Star Tracks: Thursday, April 5, 2012

Bieber and Gomez reach the summit of romance in L.A. Plus: Lauren Conrad, Mark Wahlberg, Drew Barrymore and more
By People Staff Updated January 21, 2022 06:32 PM

LOVE ON TOP

Credit: Clint Brewer Images/Splash News Online

Following a slimy weekend, Justin Bieber cuddles up to Selena Gomez during a romantic picnic at L.A.'s Griffith Park on Wednesday.

'HI' STYLE

Credit: Bobby Bank/FilmMagic

Lauren Conrad greets fans Wednesday while signing copies of her new book, The Fame Game, at Bookends Bookstore in Ridgewood, N.J.

GUN SHOW

Credit: INF

Mark Wahlberg shows off his impressive bicep for one lucky fan Wednesday while shooting scenes for his latest movie, Pain and Gain, in Miami.

BABY TALK

Credit: JFX Images

Is she or isn't she? A possibly pregnant Drew Barrymore keeps photographers guessing Wednesday while out in West Hollywood.

FOOD RUN

Credit: National Photo Group

After attending the Kids' Choice Awards, Hunger Games star Josh Hutcherson keeps it casual for a lunch date with best bud, Victorious star Avan Jogia, in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

KISS, KISS

Credit: WENN

After crushing on newly single Adam Levine, Jennifer Love Hewitt gets a sweet smooch Wednesday from another hunk, her The Client List costar Colin Egglesfield, at their show's launch party in West Hollywood.

BELLY LAUGHS

Credit: Splash News Online

A giddy Alyson Hannigan puts her baby bump on display while promoting her new movie, American Reunion, in New York City.

IT'S A DATE

Credit: Xposure

In between filming her OWN series Lifeclass in New York, Oprah squeezes in a dinner date Wednesday with longtime love Stedman Graham in the Big Apple.

SUGAR HIGH

Credit: Beverly News

Sporting matching smiles, Kellan Lutz and his ladylove Sharni Vinson enjoy a sweet treat Wednesday at a local shop in Sydney, Australia.

SMOOTHIE MOVE

Credit: AKM-GSI

A day after announcing she's having a boy, pregnant Molly Sims tends to her cravings with a green smoothie Wednesday in Beverly Hills.

PUT A RING ON IT

Credit: Tom Meinelt/Splash News Online

Now that's a good husband! On his fourth wedding anniversary, Jay-Z makes a stylish exit from Jacob amp Co. jeweler, in New York – buying a present for Beyoncé, perhaps?

BUMPED UP

Credit: Rahav Segev/ZUMA

A baby won't slow her down! Mom-to-be Tori Spelling hits the promo trail for her new book, celebraTORI, with a visit to the Today show in New York Wednesday.

FAMILY TIES

Credit: Bauer-Griffin

Sarah Jessica Parker and son James Wilkie, 9, share a laugh on their way to school Wednesday in New York City.

SUNNY DISPOSITION

Credit: Elder Ordonez/INF

Taking in New York's warm weather, a perky Jennifer Hudson beams Wednesday while out in midtown Manhattan.

PURPLE REIGN

Credit: X17online

Orlando Bloom brightens up his ensemble with a pair of purple sweatpants Wednesday for a trip to the gym in L.A.

By People Staff