Alison Brie Goes Golden in N.Y.C., Plus Justin Theroux, JAY-Z & More

 

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
By Sophie Dodd, Diane J. Cho, Kate Hogan and Karen Mizoguchi
August 15, 2019 06:00 AM

Mellow Yellow

Alison Brie glows on Wednesday while leaving the New York City set of Strahan and Sara. 

Dog Days

An incognito Justin Theroux takes his pup for a walk in New York City on Wednesday.

Walk the Walk

Rachel Brosnahan gets to work on Wednesday while filming scenes for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel in N.Y.C.

Football Friends

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell greets JAY-Z on Wednesday at the Roc Nation and NFL Partnership Announcement in New York City.

Riding the Wave

A patterned Jada Pinkett Smith makes her way to the CBS studios in New York City on Wednesday.

It's a Date

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton make a rare red carpet appearance on Tuesday night at the Los Angeles premiere of Bennett’s War.

Double Dad-Daughter Date

Jamie Foxx and daughter Corinne Foxx, plus Sistine Rose Stallone and father Sylvester Stallone, join forces on the red carpet of the 47 Meters Down: Uncaged premiere at the Regency Village Theatre in L.A. on Tuesday night. The famous daughters both star in the film.

Water Works

Naomi Watts puts her kayaking skills to the test on Tuesday on the Narrabeen lake near Sydney, Australia, while on the set of her new movie, Penguin Bloom.

Talking Shop

Jada Pinkett Smith shares a laugh with host Stephen Colbert on Tuesday night during a visit to The Late Show in N.Y.C.

Something to Celebrate

Ted Danson and Nick Offerman buddy up on Tuesday night at the NBC and Universal Television Emmy Nominee Celebration Mixer in L.A.

Must-See TV

Also at the NBC party, The Good Place‘s William Jackson Harper catches up with This Is Us star Sterling K. Brown.

A Leg Up

Gabrielle Union glitters in green on Tuesday night on the America’s Got Talent season 14 live show red carpet at The Dolby Theatre in L.A.

Prince Charming

Henry Golding greets the crowd on Tuesday night on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in N.Y.C.

Put Up Your Dukes

Danny McBride and Edie Patterson are in fighting mode on Tuesday during a visit to N.Y.C.’s SiriusXM studios.

Man with a Mic

Also at SiriusXM on Tuesday, Dominic Cooper, who sits down for a chat.

Fond of Fonda

Jane Fonda hits the floor at day two of the MAGIC tradeshow at the Las Vegas Convention Center on Tuesday.

With Honors

T.I. brings sons King and Messiah Harris to the Nipsey Hussle Exhibit Unveiling at The Trap Museum in Atlanta on Tuesday, ahead of what would have been the late rapper’s 34th birthday later this week.

Funny Faces

Gerard Butler has a little fun with the cameras on Tuesday while leaving Bauer Radio Studios in London.

Couple of Badasses

Christina Hendricks and Patricia Clarkson go glam at InStyle‘s Badass Women Dinner with Foster Grant at The London West Hollywood on Tuesday night.

Under My Umbrella

Betty Gilpin stays dry on Tuesday as she pounds the pavement in New York City.

Sitting Back

BH90210‘s Brian Austin Green takes a seat on Tuesday at BuzzFeed’s AM to DM show in New York City.

Wannabe Bad

Bella Thorne greets a fan during a Tuesday book signing for her new tome The Life of a Wannabe Mogul at Barnes & Noble at The Grove in L.A.

Birthday Best

James Marsden takes daughter Mary and son Lucas to Knott’s Berry Farm in Buena Park, California, on Saturday, to celebrate Mary’s birthday.

Lunchtime Rush

A casual Courteney Cox heads to lunch in downtown Manhattan on Monday.

One Dapper Dude

Brad Pitt tips his hat on the red carpet for the Mexico City premiere of his film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood on Monday.

Vacation Mode

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott do a little shopping while strolling the streets of Portofino, Italy, on Monday.

Happy Faces

Taron Egerton excitedly greets fans while arriving at Haneda Airport in Tokyo on Tuesday.

Matching Mates

Katharine McPhee and David Foster head out to grab coffee in N.Y.C.’s Tribeca neighborhood on Sunday.

Wise Cracking

Joel McHale cracks up host Tanika Ray during a Monday visit to Extra at Universal Studios Hollywood.

Oceanside Bliss

Nathalie Emmanuel wears a white one-piece swimsuit as she vacations on a yacht in Porto Cervo, Italy, on Sunday.

Suit Yourselves

Cate Blanchett and Billy Crudup pose for a picture at the Where’d You Go, Bernadette New York City screening at Metrograph on Monday.

JoBro Bangers

Nick, Kevin and Joe Jonas rock out in color-coordinated suits in Atlanta at the State Farm Arena on Monday during their Happiness Begins tour.

