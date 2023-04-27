Busy Philipps On Set in N.Y.C., the Jonas Brothers in L.A., Rita Ora and More

By People Staff
Published on April 27, 2023 06:00 AM
OMG!

Busy Philipps is seen at the film set of the 'Girls5eva' TV Series in Times Square
Steve Sands/NewYorkNewswire/Bauer-Griffin/Shutterstock

Dressed in a multicolored, sparkling jacket, Busy Philipps is seen on the set of Girls5eva on April 26 in N.Y.C.

Meet & Greet

eft to right KIDZ BOP Kids Kiya, Shila, Tyler, Jackson with the Jonas Brothers before their concert last night. The KIDZ BOP kids are heading on the KIDZ BOP Never Stop Live Tour this summer.
KIDZ BOP

Kevin, Joe and Nick Jonas pose with KIDZ BOP Kids Kiya, Shila, Tyler and Jackson ahead of the Jonas Brothers' concert in L.A. on April 25.

New York Minute

Rita Ora looks fierce in a leather ensemble as she steps out of her hotel in NYC
The Hapa Blonde / BACKGRID

Rita Ora rocks a black mini dress topped with a matching blazer as she steps out of her hotel in N.Y.C.

Flower Power

Emily Strauss, Maria Bakalova and Lindzi Scharf attend the EF Collection x TheRetaility.com dinner
Emma McIntyre/Getty

In coordinated floral looks, Emily Strauss, Maria Bakalova and Lindzi Scharf pose together at the EF Collection x TheRetaility.com dinner in collaboration with Thirteen Lune at Strauss's home on April 25 in West Hollywood.

Snack Time

James Van Der Beek and his kids take a break from playtime to enjoy Quaker Chewy Granola Bars at his home.
MOVI Inc.

James Van Der Beek and two of his kids are all smiles before enjoying a Quaker granola bar at home with his kids.

He's Just Ken

Ryan Gosling
Greg Doherty/WireImage

Ryan Gosling shows off his on-theme T-shirt while promoting Barbie at CinemaCon on April 25 at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.

Hand in Hand

Brenda Song Macauley Culkin
Backgrid

Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song, who recently welcomed their second child, hold hands while out and about in Los Angeles on April 25.

Pretty in Pink

Tracee Ellis Ross
Sean Zanni/Getty

Tracee Ellis Ross stuns in head-to-toe pink at the 2023 Brooklyn Artists Ball, made possible by Dior, at Brooklyn Museum in New York on April 25.

Some Pixie Dust

Yara Shahidi
Theo Wargo/Getty

Yara Shahidi, Ever Anderson and Alyssa Wapanatâhk pose for a selfie at a screening of Peter Pan & Wendy at the South Street Seaport Museum in N.Y.C. on April 25.

Take a Bow

Rachel Brosnahan Oscar Issac
John Lamparski/Getty

Rachel Brosnahan and Oscar Isaac take a bow during the first curtain call for their show, The Sign In Sidney Brustein's Window, at the James Earl Jones Theater in New York City on April 25.

California Nights

Mariah Carey
James Starr/Backgrid

Dressed in all-black and topped off with a pair of sunglasses, Mariah Carey stops by Craig's in West Hollywood for dinner on April 25.

Nice and Neon

Niecy Nash
Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Niecy Nash rocks a neon pantsuit at a dinner hosted by Net-A-Porter and Erdem at Chateau Marmont on April 25 in L.A.

Sleek Style

Gal Gadot Tiffany & Co. Unveils The Landmark
Shutterstock

Gal Gadot celebrates the reopening of Tiffany & Co.'s "The Landmark" at an April 25 ribbon-cutting ceremony on Fifth Avenue in New York City.

Dinner Guests

Richard Gere Eric Ripert
Jared Siskin/Getty

Eric Ripert and Richard Gere pose together at City Harvest's 40th Anniversary Gala: House of Harvest at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York City on April 25.

Triple Threat

Priyanka Chopra Richard Madden
Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Stanley Tucci, Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden hit the red carpet ahead of a fan screening of Citadel on April 25 in L.A.

Date Night

Liev Schreiber
Roy Rochlin/Getty

Taylor Neisen and Liev Schreiber attend the National Geographic, Disney+ and Hulu Premiere of A Small Light in New York City at Alice Tully Hall on April 25.

Smiley Gals

Jamie Lynn Sigler
Courtesy

Jamie-Lynn Sigler smiles alongside Becca Tobin and Odette Annable at Little Honey Money's Earth Day event at The Wayback in Austin on April 21.

