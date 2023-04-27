Busy Philipps On Set in N.Y.C., the Jonas Brothers in L.A., Rita Ora and More

01 of 80 OMG! Steve Sands/NewYorkNewswire/Bauer-Griffin/Shutterstock Dressed in a multicolored, sparkling jacket, Busy Philipps is seen on the set of Girls5eva on April 26 in N.Y.C.

02 of 80 Meet & Greet KIDZ BOP Kevin, Joe and Nick Jonas pose with KIDZ BOP Kids Kiya, Shila, Tyler and Jackson ahead of the Jonas Brothers' concert in L.A. on April 25.

03 of 80 New York Minute The Hapa Blonde / BACKGRID Rita Ora rocks a black mini dress topped with a matching blazer as she steps out of her hotel in N.Y.C.

04 of 80 Flower Power Emma McIntyre/Getty In coordinated floral looks, Emily Strauss, Maria Bakalova and Lindzi Scharf pose together at the EF Collection x TheRetaility.com dinner in collaboration with Thirteen Lune at Strauss's home on April 25 in West Hollywood.

05 of 80 Snack Time MOVI Inc. James Van Der Beek and two of his kids are all smiles before enjoying a Quaker granola bar at home with his kids.

06 of 80 He's Just Ken Greg Doherty/WireImage Ryan Gosling shows off his on-theme T-shirt while promoting Barbie at CinemaCon on April 25 at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.

07 of 80 Hand in Hand Backgrid Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song, who recently welcomed their second child, hold hands while out and about in Los Angeles on April 25.

08 of 80 Pretty in Pink Sean Zanni/Getty Tracee Ellis Ross stuns in head-to-toe pink at the 2023 Brooklyn Artists Ball, made possible by Dior, at Brooklyn Museum in New York on April 25.

09 of 80 Some Pixie Dust Theo Wargo/Getty Yara Shahidi, Ever Anderson and Alyssa Wapanatâhk pose for a selfie at a screening of Peter Pan & Wendy at the South Street Seaport Museum in N.Y.C. on April 25.

10 of 80 Take a Bow John Lamparski/Getty Rachel Brosnahan and Oscar Isaac take a bow during the first curtain call for their show, The Sign In Sidney Brustein's Window, at the James Earl Jones Theater in New York City on April 25.

11 of 80 California Nights James Starr/Backgrid Dressed in all-black and topped off with a pair of sunglasses, Mariah Carey stops by Craig's in West Hollywood for dinner on April 25.

12 of 80 Nice and Neon Stefanie Keenan/Getty Niecy Nash rocks a neon pantsuit at a dinner hosted by Net-A-Porter and Erdem at Chateau Marmont on April 25 in L.A.

13 of 80 Sleek Style Shutterstock Gal Gadot celebrates the reopening of Tiffany & Co.'s "The Landmark" at an April 25 ribbon-cutting ceremony on Fifth Avenue in New York City.

14 of 80 Dinner Guests Jared Siskin/Getty Eric Ripert and Richard Gere pose together at City Harvest's 40th Anniversary Gala: House of Harvest at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York City on April 25.

15 of 80 Triple Threat Steve Granitz/FilmMagic Stanley Tucci, Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden hit the red carpet ahead of a fan screening of Citadel on April 25 in L.A.

16 of 80 Date Night Roy Rochlin/Getty Taylor Neisen and Liev Schreiber attend the National Geographic, Disney+ and Hulu Premiere of A Small Light in New York City at Alice Tully Hall on April 25.

17 of 80 Smiley Gals Courtesy Jamie-Lynn Sigler smiles alongside Becca Tobin and Odette Annable at Little Honey Money's Earth Day event at The Wayback in Austin on April 21.

18 of 80 Cool Kicks Sara Jaye Weiss/Shutterstock La La Anthony celebrates the 21SEEDS Tequila x Birdies' Top Shelf sneaker debut in New York City on April 26.

