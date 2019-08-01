The Rock Takes N.Y.C., Plus Hannah Brown, Leonardo DiCaprio & Brad Pitt and More

By Sophie Dodd, Diane J. Cho, Kate Hogan and Karen Mizoguchi
August 01, 2019 06:00 AM

Star in Stripes

Jackson Lee/GC Images

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson shows off his toned physique on Wednesday while making his way to Good Morning America in N.Y.C.

Ring Thing

Heidi Gutman/Walt Disney Television via Getty

Also at GMA on Wednesday morning: Bachelorette Hannah Brown, who hangs out backstage with host Michael Strahan.

Made in the Shade

Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images

Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt sport coordinating looks on Wednesday during a Once Upon a Time in Hollywood photo call in London.

Bella Bella

Nick Zonna/SplashNews.com

On Wednesday, Bella Hadid hits the runway at the Alberta Ferretti fashion show in Milan.

Turn About

Edward Opi/SplashNews.com

Former Real Housewives star Kelly Bensimon is the picture of summer style on Wednesday in N.Y.C.

Fame Game

Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Honoree Stacy Keach smiles on Wednesday as Man with a Plan costar Matt LeBlanc speaks at his Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony.

Strut Your Stuff

Gotham/GC Images

Georgia Fowler, in head-to-toe white, has the moves on Wednesday in N.Y.C.

Two Faced

Mark Horton/Getty

Michael Bublé gets goofy with a cutout of his face during his performance at the Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Canada, on Tuesday night.

Biggest Fans

John Fleenor/Getty

Bachelorette mega-fan Demi Lovato and Bachelor in Paradise star Demi Burnett hang out at The Bachelorette live aftershow in L.A. on Tuesday.

Belly Laughs

Paras Griffin/Getty

Sherri Shepherd hits the stage during the Brian Banks Atlanta screening at SCADshow on Tuesday.

Premiere Pals

Joe Scarnici/Getty

Jackie Seiden, director Jason Winer, Leighton Meester and Adam Brody attend the premiere of Ode to Joy at The London West Hollywood on Tuesday.

Skate Life

Christopher Peterson/SplashNews.com

Jaden Smith shreds down the street in N.Y.C.’s SoHo neighborhood on Tuesday, wearing tie-dye pants and a Beatles shirt.

Getting Crafty

Rachel Murray/Getty

Busy Philipps and Michaels host a back-to-school “crafternoon” on Tuesday in West Hollywood.

Party People

Tommaso Boddi/Getty

John Legend performs onstage during Tuesday’s Sherman’s Showcase premiere party in L.A.

Garden Girl

Linnea Stephan/BFA.com

On Tuesday, Sophia Bush smiles for the camera at Edie Parker Flower’s Garden of Edie party in L.A. 

Business Casual

SplashNews.com

Ciara heads to a meeting in L.A. wearing all-white Thom Browne on Tuesday.

Like a Mother

Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Ashley Graham and Amy Schumer get together at the Frida Mom launch dinner hosted by Arianna Huffington and Chelsea Hirschhorn on Tuesday in N.Y.C.

The Trifecta

Jason Mendez/Getty

Andy Cohen snaps a photo with Rebecca Romijn and Jerry O’Connell before interviewing O’Connell about his career and new daytime talk show Jerry O at the 92nd Street Y in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.

Street Chic

Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Emma Roberts sips on iced coffee as she heads out in a mini polka dot dress on Tuesday in L.A.

With Love

Rich Fury/Getty

Charlie Hunnam attends the Los Angeles premiere of Love, Antosha at ArcLight Cinemas Hollywood on Tuesday.

Shop to It

Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Nikki Bella has her arms full on Tuesday during a shopping trip in L.A.

Fine Dining

Julie Skarratt

Chef Curtis Stone and Gwyneth Paltrow host goop by the Sea, an immersive culinary experience complete with special riffs on the New England clambake, oyster shucking and more, in Nantucket, Massachusetts, on Thursday.

Global Icon

Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland

Olivia Newton-John unveils Newbridge Silverware’s Museum of Style Icons exhibition, a curated show that highlights the singer-actress’ extraordinary career, on Thursday in Ireland. 

Broadway Debut

Bruce Glikas/Getty

Barry Manilow and Michael Urie are all smiles during the opening night celebration of Manilow on Broadway at Bond 45 on Tuesday in N.Y.C.

Time to Shine

Samir Hussein/WireImage

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood costars Leonardo DiCaprio, Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt are all smiles as they pose for photos at the film’s U.K. premiere in London on Tuesday. 

Killer Looks

BACKGRID

Lucy Liu is all dolled up as she films for her CBS show, Why Women Kill, on Tuesday in Los Angeles. 

 

Hurry Along

The Image Direct

Rami Malek is seen sprinting down the sidewalk in a tuxedo as he films an action scene for Mr. Robot on Tuesday in New York City. 

Pep in Her Step

Christopher Peterson/SplashNews.com

Logan Browning flashes a big smile as she leaves Build Studios on Tuesday in N.Y.C. 

Getaway Goals

INSTARimages.com

Heidi Klum and new husband Tom Kaulitz enjoy a sweet stroll in Capri, Italy, on Monday.

Introducing Sheldon Sampson

The Image Direct

Josh Duhamel is seen in full costume, filming for his new Netflix series Jupiter’s Legacy, on Monday in Toronto.

Lean on Me

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Ariel Winter takes a break from filming Law and Order: SVU to pose alongside the show’s star, Mariska Hargitay, on Tuesday in N.Y.C.

Summer Romance

SplashNews.com

Sweet new couple Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello cuddle up at the pool on Monday in Miami.

Reunited for Radio

Santiago Felipe/Getty

Queer Eye’s Tan France, Antoni Porowski, Bobby Berk and Karamo Brown band together during their visit to SiriusXM Studios on Monday in New York City. 

