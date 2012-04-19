Star Tracks: Thursday, April 19, 2012
IN THE BAG
Joe and Nick Jonas step out after an afternoon of shopping in N.Y.C.'s SoHo neighborhood Wednesday.
BREAKING THE WAVES
Demi Lovato cuts a fine figure in Rio de Janeiro on Wednesday, playing in the surf wearing nothing more than a bikini, sunglasses and a smile.
GRIN BIG
So that's where she gets her smile from! Emma Roberts and Aunt Julia beam brightly Wednesday at the L.A. premiere of Jesus Henry Christ.
PIPE UP
Rihanna gets impromptu backup vocals from honoree Sheryl Crow at an event called "An Unforgettable Evening" in Beverly Hills benefiting EIF’s Women’s Cancer Research Fund.
GOTHAM GRIN
Sofia Vergara gives New York City a big smile as she spends a warm spring Wednesday window shopping – maybe a make-up gift for a costar on the outs?
CLOSE ENCOUNTER
Sandra Bullock proves she's a super mom as she picks up son Louis from school, literally singlehandedly, in Los Angeles on Wednesday.
STANDING TALL
Before meeting up with lady love Michelle Williams, Jason Segel hangs with The Five-Year Engagement costar Kevin Hart at the comedy's Tribeca Film Festival premiere in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.
TONGUE-IN-CHEEK
One Direction's Harry Styles gets goofy with Kat the koala Wednesday during a visit to the Lone Pine Koala Sanctuary in Brisbane, Australia.
FRESH FACE
Nicole Richie laughs it up while attending a press event for NBC Universal, home of her reality show Fashion Star, Wednesday at The Langham Huntington Hotel in Pasadena, Calif.
STAND BY ME
Also at The Langham: Judges Blake Shelton and Cee Lo Green, who come together to promote The Voice Wednesday.
CASUAL CORNER
A day after ex Demi Moore made her first post-treatment appearance, Ashton Kutcher steps out sporting sweats for a stroll around L.A. Wednesday.
LET'S BE BLUNT
A simply chic Emily Blunt makes her way through New York City on Wednesday, where she's busy promoting her romantic comedy The Five-Year Engagement, out in theaters April 27.
RUNAWAY BRIDE
And they're off! A purple-clad Eva Longoria tries to slow down her Desperate Housewives costar, Vanessa Williams, while shooting scenes for the show Wednesday in L.A.
FAREWELL DANCE
After getting eliminated from Dancing With the Stars, singer Gavin DeGraw and partner Karina Smirnoff flaunt some moves that definitely aren't suited for the ballroom outside the Good Morning America New York studios on Wednesday.
SUNNY DAYS
Someone's enjoying a Roman holiday! Jason Biggs takes a quick tanning break Wednesday while promoting American Reunion in Rome.