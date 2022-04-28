Bryan Cranston and Alex Borstein Fan Over Billy Crystal in N.Y.C., Plus Steve Martin, Amal Clooney and More

By People Staff Updated April 28, 2022 10:55 AM

1 of 93

Caught on Camera

Credit: Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

Bryan Cranston and Alex Borstein support friend Billy Crystal during opening night of Mr. Saturday Night in N.Y.C. on April 27.

2 of 93

Theater Buffs

Credit: Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

Also at opening night of Mr. Saturday Night: Martin Short, Steve Martin and Tina Fey.

3 of 93

City Nights

Credit: Robert Kamau/GC Images

The gorgeous Amal Clooney makes her way through N.Y.C. on April 27.

4 of 93

Peace and Love

Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for CinemaCon

In Las Vegas, Jamie Lee Curtis and new mom Allison Williams hang out at CinemaCon 2022 on April 27.

5 of 93

Sour Power

Credit: Robert Kamau/GC Images

A stylish Olivia Rodrigo waves to fans while out in N.Y.C. on April 27 during her Sour tour. 

6 of 93

Inside Scoop

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Bryce Dallas Howard and Jeff Goldblum take the stage at CinemaCon 2022 to chat about Jurassic World Dominion on April 27 in Las Vegas.

7 of 93

Welcome to Flavortown

Credit: Food Network

Guy Fieri talks Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives and Tournament of Champions at a FYC event held at the Wolf Theater in L.A. on April 27.

8 of 93

Power Couple

Credit: RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

In L.A., Miles Teller and wife Keleigh Sperry head to the set of Jimmy Kimmel Live! on April 27.

9 of 93

Chit Chat

Credit: Todd Owyoung/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Elisabeth Moss stops by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in N.Y.C. on April 26.

10 of 93

A New York City Center Encores! Production

Credit: Bruce Glikas/Getty

Castmates Sara Bareilles and Neil Patrick Harris promote Into the Woods during press day rehearsals in N.Y.C. on April 27.

11 of 93

Back to Back

Credit: Alex J. Berliner/ABImages

David Harbour and Allison Williams have some fun backstage on April 27 as Universal Pictures and Focus Features host a special CinemaCon presentation in the Caesars Palace Colosseum in Las Vegas. 

12 of 93

Freeze Frame

Credit: Alex J. Berliner/ABImages

Steve Carell and Jamie Lee Curtis put their heads together on April 27 as Universal Pictures and Focus Features host a special CinemaCon presentation in the Caesars Palace Colosseum in Las Vegas. 

13 of 93

Pet Project

Credit: Sara Jaye Weiss/Shutterstock

Charli and Dixie D'Amelio snuggle with some pups on April 26 during an event for Halo Dog Collar at Kathy Hilton's estate in Beverly Hills, in honor of National Pet Month. 

14 of 93

In the Big Apple

Credit: Cindy Ord/Getty

In N.Y.C., Kelly Rowland visits SiriusXM Studios on April 27.

15 of 93

Red Carpet Crew

Credit: Gabe Ginsberg/WireImage

In Las Vegas, Baz Luhrmann and Austin Butler attend Warner Bros. Pictures' The Big Picture presentation at CinemaCon 2022 on April 26.

16 of 93

'Picture' Perfect

Credit: Gabe Ginsberg/WireImage

Olivia Wilde arrives in Las Vegas to attend The Big Picture presentation at CinemaCon 2022 on April 26.  

17 of 93

Man of the People

Credit: VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

Also at CinemaCon 2022: Dwayne Johnson greets the audience as he makes his way to The Big Picture presentation.

18 of 93

Building Toward the Future

Credit: Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for Queen Latifah

New Jersey's own Queen Latifah attends the groundbreaking celebration for a new development in Newark on April 26.

19 of 93

On the Mic

Credit: Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Olivia Rodrigo performs her hits to a lively crowd during her 2022 Sour N.Y.C. tour stop on April 26.

20 of 93

On the Move

Credit: Raymond Hall/GC Images

Chris Rock steps out in N.Y.C.'s Soho neighborhood on April 26. 

21 of 93

Fine Dining

Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for City Harvest

In N.Y.C., John Legend and Chrissy Teigen dine at City Harvest's 2022 Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street on April 26.

22 of 93

Talk of the Town

Credit: BauerGriffin/INSTARimages.com

Rebel Wilson heads to the set of Jimmy Kimmel Live! in L.A.

