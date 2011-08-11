Star Tracks: Thursday, August 11, 2011
WINNING FORMULA
Drink up! Ryan Gosling keeps his cutie costar fed on the set of his new movie, The Place Beyond the Pines, Wednesday in New York.
FUNNY FACE
A newly shorn Kingston Rossdale, 5, goofs off with mom Gwen Stefani during a Wednesday playdate at a park in Malibu.
THE THIRD DIMENSION
She's taking her curves to another dimension! Bride-to-be Kim Kardashian poses with her 3D cover at the launch party for World's Most Beautiful magazine Wednesday at Drai's Hollywood.
DADDY'S BOY
Owen Wilson shows off his love for Hawaii while taking his 7-month-old son Robert Ford out for a stroll Wednesday in Venice, Calif.
BLACK TO BASICS
After donning drag, Lady Gaga flaunts her feminine side Wednesday at Beverly Hills restaurant Crustacean.
BAG LADY
A day after premiering The Help, Emma Stone takes the handle on her own luggage at New York's JFK International Airport on Wednesday.
AMERICAN GLADIATOR
AnnaLynne McCord shows off her ferocious beach body and competitive spirit Wednesday while shooting the upcoming season of 90210.
MATERNAL STRENGTH
Denise Richards takes time off from mommy duty with new baby Eloise for a high-energy workout in Montreal on Wednesday.
TANKS A LOT
Zac Efron exercises his right to bare arms Wednesday on the New Orleans set of his new film, The Paperboy, which costars Nicole Kidman and Matthew McConaughey.
HEAVY LIFTING
New parents Selma Blair and Jason Bleick have their hands full with 2-week-old Arthur Saint while shopping around Beverly Hills on Wednesday.
GETTING THE GOODS
Robert Pattinson shows he's handy after stocking up on the essentials – including a box of Frosted Flakes – at an L.A. grocery store.
ON A STROLL
After busying herself with the launch of a new SkinnyGirl cocktail, Bethenny Frankel and her beloved pooch Cookie unwind with a walk Wednesday in New York's Tribeca neighborhood.
THE 'WIGHT' STUFF
Newlywed Zara Phillips and actor Ewan McGregor enjoy a chuckle Wednesday during The Artemis Challenge, a fifty-mile boat race around the Isle of Wight in the English Channel.
GIRL TALK
After making eyes with Ed Westwick, Leighton Meester shoots the script with Blake Lively on the N.Y.C. set of Gossip Girl on Wednesday.
TO DYE FOR
Sienna Miller debuts on trend dip-dye strands Wednesday while vacationing with new boyfriend Tom Sturridge in Ibiza, Spain.