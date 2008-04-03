Star Tracks - Thursday, April 3, 2008

By People Staff Updated January 21, 2022 06:50 PM

1 of 15

CROWNING ACHIEVEMENT

Credit: W6005Y /PA Photos/Retna

Mariah Carey has been pounding the pavement to promote her new album in London – but a little fun is all in a day's work. The singer indulges her silly side while taping a skit for the Friday Night Project, a British sketch show that features a guest celebrity host each week.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 15

DRIVER'S SEAT

Credit: DIS/Fame Pictures

Rihanna keeps things rolling Wednesday on the L.A. set of her new music video for "Take a Bow."

3 of 15

ALMOST FINNISH

Credit: Lehtikuva OY / Rex

Benji and Paris Hilton – who bruised her chin after falling in Prague – arrive in Helsinki, Finland, Wednesday as Good Charlotte winds down their European tour.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 15

REASONS TO CELEBRATE

Credit: Central Image Agency/ LDP Images

Jay-Z toasts his good fortune at hot spot Lobby Wednesday after a concert in Toronto. The rapper threw back shots with his entourage but what was he celebrating? A $150 million contract with concert promoter Live Nation, getting a marriage license with Beyoncé or both?

Advertisement

5 of 15

ON HER FEET

Credit: msme-nmcrb/Finalpixx

Britney Spears steps out for a shopping trip Wednesday at Paige Denim in Beverly Hills. And the singer is making progress on her recovery. Says lawyer Mark Vincent Kaplan: "There was a situation and that seems to be stabilized."

6 of 15

HONORARY N.E.R.D.

Credit: Dave Allocca/Startraks

Lindsay Lohan, who's been working on music of her own, joins Pharrell Williams on the set of N.E.R.D.'s new music video for "Everybody Nose" at club Gypsy in New York on Wednesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 15

FIT TO PRINT

Credit: PA Photos /Landov

Kelly Rowland shows off a colorful Cavalli dress during a launch party for the designer's vodka Wednesday at Movida in London.
Is her look a hit or a miss? Vote!

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 15

BUTTONED DOWN

Credit: William Richards/FilmMagic

And the European tour keeps rolling! Fresh from a stop in Paris, Mariah Carey takes off from London's Claridge's Hotel Wednesday. From country to country one thing remains the same: Carey's love of her colored bomber jackets.

Advertisement

9 of 15

CLASS ACT

Credit: SS-RS/Flynet

After making a house call with daughter Harlow Winter last week, a baby-free Nicole Richie looks svelte in slim-fitting jeans for a Los Angeles driving school class Wednesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 15

ARMY OF ONE

Credit: Big Pictures/ Bauer-Griffin

Matt Damon reunites with The Bourne Ultimatum director Paul Greengrass in London on Wednesday for Green Zone, a thriller about CIA agents tracking a weapon of mass destruction.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 15

HILLS AND FRILLS

Credit: WENN

Looking a lot happier than she did on the last episode of The Hills, Lauren Conrad – in leggings and fringed boots – enjoys the L.A. spring weather on Wednesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 15

JAVA ENABLED

Credit: London Entertainment / Splash Nes Online

Usher snags a coffee pick-me-up Tuesday while out shopping on L.A.'s hip La Brea Avenue.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 15

COOL BREEZE

Credit: DS-ISM/Flynet

Showing off one of the hottest spring trends – leather jackets! – Mischa Barton stays low-key while running errands Tuesday afternoon in Beverly Hills.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 15

ON A SHORT LEASH

Credit: DIS/Fame Pictures

Fellow O.C. alum Adam Brody also hit the streets Tuesday afternoon, letting his pups lead the way during a stroll through the Hollywood Hills.

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 15

LUNCH SPECIAL

Credit: Flynet

Back from celebrating her new movie, 21, in New York, Kate Bosworth heads out Tuesday for lunch at West Hollywood eatery Il Piccolino Trattoria.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By People Staff