Star Tracks: Thursday, April 2, 2009
GOLDEN GIRL
A dazzling Beyoncé adds a golden touch to her live show during the first U.S. stop of her "I Am ... Sasha Fierce" world tour (which kicked off on March 26) at the Key Arena in Seattle on Wednesday.
'TOP' STARS
Jennifer Lopez and hubby Marc Anthony focus on fashion at a VIP dinner marking the opening of the first New York-based Topshop and Topman stores on Wednesday at Balthazar restaurant. "They really concentrate on making cool, really cutting edge clothes," Lopez told PEOPLE of the event.
RED ALERT
There's a hot model on the move! Heidi Klum has jaws dropping as she steps out in a red scaled mini dress for a photo shoot on Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills on Wednesday. The supermodel's design competition, Project Runway, just announced that it will return to TV this summer.
PORTRAIT OF AN ARTIST
Anne Hathaway arrives at the West Coast premiere of designer pal Valentino's documentary Valentino: The Last Emperor Wednesday at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art. Praising his work, Hathaway tells PEOPLE, "He [understands] beauty and technique."
GETTING MOUTHY
Oops, that's not for snacking! Suri Cruise, who turns 3 on April 18, munches on a flip-flop as mom Katie Holmes carries her on Wednesday after reportedly visiting the American Girl doll store at The Grove shopping center in Los Angeles.
TAKE FIVE
Time to fuel up! Taking a break from their Dancing with the Stars rehearsals, a shoeless Julianne Hough and boyfriend-partner Chuck Wicks head to lunch Wednesday in Los Angeles.
SOCCER MOM
Victoria Beckham is the chicest mum in London! Posh takes sons Brooklyn, 10, and Cruz, 4, to cheer on their dad at Wembley Stadium Wednesday as his Team England faced off against Team Ukraine – and won 2-1.
PAPER BOY
Armed with a copy of The Los Angeles Times – and his cute pooch, BJ! – Matthew McConaughey runs some errands in the Malibu sunshine Wednesday.
HANDS-ON MOM
Jessica Alba gets her feet sandy during a playdate Wednesday with nearly 10-month-old daughter Honor Marie at one of their favorite spots, Beverly Hills' Coldwater Canyon Park.
BOOK CLUB
He'll have a water – straight up! A smiling Guy Ritchie makes the rounds Wednesday at a bash to celebrate author Charlie Brooks's new book Citizen, a thriller set in the world of horse-racing, at the members-only club Tramp in London.
FAN FAVORITE
Amy Winehouse hits the London music scene to support fellow U.K. alternative music act Bat for Lashes during their gig Tuesday night at the Hard Rock Cafe.
AT ARM'S LENGTH
A casually dressed Christian Bale stays connected with wife Sibi after lunching Tuesday at Italian eatery Sor Tino in Brentwood, Calif. Michael Caine, the actor's Dark Knight costar, recently commented on Bale's profanity-laced tirade on the Terminator: Salvation set, saying it was "completely out of character" for the star.
WIND SWEPT
Vanessa Minnillo works with the wind Wednesday as she and suited-up boyfriend Nick Lachey make their way around New York City.
'GUCCI' DO
Megan Fox and Amanda Seyfried – who costar in the upcoming comedic-thriller Jennifer's Body – glam up for the Flora by Gucci fragrance launch event Tuesday at famed West Hollywood hotel, Chateau Marmont.