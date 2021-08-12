Pete Davidson Films Meet Cute in N.Y.C., Plus Ciara and Daughter Sienna, Chris Hemsworth and More

Ready for a Meet Cute

Credit: AbacaPress / SplashNews.com

Pete Davidson smiles behind a script while on set for Meet Cute in Brooklyn on Aug. 11. 

Mother-Daughter Fun

Credit: NBCUniversal/DreamWorks

Ciara and her daughter Sienna enjoy a backyard viewing party for Gabby's Dollhouse on Aug. 11. 

Surf's Up!

Credit: Media-Mode / SplashNews.com

Chris Hemsworth hits the beach in Byron Bay for a socially distanced birthday surf on Aug. 12. 

On Bended Knee

Credit: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty

Hugh Jackman takes a knee while attending the UK premiere of  Reminiscence in London on Aug. 11. 

Father-Daughter Acting Duo

Credit: Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock

Sean Penn and Dylan Penn attend a special screening of Flag Day in L.A. on Aug. 11. 

Orange You Glad

Credit: Gotham/GC Images

Rebecca Hall attends the premiere of Nighthouse in N.Y.C. on Aug. 11. 

Sun's Out, Top Gun's Out

Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com

Phil Dunster and Ellie Heydon attend a screening for Top Gun at Kensington Palace in London on Aug. 11. 

Skirt Alert

Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Maggie Q rocks skirt that makes a statement while attending a special screening of The Protégé in L.A. on Aug. 11.

Strike a Pose

Credit: Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Laura Harrier attends the Audi Design Loft Opening Celebration on Aug. 11 in Malibu. 

Peace Out

Credit: RB/Bauer-Griffin/Shutterstock

James McAvoy flashes a peace sign while heading to Jimmy Kimmel Live in L.A. on Aug. 11. 

Rival Smiles

Credit: Frank Micelotta/Fox Sports/Picturegroup/Shutterstock

Announcers David Ortiz and Alex Rodriguez sport Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees uniforms while at the 'MLB at Field of Dreams' youth game in Iowa on Aug. 11. 

Across the Pond

Credit: BACKGRID

Rashida Jones and Paul Rudd are seen taking a stroll out in London together on Aug. 11.

Wave Rider

Credit: The Image Direct

Leighton Meester hits the waves during a beach day in Malibu on Aug. 10.

New Beginnings

Credit: Dave Winter/Shutterstock

Lionel Messi poses with his jersey during a press conference at Parc des Princes in Paris on Aug. 11.

Good Vibes

Credit: Spread Pictures / SplashNews.com

Christina Milian and Matt Pokora leave Opa restaurant in Saint Tropez on Aug. 11.

LOL

Credit: RB/Bauer-Griffin/Shutterstock

Molly Shannon has a laugh while on her way to film Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Aug. 10. 

Super Chic

Credit: Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com

Zoë Kravitz looks chic in an all-white outfit while strolling through N.Y.C. on Aug. 10. 

He's on Fire

Credit: Scott Legato/Getty

Pete Wentz tears up the stage with Fall Out Boy on Aug. 10 during their Hella Mega Tour in Detroit.

Green Machine

Credit: RB/Bauer-Griffin

Heidi Klum smiles as she rocks an all-green look on her way to film America's Got Talent on Aug. 10. 

Dog Days of Summer

Credit: The Image Direct

Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes and their pup Tarzan go on a lunch date on Aug. 10 in Toronto. 

Dinner Is Served

Credit: Will / Dan / MEGA

Nick Jonas leaves Casa Cruz restaurant in the Notting Hill neighborhood of London on Aug. 10. 

We Salute You

Credit: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Marlon Wayans gives a little salute to the audience while arriving at The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Aug. 10. 

(Onscreen) Brotherly Love

Credit: Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Alexander Ludwig and Stephen Amell attend the premiere of Heels in L.A. 

Back to Work

Credit: BACKGRID

Bradley Cooper totes his essentials while heading to his office in Santa Monica on Aug. 10.

Flower Child

Credit: The Image Direct

Rose Leslie sports a pretty pattern on Aug. 10 on the New York City set of The Time Traveler's Wife.

Here to Help

Credit: Jeff Spicer/Getty

Ronnie Wood, wife Sally and twin daughters Gracie and Alice cuddle up on Aug. 10 at the launch of the Tusk Lion Trail, a global art installation in support of African conservation, in London. 

Up in Arms

Credit: Jose Perez/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

Mia Isaac and Zoey Deutch get animated on the New York City set of their series Not Okay on Aug. 10.

Ride Along

Credit: James Devaney/GC Images

Kristin Davis is seen smiling big from a car on the set of And Just Like That... in N.Y.C. on Aug. 9. 

She's Lovin' It

Credit: Jerritt Clark/Getty

Order up! Saweetie poses with her signature order at McDonalds on Aug. 9 in Lynwood, California. 

Working It Out

Credit: Stoianov / BACKGRID

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson heads off to the gym in L.A. on Aug. 9. 

Out for a Stroll

Credit: The Image Direct

Chloë Sevigny smiles as she takes a stroll in N.Y.C. on Aug. 9. 

Standing Ovation

Credit: Bruce Glikas/Getty

Josh Groban performs at the world premiere of The Show Must Go On in N.Y.C. on Aug. 9. 

