Alicia Keys Celebrates Clive Davis' Birthday in N.Y.C., Plus Rob Lowe and His Son, Joe Manganiello and More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to

By People Staff Updated April 07, 2022 11:29 AM

1 of 92

Sweet Smooch

Credit: Larry Busacca for Clive Davis

Alicia Keys gives Clive Davis a kiss on the cheek while celebrating his 90th birthday in N.Y.C. on April 6.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 92

Puppy Love

Credit: Image Press/Shutterstock

Joe Manganiello poses with his dog, Bubbles, who is snuggled up in a blanket, on April 6 in N.Y.C. 

3 of 92

Father-Son Time

Credit: Backgrid

Rob Lowe has dinner with his son John Owen Lowe at Craig's in West Hollywood on April 6. 

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 92

Bumpin' Along

Credit: MEGA

Rihanna shows off her growing baby bump in a matching navy set on her way to Nobu in West Hollywood on April 6. 

Advertisement

5 of 92

Hand in Hand

Credit: Backgrid

Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder walk hand-in-hand while out and about on April 6 in Santa Monica. 

6 of 92

Big Fans

Credit: Dave Allocca/StarPix

Eddie Redmayne attends a special fan screening of Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore in N.Y.C. on April 6. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 92

Can You Keep Up?

Credit: Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Kourtney Kardashian is seen heading to Jimmy Kimmel Live on April 6 in L.A. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 92

Sister Act

Credit: Owen Kolasinski/BFA

Haim sisters Alana, Este and Danielle get together on April 6 for the Louis Vuitton x Alex Israel City of Stars fragrance launch at the Academy Museum in Los Angeles.

Advertisement

9 of 92

Birthday Performance

Credit: Larry Busacca for Clive Davis

Dionne Warwick performs onstage during Clive Davis' 90th Birthday Celebration on April 6 in N.Y.C. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 92

PaleyFest Poses

Credit: Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic

Cedric the Entertainer, Beth Behrs, Sheaun McKinney and Max Greenfield attend panels about their shows Ghosts and The Neighborhood during PaleyFest in L.A. on April 6. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 92

Having a Ball

Credit: Michael Simon/StarTraks

Kelly Bensimon shows off her talent while attending a New York Knicks basketball game in N.Y.C. on April 6. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 92

Courtside Hang

Credit: Michael Simon/StarTraks

Charles Melton, Ben Stiller and Tracy Morgan hang out courtside at a New York Knicks basketball game in N.Y.C. on April 6. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 92

Think Pink

Credit: Damian Avitia/London Entertainment/Shutterstock

Saweetie leaves Crypto.com Arena in L.A. after watching a Los Angeles Clippers basketball game on April 6. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 92

City Stroll

Credit: The Image Direct

Justin Bieber stops to chat on the phone while out in N.Y.C. on April 5.

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 92

'Today' in New York

Credit: Christopher Peterson/Splash News Online

Patricia Arquette wears a chic white dress paired with gold jewelry to the Today show in N.Y.C. on April 6.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 92

Peace and Love

Credit: Cindy Ord/Getty

Normani hits up SiriusXM's Morning Mash Up at N.Y.C.'s SiriusXM Studios on April 6.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

17 of 92

Dropping By

Credit: Todd Owyoung/NBC/Getty

The Dropout star Amanda Seyfried stops by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in N.Y.C. on April 5.

Advertisement
Advertisement

18 of 92

Set Sighting

Credit: Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Mariska Hargitay dotes on costar Christopher Meloni on the set of Law & OrderSpecial Victims Unit in N.Y.C. on April 5.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

19 of 92

Eyes on H.E.R.

Credit: Scott Dudelson/Getty

H.E.R. rocks the stage during the Back of Your Mind tour on April 5 at the YouTube Theater in Inglewood, California. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

20 of 92

Family Affair

Credit: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Idris Elba brings wife Sabrina and daughter Isan to the L.A. premiere of Sonic the Hedgehog 2 at the Regency Village Theatre on April 5.