Cool Kicks

Lala Anthony
Sara Jaye Weiss/Shutterstock

La La Anthony celebrates the 21SEEDS Tequila x Birdies' Top Shelf sneaker debut in New York City on April 26.

Star Arrival

Zendaya poses for photos as she promotes the upcoming film "Dune: Part Two" at the State of the Industry and Warner Bros.
Gabe Ginsberg/Getty

Zendaya poses for photos while promoting Dune: Part Two at CinemaCon in Las Vegas on April 25.

Lighting Up for a Cause

Adrienne Bailon Lights the Empire State Building in Honor of National Infertility Awareness Week
Roy Rochlin/Getty

Adrienne Bailon lights the Empire State Building in N.Y.C. in honor of National Infertility Awareness Week on April 25.

Character Acting

Emma Roberts 'American Horror Story' on set filming, New York, USA - 25 Apr 2023
Steve Sands/NewYorkNewswire/Bauer-Griffin/Shutterstock

Emma Roberts stays true to character while filming American Horror Story in New York City on April 25.

Colorful Colleagues

Colleagues Spring Luncheon and Oscar de la Renta Fashion Show
Tammie Arroyo / AFF-USA.com / MEGA

Ali Wentworth, Bridget Gless Keller, Mariska Hargitay and Carolyn Clark Powers pose for a pic while Debra Messing plays camera woman at the 33rd Annual Colleagues Spring Luncheon and Oscar De La Renta fashion show at The Beverly Hilton on April 25.

Premiere Red-y

Lizzy Caplan and Joshua Jackson attend the Los Angeles Premiere of Paramount +'s "Fatal Attraction"
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Lizzy Caplan and Joshua Jackson attend the Los Angeles premiere of Paramount +'s Fatal Attraction at SilverScreen Theater on April 24 in West Hollywood.

Pup-dorable

EXCLUSIVE: Sandra Bullock seen carrying her pooch, Sweetie, in the West Village, NYC

Sandra Bullock carries her ultra-adorable pooch, Sweetie, while running errands in the West Village in N.Y.C on April 25.

High on Life

Olivia Wilde is all smiles after her workout on Tuesday!
Phamous / BACKGRID

Olivia Wilde is cheery after a workout at the Tracy Anderson Method Studio in Los Angeles on April 25.

Undercover Mother

Rihanna
Splash News Online

A pregnant Rihanna rocks some super dark shades while leaving her hotel in New York City to do some shopping on April 25.

Three's Company

Viola Davis Jessica Chastain Meryl Streep
Nancy Rivera/Splash News Online

Meryl Streep and Jessica Chastain support honoree Viola Davis at the 48th Chaplin Award Gala in N.Y.C. on April 24.

Draped in Designer

Miley Cyrus
Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Miley Cyrus, dressed in Versace, attends The Daily Front Row's Seventh Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards at The Beverly Hills Hotel on April 23.

On the Mic

Jennifer Lawrence
Kevin Winter/Getty

Jennifer Lawrence speaks during the Sony Pictures Entertainment Presentation at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace during CinemaCon in Las Vegas on April 24.

Comic Relief

CinemaCon 2023 Opening Night - Sony Pictures Entertainment Photocall
Ethan Miller/Getty

Denzel Washington and Dakota Fanning are interviewed as they promote their upcoming film The Equalizer 3 during CinemaCon in Las Vegas on April 24.

Spring Ready

Blake Lively
Felipe Ramales/Splash News Online

Blake Lively looks radiant in a fashionable floral ensemble while out and about in New York City on April 24.

Actor Appreciation

Sean Hayes
Bruce Glikas/WireImage

An emotional Sean Hayes is pictured during the opening night curtain call for the new play Goodnight, Oscar on Broadway in New York City on April 24.

Best Buds

Jason Bateman Will Arnett
Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Will Arnett and Jason Bateman pose at the opening night afterparty for Goodnight, Oscar on Broadway on April 24.

Sweet Smiles

Miranda Lambert
The Image Direct

Miranda Lambert sparkles in a blue dress while arriving at CBS Mornings in New York City with husband Brendan McLoughlin on April 25.

Spring Morning

Yara Shahidi is seen outside "Good Morning America" on April 24, 2023 in New York City.
Raymond Hall/GC Images

Yara Shahidi is angelic in all-white outside of Good Morning America in N.Y.C. on April 24.