19 of 80 Star Arrival Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Zendaya poses for photos while promoting Dune: Part Two at CinemaCon in Las Vegas on April 25.

20 of 80 Lighting Up for a Cause Roy Rochlin/Getty Adrienne Bailon lights the Empire State Building in N.Y.C. in honor of National Infertility Awareness Week on April 25.

21 of 80 Character Acting Steve Sands/NewYorkNewswire/Bauer-Griffin/Shutterstock Emma Roberts stays true to character while filming American Horror Story in New York City on April 25.

22 of 80 Colorful Colleagues Tammie Arroyo / AFF-USA.com / MEGA Ali Wentworth, Bridget Gless Keller, Mariska Hargitay and Carolyn Clark Powers pose for a pic while Debra Messing plays camera woman at the 33rd Annual Colleagues Spring Luncheon and Oscar De La Renta fashion show at The Beverly Hilton on April 25.

23 of 80 Premiere Red-y Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic Lizzy Caplan and Joshua Jackson attend the Los Angeles premiere of Paramount +'s Fatal Attraction at SilverScreen Theater on April 24 in West Hollywood.

24 of 80 Pup-dorable Sandra Bullock carries her ultra-adorable pooch, Sweetie, while running errands in the West Village in N.Y.C on April 25.

25 of 80 High on Life Phamous / BACKGRID Olivia Wilde is cheery after a workout at the Tracy Anderson Method Studio in Los Angeles on April 25.

26 of 80 Undercover Mother Splash News Online A pregnant Rihanna rocks some super dark shades while leaving her hotel in New York City to do some shopping on April 25.

27 of 80 Three's Company Nancy Rivera/Splash News Online Meryl Streep and Jessica Chastain support honoree Viola Davis at the 48th Chaplin Award Gala in N.Y.C. on April 24.

28 of 80 Draped in Designer Stefanie Keenan/Getty Miley Cyrus, dressed in Versace, attends The Daily Front Row's Seventh Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards at The Beverly Hills Hotel on April 23.

29 of 80 On the Mic Kevin Winter/Getty Jennifer Lawrence speaks during the Sony Pictures Entertainment Presentation at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace during CinemaCon in Las Vegas on April 24.

30 of 80 Comic Relief Ethan Miller/Getty Denzel Washington and Dakota Fanning are interviewed as they promote their upcoming film The Equalizer 3 during CinemaCon in Las Vegas on April 24.

31 of 80 Spring Ready Felipe Ramales/Splash News Online Blake Lively looks radiant in a fashionable floral ensemble while out and about in New York City on April 24.

32 of 80 Actor Appreciation Bruce Glikas/WireImage An emotional Sean Hayes is pictured during the opening night curtain call for the new play Goodnight, Oscar on Broadway in New York City on April 24.

33 of 80 Best Buds Bruce Glikas/WireImage Will Arnett and Jason Bateman pose at the opening night afterparty for Goodnight, Oscar on Broadway on April 24.

34 of 80 Sweet Smiles The Image Direct Miranda Lambert sparkles in a blue dress while arriving at CBS Mornings in New York City with husband Brendan McLoughlin on April 25.

35 of 80 Spring Morning Raymond Hall/GC Images Yara Shahidi is angelic in all-white outside of Good Morning America in N.Y.C. on April 24.

36 of 80 Sunny Day Abroad Xavi Torrent/WireImage Susan Sarandon attends a photo call for her 1991 film Thelma & Louise at the BCN Film Festival in Barcelona on April 24.

37 of 80 Team Spirit Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Geared up in Knicks merch, Tracy Morgan rallies for the New York City basketball team alongside fellow fans on April 23.

38 of 80 Staying Young at Heart The Image Direct Gigi Hadid flies into her 28th year on the new TRON Lightcycle rollercoaster at Disney World in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, where she celebrated her birthday on April 23 with friends and family.