Milestone Moment

Laurence Fishburne, Francis Ford Coppola and Martin Sheen attend the Apocalypse Now Final Cut 40th Anniversary Special Screening at ArcLight Cinemas Cinerama Dome in Hollywood on Monday night.

Special Guest

Marlon Wayans surprises fans during a Netflix Sextuplets screening in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on Monday.

Getting Physical

Host Jimmy Fallon and Kate Upton go method on Monday night during the ” ’80s Aerobics Dance Challenge” sketch on The Tonight Show in N.Y.C.

Grub To-Go

Jason Biggs and Jenny Mollen make their way through the West Village in N.Y.C. to grab a bite to eat on Monday.

The Laughing Dead

Ian Ziering shares a laugh with a zombie at the premiere of SyFy’s TV film Zombie Tidal Wave on Monday at the Garland Hotel in L.A.

It's Magic

Rachel McCord shows off her styles on Monday at day one of the MAGIC tradeshow at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Who You Gonna Call?

Bob Odenkirk speaks up on Monday at the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations with Better Call Saul event at the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Screening Room in L.A.

Cate the Great

Cate Blanchett continues her Where’d You Go, Bernadette style parade on Monday while out in N.Y.C.

Yacht Life

Vanessa Hudgens takes a break on Monday while yachting near Porto Cervo, Italy, with boyfriend Austin Butler and friends (not pictured).

Hear Me Now?

Idina Menzel attends the Let California Kids Hear Campaign at The Grove in Los Angeles on Monday.

To Build On

On Monday, Troian Bellisario visits the Build Series to discuss the film Where’d You Go, Bernadette at N.Y.C.’s Build Studio.

Blue Belle

Kate Upton smiles for the cameras outside the Today show studios in N.Y.C. on Monday.

Think Before You Ink

Pete Davidson perfects his pose on Monday on the New York City set of Judd Apatow’s Staten Island.

Summer Lovin'

Garrett Hedlund and Emma Roberts walk hand-in-hand as they stroll the streets of L.A. on Saturday.

Surfs Up

Taylor Swift accepts her kitten-clad Teen Choice Icon Award on Sunday in Hermosa Beach, California, during FOX’s 2019 Teen Choice Awards.

Beach Babe

Also at the 2019 Teen Choice Awards: Gabrielle Union, who won Choice TV Actress in the action category for her role in L.A.’s Finest.

Moulin Meet-Up

Moulin Rouge the movie star Nicole Kidman meets Moulin Rouge the musical star Karen Olivo backstage at the Broadway hit in N.Y.C. on Friday night.

Three Musketeers

Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s Joel McKinnon Miller, Stephanie Beatriz and Dirk Blocker attend the 34th annual Imagen Awards at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on Saturday in Beverly Hills.

Darling Duo

Costars Alex Borstein and Rachel Brosnahan attend Making Maisel Marvelous featuring Amazon Prime Original The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel at The Paley Center for Media on Saturday in N.Y.C.

Casual Hang

Adrian Grenier hangs ten at Grey Goose X The Surf Lodge summer concert at The Williamsburg Hotel in Brooklyn, New York, on Sunday.

No Sweat

Katherine Schwarzenegger is gym-ready during a walk around Brentwood, California, on Sunday.

Breaking Beauty Barriers

Ciara hits the stage during Beautycon L.A. on Sunday at the Los Angeles Convention Center, to discuss creative entrepreneurship and the importance of self-love.

What to Where

Cate Blanchett attends The Austin Film Society and Australian International Screen Forum Where’d You Go, Bernadette private dinner on Sunday at Lincoln Ristorante in New York City. 

Star Power

Cardi B puts on a powerhouse performance during the 92.3 Real Street Festival on Sunday at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California.

Ready To Dazzle

Jordyn Woods at the UOMA Beauty Summer House in Los Angeles on Saturday.

Quiet Couple

Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden enjoy a walk through Saint-Tropez, France, on Saturday.

Perfectly Posed

Jennifer Lopez hits her mark on Friday night during a concert in El-Alamein, Egypt, on the final leg of her It’s My Party tour.

#ShareStrong

Kate Upton leads the Strong4Me workout event at the Mandarin Oriental New York on Sunday in N.Y.C.

Easy Sunday

Elizabeth Olsen grabs iced coffee for a walk through Studio City, California, on Sunday.

Quick Cut

Bryan Cranston stops by The Barbershop Cuts & Cocktails at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas for a shave on Sunday.

Fresh & Functional

Zedd poses with Columbia’s SH/FT Collection at its official launch event in Brooklyn.

Beauty Lover

Priyanka Chopra Jonas attends Beautycon at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Sunday.

Pancakes with the Pearsons

Ron Cephas Jones, Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Metz, Siddhartha Khosla, Chris Sullivan, Justin Hartley, Mandy Moore, Susan Kelechi Watson, Michael Angarano and Milo Ventimiglia celebrate This Is Us‘ Emmy nominations at a Sunday brunch in L.A.

Good as Hell