
Leaving her still-unseen 4-month-old daughter Suri safe at home, a cheerful Katie Holmes ventures out Wednesday to her favorite Beverly Hills store, Barneys New York.
PRIVATE AFFAIR
With husband Guy Ritchie by her side, Madonna (in Roberto Cavalli) flashes a satisfied grin at a bash Wednesday at London's Lounge Lover club to mark her 48th birthday and the end of her world tour.
BACK ON THE SCENE
Gwyneth Paltrow makes a chic appearance at pal Madonna's celebration. The actress, who has been playing stay-at-home mom for the past two years, says in the September issue of Harper's Bazaar that she's ready to get back to work. "I want to do something kind of fun," she says. "I want to do a really great, funny, weird character."
WALK THIS WAY
Where's the Dog Whisperer when you need him? Kate Bosworth and her pooch Essa are at odds over which direction to go during a Malibu stroll on Wednesday.
HAND-ME-DOWN
Back from Australia, Mischa Barton steps out in Malibu on Wednesday wearing the same dress that younger sister Hania donned at a David Jones fashion show Down Under last week.
'LOST' & FOUND
Costars Evangeline Lilly and Daniel Dae Kim share a laugh Tuesday at a party in Kahuku, Hawaii, to celebrate the second-season DVD of their hit show Lost.
TOUR DE PARIS
After partying in South Beach the day before, Paris Hilton hands the Big Apple a high five during a stop in New York City to promote her self-titled album (out Aug. 22) on Wednesday.
SOLO ACT
Two days before his split from Kate Hudson was announced on Aug. 14, Chris Robinson (who wasn't wearing his wedding band) grabs a cup to go with a pal in Denver, where the rocker performed with his band The Black Crowes.
LAST MAN STANDING
So You Think You Can Dance winner Benji Schwimmer can hardly contain his excitement after being crowned the dancing king at the finale of the FOX show in Hollywood on Wednesday.
SUNNY DISPOSITION
Eva Longoria creates a bright spot on the Hollywood set of Desperate Housewives on Tuesday.
ALL THAT GLITTERS
A golden Beyoncé, who's been in the U.K. promoting her upcoming album B'Day, makes a glamorous exit from the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in London on Wednesday.
TRAFFIC STOPPER
A windblown Heather Locklear creates a two-car backup as she heads to Beverly Hills for a shopping excursion on Tuesday.
LADIES' MAN
He's already getting VIP treatment! Singer-actor Usher is the center of a fan frenzy while rehearsing for his upcoming Broadway debut (on Aug. 22) in the musical Chicago on Tuesday.
DANCING QUEEN
Despite her recent split from rocker husband Travis Barker, Shanna Moakler swears she'll make a great partner while out clubbing in Los Angeles with Dancing with the Stars pro Cheryl Burke on Tuesday. The former Miss USA joins the third season of ABC's dance competition, premiering Sept. 12.
ON FIRM FOOTING
Liev Schreiber gets a good grip on daredevil girlfriend Naomi Watts (who recently went out on the 61st-floor ledge of New York City's Chrysler building for a magazine cover shoot) at a Los Angeles screening of the indie drama Factotum on Tuesday.