Advertisement
Advertisement

21 of 92

Go Green

Credit: Christopher Peterson/Splash News online

Karlie Kloss uses a crutch as she makes her way to the Today show in N.Y.C. on April 6.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

22 of 92

'Red Hot' Shot

Credit: Anna Webber/Getty

Flea, Anthony Kiedis, Chad Smith and John Frusciante of the Red Hot Chili Peppers pose for the camera during their visit to The Howard Stern Show at SiriusXM Studios on April 5 in L.A.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

23 of 92

Color Pop

Credit: Arturo Holmes/Getty

Helen Mirren's colorful ensemble brightens up the room at the Sony Pictures Classics and Cinema Society screening of The Duke at the Tribeca Screening Room in N.Y.C. on April 5.

Advertisement
Advertisement

24 of 92

Rosé All Day

Credit: Sara Jaye Weiss/Shutterstock

Katie Holmes enjoys herself at a dinner party for the Santa Margherita Rosé launch at a townhome in N.Y.C.'s West Village on April 5.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

25 of 92

Premiere Pals

Credit: Scott Eisen/Getty

Mark Wahlberg poses with Rosalind Ross at a special screening of Father Stu at AMC Boston Commons on April 5.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

26 of 92

Benefit Honorees

Credit: Lester Cohen/Getty

Honorees Kevin and Christine Costner arrive at the Rock Rwanda Benefit, presented by OmniPeace Foundation, at Vibrato Grill Jazz on April 5 in L.A.

Advertisement
Advertisement

27 of 92

Big 'Hearts'

Credit: Anna Webber/Getty

Andy Grammer, Ajia Grammer, Christina Perri and Paul Costabile arrive at the Hearts of Joy International charity gala at The Garland on April 2 in North Hollywood.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

28 of 92

Sweet Kiss

Amy Adams and Patrick Dempsey share a kiss while filming Disenchanted on N.Y.C.'s Upper West Side on April 5.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

29 of 92

Out and About

Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/GC IMages

Leonardo DiCaprio is seen out and about with a Polestar vehicle in Malibu, California.

Advertisement
Advertisement

30 of 92

Darling Duo

Credit: Matrix/Zuma

Costars Anya Taylor-Joy and Alexander Skarsgård attend a special screening of The Northman at Odeon Leicester Square in London on April 5.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

31 of 92

Pop of Pink

Credit: The Image Direct

Christine Quinn thinks pink during a photo shoot in L.A. on April 4.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

32 of 92

Afternoon Delight

Credit: Backgrid

Dita Von Teese makes her way to meet a friend for lunch on April 5 in L.A.

Advertisement
Advertisement

33 of 92

Let's Get 'Yitty'

Credit: Diggzy/Shutterstock

Lizzo poses in her new shapewear brand Yitty at Runyon Canyon in L.A. on April 4.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

34 of 92

Workout Complete

Credit: MEGA

Lori Harvey grabs water after finishing her Pilates class in L.A. on April 5.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

35 of 92

Center Stage

Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Thomas Rhett is surrounded by fans on April 5 while performing during NBC's Today in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement

36 of 92

Theater Kids

Credit: Bruce Glikas/Getty

Patrick J. Adams, Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Jesse Williams pose at the opening night party for Second Stage Theater's production of Take Me Out on Broadway at The Yard House in N.Y.C. on April 4. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

37 of 92

Walk On

Credit: BrosNYC/Backgrid

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds take a walk around downtown New York City on April 4. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

38 of 92

Rescue Squad

Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Eiza Gonzalez, Jake Gyllenhaal and Michael Bay attend the Los Angeles premiere of their film Ambulance at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in L.A. on April 4. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

39 of 92

Here to Help

Credit: Jon Kopaloff/Getty

Also at the Ambulance premiere on April 4: Jason Momoa. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

40 of 92

String Thing

Aly Michalka and AJ Michalka of the musical group Aly & AJ perform at The Fillmore in San Francisco on April 4. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

