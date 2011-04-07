Star Tracks: Thursday, April 7, 2011

By People Staff Updated January 24, 2022 01:04 PM

COURTENEY & CO.

Credit: XPosure

After their Disney World adventure with David Arquette, Courteney Cox and 6-year-old Coco make a stylish mother-daughter arrival at LAX on Wednesday.

OLD 'SCHOOL'

Credit: Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Zac Efron steps out in support of his High School Musical costar Ashley Tisdale Wednesday at the premiere of her HSM spin-off, Sharpay's Fabulous Adventure, in West Hollywood. The red carpet also brought out Efron's ex Vanessa Hudgens (not pictured).

PICTURE PERFECT

Credit: AGF/Rex USA

Sexy on the set! A beaming Jake Gyllenhaal keeps his look casual cool Wednesday during a promotional photo call for his latest film, Source Code, at Rome's Hotel de Russie in Italy.

DINNER é DEUX

Credit: Devone Byrd/Pacific Coast News

With a little girl on the way, Victoria and David Beckham make a quick exit Wednesday night, after a Brazilian bite at Fogo de Chão in Beverly Hills.

AT ARM'S LENGTH

Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty

When she shoots, she scores! Jennifer Garner goes for the win during a game of beer pong Wednesday while stopping by Late Night with Jimmy Fallon in New York, where she's promoting her new film Arthur, out Friday.

GUYS' DAY OUT

Credit: Beiny/Slater/WENN

After showing off his fit form, Joe Jonas continues to enjoy the single life with constant companion Winston in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

WORK IT OUT!

Credit: Ramey

A family that works out together, stays together! Kim Kardashian joins younger sister Kendall and momager Kris Jenner (who is a big fan of her daughter's new beau) for a little exercise in L.A. on Wednesday.

SNAP HAPPY

Credit: Karl Larsen/INF

Ashton Kutcher plays photographer, creating picture-perfect moments while filming a Nikon commercial from a balcony in Malibu, Calif., on Wednesday.

JEWEL TONED

Credit: Jacopo Raule/Getty

After making a red hot appearance earlier, Renée Zellweger flaunts her figure in a slinky emerald dress Wednesday while arriving at the Tommy Hilfiger store in Milan.

BELLY UP

Credit: Fame

Self-proclaimed klutz Pink does the expectant mommy waddle while running errands in Malibu on Wednesday.

TALKING POINTS

Credit: Kris Connor/Getty

Alec Baldwin mans the mic during a press conference in Washington, D.C. Wednesday with Representatives Chellie Pingree, John Larson and Senator Dick Durbin to unveil the Fair Elections Now Act, a bill that pushes for campaign finance reform.

GRAB & GO

Credit: GSI Media

Looks like she approves! Alyson Hannigan and husband Alexis Denisof's 2-year-old daughter Satyana digs in to a tasty treat Wednesday while helping mom and dad grocery shop in Santa Monica, Calif.

FASHIONABLY 'OUTSPOKEN'

Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Fergie shares her style scents Wednesday during Avon's 125th anniversary celebration at New York's Madison Square Garden, where the singer previewed her new fragrance Outspoken Intense.

ON TRACK

Credit: Flynet

After making a dapper appearance at his Arthur premiere, Russell Brand spends some casual couple time with tracksuit-clad wife Katy Perry in New York City on Wednesday.

SO MUNCH FUN!

Credit: Christopher Peterson/BuzzFoto

After calling Celebrity Apprentice competitor Star Jones a NeNe Leakes gets some RampR – and her snack on! – in Miami Beach on Wednesday. "Sun pool beach friends drinks dinner amp my son! What more can a girl ask 4," the star Tweeted.