39 of 80 More to Learn Courtesy Paper Mate) Just ahead of Teacher Appreciation Week, Max Greenfield meets students at ACES, an L.A.-based high-needs school, in honor of Paper Mate's Thanks to Teachers initiative.

40 of 80 Environmentally Inclined Courtesy of EarthGang Atlanta-based rap duo EarthGang meet up with Vice President Kamala Harris at her Washington, D.C., residence to celebrate her Earth Day initiative on April 20.

41 of 80 Black & Gold Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com While attending Save Venice's annual Un Ballo in Maschera event on April 21 in N.Y.C., Maggie Gyllenhaal accessorizes her glamorous Lafayette 148 look with a netted veil.

42 of 80 City Chic Jessica Biel. Felipe Ramales/Splash News Online Rocking a leather jacket, Jessica Biel heads out for dinner at N.Y.C. social club Zero Bond on April 22.

43 of 80 Mogul Moment Monica Schipper/Getty Gwyneth Paltrow receives the Powerhouse Brand of the Year Award at the Daily Front Row's Fashion Los Angeles Awards on April 23 in Beverly Hills.

44 of 80 Courtside Couple Michael Simon/Shutterstock Michael J. Fox and his wife Tracy Pollan watch the New York Knicks play the Cleveland Cavaliers at Madison Square Garden on April 21.

45 of 80 Weekend Waves Backgrid With his surfboard in hand, Jonah Hill makes a splash in Malibu on April 22.

46 of 80 Book Lover Splash news Online Jennifer Garner glows in a crisp white blazer during the L.A. Times' 2023 Festival of Books at the University of Southern California on April 22.

47 of 80 High Note Christopher Polk/Getty Phoebe Bridgers performs with her group boygenius on April 22 in Indio, California, during Coachella's second and final weekend of 2023.

48 of 80 Live from the Desert Emma McIntyre/Getty GloRilla performs on the Coachella Main Stage during the Southern California music festival's weekend 2 on April 23.

49 of 80 Climate Conscious Carol Lee Rose/Getty Rob Riggle smiles at the premiere of his new environmental documentary Plastic Earth in Marietta, Georgia, on April 23.

50 of 80 Opposites Attract Michael Buckner/Getty Charlie Day wears black and white while his wife, Mary Elizabeth Ellis, brings bold colors to P.S. ARTS' Express Yourself event at L.A.'s Fox Studio Lot on April 23.

51 of 80 Pink Spotlight Joshua Mellin Punk band Bikini Kill plays a set on April 22 at Chicago venue The Salt Shed.

52 of 80 Go Wrexham! Getty Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds celebrate their Welsh soccer team Wrexham's promotion into the English Football League on April 22 in Wales.

54 of 80 Newlywed Bliss Backgrid Vanderpump Rules' Scheana Shay does some shopping at PrettyLittleThing's VIP invitation-only Melrose Showroom in Los Angeles on April 23.

55 of 80 All Smiles Paras Griffin/Getty for iHeartMedia Michelle Williams attends the 2023 Black Effect Podcast Festival at Pullman Yards on April 22 in Atlanta, Georgia.

56 of 80 (Iggy) Pop Star Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Iggy Pop of Iggy Pop & the Losers performs in support of the musician's Every Loser release at The Masonic on April 22 in San Francisco, California.

57 of 80 Bombshell Babes Gregg DeGuire/WireImage Trixie Mattel and Pamela Anderson attend the Los Angeles LGBT Center Gala at Fairmont Century Plaza on April 22 in L.A.

58 of 80 Coachella Chick Michael Loccisano/Getty for Coachella Zendaya performs with Labrinth at the Mojave Tent during the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 22 in Indio, California.

59 of 80 Happy Face Carlos Alvarez/WireImage Benicio Del Toro attends the photo call for the Platino De Honor award at the InterContinental Hotel on April 21 in Madrid, Spain.

