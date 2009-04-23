Star Tracks: Thursday, April 23, 2009
SHOE AWAY
Gisele Bündchen kicks up her heels – and shows off some colorful footwear – Wednesday at a promotional event for Ipanema Sandals in Madrid, Spain. The supermodel is the face of the eco-conscious Brazilian shoe line (which supports organizations trying to preserve the rainforest in her native country) and has designed sandals for the collection.
WELL-SUITED
A suited-up Ben Affleck is in good spirits Wednesday on the Boston set of his drama The Company Men. And despite his tailored attire, the actor managed to play a little football while shooting a scene.
GOING POP
Fergie strikes a sexy pose as she arrives for the 26th Annual ASCAP Pop Music Awards on Wednesday at the Renaissance Hollywood Hotel, where she received a pair of plaques for her songwriting achievements.
WALKING TALL
Back on her feet after her recent horseback riding accident, a chic Madonna steps out for dinner at New York hot spot Waverly Inn with model pal Jesus Luz (not pictured) on Wednesday.
VINTAGE STYLE
Are they antique collectors? A color-coordinated Vanessa Minnillo and Nick Lachey show their good taste Wednesday at an opening night party for the Los Angeles Antiques Show at Santa Monica's Barker Hangar. The event benefited the nonprofit arts education organization P.S. Arts.
GREEN SCENE
Fore! Avid golfer Justin Timberlake tests out Callaway Golf's Big Bertha Diablo driver during his visit Wednesday to Jimmy Kimmel Live!, where he showed off his skills with the talk-show host in a simulated golf videogame.
SPARKLE VISION
All that glitters is . . . Kate Moss! The supermodel adds some razzle-dazzle to the unveiling of the White Light diamond jewelry collection designed by Shaun Leane at London's Millbank Tower on Wednesday.
'WORK' IT!
After screening her latest movie, Whatever Works, during the opening night of the Tribeca Film Festival, Evan Rachel Wood holds court among revelers – including Mary-Kate Olsen (not pictured) – at a bash Wednesday inside New York's Royalton Hotel. The Woody Allen-directed comedy hits theaters in June.
TAKING COVER
Looking stylish in spite of the rain, Beyoncé Knowles arrives for an appearance on the Late Show with David Letterman in New York City on Wednesday. The pop star stopped by to chat about her latest thriller, Obsessed, which hits theaters on April 24.
BEST FOOT FORWARD
Can we see something in a strappy sandal? Kim Kardashian does a juggling act with boxes of shoes backstage at New York's PIX Morning News show, where she promoted her new ShoeDazzle Web site Wednesday. The reality star is the chief stylist for the online "shoe society."
JUST FOR KICKS
Mary-Kate Olsen ditches the sky-high platforms and shows off her sporty side (check out her sneakers!) while strolling Wednesday in New York City.
WINGING IT
She's a total angel! Audrina Patridge unveils her PETA ad Wednesday on L.A.'s Beverly Boulevard. The Hills star, who poses with her rescued pup Speedy Gonzalez in the sexy billboard, is urging people to adopt animals from shelters instead of buying them in a pet store.
'POWER' COUPLE
In honor of Earth Day Wednesday, Nick Cannon and Nickelodeon's SpongeBob SquarePants flip the switch at New York's Empire State Building, powering down the iconic skyscraper to conserve energy.
CROWD PLEASER
Also celebrating Earth Day is Miss America 2009, Katie Stam, who holds court in New York's Times Square with a few friends from the environmental group, Great American Cleanup.
WATCH MAN
Olympic gold medalist Michael Phelps makes good use of his time on Wednesday, signing autographs during the opening of high-end watch retailer Omega's flagship boutique in New York City.