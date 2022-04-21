Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens Support the Astros in Houston, Plus Kaley Cuoco and More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to

By People Staff Updated April 21, 2022 01:17 PM

Take Me Out to the Ball Game

Credit: F. Carter Smith/Splash News Online

Simone Biles and fiancé Jonathan Owens show their support for the Houston Astros as they take on the L.A. Angels on April 18 in Houston. 

Peace Out

Credit: Gotham/GC Images

Kaley Cuoco flashes a peace sign as she leaves Bravo Studios in N.Y.C. on April 20.

Red Carpet Ready

Credit: Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Miles Teller and wife Keleigh Sperry hit the red carpet for the premiere of The Offer on April 20 in L.A. 

Football, But Make It Fashion

Credit: Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Heidi Klum wears a Rams jersey dress while out and about in L.A. on April 20.

London Calling

Credit: The Image Direct

Halle Berry and Mark Wahlberg are seen filming Our Man From New Jersey in London on April 20. 

Killer Cast

Credit: John Salangsang/Shutterstock

Euphoria costars Alexa Demie, Hunter Schafer, Maude Apatow, Zendaya, Barbie Ferreira and Sydney Sweeney pose together at a Euphoria FYC Event at the Academy Museum in L.A. on April 20. 

Futuristic Fashion

Credit: Tristar Media/WireImage

Elizabeth Olsen dazzles in a blue suit at the Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness photocall at The Ritz Carlton Hotel on April 21 in Berlin.

Poker Face

Credit: RACHPOOT.COM/Splash News Online

Rumer Willis arrives at the Fleur Du Mal Poker Party benefit event in West Hollywood on April 21. 

On the Move

Credit: Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Nicolas Cage and wife Riko Shibata walk arm-in-arm as they arrive at Jimmy Kimmel Live on April 20 in L.A. 

Material Girl

Credit: Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Madonna shows off her style at a celebration of the Lola bag, hosted by Burberry & Riccardo Tisci on April 20 in L.A. 

Cutest Costars

Credit: Jerod Harris/Getty

Under the Banner of Heaven costars Andrew Garfield and Daisy Edgar-Jones attend the FX series' after party on April 20 in Hollywood.

Party People

Credit: Frank Micelotta/PictureGroup/Shutterstock

Also at the Under the Banner of Heaven premiere and after party: Wyatt Russell and Rory Culkin.

Inclusion for Everyone

Credit: Stewart Cook/Shutterstock

Daniel Durant, Troy Kotsur and keynote speaker Marlee Matlin attend THR's inaugural "Raising Our Voices: Setting Hollywood's Inclusion Agenda" luncheon in Beverly Hills on April 20.

Think Pink

Credit: The IMage Direct

Ryan Reynolds wears a bright pink sweater on a nice spring day in N.Y.C. on April 20.

In the Big Apple

Credit: Justin Steffman/Splash news online

Natasha Lyonne heads to the Today show in N.Y.C. on April 20.

Supporting the LGBTQ+ Community

Credit: Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock

Bridget Everett, Jeff Hiller and Murray Hill attend the 2022 Center Dinner at Cipriani Wall Street in N.Y.C. on April 14.

Coordinated Couple

Credit: Gary Miller/Getty

Matthew McConaughey and wife Camila Alves coordinate their looks for the ribbon cutting ceremony at the University of Texas at Austin on April 19.

All Smiles

Credit: Monica Schipper/Getty

Charlie Barnett, Natasha Lyonne and Amy Poehler reunite at the Russian Doll season 2 premiere afterparty at The Bowery Hotel in N.Y.C. on April 19.

Gettin' Silly

Credit: Backgrid

Tiffany Haddish poses playfully at Mint Room Studios on April 19 in Glendale, California.

Color Pop

Credit: TheStewartofNY/GC Images

Naomi Watts rocks a bold lip while out in N.Y.C.'s Tribeca neighborhood on April 19.

Birthday Boy!

Credit: MARCIN CYMMER

Chance the Rapper celebrates his 29th birthday at Great Wolf Lodge Illinois in Gurnee on April 18.

Top Model

Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty

Adriana Lima and her baby bump strut down the runway during the Alexander Wang "Fortune City" Runway Show on April 19 in L.A.

All Fun and Games

Credit: Chris Jackson/Getty

Prince Harry fist bumps a fan during day five of the Invictus Games on April 20 in The Hague, Netherlands. 

Date Night

Credit: PhotosByDutch/Splash news online

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend leave dinner at Giorgio Baldi on April 19.

Big Pitch

Credit: Maddie Malhotra/Boston Red Sox/Getty

Bill Burr throws out the first pitch ahead of the Toronto Blue Jays versus the Boston Red Sox game on April 19 at Fenway Park in Boston.

Couchside Chat

Credit: Todd Owyoung/NBC/Getty

Aaron Paul visits The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in N.Y.C. on April 19.

Out Around Town

Credit: Media-Mode/Splash news online

Rebel Wilson steps out in Sydney, dressed casually in a t-shirt and baseball cap, on April 20.

Pattern Maker

Credit: The Image Direct

Sofia Vergara continues her style streak while arriving to a taping of America's Got Talent in Los Angeles on April 19.

