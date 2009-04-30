Star Tracks: Thursday, April 30, 2009
BUDDY COMEDY
New BFF alert! The joke's on costars Chace Crawford and 50 Cent during a break Wednesday on the New York City set of their drama Twelve. In the movie based on the best-selling Nick McDonell novel, the Gossip Girl actor plays a high school dropout-turned-drug dealer whose life falls apart after the murder of his cousin.
LINKED IN
Drew Barrymore recently acknowledged that she and ex Justin Long are "good friends" – and the actress isn't afraid to show off their connection during a day out in Los Angeles on Wednesday.
SPIN CLASS
The Hills star Lauren Conrad gets her wheels spinning Wednesday, lacing up her skates for a whirl around the rink during the Pepsi Throwback launch party at the World on Wheels in Los Angeles. MTV recently announced new episodes of Conrad's reality show will air in the fall, but said the star will not return.
HAUTE WHEELS
She loves the '80s! A retro Kim Kardashian (check out her headband and leg warmers!) shares a sweet moment on wheels with fellow reality star Kelly Osbourne on Wednesday during the Pepsi Throwback launch party at the World on Wheels in Los Angeles.
IT'S A WASH
She really cleans up! The Real Housewives of Orange County star Gretchen Rossi keeps things sparkling – scrubbing the customized car she will race in the Gumball 3000 rally on Wednesday in Los Angeles. The reality star is competing in the 3,000-mile trek, which begins May 8, to raise money for her "Rossi Racing for the Cure" charity.
SCENIC RIDE
Back in action after a brief hospital stay, 21-month-old Sasha enjoys the view from dad Liev Schreiber's shoulders Wednesday in New York City's SoHo neighborhood. The actor missed the L.A. premiere of X-Men Origins: Wolverine so he could fly home to be with partner Naomi Watts and his little guy.
BEAUTY 'SCHOOL'
Eva Mendes – who was selected as one of PEOPLE's Most Beautiful stars – dresses up to support her designer pals Tom Murry (of Calvin Klein) and Francisco Costa at Parsons The New School for Design's 2009 benefit at Cipriani Wall Street Wednesday in New York.
PUTTING A LID ON IT
Is she picking out a Derby hat? Paris Hilton picks out a perfect spring look – and snaps a photo of it for good measure – while shopping at Ariane, a West Hollywood millinery, on Wednesday.
OPEN-DOOR POLICY
Sarah Jessica Parker keeps a low profile – while flaunting a chic hat – as she steps out Wednesday in New York City. The day before, the actress announced that she and
husband Matthew Broderick are happily expecting twin girls via a surrogate.
PERFECT STORM
Cue rain! Brad Pitt, who's been busy on daddy duty in the suburbs, lends a hand while reportedly filming a Japanese commercial Wednesday in New York City.
BLACK & BRUISED
A scraped knee can't put a damper on Jennifer Garner's mood as the cheery actress charges ahead with her visit to The Late Show with David Letterman in New York City on Wednesday.
ON THE FRINGE
Another day, another swimsuit! Sporting a fringed one-piece by L*Space, Lindsay Lohan continues to soak up the Hawaiian sun Wednesday while vacationing with her little sister Ali (not shown) in Maui.
HOT PANTS
Does she have a new favorite color? Jennifer Aniston reports to work Wednesday on the New York City set of The Baster looking red-hot as ever.
CITY BOY
From a mellow Malibu music festival to the big city! After hanging with girlfriend Camila Alves and 9-month-old son Levi over the weekend, dapper Matthew McConaughey suits up for a stylish afternoon in Manhattan on Wednesday.
MUST LOVE DOGS
Kristin Cavallari gets cheeky with her pet pup during a leisurely stop at L.A.'s Griffith Park on Wednesday. The reality star recently reunited with a few of her Laguna Beach pals after attending Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt's wedding.