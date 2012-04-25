Star Tracks: Thursday, April 26, 2012
RIDE ON
After scoping out a country home with Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds hits the open road on his motorcycle in Los Feliz, Calif.,on Wednesday.
FUNNY BUSINESS
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian only have eyes for each other Wednesday during a date night out in New York.
'WATCH' OUT
After checking out male revues with Matthew McConaughey, Magic Mike star Channing Tatum hooks up with wife Jenna Dewan for a pre-birthday bash Wednesday at the IWC watches store opening in New York.
HOT ARRIVAL
He's a man with moves on the move! Matthew McConaughey makes an effortlessly sexy exit from his ride Wednesday in New York City.
ROYAL EXIT
The Duchess of Cambridge proudly displays her patriotic bling and trademark smile with hubby Prince William at Goldsmith's Hall in London, where the couple feted a group of servicemen on Thursday.
BACK IN ACTION
Following a steamy performance of the rumba, William Levy stays on point Wednesday while heading to Dancing with the Stars rehearsals in Los Angeles.
A PINK DAY
Mom-to-be Tori Spelling gazes lovingly at 6-month-old Hattie Wednesday outside their Malibu, Calif., home.
GROUP SHOT
Antonio Banderas, Cameron Diaz and Jack Black buddy up at the Pioneer of the Year Award dinner in Las Vegas, where the animated trio honored DreamWorks CEO Jeffrey Katzenberg on Wednesday.
'BEAUTIFUL' DAY
She's got plenty to smile about! World's Most Beautiful Woman Beyoncé beams brightly while stepping out in New York Wednesday.
WALK ON
This way! Kourtney Kardashian keeps a firm hold on son Mason, 2, while making her way around New York City Wednesday.
'LUCKY' LADY
Continuing to prove he's all grown up, Zac Efron cuddles up to his onscreen leading lady Taylor Schilling Wednesday at the German premiere of The Lucky One in Berlin.
HE'S A TANK!
Hey, muscle man! Mark Wahlberg continues to show off his flex appeal on the set of his upcoming comedy, Pain and Gain, in Miami, Fla., Wednesday.
BEST FOOT FORWARD
Posh goes Far East! Victoria Beckham strikes her go-to pose at a promotional appearance Wednesday for her fashion brand in Hong Kong.
BUMP IT UP
Expectant actress Alyson Hannigan shields her baby bump with daughter Satyana, 3, during an afternoon of errands in Brentwood, Calif., on Wednesday.
SIGNING OFF
Parks and Recreation star Amy Poehler shows off her signature moves Wednesday outside the Late Show with David Letterman in New York.