60 of 80 Funny Guy Bobby Bank/Getty Tracy Morgan performs at The Stress Factory Comedy Club on April 21 in New Brunswick, New Jersey.

61 of 80 All the Lights Michael Loccisano/Getty for Coachella Burna Boy performs on the Coachella Stage during the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 21 in Indio, California.

62 of 80 So Thankful Bruce Glikas/Getty Chris Sullivan, D'Arcy Carden, Katie Finneran and Scott Foley pose at the opening night party for the new Second Stage production of The Thanksgiving Play on Broadway at The Yard House on April 20 in N.Y.C.

63 of 80 Shades of Cool Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty for Coachella Anderson .Paak poses for a portrait backstage at the Mojave tent during the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 21 in Indio, California.

64 of 80 In Character SplashNews.com Dominic West is seen on set as Prince Charles while filming The Crown in Rochester, England, on April 21.

65 of 80 Squad Up Alana Haim, Danielle Haim, Taylor Swift, Blake Lively, Gigi Hadid, Este Haim. BACKGRID It's girls' night in New York City as Taylor Swift steps out with pals Alana Haim, Danielle Haim, Este Haim, Blake Lively and Gigi Hadid on April 20.

66 of 80 Stars of the Stage Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock Costars Oscar Isaac and Rachel Brosnahan pose together in N.Y.C. on April 22 at the Meet the Press event for their show The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window, which is headed to Broadway.

67 of 80 A Royal Pair David Fisher/Shutterstock Golda Rosheuvel and India Amarteifio share a smile at a screening for the upcoming Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story Netflix series in London on April 21.

68 of 80 On the Job SplashNews.com Lily James dresses in business attire on the set of Relay in New York City on April 22.

69 of 80 Pretty in Pink Kaitlin Saragusa/BFA.com and Bruno SnapThePicture Christian Siriano poses with Ashley Longshore at the Dallas Museum of Art's Art Ball on April 15.

70 of 80 Lending a Hand Casey Rodgers for Mrs. Meyer’s Clean Day Abbott Elementary star Tyler James Williams helps out during Mrs. Meyer's Clean Day launch of its new Lots of Compassion initiative in Los Angeles on April 14.

71 of 80 Triple Threat Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Boat Rocker & TeaTime Pictures Olivia Wilde poses with mother-daughter duo Dakota Johnson and Melanie Griffith at the Boat Rocker & TeaTime Pictures L.A. screening of SLIP at NeueHouse Hollywood on April 18.

72 of 80 Bright Smile Gigi Hadid rocks bright colors and denim while out and about in the Soho neighborhood of New York City on April 20.

73 of 80 'Stache-tastic Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palmer/GC Images Jacob Elordi throws up a peace sign at the 60th anniversary party for TAG Heuer Carrera at Outernet London on April 20.

74 of 80 Queen's Court Queen Latifah sits courtside at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles for an April 20 game between the Los Angeles Clippers and The Phoenix Suns.

75 of 80 Cheesin' Dave Benett/Getty Images for Apple TV+ Paul Rudd, chef Jamie Oliver and Dexter Fletcher have some fun with pasta after a screening of the film Ghosted at The Ham Yard Hotel in London on April 20.

76 of 80 Costar Cuties Andy Kropa/JanuaryImages/Shutterstock Costars Lucy Boynton and Kelvin Harrison Jr. have a laugh at a screening event for their film Chevalier hosted by Town & Country at the The St. Regis New York on April 20.

77 of 80 Rain or Shine Antony Jones/Getty Yara Shahidi hides from poor weather in London, where she attends the premiere of her new film Peter Pan & Wendy on April 20.

78 of 80 Ringed Up The Image Direct Newly engaged duo Justin Long and Kate Bosworth go hand-in-hand for a walk through New York City on April 19.

79 of 80 Game On JACOB KING/AFP/Getty Kate Middleton plays a game of interactive darts while visiting The Rectory in Birmingham, where she met local business owners and creative industry leaders on April 20.