Star Tracks: Thursday, April 26, 2012

The actor revs up for a ride in Los Feliz, Calif. Plus: Kim & Kanye, Channing Tatum, Kate Middleton and more
By People Staff Updated January 21, 2022 06:33 PM

RIDE ON

Credit: AKM-GSI

After scoping out a country home with Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds hits the open road on his motorcycle in Los Feliz, Calif.,on Wednesday.

FUNNY BUSINESS

Credit: Jackson Lee/Splash News Online

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian only have eyes for each other Wednesday during a date night out in New York.

'WATCH' OUT

Credit: Neil Rasmus/BFAnyc/Sipa USA

After checking out male revues with Matthew McConaughey, Magic Mike star Channing Tatum hooks up with wife Jenna Dewan for a pre-birthday bash Wednesday at the IWC watches store opening in New York.

Celebrate Channing's 32nd birthday with these 10 swoon-worthy pics!

HOT ARRIVAL

Credit: Bauer-Griffin

He's a man with moves on the move! Matthew McConaughey makes an effortlessly sexy exit from his ride Wednesday in New York City.

ROYAL EXIT

Credit: Neil Mockford/FilmMagic

The Duchess of Cambridge proudly displays her patriotic bling and trademark smile with hubby Prince William at Goldsmith's Hall in London, where the couple feted a group of servicemen on Thursday.

BACK IN ACTION

Credit: Bauer-Griffin

Following a steamy performance of the rumba, William Levy stays on point Wednesday while heading to Dancing with the Stars rehearsals in Los Angeles.

A PINK DAY

Credit: Clark Samuels/Startraks

Mom-to-be Tori Spelling gazes lovingly at 6-month-old Hattie Wednesday outside their Malibu, Calif., home.

GROUP SHOT

Credit: Eric Charbonneau/WireImage

Antonio Banderas, Cameron Diaz and Jack Black buddy up at the Pioneer of the Year Award dinner in Las Vegas, where the animated trio honored DreamWorks CEO Jeffrey Katzenberg on Wednesday.

'BEAUTIFUL' DAY

Credit: Ben King/StarTraks

She's got plenty to smile about! World's Most Beautiful Woman Beyoncé beams brightly while stepping out in New York Wednesday.

WALK ON

Credit: ABACA

This way! Kourtney Kardashian keeps a firm hold on son Mason, 2, while making her way around New York City Wednesday.

'LUCKY' LADY

Credit: Luca Teuchmann/WireImage

Continuing to prove he's all grown up, Zac Efron cuddles up to his onscreen leading lady Taylor Schilling Wednesday at the German premiere of The Lucky One in Berlin.

HE'S A TANK!

Credit: Pacific Coast News

Hey, muscle man! Mark Wahlberg continues to show off his flex appeal on the set of his upcoming comedy, Pain and Gain, in Miami, Fla., Wednesday.

BEST FOOT FORWARD

Credit: Kin Cheung/AP

Posh goes Far East! Victoria Beckham strikes her go-to pose at a promotional appearance Wednesday for her fashion brand in Hong Kong.

BUMP IT UP

Credit: X17online

Expectant actress Alyson Hannigan shields her baby bump with daughter Satyana, 3, during an afternoon of errands in Brentwood, Calif., on Wednesday.

SIGNING OFF

Credit: Richie Buxo/Splash News Online

Parks and Recreation star Amy Poehler shows off her signature moves Wednesday outside the Late Show with David Letterman in New York.