Sunny Day Abroad

Susan Sarandon attends the "Thelma & Louise" photocall at the BCN Film Festival 2023 at Hotel Casa Fuster on April 24, 2023 in Barcelona, Spain.
Xavi Torrent/WireImage

Susan Sarandon attends a photo call for her 1991 film Thelma & Louise at the BCN Film Festival in Barcelona on April 24.

Team Spirit

Tracy Morgan is seen on April 23, 2023 in New York City
Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Geared up in Knicks merch, Tracy Morgan rallies for the New York City basketball team alongside fellow fans on April 23.

Staying Young at Heart

Hadid is seen having a blast on her 28th birthday at Walt Disney World. She was accompanied by 14 of her closest friends and her 2 older sisters. She was seen riding the all new Tron roller coaster at Magic Kingdom and going for 2 consecutive runs.
The Image Direct

Gigi Hadid flies into her 28th year on the new TRON Lightcycle rollercoaster at Disney World in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, where she celebrated her birthday on April 23 with friends and family.

More to Learn

Max Greenfield visits ACES, a high needs school in Los Angeles, to kick off Paper Mate’s Thanks to Teachers initiative ahead of Teacher Appreciation Week.
Courtesy Paper Mate)

Just ahead of Teacher Appreciation Week, Max Greenfield meets students at ACES, an L.A.-based high-needs school, in honor of Paper Mate's Thanks to Teachers initiative.

Environmentally Inclined

April 20th, 2023 (Washington, DC)- Atlanta-based rap duo EarthGang who are performing at Coachella Week 1 and 2, was invited to the VP’s Residence as part of Vice President Kamala Harris's Earth Day initiative
Courtesy of EarthGang

Atlanta-based rap duo EarthGang meet up with Vice President Kamala Harris at her Washington, D.C., residence to celebrate her Earth Day initiative on April 20.

Black & Gold

Maggie Gyllenhaal at the Save Venice Un Ballo in Maschera 2023: The Byzantine Ball on 04/21/2023
Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com

While attending Save Venice's annual Un Ballo in Maschera event on April 21 in N.Y.C., Maggie Gyllenhaal accessorizes her glamorous Lafayette 148 look with a netted veil.

City Chic

Jessica Biel
Jessica Biel. Felipe Ramales/Splash News Online

Rocking a leather jacket, Jessica Biel heads out for dinner at N.Y.C. social club Zero Bond on April 22.

Mogul Moment

Gwyneth Paltrow
Monica Schipper/Getty

Gwyneth Paltrow receives the Powerhouse Brand of the Year Award at the Daily Front Row's Fashion Los Angeles Awards on April 23 in Beverly Hills.

Courtside Couple

Michael J Fox
Michael Simon/Shutterstock

Michael J. Fox and his wife Tracy Pollan watch the New York Knicks play the Cleveland Cavaliers at Madison Square Garden on April 21.

Weekend Waves

Jonah Hill
Backgrid

With his surfboard in hand, Jonah Hill makes a splash in Malibu on April 22.

Book Lover

Jennifer Garner
Splash news Online

Jennifer Garner glows in a crisp white blazer during the L.A. Times' 2023 Festival of Books at the University of Southern California on April 22.

High Note

Phoebe Bridgers
Christopher Polk/Getty

Phoebe Bridgers performs with her group boygenius on April 22 in Indio, California, during Coachella's second and final weekend of 2023.

Live from the Desert

Glorilla
Emma McIntyre/Getty

GloRilla performs on the Coachella Main Stage during the Southern California music festival's weekend 2 on April 23.

Climate Conscious

Rob Riggle
Carol Lee Rose/Getty

Rob Riggle smiles at the premiere of his new environmental documentary Plastic Earth in Marietta, Georgia, on April 23.

Opposites Attract

Charlie Day
Michael Buckner/Getty

Charlie Day wears black and white while his wife, Mary Elizabeth Ellis, brings bold colors to P.S. ARTS' Express Yourself event at L.A.'s Fox Studio Lot on April 23.

Pink Spotlight

Bikini Kill
Joshua Mellin

Punk band Bikini Kill plays a set on April 22 at Chicago venue The Salt Shed.

Go Wrexham!

Ryan Reynolds Rob McElhenney
Getty

Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds celebrate their Welsh soccer team Wrexham's promotion into the English Football League on April 22 in Wales.

