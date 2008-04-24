Star Tracks - Thursday, April 24, 2008
AVOIDING CONFLICT
Pete Wentz lets his homemade T-shirt do the talking at the NME Awards at Goldenvoice’s El Rey Theater in Los Angeles on Wednesday. Actually, the singer spoke up too, telling PEOPLE that fiancée Ashlee Simpson's engagement ring is not a conflict diamond: "It is something that I care about."
MELLOW YELLOW
Blake Lively works the Laura Ashley-meets-Scarlett O'Hara look as the Gossip Girl star gets set to shoot a wedding scene in New York City on Wednesday.
OUTREACH PROGRAM
Two months after the birth of her twins, Jennifer Lopez is back at work, promoting a new project: a reality show. The singer-actress announced her untitled "docu-series" for the TLC network at New York's Lincoln Center on Wednesday. Said Lopez of her new venture: "I’m looking forward to sharing this exciting journey together."
CENTER COURT
The newly single Kanye West keeps his eyes on the action as he takes in Game 2 of the NBA playoffs between the Lakers and the Denver Nuggets at L.A.'s Staples Center Wednesday night.
WILD RIDE
Denise Richards gets her footing as E! network's newest star while filming scenes Wednesday for her reality show during a paddle surfing lesson in Maui.
CAN YOU STOMACH THIS?
Carrie Ann Inaba gets touchy with Bobby Lee Wednesday at the Asian Excellence Awards at UCLA's Royce Hall in Westwood, Calif. The Dancing with the Stars judge cohosted the event along with the MADtv star.
BOYS CLUB
Jonah Hill has some pointers for Pharrell Williams and Bathing Ape founder Nigo during the opening of the designer's new West Hollywood shop Bapestore on Wednesday.
'TOAST' OF THE TOWN
Eva Longoria Parker and hubby Tony Parker take some food to go after lunching together at West Hollywood's trendy Toast café on Wednesday.
LEADING MAN
Back in the states after touring the world together, Paris Hilton and Benji Madden return to domestic bliss Wednesday with a grocery run in the Hollywood Hills.
BABY TALK
Spreading the joy of parenthood, Baby Mama star Tina Fey stops by MTV's TRL in New York City on Tuesday to promote her upcoming comedy, which opens in theaters April 25.
CHECKING UP
After a wild time at New York's Hawaiian Tropic Zone on Saturday, a post-party Lindsay Lohan multitasks Tuesday, texting and sipping as she leaves the UCLA Medical Center.
RINGSIDE ACTION
Backstreet Boys (left to right) Brian Littrell, Nick Carter, A.J. McLean and Howie Dorough deliver a knock-out performance Wednesday night at Madrid's Telefénica Arena.
SHOPPING BUDDIES
Mary J. Blige takes a break from her Heart of the City tour with Jay-Z, indulging in a little retail therapy with Jada Pinkett Smith at the Carol's Daughter shop in Culver City, Calif., on Tuesday.
BIRTHDAY BLOWOUT
Tennis star Maria Sharapova gets a 21-candle salute Tuesday night for her milestone birthday at New York nightclub Tenjune.
WAKE AND SHAKE
Dancehall singer and Latin Billboard Award winner Kat DeLuna whips up the CW11 Morning News crowd in New York Wednesday with a live performance of "Whine Up," off of her album 9 Lives.