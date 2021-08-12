Pete Davidson Films Meet Cute in N.Y.C., Plus Ciara and Daughter Sienna, Chris Hemsworth and More
From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
Ready for a Meet Cute
Pete Davidson smiles behind a script while on set for Meet Cute in Brooklyn on Aug. 11.
Mother-Daughter Fun
Ciara and her daughter Sienna enjoy a backyard viewing party for Gabby's Dollhouse on Aug. 11.
Surf's Up!
Chris Hemsworth hits the beach in Byron Bay for a socially distanced birthday surf on Aug. 12.
On Bended Knee
Hugh Jackman takes a knee while attending the UK premiere of Reminiscence in London on Aug. 11.
Father-Daughter Acting Duo
Sean Penn and Dylan Penn attend a special screening of Flag Day in L.A. on Aug. 11.
Orange You Glad
Rebecca Hall attends the premiere of Nighthouse in N.Y.C. on Aug. 11.
Sun's Out, Top Gun's Out
Phil Dunster and Ellie Heydon attend a screening for Top Gun at Kensington Palace in London on Aug. 11.
Skirt Alert
Maggie Q rocks skirt that makes a statement while attending a special screening of The Protégé in L.A. on Aug. 11.
Strike a Pose
Laura Harrier attends the Audi Design Loft Opening Celebration on Aug. 11 in Malibu.
Peace Out
James McAvoy flashes a peace sign while heading to Jimmy Kimmel Live in L.A. on Aug. 11.
Rival Smiles
Announcers David Ortiz and Alex Rodriguez sport Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees uniforms while at the 'MLB at Field of Dreams' youth game in Iowa on Aug. 11.
Across the Pond
Rashida Jones and Paul Rudd are seen taking a stroll out in London together on Aug. 11.
Wave Rider
Leighton Meester hits the waves during a beach day in Malibu on Aug. 10.
New Beginnings
Lionel Messi poses with his jersey during a press conference at Parc des Princes in Paris on Aug. 11.
Good Vibes
Christina Milian and Matt Pokora leave Opa restaurant in Saint Tropez on Aug. 11.
LOL
Molly Shannon has a laugh while on her way to film Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Aug. 10.
Super Chic
Zoë Kravitz looks chic in an all-white outfit while strolling through N.Y.C. on Aug. 10.
He's on Fire
Pete Wentz tears up the stage with Fall Out Boy on Aug. 10 during their Hella Mega Tour in Detroit.
Green Machine
Heidi Klum smiles as she rocks an all-green look on her way to film America's Got Talent on Aug. 10.
Dog Days of Summer
Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes and their pup Tarzan go on a lunch date on Aug. 10 in Toronto.
Dinner Is Served
Nick Jonas leaves Casa Cruz restaurant in the Notting Hill neighborhood of London on Aug. 10.
We Salute You
Marlon Wayans gives a little salute to the audience while arriving at The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Aug. 10.
(Onscreen) Brotherly Love
Alexander Ludwig and Stephen Amell attend the premiere of Heels in L.A.
Back to Work
Bradley Cooper totes his essentials while heading to his office in Santa Monica on Aug. 10.
Flower Child
Rose Leslie sports a pretty pattern on Aug. 10 on the New York City set of The Time Traveler's Wife.
Here to Help
Ronnie Wood, wife Sally and twin daughters Gracie and Alice cuddle up on Aug. 10 at the launch of the Tusk Lion Trail, a global art installation in support of African conservation, in London.
Up in Arms
Mia Isaac and Zoey Deutch get animated on the New York City set of their series Not Okay on Aug. 10.
Ride Along
Kristin Davis is seen smiling big from a car on the set of And Just Like That... in N.Y.C. on Aug. 9.
She's Lovin' It
Order up! Saweetie poses with her signature order at McDonalds on Aug. 9 in Lynwood, California.
Working It Out
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson heads off to the gym in L.A. on Aug. 9.
Out for a Stroll
Chloë Sevigny smiles as she takes a stroll in N.Y.C. on Aug. 9.
Standing Ovation
Josh Groban performs at the world premiere of The Show Must Go On in N.Y.C. on Aug. 9.