Out of This World

PARIS, FRANCE - APRIL 22: (L-R) Karen Gillan, Zoe Saldana, Chris Pratt, James Gunn, Pom Klementieff and Vin Diesel attend the "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" European gala event at the Avengers Campus at Disneyland Paris on April 22, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Julien Hekimian/Getty Images)
Julien Hekimian/Getty

Karen Gillan, Zoe Saldana, Chris Pratt, James Gunn, Pom Klementieff and Vin Diesel attend the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 European gala event at the Avengers Campus at Disneyland Paris on April 22 in France.

Newlywed Bliss

Scheanna Shay
Backgrid

Vanderpump Rules' Scheana Shay does some shopping at PrettyLittleThing's VIP invitation-only Melrose Showroom in Los Angeles on April 23.

All Smiles

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 22: Michelle Williams attends The 2023 Black Effect Podcast Festival at Pullman Yards on April 22, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)
Paras Griffin/Getty for iHeartMedia

Michelle Williams attends the 2023 Black Effect Podcast Festival at Pullman Yards on April 22 in Atlanta, Georgia.

(Iggy) Pop Star

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 22: Iggy Pop of Iggy Pop & the Losers performs in support of Iggy's "Every Loser" release at The Masonic on April 22, 2023 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)
Tim Mosenfelder/Getty

Iggy Pop of Iggy Pop & the Losers performs in support of the musician's Every Loser release at The Masonic on April 22 in San Francisco, California.

Bombshell Babes

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 22: Trixie Mattel and Pamela Anderson attend The Los Angeles LGBT Center Gala at Fairmont Century Plaza on April 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/WireImage)
Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Trixie Mattel and Pamela Anderson attend the Los Angeles LGBT Center Gala at Fairmont Century Plaza on April 22 in L.A.

Coachella Chick

INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 22: Zendaya performs with Labrinth at the Mojave Tent during the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 22, 2023 in Indio, California. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Coachella)
Michael Loccisano/Getty for Coachella

Zendaya performs with Labrinth at the Mojave Tent during the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 22 in Indio, California.

Happy Face

MADRID, SPAIN - APRIL 21: Actor Benicio Del Toro attends the photocall for the "Platino De Honor" award at the InterContinental Hotel on April 21, 2023 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Carlos Alvarez/WireImage)
Carlos Alvarez/WireImage

Benicio Del Toro attends the photo call for the Platino De Honor award at the InterContinental Hotel on April 21 in Madrid, Spain.

Funny Guy

NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ - APRIL 21: Tracy Morgan performs at The Stress Factory Comedy Club on April 21, 2023 in New Brunswick, New Jersey. (Photo by Bobby Bank/Getty Images)
Bobby Bank/Getty

Tracy Morgan performs at The Stress Factory Comedy Club on April 21 in New Brunswick, New Jersey.

All the Lights

INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 21: Burna Boy performs on the Coachella Stage during the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 21, 2023 in Indio, California. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Coachella)
Michael Loccisano/Getty for Coachella

Burna Boy performs on the Coachella Stage during the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 21 in Indio, California.

So Thankful

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 20: (L-R) Chris Sullivan, D'Arcy Carden, Katie Finneran and Scott Foley pose at the opening night party for the new Second Stage production of "The Thanksgiving Play" on Broadway at The Yard House on April 20, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Bruce Glikas/Getty Images)
Bruce Glikas/Getty

Chris Sullivan, D'Arcy Carden, Katie Finneran and Scott Foley pose at the opening night party for the new Second Stage production of The Thanksgiving Play on Broadway at The Yard House on April 20 in N.Y.C.

Shades of Cool

INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 21: Anderson .Paak poses for a portrait backstage at the Mojave tent during the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 21, 2023 in Indio, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Coachella)
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty for Coachella

Anderson .Paak poses for a portrait backstage at the Mojave tent during the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 21 in Indio, California.

In Character

Hit Netflix series "The Crown" films Dominic West as Prince Charles and Olivia Williams as Camilla arriving at their Wedding reception in Rochester, Kent.
SplashNews.com

Dominic West is seen on set as Prince Charles while filming The Crown in Rochester, England, on April 21.

Squad Up

Taylor Swift has a girl’s night out at a private club Zero Bond with her besties following split from Joe.
Alana Haim, Danielle Haim, Taylor Swift, Blake Lively, Gigi Hadid, Este Haim. BACKGRID

It's girls' night in New York City as Taylor Swift steps out with pals Alana Haim, Danielle Haim, Este Haim, Blake Lively and Gigi Hadid on April 20.