23 of 93

Color Pop

Credit: Robert Kamau/GC Images

Blake Lively stuns in an orange ensemble while out in N.Y.C. on April 25.

24 of 93

New York Nights

Credit: Bennett Raglin/Getty

Mary J. Blige hosts a private celebration for Brooklyn Chop House Times Square, with music by D-Nice, on April 25 in N.Y.C.

25 of 93

Off to Washington

Credit: Shannon Finney/Getty

Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker arrive for their event at the Library of Congress on April 25 in Washington, D.C. 

26 of 93

Out & About

Credit: BrosNYC / BACKGRID

Tessa Thompson takes her sweet pup out for a walk in N.Y.C. on April 26.

27 of 93

Pink Lady

Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for CinemaCon

Viola Davis stuns on April 25 after receiving the CinemaCon Trailblazer of the Year Award during opening night of CinemaCon at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. 

28 of 93

Seeing Double

Credit: Fredy Builes/Getty Images

Who's who? Maluma reveals his wax figure for Madame Tussauds Orlando at the Medellin Museum of Modern Art in his native Colombia on April 25, before the statue moves to Florida. 

29 of 93

Ladies of London

Credit: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Focus Features, UNIVERSAL Pictures And Carnival Films

Laura Carmichael, Elizabeth McGovern and Michelle Dockery get glam for the world premiere of Downtown Abbey: A New Era at Cineworld Leicester Square in London on April 25. 

30 of 93

Sparkle Motion

Credit: Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for FLC

Cate Blanchet attends the 47th Chaplin Awards, held in her honor, at N.Y.C.'s Lincoln Center on April 25. 

31 of 93

Big Smiles

Credit: Dave Allocca/StarPix

Pals and former Glee stars Darren Criss and Lea Michele reunite at the April 25 premiere of Spring Awakening: Those You've Known in N.Y.C.

32 of 93

The Low Down

Credit: John Lamparski/Getty Images

Kristen Bell shows off her moves on April 25 at the New York Pops' 39th Birthday Gala at Carnegie Hall in N.Y.C.

33 of 93

Pattern Maker

Credit: JosiahW / BACKGRID

Karlie Kloss steps out in style on April 25 in New York City.

34 of 93

Looking Up

Credit: J Mayer/Shutterstock

Shailene Woodley films her latest project, Three Women, in N.Y.C. on April 25. 

35 of 93

Air Up There

Credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Prince William talks to guests at The London's Air Ambulance Charity Gala at The Londoner Hotel on April 25. 

36 of 93

Good Vibes

Credit: Feeding America

Leighton Meester gets to work on April 22 during Feeding America's Earth Day and National Volunteer Month event at St. Ferdinand Church in Los Angeles. 

37 of 93

Date Night

Credit: Dave Benett/Getty

Claire Danes joins husband Hugh Dancy at the premiere of The Essex Serpent on April 24 in London.

38 of 93

Need to Read

Credit: David Livingston/Getty

Terry Crews promotes his book, Tough: My Journey to True Power, at the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books at the University of Southern California on April 24.

39 of 93

Hand in Hand

Credit: Jerod Harris/Getty

Pam Grier and David Koechner embrace at the L.A. screening of Coffy during the 2022 TCM Classic Film Festival on April 24.

40 of 93

Coachella Queen

Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty

Doja Cat commands the crowd during her performance at Coachella on April 24 in Indio, California.

41 of 93

Bright Spot

Credit: The Daily Stardust / BACKGRID

Camila Cabello and her pals have a blast on April 23 during weekend two of Coachella in Indio, California.

42 of 93

Freeze Frame

Credit: Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Beanie Feldstein gives herself a once-over on April 24 at the opening night of her Broadway show, the revival of Funny Girl, in N.Y.C.

43 of 93

Leather Weather

Credit: Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Kristen Bell is all wrapped up for the opening night of Funny Girl on Broadway on April 24. 

44 of 93

Read All About It

Credit: David Livingston/Getty Images

Kelly Rowland takes the mic on April 24 at the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books at the University of Southern California in L.A. 

45 of 93

Blonde Bombshell

Credit: Gotham/GC Images

Pamela Anderson visits her billboard celebrating her role in Broadway's Chicago in New York City's Times Square on April 24. 

