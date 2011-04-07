Star Tracks: Thursday, April 7, 2011
COURTENEY & CO.
After their Disney World adventure with David Arquette, Courteney Cox and 6-year-old Coco make a stylish mother-daughter arrival at LAX on Wednesday.
OLD 'SCHOOL'
Zac Efron steps out in support of his High School Musical costar Ashley Tisdale Wednesday at the premiere of her HSM spin-off, Sharpay's Fabulous Adventure, in West Hollywood. The red carpet also brought out Efron's ex Vanessa Hudgens (not pictured).
PICTURE PERFECT
Sexy on the set! A beaming Jake Gyllenhaal keeps his look casual cool Wednesday during a promotional photo call for his latest film, Source Code, at Rome's Hotel de Russie in Italy.
DINNER é DEUX
With a little girl on the way, Victoria and David Beckham make a quick exit Wednesday night, after a Brazilian bite at Fogo de Chão in Beverly Hills.
AT ARM'S LENGTH
When she shoots, she scores! Jennifer Garner goes for the win during a game of beer pong Wednesday while stopping by Late Night with Jimmy Fallon in New York, where she's promoting her new film Arthur, out Friday.
GUYS' DAY OUT
After showing off his fit form, Joe Jonas continues to enjoy the single life with constant companion Winston in Los Angeles on Wednesday.
WORK IT OUT!
A family that works out together, stays together! Kim Kardashian joins younger sister Kendall and momager Kris Jenner (who is a big fan of her daughter's new beau) for a little exercise in L.A. on Wednesday.
SNAP HAPPY
Ashton Kutcher plays photographer, creating picture-perfect moments while filming a Nikon commercial from a balcony in Malibu, Calif., on Wednesday.
JEWEL TONED
After making a red hot appearance earlier, Renée Zellweger flaunts her figure in a slinky emerald dress Wednesday while arriving at the Tommy Hilfiger store in Milan.
BELLY UP
Self-proclaimed klutz Pink does the expectant mommy waddle while running errands in Malibu on Wednesday.
TALKING POINTS
Alec Baldwin mans the mic during a press conference in Washington, D.C. Wednesday with Representatives Chellie Pingree, John Larson and Senator Dick Durbin to unveil the Fair Elections Now Act, a bill that pushes for campaign finance reform.
GRAB & GO
Looks like she approves! Alyson Hannigan and husband Alexis Denisof's 2-year-old daughter Satyana digs in to a tasty treat Wednesday while helping mom and dad grocery shop in Santa Monica, Calif.
FASHIONABLY 'OUTSPOKEN'
Fergie shares her style scents Wednesday during Avon's 125th anniversary celebration at New York's Madison Square Garden, where the singer previewed her new fragrance Outspoken Intense.
ON TRACK
After making a dapper appearance at his Arthur premiere, Russell Brand spends some casual couple time with tracksuit-clad wife Katy Perry in New York City on Wednesday.
SO MUNCH FUN!
After calling Celebrity Apprentice competitor Star Jones a NeNe Leakes gets some RampR – and her snack on! – in Miami Beach on Wednesday. "Sun pool beach friends drinks dinner amp my son! What more can a girl ask 4," the star Tweeted.