Baby Blues

Credit: The Image Direct

Sydney Sweeney keeps it casual for an outing in Los Angeles on April 19.

Sister Act

Credit: Christopher Peterson/Splash news online

Sisters Erin and Sara Foster visit NBC studios in N.Y.C. on April 19.

At the Wheel

Credit: Splash news Online

Halle Berry shows off her skills on April 19 while filming with Mark Wahlberg (not pictured) in London.

Premiere Pair

Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Nicole Kidman and husband Keith Urban attend the L.A. premiere of The Northman at TCL Chinese Theatre on April 18.

Lunch Date

Credit: C.HARRIS/Splash News Online

Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum hold hands as they step out after lunch at 34 Mayfair in London on April 17.

Game On

Credit: Chris Jackson/Getty

Prince Harry plays a round of table tennis during day four of the Invictus Games on April 19 in The Hague, Netherlands. 

'Lit' Carpet

Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty

Sean Penn, Julia Roberts, Dan Stevens and Betty Gilpin pose at the Gaslit world premiere on April 18 in N.Y.C.

Louging Around

Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Also at the Gaslit world premiere: Patton Oswalt getting comfortable on the carpet.

Live with Lizzo

Credit: Cindy Ord/Getty

Lizzo visits Sway in the Morning on Eminem's Shade 45 at SiriusXM Studios in N.Y.C. on April 18.

Set Sighting

Credit: BrosNYC/Backgrid

Jessica Chastain and Peter Sarsgaard film an untitled project for Director Michel Franco in Queens, New York on April 19.

'Talent'ed Crew

Credit: John Salangsang/Shutterstock

Nicolas Cage, Tiffany Haddish and Pedro Pascal stun on The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent special screening blue carpet in L.A. on April 18.

Party People

Credit: Jerod Harris/Getty

Clayton Cardenas and JD Pardo embrace at the season 4 Mayans M.C. afterparty in L.A. on April 18.

Barry Buddies

Credit: Jesse Grant/Getty

Henry Winkler, Bill Hader and Sarah Goldberg are all smiles at the season 3 premiere of HBO's Barry at Rolling Greens in Culver City, California on April 18.

A-list Arrivals

Credit: Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock

Alexander Skarsgård and Anya Taylor-Joy stun at The Northman afterparty in L.A. on April 18.

On the Move

Credit: USO

Matt James runs the Boston Marathon on Team USO on April 18.

Milestone Moment

Credit: John Salangsang/Shutterstock

Bob Odenkirk is honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on April 18 in L.A.

Sci-Fi Fan

Credit: John Phillips/Getty

Debbie Harry attends the London screening of the sci-fi film KEPLER 62f by VIN + OMI at Sea Containers on April 18.

New York Moment

Credit: Gotham/GC Images

Grammy Award-winner Jon Batiste waves hello in N.Y.C. on April 18.

Story Time

Credit: Yasin Ozturk/Anadolu Agency/Getty

Jimmy Fallon reads his book Nana Loves You More to children as President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden listen, during the annual Easter Egg Roll, on the South Lawn of the White House on April 18.

Perfect Partners

Credit: Samir Hussein/WireImage

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry hold hands as they head to day two of the Invictus Games on April 17 in The Hague, Netherlands. 

Soak It In

Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty

Billie Eilish embraces the crowd while performing at Coachella on April 16 in Indio, California.

La Quinta Cuties

Credit: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty

Halle and Chloe Bailey are all smiles at Revolve Festival on April 17 in La Quinta, California.

Doja Domination

Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty

Doja Cat commands the stage while performing at Coachella on April 17 in Indio, California. 

Out and About

Credit: The Image Direct

Katie Holmes steps out in a long brown coat on Easter Sunday in N.Y.C. on April 17.

Coffee Run

Credit: The Image Direct

Selma Blair and her pup head to Alfred to grab coffee on April 16 in L.A.

Star Power

Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty

Also at Coachella on April 17: Maggie Rogers performs for a massive crowd.

Theater Buffs

Credit: Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Schitt's Creek stars Dan Levy and Noah Reid reunite backstage at the opening night of the new play The Minutes on Broadway in N.Y.C. on April 17.

Man of Mystery

Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty

Orville Peck performs behind his fringe mask at Coachella's Gobi Stage on April 17 in Indio, California.

Literature Lovers

Credit: Paul Archuleta/Getty

Maggie Q attends the Young Literati 13th Annual Toast at City Market Social House in L.A. on April 16.

Hot Girl Spring

Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty

Megan Thee Stallion brings the heat to the Coachella stage in Indio, California, on April 16.

Revolves Around Them

Credit: Vivien Killilea/Getty

Halsey stands out at the REVOLVE x The h.wood Group's Revolve Festival at the Merv Griffin Estate in La Quinta, California, on April 16.

As It Is

Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty

Harry Styles shines in a sequin jumpsuit onstage at Coachella in Indio, California, on April 15.

Speed Racers

Credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle enjoy opening day of the 5th Invictus Games with a little race at The Hague in The Netherlands on April 16.

Like a Bee

Credit: Robin Little/Redferns

Sting welcomes the audience with open arms at the London Palladium on April 15.

