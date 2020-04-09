Sarah Silverman Cheers for First Responders in N.Y.C., Plus Katherine Schwarzenegger, Hugh Jackman & More
Cheering Section
Sarah Silverman bangs on a pan during the nightly cheering on of emergency workers in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.
Strolling Around
Katherine Schwarzenegger takes a walk with her mom, Maria Shriver, in their Brentwood, California, neighborhood on Wednesday.
Soak Up the Sun
Hugh Jackman takes his family dogs for a walk in sunny N.Y.C. on Wednesday.
Shop Along
Lance Bass heads to the grocery store on Wednesday in Bel-Air, California.
Pup Patrol
Vanderpump Rules' Jax Taylor takes his dogs out for a breather on Wednesday in L.A.
Cute Colleague
Chace Crawford and his pup take a walk together in Los Angeles on Wednesday.
Power to You
Also on the move on Wednesday, Ali Larter, who goes for a power walk in Brentwood, California.
Coffee Cutie
Shawn Mendes keeps up his daily routine, FaceTiming while walking with his coffee on Wednesday in Coral Gables, Florida.
Ride On
Anderson Cooper goes for a bike ride on a sunny afternoon in New York City on Tuesday.
Doting Dad
Henry Golding takes in the scenery on a walk with his new foster dog, Stella, on Tuesday in Los Angeles.
Daily Exercise
Helen Hunt is all smiles while out for a walk on Tuesday in Los Angeles.
Spice World
Mel C, a.k.a. Melanie Chisholm, gets some exercise with boyfriend Joe Marshall (not pictured) on a walk in London on Tuesday.
Housewives Take the Hamptons
Real Housewives of New York City’s Luann de Lesseps steps out in a chic dog-walking outfit on Tuesday while social distancing in The Hamptons, New York.
See Reese Run
Keep it moving! Reese Witherspoon is on the run on Tuesday in Los Angeles.
Dog Days
Nina Dobrev and her pup pound the pavement on Tuesday in L.A.
Wind Sprint
Also out for a jog on Tuesday in Los Angeles, Ryan Phillippe, who works on his fitness solo.
Pregnant Pause
Pregnant Hilary Rhoda keeps herself covered on Tuesday while out with her dog in N.Y.C.
Suburban Stroll
Shawn Mendes takes his cup of coffee to go on his Monday morning FaceTime walk in Coral Gables, Florida.
Gray Skies
Kanye West puts on his hood to avoid the rain in Calabasas, California, on Monday.
Nature Calls
Kate Beckinsale takes her dog out for a walk on Monday in L.A. to get some fresh air.
Across the Pond
Alice Eve wears a camel-colored coat with black trousers while out in London on Monday.
Grocery Girl
Miley Cyrus and boyfriend Cody Simpson (not pictured) grab some goods on Sunday at a grocery store in L.A.
Protect Yourself
Andy Cohen — who recently had and recovered from COVID-19 — dons a face mask and gloves on Monday for an outing in N.Y.C.
Keeping Active
Charlotte McKinney gets in a workout outside on Monday in L.A.
Grin and Bag It
Vanessa Hudgens takes her food and drink to-go on Monday in L.A.
Beach Blues
Chris Hemsworth and wife Elsa Pataky (not pictured) have the beach all to themselves on Sunday in Byron Bay, Australia.
Sweat Sesh
Ryan Phillippe keeps up with his workout routine on Sunday, going for a run in L.A.
Sunday Drive
Michelle Pfeiffer and husband David E. Kelley (not pictured) take a stroll around their Los Angeles neighborhood on Sunday.
Caffeine Boost
Lucy Hale heads to a Starbucks drive-through in Los Angeles on Sunday.
Home Base
Ryan Seacrest sports a smile on Sunday before going for a bike ride in L.A.
Dad Duty
Ben Affleck pops by ex Jennifer Garner's home in L.A. on Sunday for a visit.
Pack on the PDA
Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus share a kiss in Malibu, California, on Saturday, during a walk near the beach.
Skateboard Star
Jonah Hill rides his skateboard in Santa Monica, California, on Saturday.
Moto-Terminator
Arnold Schwarzenegger puffs on a cigar while riding around Santa Monica, California, on his motorcycle on Saturday.
Walk Around the Block
Katie Couric gets some fresh air during a Saturday walk in her Hamptons, New York, neighborhood.
Guess Who?
Rita Moreno walks her dog in Berkeley, California, on Friday.
Staying Sanitary
Dax Shepard heads to a store while wearing an arm cast, glove and carrying disinfecting wipes in Los Angeles on Friday.