Star Tracks - Thursday, April 20, 2006
SON SHINE DAY
Gwyneth Paltrow is the portrait of contentment as she takes 2-week-old Moses Martin (born April 8) out in New York recently, with husband Chris Martin and daughter Apple, 2, in tow. "She has a natural way with children," a source says of the actress, who's enjoying her "domestic bliss."
SWEET SUCCESS
Julia Roberts leans on her leading men Bradley Cooper (left) and Paul Rudd at the afterparty for the premiere of their Broadway show Three Days of Rain on Wednesday. "I'm very happy," said the actress of the evening's performance, which was attended by A-list pals including Oprah Winfrey, Susan Sarandon and James Gandolfini.
IN STEP
Halle Berry strolls through SoHo with boyfriend Gabriel Aubry on Tuesday. Berry, who met her model beau at a Versace photo shoot in November, is in New York City shooting the thriller Perfect Stranger.
HOT WHEELS
Who needs a taxi? Jake Gyllenhaal powers his own modes of transportation to travel around New York City on Wednesday.
WILL PROTECTED
Surrounded by worshippers (and the occasional bodyguard), Will Smith pays a visit to Jerusalem's Wailing Wall on Thursday. In line with Jewish custom, the actor – who is visiting Israel with wife Jada Pinkett Smith – slipped a note between the sacred stones of the prayer site.
MUG FOR THE CAMERA
Let's just hope she doesn't fill 'er up: Mischa Barton has her eyes on a giant coffee mug at the Color Me Mine pottery store in Beverly Hills on Tuesday. The O.C. star met up with pals Nicole Richie and DJ AM there and left her mark on a teddy bear figurine – a hand-painted heart.
NIGHT OWL
Lindsay Lohan flies through an evening of party-hopping Tuesday in New York City. Among her stops: a fete for Conde Nast Traveler magazine, where she mingled with Sarah Jessica Parker and Cynthia Nixon.
ALL THAT GLITTERS
Nothing like a little bling to liven up the afternoon: Jessica Alba and boyfriend Cash Warren emerge from a visit to a Beverly Hills jewelry store Tuesday.
STAR STRUCK
Chicago native Kanye West gives some love to his neighbors to the north Tuesday in Toronto during a performance for MTV.
DUFF: UP TO SNUFF
With her PDA firmly in hand, Hilary Duff is the epitome of young Hollywood – from her black nail polish down to her high-heeled boots – as she hits the L.A. scene with sister Haylie (not pictured) on Tuesday.
FULL STEAM AHEAD
Ricky Martin takes a stand as he promotes the European leg of his worldwide tour in Madrid on Wednesday. The Una Noche con Ricky Martin tour kicks off April 21 in Manchester, England.
DINER'S CLUB
Jessica Simpson leaves West Hollywood eatery Koi on Tuesday after having dinner with sister Ashlee and her guitarist beau Braxton Olita. Surprisingly not there: her constant companion of late, hairstylist Ken Paves.
SPRING FEVER
Jennifer Love Hewitt gets hands-on with Scottish actor Ross McCall in Studio City, Calif., on Sunday. The pair met when he guest-starred on an episode of her hit CBS show The Ghost Whisperer.