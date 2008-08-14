Star Tracks - Thursday, August 14, 2008
ON THE BEAT
Officer Jonas reporting for duty! A radically transformed Joe Jonas (check out that 'stache!) keeps order dressed as an NYPD cop Thursday while filming a scene for the Jonas Brothers' upcoming 3-D concert film. Life is good for the tween sensation, who turns 19 on Friday: The trio's new album, A Little Bit Longer, is already on its way to the No. 1 spot.
CASUAL STROLL
While boyfriend Joel Madden is away touring with his band Good Charlotte, Nicole Richie and 7-month-old daughter Harlow take a walking tour Wednesday of their Los Angeles neighborhood.
SOLO ARTIST
With his headphones at the ready, John Mayer steps out solo Wednesday in Los Angeles. According to sources, the musician and girlfriend Jennifer Aniston – who were dating since April – have parted ways.
'HI' TIMES
Taylor Swift brings good cheer while greeting fans outside her New York hotel on Wednesday. Earlier, the country singer reportedly stopped by Central Park to visit the Jonas Brothers, who were filming a music video.
SAIL AWAY
Newlyweds Mariah Carey and husband Nick Cannon live it up as they sail on their yacht Tuesday around the Italian island of Capri. The couple swam in the famed Blue Grotto, a nearby sea cave.
STORM TROOPER
It's the Thunder from Down Under! Robert Downey Jr. has the perfect accessory to match his new moustache – a jaunty trilby hat – while out and about Wednesday in New York. The actor, who recently premiered his comedy Tropic Thunder in L.A., portrays an Aussie actor who dyes his skin to play a black soldier in the movie.
SHE GOT SERVED
Kate Hudson – who's reportedly single again after splitting with beau Lance Armstrong – gets in the Olympic spirit Wednesday with her own game of beach volleyball in Manhattan Beach, Calif.
OUT TO LUNCH
Gossip Girl star Ed Westwick keeps his dining companion enraptured while eating alfresco at Nero, an Italian restaurant in New York's Meatpacking District on Wednesday.
CULTURE DAY
Holding on tightly to daughter Zahara, 3, Brad Pitt enjoys a sunny day out with his mom, Jane Pitt, on Wednesday, visiting La Fondation Marguerite et Aimé Maeght, a museum in Saint-Paul, France.
CLASS ACT
After a quick stop at Starbucks, Nicole Richie is ready for role call Wednesday as she heads to class at a Los Angeles driving school.
'HOME' SWEET HOME
David Beckham leads a tour of the Home Depot Center (where he plays with the L.A. Galaxy) in Carson, Calif., for celebrity chef – and recent dinner companion – Gordon Ramsay and his son on Wednesday.
DRINK SPECIAL
Making sure to stay hydrated during her workout, Madonna has her fill of fluids handy as she heads to the gym Wednesday in London.
ON THE LOOKOUT
Uma Thurman keeps her eyes peeled for a fun find Tuesday, shopping in Porto Cervo, Italy, where the actress is on vacation with her fiancé Arpad and pals Liam Neeson and Natasha Richardson.
TRAVEL GUIDE
Paris Hilton has the perfect airport escort in beau Benji Madden, who took the heiress to John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York on Wednesday to catch a flight back to Los Angeles. Meanwhile, Madden and his band Good Charlotte are headed to Toronto for a concert.
MODEL BOAT
Let the summer vacations continue! Naomi Campbell models her bathing suit-ready body during a boat trip Tuesday in Ibiza, Spain.