46 of 93

Girl Power

Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Coachella

For her second weekend set at Coachella on April 23, Billie Eilish welcomes special guest Hayley Williams in Indio, California.

47 of 93

At Your Service

Credit: Victoria Jones/PA Images via Getty Images

Kate Middleton smiles on April 25 while arriving to the Service of Commemoration and Thanksgiving commemorating Anzac Day at Westminster Abbey in London.

48 of 93

New York Nights

Credit: Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com

Miles Teller keeps his cool on April 24 at the Paramount+ and Cinema Society screening of The Offer at N.Y.C.'s Locanda Verde. 

49 of 93

Keeping Close

Credit: Paul Morigi/Getty Images

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian are spotted in the crowd on April 24 at the 23rd Annual Mark Twain Prize for American Humor at The Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C. 

50 of 93

Close Crop

Credit: Gotham/GC Images

Another day, another outing for Bella Hadid, who steps out in N.Y.C. on April 24. 

51 of 93

Shirt the Issue

Credit: Javiles/Terma/BACKGRID

Rami Malek and Lucy Boynton wear their messages on their shirts on April 23 during a walk around Studio City, California.

52 of 93

Pink Lady

Credit: Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com

Blake Lively gets all dressed up on April 23 for pal Gigi Hadid's birthday party in New York City.

53 of 93

Birthday Bliss

Credit: Gotham/GC Images

Meanwhile, the birthday girl Gigi Hadid greets photographers as she makes her way into her 27th bash in New York City on April 23.

54 of 93

Sunny Days

Credit: MESSIGOAL / SplashNews.com

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck walk hand-in-hand at the Brentwood Country Mart following dinner on April 23. 

55 of 93

Pregnant Pause

Credit: BACKGRID

Mom-to-be Rihanna and partner A$AP Rocky — who was arrested earlier in the week in connection with a November 2021 shooting — head to dinner at L.A's Giorgio Baldi on April 23. 

56 of 93

Golden Boy

Credit: Denise Truscello/Getty for Caesars Entertainment

John Legend kicks off his Las Vegas residency Love in Las Vegas at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood and Casino on April 22. 

57 of 93

Bella with Balloons

Credit: North Woods / BACKGRID

Bella Hadid has something to celebrate (maybe big sis Gigi's birthday?) in New York City on April 22.

58 of 93

Blame It on the Juice

Credit: Coachella

Harry Styles brings out special guest and good pal Lizzo on April 22 for his set at weekend two of Coachella in Indio, California.

59 of 93

Sky High

Credit: TheImageDirect.com

Julia Fox dons some seriously high platform heels for a walk in N.Y.C. on April 22. 

60 of 93

Living Legends

Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty

Rita Moreno gives Lily Tomlin a hug at her hand and footprint ceremony during the TCM Classic Film Festival in L.A. on April 22.

61 of 93

New York Chic

Credit: Gotham/GC Images

Charli XCX wears all black while out in N.Y.C.'s East Village on April 22.

62 of 93

Shopping Trip

Credit: Kaitlin Saragusa/BFA

Pregnant Nicky Hilton and mom Kathy attend Alice + Olivia's Dallas store event with Casamigos on April 21.

63 of 93

All Smiles

Ellie Goulding and Lana Del Rey hang out at L.A. Family Housing's 2022 Awards.

64 of 93

Birthday Bash

Credit: MEGA

Larsa Pippen hosts a beach birthday party for her dog, King, while shooting Real Housewives of Miami on April 21.

65 of 93

Talk It Out

Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

A smiling Alexander Skarsgard mans the mic on April 21 during a chat at New York City's 92nd Street Y.

66 of 93

Rock On

Credit: Jason Kempin/Getty

Elvie Shane and Tenille Townes perform at The Basement East on April 21 in Nashville.

67 of 93

Selfie Smiles

Credit: Craig Barritt/Getty

Anthony Ramos surprises New York City moviegoers at a screening of the new animated film The Bad Guys at AMC Lincoln Square on April 21. 

68 of 93

Premiere Posse

Credit: Cindy Ord/FilmMagic

Sofia Hublitz, Jason Bateman, Laura Linney and Skylar Gaertner attend the season 4 part two premiere of Ozark in New York City on April 21. 

69 of 93

At the Red-y

Credit: Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Laverne Cox suits up on April 21 at the Ozark premiere in New York City.