Star Tracks: Thursday, August 11, 2011

By People Staff Updated January 24, 2022 01:04 PM

1 of 15

WINNING FORMULA

Credit: Thelonius/Splash News Online

Drink up! Ryan Gosling keeps his cutie costar fed on the set of his new movie, The Place Beyond the Pines, Wednesday in New York.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 15

FUNNY FACE

Credit: X17

A newly shorn Kingston Rossdale, 5, goofs off with mom Gwen Stefani during a Wednesday playdate at a park in Malibu.

3 of 15

THE THIRD DIMENSION

Credit: Vince Flores/AFF

She's taking her curves to another dimension! Bride-to-be Kim Kardashian poses with her 3D cover at the launch party for World's Most Beautiful magazine Wednesday at Drai's Hollywood.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 15

DADDY'S BOY

Credit: Splash News Online

Owen Wilson shows off his love for Hawaii while taking his 7-month-old son Robert Ford out for a stroll Wednesday in Venice, Calif.

Advertisement

5 of 15

BLACK TO BASICS

Credit: X17

After donning drag, Lady Gaga flaunts her feminine side Wednesday at Beverly Hills restaurant Crustacean.

6 of 15

BAG LADY

Credit: Jackson Lee/Splash News Online

A day after premiering The Help, Emma Stone takes the handle on her own luggage at New York's JFK International Airport on Wednesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 15

AMERICAN GLADIATOR

Credit: Fame

AnnaLynne McCord shows off her ferocious beach body and competitive spirit Wednesday while shooting the upcoming season of 90210.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 15

MATERNAL STRENGTH

Credit: Albert Michael/Startraks

Denise Richards takes time off from mommy duty with new baby Eloise for a high-energy workout in Montreal on Wednesday.

Advertisement

9 of 15

TANKS A LOT

Credit: Sinky/Butters/Splash News Online

Zac Efron exercises his right to bare arms Wednesday on the New Orleans set of his new film, The Paperboy, which costars Nicole Kidman and Matthew McConaughey.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 15

HEAVY LIFTING

Credit: Ramey

New parents Selma Blair and Jason Bleick have their hands full with 2-week-old Arthur Saint while shopping around Beverly Hills on Wednesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 15

GETTING THE GOODS

Credit: Sam Sharma/Pacific Coast News

Robert Pattinson shows he's handy after stocking up on the essentials – including a box of Frosted Flakes – at an L.A. grocery store.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 15

ON A STROLL

Credit: Elder Ordonez/INF

After busying herself with the launch of a new SkinnyGirl cocktail, Bethenny Frankel and her beloved pooch Cookie unwind with a walk Wednesday in New York's Tribeca neighborhood.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 15

THE 'WIGHT' STUFF

Credit: Alpha/Landov

Newlywed Zara Phillips and actor Ewan McGregor enjoy a chuckle Wednesday during The Artemis Challenge, a fifty-mile boat race around the Isle of Wight in the English Channel.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 15

GIRL TALK

Credit: Katie B/EaglePress

After making eyes with Ed Westwick, Leighton Meester shoots the script with Blake Lively on the N.Y.C. set of Gossip Girl on Wednesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 15

TO DYE FOR

Credit: Chroma Press/Splash News Online

Sienna Miller debuts on trend dip-dye strands Wednesday while vacationing with new boyfriend Tom Sturridge in Ibiza, Spain.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By People Staff