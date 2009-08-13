Star Tracks: Thursday, August 13, 2009
GOOD SIGN
Brad Pitt gives a rave review Wednesday at the New York premiere of The Time Traveler's Wife, which he produced. Immediately after the movie, the actor rushed over to join the party at Rouge Tomate, where he celebrated with the film's stars.
SKIN IS IN
Rachel McAdams doesn't mind sticking her neck out – and then some! – in a sexy low-cut dress at the New York City premiere of her new film, The Time Traveler's Wife, on Wednesday. The romantic drama, which costars Eric Bana, opens Friday.
MOVING FORWARD
LeAnn Rimes keeps her chin up – and enjoys the company of her Pomeranian, Virgo, during a day out in Brentwood, Calif., on Wednesday. Later that night, the singer, who recently separated from her husband, laughed over sushi with a girlfriend at Takao.
A PRESSING MATTER
Jeremy Piven leaves quite the impression during a handprint ceremony Wednesday at Las Vegas's Planet Hollywood Resort amp Casino. The actor was on hand to premiere his new movie, the comedy The Goods: Live Hard, Sell
Hard, which opens on Aug. 14.
FAMILY VISIT
While on the Melbourne, Australia set of her new thriller Don't Be Afraid of the Dark on Wednesday, Katie Holmes takes a break from filming to spend some quality time with hubby Tom Cruise and 3-year-old daughter Suri.
SHINE CONTROL
LL Cool J uses his head on the Malibu set of his new CBS series, NCIS: Los Angeles, on Wednesday. The rapper-actor will star in the investigative drama spin-off – which debuts on Sept. 22 – with Chris O'Donnell (not pictured).
LOVE LOCKDOWN
Kanye West and his on-again girlfriend Amber Rose brave the New York heat while taking an affectionate stroll on Wednesday. The aspiring actress recently proclaimed her love for the musician in Complex magazine, saying, "I love Kanye as a person, he's a great person, he's super-talented. I love him for a lot of different reasons."
WHAT A 'SPECTACLE!'
Tori Spelling and hubby Dean McDermott make sure all eyes are on them Wednesday at the opening of A Hollywood Spectacle, a new sunglasses boutique in West Hollywood.
TOUCH & GO
Kick and stretch! Soccer star David Beckham shows off his high kick while warming up Tuesday at the Amsterdam ArenA in the Netherlands. Beckham and his England National teammates were in town for a friendly match against the Netherlands, which they tied 2-2.
RED-Y FOR RAIN
Michelle Trachtenberg stylishly dodges raindrops Wednesday while filming Gossip Girl in New York City. The CW drama returns for season three on Sept. 14.
HEALING POWERS
Looks like he's healing nicely! Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen star Shia LaBeouf gives his injured hand a little breathing room during an errand run in L.A. on Wednesday.
WORK IT OUT
Proud California girl Rebecca Romijn glows while leaving the gym Wednesday in Calabasas, Calif. The new mom – who's currently busy filming the ABC series Eastwick – recently revealed she's put husband Jerry O'Connell on diaper duty with twin daughters Dolly and Charlie.
HOST WITH THE MOST
Anna Faris and new husband Chris Pratt cozy up Tuesday at the Malibu/Reef Check partnership party in Beverly Hills, Calif. The actress – who joked that she was for her nuptials – hosted the event, which celebrated Malibu rum's partnership with preservation society Reef Check.
SEEING DOUBLE
Twin brothers Benji and Joel Madden bond with a boys' night out Tuesday, attending Zara Terez handbag line's West Coast launch party, benefiting the Elizabeth Glaser Pediatric AIDS Foundation, at the Mondrian Hotel's SkyBar in West Hollywood.
ROADSIDE ASSISTANCE
Sporting shorts, sandals and a smile, Christina Ricci checks her tire pressure at a gas station in Los Feliz, Calif., on Wednesday. Earlier this summer, the actress and fiancé Owen Benjamin called off their engagement.