Cut the Cake

Credit: Tommaso Boddi/Getty

Nick Cannon celebrates Wild N' Out season 15 on Aug. 9 in L.A. 

Late Night Antics

Credit: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS

Winston Duke stops by The Late Show to chat with Stephen Colbert on Aug. 9 in L.A. 

Jump Around

Credit: Matthew Baker/Getty

Yungblod performs at 02 Forum Kentish Town in London on Aug. 9. 

Must Be Juicy

Credit: Michael Simon

Ashley Tisdale chats on the phone while out and about in L.A. on Aug. 9. 

Premiere Night

Credit: Tim P. Whitby/Getty

Jodie Comer attends the U.K. premiere of 20th Century Studios' Free Guy on Aug. 9 in London.

Chic Costars

Credit: Gotham/GC Images

Rachel Weisz and Kitty Hawthorne are seen on location for Dead Ringers on Aug. 9 in N.Y.C.

Scene Stealer

Credit: Jose Perez / SplashNews.com

Sarah Jessica Parker is in great spirits shooting a scene for And Just Like That in Central Park on Aug. 9 in N.Y.C.

Couple Outing

Credit: Grgo Jelavic/PIXSELL / SplashNews.com

Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart are seen out and about in Dubrovnik, Croatia on Aug. 7. 

House of Gaga

Credit: James Devaney/GC Images

Lady Gaga looks chic as she walks the streets of N.Y.C. on Aug. 7. 

A Little Respect

Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Jennifer Hudson flashes a big smile while attending the premiere of Respect in L.A. on Aug. 8. 

Under My Umbrella

Credit: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty

Dominic Cooper and Gemma Chan enjoy some bubbly while attending the Wilderness Festival 2021 in Oxford, England on Aug. 7. 

Go Green

Credit: Sansho Scott/BFA.com

Kehlani chills out at the American Express Platinum x Saks Star Island in Montauk, NY on Aug. 7. 

Music Man

Credit: Rich Fury/Getty

Leon Bridges performs at the Hinterland Music Festival on Aug. 8 in St. Charles, Iowa. 

Phone It In

Credit: Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com

Emma Roberts takes a phone call in N.Y.C. on Aug. 7. 

Feel the Beetz

Credit: Paras Griffin/Getty

Zazie Beetz attends a screening of Nine Days in Atlanta on Aug. 7. 

Sporty Spice

Credit: Bellocqimages/Bauergriffin.com/MEGA

Justin Bieber cleats up for a game of football (soccer) in Los Angeles.

Dog Day Afternoon

Credit: Diggzy/Shutterstock

Iggy Azalea joins Lisa Vanderpump at her annual World Dog Day party in West Hollywood.

On the Double

Credit: Rachel Murray/Getty

Iain Armitage and Marsai Martin attend the L.A. Screening of their new film PAW Patrol: The Movie in Century City.

Unforgettable

Credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty

French Montana performs onstage at the 2021 Angie Martinez Summer BBQ with Power 105.1 FM in Elizabeth, New Jersey.

This Is Shakespeare

Credit: Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Susan Kelechi Watson shines at the opening night curtain call of Shakespeare in the Park's Merry Wives at the Delacorte Theater in New York City.

A Nice Girl Like Her

Credit: Joce/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Lucy Hale gets her hike on outside in Los Angeles.

Hey Now

Credit: TheImageDirect.com

Hilary Duff masks up for a workout in a Los Angeles gym.

Woman in the Window

Credit: Oliver Palombi/MEGA

Penélope Cruz gets pensive while filming L'Immensità on Aug. 5 in Rome.

Take a Hike

Credit: Backgrid

Rami Malek breaks a sweat during a walk in Los Angeles on Aug. 6.

Bronze Babes

Credit: LOIC VENANCE/AFP/Getty

Megan Rapinoe cracks up on Aug. 6 during the medal ceremony following Team USA's bronze medal finish at the Tokyo Olympics.

Puff Piece

Credit: Gotham/GC Images

Lady Gaga continues her New York City style streak with a high-fashion Aug. 5 outing.

All Dressed Up

Credit: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Demi Lovato and Paris Hilton cozy up on Aug. 5 at a party in Los Angeles celebrating Hilton's new Netflix show, Cooking with Paris.

No. 1 Fan

Credit: Omar Vega/Getty

J Balvin performs during the Uforia Latino Mix Live: Dallas at Dos Equis Pavilion on Aug. 5.

Lady in Red

Credit: Franziska Krug/Getty

Carmen Electra glows on the Aug. 5 red carpet for the Remus Charity Night in Palma de Mallorca, Spain.

Feeling Blue?

Credit: URS FLUEELER/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

John David Washington poses during a photo call for the film Beckett at the 74th Locarno International Film Festival in Locarno, Switzerland, on Aug. 4.

Drawing Board

Credit: Madison Voelkel/BFA.com

Ali Wentworth, Brooke Shields and Candace Bushnell get together at the New York Academy of Art Drawing Party, presented by Gucci, on Aug. 5 in Sag Harbor, New York.

Windy City Pretty

Credit: Barry Brecheisen/Getty

Jennifer Hudson returns home to Chicago to screen her new Aretha Franklin biopic Respect at AMC River East on Aug. 5.

