Star Tracks - Thursday, August 10, 2006
DOWN-UNDER FUN
While in Sydney on Thursday to promote his album What's Left of Me, Nick Lachey makes the most of his visit – popping by the city's famed Opera House and getting chummy with a friendly rodent at the Nickelodeon Australian Kids' Choice Awards nominations event.
APPLE OF HIS EYE
With wife Jennifer Lopez by his side, Marc Anthony gets the crowd on its feet Wednesday after his performance at New York City's Madison Square Garden. The singer has been on the 20-city Juntos en Concierto tour with fellow Latin pop artists Marco Antonio Solis and Laura Paulsini.
STOCKING UP
All those Malibu bike trips sure work up an appetite: Jake Gyllenhaal, who's currently filming the crime thriller Zodiac, loads up on the essentials in West Hollywood on Wednesday.
RAINBOW CONNECTION
Eva Longoria makes a colorful appearance Wednesday outside of Hollywood restaurant Toast, where she had a girls-only luncheon with pals.
STRONG HOLD
Hilary Duff gets a grip on her main squeeze Joel Madden at BPM magazine's 10th anniversary party at Hollywood's Club Avalon on Wednesday.
MELLOW OUT
Cameron Diaz, who partied with beau Justin Timberlake at JC Chasez's 30th birthday bash on Sunday, takes it easy Wednesday after a session at Touch Massage Boutique in Beverly Hills.
CAN WE TALK?
After lunching at The Ivy, Nicole Richie gets an earful from pal Tyra Banks while filming an upcoming segment for the supermodel's talk show in Los Angeles on Wednesday.
THE FINAL FRONTIER
Boldly going where no man has gone before, Star Trek vets Leonard Nimoy and William Shatner reunite Wednesday in L.A. to celebrate the 40th anniversary of their series. A salute to the show will air on TV Land on Sept. 8.
THE SECRET'S OUT
A pregnant Heidi Klum, who's expecting her third child, shows off why she's Victoria's Secret weapon at the launch of the lingerie retailer's new bra, The Body, in New York City on Wednesday.
SISTER ACT
Mischa Barton gets ready to set sail with her younger sister Hania in Sydney on Wednesday. The actress, who spent much of the summer studying acting in London, is Down Under as a guest of Aussie store David Jones.
LEAN BACK
Pierce Brosnan looks just dandy, thank you, next to a vintage Rolls-Royce on the Vancouver set of his 1940s period drama Marriage on Tuesday.
IF THE SHOE FITS...
It's still summer, but Kristen Bell – who's starring in the horror film Pulse, out Friday – gets a foothold on fall's new looks during a shopping excursion Monday at the Elie Tahari boutique in New York City's SoHo neighborhood.
AT HER MAJESTY'S SERVICE
Prince William takes walking the line seriously during a parade at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst in Surrey, U.K., where the 24-year-old royal is carrying on the family tradition of military service.
COVER UP
Adrien Brody joins the influx of Hollywood hardbodies on the beaches of Miami on Tuesday. Matthew McConaughey and Lance Armstrong were also spotted frolicking in the Sunshine State's surf this week.
MEN ON A MISSION
Jay-Z puts global issues on the table with United Nations Secretary-General Kofi Annan during a New York City press conference to announce a partnership (along with MTV) to call attention to the world's water crisis on Wednesday.