Star Tracks: Thursday, April 5, 2012
LOVE ON TOP
Following a slimy weekend, Justin Bieber cuddles up to Selena Gomez during a romantic picnic at L.A.'s Griffith Park on Wednesday.
'HI' STYLE
Lauren Conrad greets fans Wednesday while signing copies of her new book, The Fame Game, at Bookends Bookstore in Ridgewood, N.J.
GUN SHOW
Mark Wahlberg shows off his impressive bicep for one lucky fan Wednesday while shooting scenes for his latest movie, Pain and Gain, in Miami.
BABY TALK
Is she or isn't she? A possibly pregnant Drew Barrymore keeps photographers guessing Wednesday while out in West Hollywood.
FOOD RUN
After attending the Kids' Choice Awards, Hunger Games star Josh Hutcherson keeps it casual for a lunch date with best bud, Victorious star Avan Jogia, in Los Angeles on Wednesday.
KISS, KISS
After crushing on newly single Adam Levine, Jennifer Love Hewitt gets a sweet smooch Wednesday from another hunk, her The Client List costar Colin Egglesfield, at their show's launch party in West Hollywood.
BELLY LAUGHS
A giddy Alyson Hannigan puts her baby bump on display while promoting her new movie, American Reunion, in New York City.
IT'S A DATE
In between filming her OWN series Lifeclass in New York, Oprah squeezes in a dinner date Wednesday with longtime love Stedman Graham in the Big Apple.
SUGAR HIGH
Sporting matching smiles, Kellan Lutz and his ladylove Sharni Vinson enjoy a sweet treat Wednesday at a local shop in Sydney, Australia.
SMOOTHIE MOVE
A day after announcing she's having a boy, pregnant Molly Sims tends to her cravings with a green smoothie Wednesday in Beverly Hills.
PUT A RING ON IT
Now that's a good husband! On his fourth wedding anniversary, Jay-Z makes a stylish exit from Jacob amp Co. jeweler, in New York – buying a present for Beyoncé, perhaps?
BUMPED UP
A baby won't slow her down! Mom-to-be Tori Spelling hits the promo trail for her new book, celebraTORI, with a visit to the Today show in New York Wednesday.
FAMILY TIES
Sarah Jessica Parker and son James Wilkie, 9, share a laugh on their way to school Wednesday in New York City.
SUNNY DISPOSITION
Taking in New York's warm weather, a perky Jennifer Hudson beams Wednesday while out in midtown Manhattan.
PURPLE REIGN
Orlando Bloom brightens up his ensemble with a pair of purple sweatpants Wednesday for a trip to the gym in L.A.