Star Tracks: Thursday, April 21, 2011

By People Staff Updated January 24, 2022 01:04 PM

EXTREME CLOSE UP!

Courteney Cox feeds those romance rumors by playfully sidling up to costar Josh Hopkins at the Academy of Arts and Sciences "Evening with Cougar Town" event in North Hollywood on Wednesday.

MOMMY MEET-UP

Mom-to-be Jessica Alba and Nicole Richie buddy up during a Baby2Baby benefit event at West Hollywood's Palihouse Holloway on Wednesday.

PEN PALS

Robert Pattinson signs autographs for eager fans Wednesday after making an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in Hollywood, where the actor discussed his latest film, Water for Elephants, due in theaters on Friday.

BLEACHER CREATURES

After breaking her silence about her bipolar II disorder, Catherine Zeta-Jones dives into work Wednesday, joining costars Uma Thurman and Dennis Quaid on the Shreveport, La., set of Playing the Field.

POINT GUARD

He's number one! Newly single Zac Efron gets ready to mingle with a pair of Laker Girls Wednesday at L.A.'s Staples Center, where the home team beat the New Orleans Hornets, 87-78.

SHOW OF SUPPORT

Ashley and Mary-Kate Olsen attend a screening of Elton John's documentary, The Union, during the opening night of the Tribeca Film Festival Wednesday in New York City.

CAMERA RED-Y

Scarlett Johansson puts those pregnancy rumors to rest once and for all in a form-fitting dress at a Coach-hosted benefit for the Children's Defense Fund in Santa Monica, Calif., on Wednesday.

SHEER SEDUCTION

Christina Aguilera puckers up for cameras Wednesday at The Abbey in West Hollywood, where she was named the restaurant's first-ever Gay Walk of Fame honoree. The bombshell's new singing-competition show, The Voice, premieres on NBC April 26.

JUST THE TWO OF US

With plans to expand their brood well under way, expectant parents Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott spend some quality time together in Century City, Calif., on Wednesday.

FRENCH FOCUS

Continuing their Parisian adventure, Beyoncé and Jay-Z give all their attention to the singer's 6-year-old nephew Daniel (his mom is Beyoncé's sister Solange) while lunching on Wednesday.

HOLDING PATTERN

Pete Wentz and son Bronx, 2, get in their favorite snuggle position Wednesday while running some father-son errands in L.A.

PARISIAN PLAYDATE

Catch me if you can! Hugh Jackman races after his little running buddy, 5-year-old daughter Ava, during a visit to the Musée Rodin in Paris Wednesday while on vacation with his family.

MAKING SCENTS

Spokesmodel Megan Fox attends the launch of Armani Code Sport Wednesday at New York's Mondrian SoHo hotel.

ANIMAL INSTINCTS

Mandy Moore makes a new furry friend Wednesday at the launch of PetArmor and the ASPCA's pet healthcare campaign in New York.

ON THE BALL

Heads up! Gerard Butler gets in the game Tuesday on the Shreveport, La., set of Playing the Field, which costars Catherine Zeta-Jones.

By People Staff