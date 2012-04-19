Star Tracks: Thursday, April 19, 2012

The Jonas brothers get shady while shopping in N.Y.C. Plus: Demi Lovato, Julia & Emma, One Direction's Harry and more
By People Staff Updated January 21, 2022 06:32 PM

1 of 15

IN THE BAG

Credit: Katie B/EaglePress

Joe and Nick Jonas step out after an afternoon of shopping in N.Y.C.'s SoHo neighborhood Wednesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 15

BREAKING THE WAVES

Credit: AKM-GSI

Demi Lovato cuts a fine figure in Rio de Janeiro on Wednesday, playing in the surf wearing nothing more than a bikini, sunglasses and a smile.

3 of 15

GRIN BIG

Credit: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

So that's where she gets her smile from! Emma Roberts and Aunt Julia beam brightly Wednesday at the L.A. premiere of Jesus Henry Christ.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 15

PIPE UP

Credit: Donato Sardella/Getty

Rihanna gets impromptu backup vocals from honoree Sheryl Crow at an event called "An Unforgettable Evening" in Beverly Hills benefiting EIF’s Women’s Cancer Research Fund.

Advertisement

5 of 15

GOTHAM GRIN

Credit: Ben King/Startraks

Sofia Vergara gives New York City a big smile as she spends a warm spring Wednesday window shopping – maybe a make-up gift for a costar on the outs?

6 of 15

CLOSE ENCOUNTER

Credit: Headlinephoto/Splash News Online

Sandra Bullock proves she's a super mom as she picks up son Louis from school, literally singlehandedly, in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 15

STANDING TALL

Credit: Dave Allocca/Startraks

Before meeting up with lady love Michelle Williams, Jason Segel hangs with The Five-Year Engagement costar Kevin Hart at the comedy's Tribeca Film Festival premiere in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 15

TONGUE-IN-CHEEK

Credit: Newspix/Nathan Richter/Rex USA

One Direction's Harry Styles gets goofy with Kat the koala Wednesday during a visit to the Lone Pine Koala Sanctuary in Brisbane, Australia.

Advertisement

9 of 15

FRESH FACE

Credit: Christopher Polk/Getty

Nicole Richie laughs it up while attending a press event for NBC Universal, home of her reality show Fashion Star, Wednesday at The Langham Huntington Hotel in Pasadena, Calif.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 15

STAND BY ME

Credit: Christopher Polk/Getty

Also at The Langham: Judges Blake Shelton and Cee Lo Green, who come together to promote The Voice Wednesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 15

CASUAL CORNER

Credit: National Photo Group

A day after ex Demi Moore made her first post-treatment appearance, Ashton Kutcher steps out sporting sweats for a stroll around L.A. Wednesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 15

LET'S BE BLUNT

Credit: Dara Kushner/INF

A simply chic Emily Blunt makes her way through New York City on Wednesday, where she's busy promoting her romantic comedy The Five-Year Engagement, out in theaters April 27.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 15

RUNAWAY BRIDE

Credit: Pacific Coast News

And they're off! A purple-clad Eva Longoria tries to slow down her Desperate Housewives costar, Vanessa Williams, while shooting scenes for the show Wednesday in L.A.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 15

FAREWELL DANCE

Credit: Roger Wong/INF

After getting eliminated from Dancing With the Stars, singer Gavin DeGraw and partner Karina Smirnoff flaunt some moves that definitely aren't suited for the ballroom outside the Good Morning America New York studios on Wednesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 15

SUNNY DAYS

Credit: Zuma

Someone's enjoying a Roman holiday! Jason Biggs takes a quick tanning break Wednesday while promoting American Reunion in Rome.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By People Staff