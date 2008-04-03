Star Tracks - Thursday, April 3, 2008
CROWNING ACHIEVEMENT
Mariah Carey has been pounding the pavement to promote her new album in London – but a little fun is all in a day's work. The singer indulges her silly side while taping a skit for the Friday Night Project, a British sketch show that features a guest celebrity host each week.
DRIVER'S SEAT
Rihanna keeps things rolling Wednesday on the L.A. set of her new music video for "Take a Bow."
ALMOST FINNISH
Benji and Paris Hilton – who bruised her chin after falling in Prague – arrive in Helsinki, Finland, Wednesday as Good Charlotte winds down their European tour.
REASONS TO CELEBRATE
Jay-Z toasts his good fortune at hot spot Lobby Wednesday after a concert in Toronto. The rapper threw back shots with his entourage but what was he celebrating? A $150 million contract with concert promoter Live Nation, getting a marriage license with Beyoncé or both?
ON HER FEET
Britney Spears steps out for a shopping trip Wednesday at Paige Denim in Beverly Hills. And the singer is making progress on her recovery. Says lawyer Mark Vincent Kaplan: "There was a situation and that seems to be stabilized."
HONORARY N.E.R.D.
Lindsay Lohan, who's been working on music of her own, joins Pharrell Williams on the set of N.E.R.D.'s new music video for "Everybody Nose" at club Gypsy in New York on Wednesday.
FIT TO PRINT
Kelly Rowland shows off a colorful Cavalli dress during a launch party for the designer's vodka Wednesday at Movida in London.
BUTTONED DOWN
And the European tour keeps rolling! Fresh from a stop in Paris, Mariah Carey takes off from London's Claridge's Hotel Wednesday. From country to country one thing remains the same: Carey's love of her colored bomber jackets.
CLASS ACT
After making a house call with daughter Harlow Winter last week, a baby-free Nicole Richie looks svelte in slim-fitting jeans for a Los Angeles driving school class Wednesday.
ARMY OF ONE
Matt Damon reunites with The Bourne Ultimatum director Paul Greengrass in London on Wednesday for Green Zone, a thriller about CIA agents tracking a weapon of mass destruction.
HILLS AND FRILLS
Looking a lot happier than she did on the last episode of The Hills, Lauren Conrad – in leggings and fringed boots – enjoys the L.A. spring weather on Wednesday.
JAVA ENABLED
Usher snags a coffee pick-me-up Tuesday while out shopping on L.A.'s hip La Brea Avenue.
COOL BREEZE
Showing off one of the hottest spring trends – leather jackets! – Mischa Barton stays low-key while running errands Tuesday afternoon in Beverly Hills.
ON A SHORT LEASH
Fellow O.C. alum Adam Brody also hit the streets Tuesday afternoon, letting his pups lead the way during a stroll through the Hollywood Hills.
LUNCH SPECIAL
Back from celebrating her new movie, 21, in New York, Kate Bosworth heads out Tuesday for lunch at West Hollywood eatery Il Piccolino Trattoria.