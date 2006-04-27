Star Tracks - Thursday, April 27, 2006
FASHION FORWARD
An elegant Lindsay Lohan strikes a pose at the Nina Ricci Fall 2006 Collection Gala at Barney's New York in Beverly Hills on Wednesday. The event benefited the Santa Monica-based Rape Foundation.
REACHING NEW HEIGHTS
King Kong's got nothing on him: After arriving via helicopter for the Paris premiere of Mission: Impossible III, Tom Cruise scales a scaffold to get a view of his public on Wednesday. Earlier in the day, the new dad skipped a press conference to go clothes shopping for baby daughter Suri.
PLAY BALL!
Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony are happy fans as they watch home team Anaheim Angels beat the Detroit Tigers 4-0 in California on Wednesday. In the new issue of People En Español, Lopez says of her husband, "He's one of the funniest people you'll ever meet."
ENGLISH ROSE
Hilary Duff commands the stage during a concert in Manchester, England, on Tuesday. The teen queen has been on her Most Wanted tour through Europe since April 21.
CAN-DO KIDS
Gwyneth Paltrow takes a night off from newborn son Moses to support pal Michael Stipe, who was honored Tuesday by the Food Bank for New York City. "Some things you've got to make time for. The Sopranos and food bank benefits," says Paltrow's husband, Chris Martin, who joined her.
ON THE GO-GO
A well-heeled Eva Mendes takes the lead from her longtime beau, filmmaker George Gargurevich, after lunching at Spice in New York City's SoHo on Tuesday.
MOTHER AFRICA
Angelina Jolie shows the Today show's Ann Curry some Namibian hospitality during her recent visit to the African nation. In her interview with Curry (featured on Thursday's Today and airing on Sunday's Dateline), the pregnant actress says of her relationship with Brad Pitt: "It's one of those funny things that happens, and you live your life, and you're a family."
PARTY GIRL
Jessica Alba – who is featured as one of PEOPLE's 100 Most Beautiful in this week's issue – makes the scene at an L.A. bash on Wednesday.
SUN DAY
Nicole Richie – sporting long blonde extensions – basks in the sun during an al fresco lunch with pals in Los Angeles on Wednesday.
CITY SLICKERS
Jewel shows her country boyfriend – rodeo champ Ty Murray – the big city sights during a stroll through New York's Central Park on Tuesday. The singer returns with a new album on May 2.
JUST LOOKING
Orlando Bloom hits the street in London after browsing through a furniture store Wednesday. The Pirates of the Caribbean star checked out tables and chairs but walked out empty-handed.
MENDING BRIDGES
Melanie Griffith reunites with ex Don Johnson (and his pregnant wife, Kelly Phleger) to celebrate their daughter Dakota's high school graduation Tuesday in Brentwood, Calif.
BETTER THAN EVER
Michael Bolton and Nicollette Sheridan – who plan to record a duet of Sinatra's "The Second Time Around" – head out Tuesday to a Beverly Hills restaurant.