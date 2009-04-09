Star Tracks: Thursday, April 9, 2009
GETTING THEIR KICKS
Tori Spelling gives her little flower girl, 10-month-old daughter Stella, a lift Wednesday while making their way to a children's shoe store in Los Angeles. The actress will soon be headed for book stores when her second book Mommywood is released April 14.
TRUE COLORS
Go, Knicks! Kim Kardashian shows her team spirit Wednesday while watching the New York Knicks play the Detroit Pistons at Madison Square Garden with pal Brittney Gastineau (not pictured). But the reality star's support didn't lead to a win: The Knicks lost 113-86.
BACK TO HER ROOTS
After her recent split from girlfriend Samantha Ronson, Lindsay Lohan debuts a darker do following a hair appointment with little sis Ali at the Byron amp Tracey Salon in Beverly Hills on Wednesday.
COFFEE CLUTCH
Meanwhile, Lohan's ex-girlfriend Samantha Ronson steps out with pal Benji Madden on Wednesday in L.A.'s Larchmont Village shopping district. After stopping for coffee, the pair reportedly headed to the Good Charlotte guitarist's DCMA Collective clothing store.
FANTASTIC FOUR
The boys of Entourage – (from left) Kevin Connolly, Adrian Grenier, Jerry Ferrara, and Kevin Dillon – take their show on the road Wednesday, filming scenes for their hit HBO show on Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills.
CRADLE OF LOVE
After showing off a photo of her little one at an ACMs afterparty, Nicole Kidman cradles her 9-month-old daughter Sunday as the pair depart from Los Angeles International Airport on Wednesday.
LAUGH IN
Go ahead, laugh it up! Jennifer Aniston loosens up Wednesday while continuing to film her new comedy, The Baster, on location in New York City.
IN THE BUFF
Josh Duhamel bares his buff biceps in a form-fitting tank top while running errands in Brentwood, Calif, on Wednesday.
SHORT CUT
Nicole Richie sports a pair of super short shorts on Tuesday after visiting a nail salon in Beverly Hills. The former reality star recently made an appearance in Zac Efron's Funny or Die video, which debuted on Wednesday.
FLIGHT PATTERN
Ready, set, jet! A sporty Brad Pitt is prepped for departure, checking in for his flight at New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport on Wednesday.
SPARKLE VISION
With one more New York concert left, Katy Perry has her sights set on work, heading to a business meeting on Wednesday in Midtown. Next, the pop star's Hello Katy tour heads to Washington, D.C., on Friday.
SPLASH ZONE
Sarah Jessica Parker soaks up the action – and all that rain! – like a pro on the set of Did You Hear About the Morgans? Tuesday in New York's Upper East Side. The film, which also stars Hugh Grant (not pictured), has been shooting all over the Big Apple.
DOING GOOD
After donating big bucks to the victims of an earthquake in Italy, Madonna steps out in all black for a meeting in London's Chelsea neighborhood on Wednesday.
IN THE RED
Back from her recent trip to Australia, Ashlee Simpson-Wentz is back on the L.A. scene, touching up her red locks during a hair appointment with her assistant in Beverly Hills on Tuesday.
HORSE PLAY
Serena Williams poses with a pair of white horses on Tuesday while promoting the Andalucia Tennis Experience in Malaga, Spain. But the tennis champ lost in an upset to the Czech Republic's Klara Zakopalova on Wednesday.