Cut the Cake
Nick Cannon celebrates Wild N' Out season 15 on Aug. 9 in L.A.
Late Night Antics
Winston Duke stops by The Late Show to chat with Stephen Colbert on Aug. 9 in L.A.
Jump Around
Yungblod performs at 02 Forum Kentish Town in London on Aug. 9.
Must Be Juicy
Ashley Tisdale chats on the phone while out and about in L.A. on Aug. 9.
Premiere Night
Jodie Comer attends the U.K. premiere of 20th Century Studios' Free Guy on Aug. 9 in London.
Chic Costars
Rachel Weisz and Kitty Hawthorne are seen on location for Dead Ringers on Aug. 9 in N.Y.C.
Scene Stealer
Sarah Jessica Parker is in great spirits shooting a scene for And Just Like That in Central Park on Aug. 9 in N.Y.C.
Couple Outing
Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart are seen out and about in Dubrovnik, Croatia on Aug. 7.
House of Gaga
Lady Gaga looks chic as she walks the streets of N.Y.C. on Aug. 7.
A Little Respect
Jennifer Hudson flashes a big smile while attending the premiere of Respect in L.A. on Aug. 8.
Under My Umbrella
Dominic Cooper and Gemma Chan enjoy some bubbly while attending the Wilderness Festival 2021 in Oxford, England on Aug. 7.
Go Green
Kehlani chills out at the American Express Platinum x Saks Star Island in Montauk, NY on Aug. 7.
Music Man
Leon Bridges performs at the Hinterland Music Festival on Aug. 8 in St. Charles, Iowa.
Phone It In
Emma Roberts takes a phone call in N.Y.C. on Aug. 7.
Feel the Beetz
Zazie Beetz attends a screening of Nine Days in Atlanta on Aug. 7.
Sporty Spice
Justin Bieber cleats up for a game of football (soccer) in Los Angeles.
Dog Day Afternoon
Iggy Azalea joins Lisa Vanderpump at her annual World Dog Day party in West Hollywood.
On the Double
Iain Armitage and Marsai Martin attend the L.A. Screening of their new film PAW Patrol: The Movie in Century City.
Unforgettable
French Montana performs onstage at the 2021 Angie Martinez Summer BBQ with Power 105.1 FM in Elizabeth, New Jersey.
This Is Shakespeare
Susan Kelechi Watson shines at the opening night curtain call of Shakespeare in the Park's Merry Wives at the Delacorte Theater in New York City.
A Nice Girl Like Her
Lucy Hale gets her hike on outside in Los Angeles.
Hey Now
Hilary Duff masks up for a workout in a Los Angeles gym.
Woman in the Window
Penélope Cruz gets pensive while filming L'Immensità on Aug. 5 in Rome.
Take a Hike
Rami Malek breaks a sweat during a walk in Los Angeles on Aug. 6.
Bronze Babes
Megan Rapinoe cracks up on Aug. 6 during the medal ceremony following Team USA's bronze medal finish at the Tokyo Olympics.
Puff Piece
Lady Gaga continues her New York City style streak with a high-fashion Aug. 5 outing.
All Dressed Up
Demi Lovato and Paris Hilton cozy up on Aug. 5 at a party in Los Angeles celebrating Hilton's new Netflix show, Cooking with Paris.
No. 1 Fan
J Balvin performs during the Uforia Latino Mix Live: Dallas at Dos Equis Pavilion on Aug. 5.
Lady in Red
Carmen Electra glows on the Aug. 5 red carpet for the Remus Charity Night in Palma de Mallorca, Spain.
Feeling Blue?
John David Washington poses during a photo call for the film Beckett at the 74th Locarno International Film Festival in Locarno, Switzerland, on Aug. 4.
Drawing Board
Ali Wentworth, Brooke Shields and Candace Bushnell get together at the New York Academy of Art Drawing Party, presented by Gucci, on Aug. 5 in Sag Harbor, New York.
Windy City Pretty
Jennifer Hudson returns home to Chicago to screen her new Aretha Franklin biopic Respect at AMC River East on Aug. 5.