Money Moves

Paras Griffin/Getty

Kandi Burruss brings the energy as host of The Kitchen’s Atlanta screening at Cinebistro on Monday.

Get Pumped!

NBCUniversal

Julianne Hough visits Harlem’s Boys & Girls Club during NBCUniversal’s Peacock Games to teach the kids a fun dance routine and to get them excited about the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

Retail Therapy

BACKGRID

Newlyweds Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner go shopping on Monday in N.Y.C., following the loss of their beloved dog Waldo Picasso.

Sing & Smile

Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Rob Thomas takes the stage during a stop on his Chip Tooth Tour at Beacon Theatre on Monday in N.Y.C.

In Sync

The Image Direct

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger walk arm-in-arm as they head to the spa in L.A. on Monday.

Summer Stroll

The Image Direct

Emily Ratajkowski steps out in a floral-print mini dress and white sneakers to walk her dog on Monday in N.Y.C. 

Marvelous Guest

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel actress Rachel Brosnahan chats with host Jimmy Fallon on Monday’s episode of The Tonight Show in N.Y.C.

Retro Red Carpet

Chelsea Lauren/Variety/Shutterstock

Jason Sudeikis poses in a tie-dye pullover alongside Driven costars Judy Greer and Lee Pace at the film’s premiere on Monday in Los Angeles. 

Derby Darling

SplashNews.com

Tamron Hall is off to the races during Monday’s taping of Live with Kelly and Ryan in N.Y.C.

Fun in the Sun

DIGGZY/SplashNews.com

Model Iskra Lawrence races down a waterslide with friends on Monday at Mountain Creek Waterpark in Vernon, New Jersey.

Purr-fect Pals

Scott Kowalchyk/CBS

Cats star Idris Elba teaches host Stephen Colbert to embrace his inner feline on Monday’s episode of The Late Show in N.Y.C.

Puppy Love

Paul Archuleta/Getty

Dora and the Lost City of Gold actor Eugenio Derbez poses with a furry friend at Hallmark’s Home & Family talk show on Monday at Universal Studios Hollywood in Universal City, California.

Back to School

Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Michelle Monaghan smiles with guests at the Baby2Baby and Paul Mitchell Styled for School Event on Monday in Sherman Oaks, California.

Find Your Light

Raymond Hall/GC Images

Angela Bassett glows as she arrives at The Daily Show on Monday in N.Y.C.

Cap It Off

Gotham/GC Images

A smiley Naomi Watts takes a stroll through N.Y.C.’s Tribeca neighborhood on Monday.

Big Night Out

The Image Direct

Matt Smith and Anya Taylor-Joy are seen making an exuberant exit from a hotel on the set of their upcoming film Last Night in Soho on Monday in London.

Wedding Belle

Manny Carabel/Getty

Rebecca Rittenhouse attends Build Series to discuss her role in the film Four Weddings and a Funeral at Build Studio in N.Y.C. on Monday.

Vacation Vibes

Splash News Online

Adrien Brody soaks up some sunshine while chatting with friends at Club 55 in Saint-Tropez, France, on Monday.

Double Denim

MEGA

Justin Timberlake steps out in an all-denim outfit as he leaves a recording studio in N.Y.C. on Monday.

What You're Seeking

Amy Sussman/Getty

Dr. Henry Louis Gates, Justina Machado and Sasheer Zamata of Finding Your Roots speak on Monday during the PBS segment of the Summer 2019 Television Critics Association Press Tour 2019 at The Beverly Hilton Hotel.

Stocking Up

The Image Direct

Nikki Bella beams after a trip to the grocery store in Los Angeles on Monday.

Pattern Maker

Zach Pagano/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Carla Gugino brightens up Monday morning in a patterned dress on the set of Today in N.Y.C.

Man's Best Friend

Todd Williamson/JanuaryImages/Shutterstock

Orlando Bloom cuddles up to his dog Mighty at the Amazon Prime Carnival Row photo call during the TCA Summer Press Tour in Los Angeles on Saturday.

Dashing Duo

SplashNews.com

Jude Law and wife Phillipa Coan stroll arm in arm as they leave a pal’s wedding reception on Sunday night in London.

Summer Shindig

Bryan Bedder/Getty

Awkwafina hosts a HotelTonight party on the rooftop of The Williamsburg Hotel on Sunday in Brooklyn, New York.

Beachy Keen

SplashNews.com

Hugh Jackman smiles as he jogs on the sand after a dip at Bondi Beach in Australia on Monday.

Silver Stunner

Startraksphoto.com

Zoë Saldana shines at the Tijuana YMCA Benefit, co-hosted by the actress and tequila brand Clase Azul, at Ashlee Margolis’ home on Saturday in Beverly Hills.

Bae Area

Tim Mosenfelder/Getty

Miguel heats up the stage during 106.1 KMEL’s Summer Jam on Sunday at the Oracle Arena in Oakland, California.  

Pigging Out

Frank Micelotta/20th Century Fox Television/PictureGroup/Shutterstock

Lake Bell laughs as she plays with a pig during 20th Century Fox Television’s TCA Studio Day in L.A. on Sunday.

Treat Yourself

The Image Direct

Kristen Stewart steps out in a denim jacket and Adidas leggings after enjoying a spa session with a pal on Sunday in L.A.

Proud Onscreen Parents

Rachel Murray/Getty

Costars Michael Peña and Eva Longoria pose at the Dora and the Lost City of Gold world premiere at the Regal L.A. Live on Sunday in Los Angeles.

Sister Snap

BACKGRID

Gigi Hadid snaps a photo of her sister Bella as they vacation in Mykonos, Greece, on Sunday.

Purple Pop Queen