Stars of the Stage

Oscar Isaac and Rachel Brosnahan 'The Sign In Sidney Brustein's Window' Broadway Meet The Press, New York, USA - 21 Apr 2023
Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

Costars Oscar Isaac and Rachel Brosnahan pose together in N.Y.C. on April 22 at the Meet the Press event for their show The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window, which is headed to Broadway.

A Royal Pair

Golda Rosheuvel and India Amarteifio 'Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story' TV Series screening, London, UK - 21 Apr 2023
David Fisher/Shutterstock

Golda Rosheuvel and India Amarteifio share a smile at a screening for the upcoming Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story Netflix series in London on April 21.

On the Job

Lily James film 'Relay' Filming In New York City 04/20/2023
SplashNews.com

Lily James dresses in business attire on the set of Relay in New York City on April 22.

Pretty in Pink

Christian Siriano, Ashley Longshore - The Art Ball, entitled “INFLUENCE,” was held on Saturday, April 15, 2023, in Dallas benefiting the Dallas Museum of Art. The glamorous, fashion-filled black-tie evening marked the event’s 61st year.
Kaitlin Saragusa/BFA.com and Bruno SnapThePicture

Christian Siriano poses with Ashley Longshore at the Dallas Museum of Art's Art Ball on April 15.

Lending a Hand

"Abbott Elementary" star Tyler James Williams spent time in the garden to help Mrs. Meyer’s Clean Day launch its new Lots of Compassion initiative, inspiring change through the transformation of community gardens coast-to-coast, in Los Angeles, Calif., Friday, April 14, 2023
Casey Rodgers for Mrs. Meyer’s Clean Day

Abbott Elementary star Tyler James Williams helps out during Mrs. Meyer's Clean Day launch of its new Lots of Compassion initiative in Los Angeles on April 14.

Triple Threat

Olivia Wilde, Dakota Johnson, and Melanie Griffith attend the Boat Rocker & TeaTime Pictures LA Screening of 'SLIP' hosted by Dakota Johnson
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Boat Rocker & TeaTime Pictures

Olivia Wilde poses with mother-daughter duo Dakota Johnson and Melanie Griffith at the Boat Rocker & TeaTime Pictures L.A. screening of SLIP at NeueHouse Hollywood on April 18.

Bright Smile

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - April 20, 2023

Gigi Hadid rocks bright colors and denim while out and about in the Soho neighborhood of New York City on April 20.

'Stache-tastic

Jacob Elordi seen attending the 60th anniversary party of TAG Heuer Carrera at Outernet London
Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palmer/GC Images

Jacob Elordi throws up a peace sign at the 60th anniversary party for TAG Heuer Carrera at Outernet London on April 20.

Queen's Court

Queen Latifah spotted at the Los Angeles Clippers Vs The Phoenix Suns Game at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, Ca

Queen Latifah sits courtside at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles for an April 20 game between the Los Angeles Clippers and The Phoenix Suns.

Cheesin'

Paul Rudd, Jamie Oliver and Dexter Fletcher celebrate at the Apple Original Films tastemaker screening afterparty for "Ghosted"
Dave Benett/Getty Images for Apple TV+

Paul Rudd, chef Jamie Oliver and Dexter Fletcher have some fun with pasta after a screening of the film Ghosted at The Ham Yard Hotel in London on April 20.

Costar Cuties

Lucy Boynton and Kelvin Harrison Jr. at the screening of 'Chevalier' hosted by Town & Country with an after-party at at the The St. Regis New York
Andy Kropa/JanuaryImages/Shutterstock

Costars Lucy Boynton and Kelvin Harrison Jr. have a laugh at a screening event for their film Chevalier hosted by Town & Country at the The St. Regis New York on April 20.

Rain or Shine

Yara Shahidi
Antony Jones/Getty

Yara Shahidi hides from poor weather in London, where she attends the premiere of her new film Peter Pan & Wendy on April 20.

Ringed Up

Kate Bosworth
The Image Direct

Newly engaged duo Justin Long and Kate Bosworth go hand-in-hand for a walk through New York City on April 19.

Game On

Kate Middleton
JACOB KING/AFP/Getty

Kate Middleton plays a game of interactive darts while visiting The Rectory in Birmingham, where she met local business owners and creative industry leaders on April 20.

Star Power

Martin Lawrence
Kevin Winter/Getty

Martin Lawrence (center) receives a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame with a little support from his friends Tracy Morgan, Tichina Arnold, Martin Lawrence, Lynn Whitfield and Steve Harvey on April 20.