41 of 92

No Sweat

Credit: MEGA

Suki Waterhouse hits the set of Daisy Jones and The Six in New Orleans on April 4. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

42 of 92

Coffee Klatch

Credit: MEGA

Lily-Rose Depp and boyfriend Yassine Stein run errands in Studio City, California, on April 4. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

43 of 92

Perfect Pose

Credit: Araya Doheny/Getty

Snoop greets photographers on April 4 on the red carpet for his latest project, NBC's American Song Contest. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

44 of 92

Coming in Peace

Credit: Elder Ordonez/Splash News Online

An all-dressed-up Pamela Anderson shares a message while arriving to The View's N.Y.C. studios on April 4. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

45 of 92

Family Fun

Credit: Courtesy Gymboree

Mandy Moore and her boys — husband Taylor Goldsmith and son Gus — are pastel perfect while partnering with Gymboree and Delivering Good to give back this Easter. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

46 of 92

Easy Ride

Credit: Courtesy Lyft

Walker Hayes and wife Laney grab a Lyft to the Grammy Awards on April 3 in Las Vegas. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

47 of 92

When in Rome

Credit: Marco Provvisionato/ipa-agency/Shutterstock

Alexander Skarsgård arrives in Rome on April 4 to premiere The Northman.

Advertisement
Advertisement

48 of 92

Spring Fling

Credit: Christopher Peterson/Splash News Online

Alison Brie brightens up the day in N.Y.C. on April 4. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

49 of 92

Big Winner

Credit: Jackie Brown/Splash News Online

Johnny Knoxville settles his long-standing feud with WWE wrestler Sami Zayn (not pictured) at WrestleMania at AT&T Stadium in Dallas on April 3.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

50 of 92

Coupled Up

Credit: The image Direct

Maya Jama and Ben Simmons hold hands on an April 4 walk around New York City.

Advertisement
Advertisement

51 of 92

Back to Black(-ish)

Credit: Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic

Black-ish stars Anthony Anderson and Tracee Ellis Ross pose in Hollywood on April 3 ahead of a PaleyFest LA panel about the final season of their show.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

52 of 92

Rock On

Credit: Joe Scarnici/Getty

Jessie J and Steven Tyler hit the stage on April 3 during Tyler's 4th annual Grammy Awards viewing party benefitting Janie's Fund presented by Live Nation and Cincoro Tequila at the Hollywood Palladium.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

53 of 92

In Living Color

Credit: Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, recipient of GLAAD's Stephen F. Kolzak Award, and presenter Andrew Garfield hang backstage at the 33rd Annual GLAAD Media Awards hosted by Ketel One Vodka at The Beverly Hilton on April 2.

Advertisement
Advertisement

54 of 92

Pretty in Pink

Credit: Backgrid

Rihanna gets all dressed up on April 3 for dinner out at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

55 of 92

City Slicker

Credit: The Image Direct

Julianne Hough almost blends in with the crowd while out in N.Y.C. on April 2.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

56 of 92

Pattern Maker

Credit: Splash News Online

Sofia Vergara gets a little wild (check out that jumpsuit!) while arriving to America's Got Talent auditions in Los Angeles on April 2.

Advertisement
Advertisement

57 of 92

Hand in Hand

Credit: Backgrid

Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber stay connected on April 3 after visiting the Malibu farmers market together with their pup.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

58 of 92

On a High

Credit: Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times/Getty

Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist Flea performs the national anthem before the Los Angeles Lakers vs. Denver Nuggets basketball game at Crypto.com Arena in L.A. on April 3. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

59 of 92

Bold and Beautiful

Credit: Arturo Holmes/Getty

Rosario Dawson stands out in bold patterns at the inaugural Fifteen Percent Pledge Benefit Gala to empower Black-owned businesses in N.Y.C. on April 2.

Advertisement
Advertisement

60 of 92

Always on Time

Credit: Aaron St Clair/Shutterstock

Ashanti and Ja Rule reunite 21 years later to perform at the Dreamville Festival in Raleigh, North Carolina, on April 2.

Advertisement
Advertisement