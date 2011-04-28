Star Tracks: Thursday, April 28, 2011
WORK THE CROWD
Following a dress rehearsal at Westminster Abbey, Kate Middleton arrives at London's Goring Hotel Thursday with maid of honor, sister Pippa, where they'll spend the night before the wedding.
GO FIGURE
She's starting to show! Tori Spelling plays up her burgeoning baby bump Wednesday in Los Angeles during a break from planning her special royal wedding festivities.
EYE SEE YOU!
Ben Affleck keeps his eyes peeled on wife Jennifer Garner while running errands together in Santa Monica, Calif., on Wednesday.
ROCK ON
Bride-to-be Kristin Cavallari shows off her new engagement ring from NFL beau Jay Cutler Wednesday while keeping her cool in Los Angeles.
FREQUENT FLYERS
David and Victoria Beckham bring their fly boys – sons Cruz, 6, Romeo, 8, and Brooklyn, 12 – to LAX on Wednesday, where the family made their way to London for the royal wedding.
HEIGHT OF ROMANCE
Also at LAX: Kim Kardashian and basketball-playing beau Kris Humphries, who affectionately made their way through the airport hand-in-hand on Wednesday.
SWING TIME
Grey's Anatomy hunk Eric Dane spends some one-on-one time with 13-month-old daughter Billie Wednesday at Coldwater Park in Beverly Hills.
A COUPLE OF GEMS
BFFs Busy Philipps and Michelle Williams make a glam pair Wednesday at a Barneys New York party for jewelry designer Irene Neuwirth in Manhattan.
STEAK OUT
Christina Aguilera celebrates the premiere of The Voice over dinner with boyfriend Matthew Rutler Wednesday at BOA Steakhouse in West Hollywood.
SET DRESSING
Lea Michele and Chris Colfer get a taste of New York Wednesday while shooting a Breakfast at Tiffany's-style scene for Glee outside the famed jewelry store.
'THOR' DE FORCE
With his wife Elsa Pataky in Spain, Chris Hemsworth takes Manhattan! The Down Under wonder does a little shopping on New York City's Madison Avenue Wednesday – a week before Thor opens on May 6.
CARRY ON
FIST PUMPED!
Lady Gaga and Ellen DeGeneres strike a fierce pose after the singer performed her controversial new single "Judas" during a taping of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, airing on Thursday.
FULLY ENGAGED
Bride-to-be Kate Hudson hides her bump Wednesday with a flowing Theyskens' Theory dress while promoting her new film Something Borrowed (due May 6) at The Late Show with David Letterman's New York studios.
THINK PINK
Halle Berry leaves beau Olivier Martinez at home for a solo stroll in West Hollywood Wednesday.
SPRINGING FORWARD
After sporting neutrals, Ashley Olsen makes a bright and bold statement in a coral suit as she steps out Wednesday in downtown Manhattan.