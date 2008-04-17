Star Tracks - Thursday, April 17, 2008
PARTY PEOPLE
Victoria Beckham – who turns 34 on Thursday – shares an intimate moment with hubby David Beckham Wednesday at a star-studded British GQ amp Dunhill-sponsored cocktail party at the Beverly Hills Hotel. That night, Posh also
stuck by another pal: new BFF Kate Beckinsale.
A VINTAGE YEAR
Mary-Kate Olsen – in vintage Missoni – makes a colorful arrival Wednesday at the New Yorkers for Children benefit at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel. Inside, the actress sat at Margarita Missoni's table, though she mostly kept to herself.
THE HAPPY FAMILY
Mom-to-be Ashlee Simpson and fiancé Pete Wentz are aglow in New York City as Ashlee shows off her new engagement ring, while her Fall Out Boy beau rests his hand near her tummy. A source close to the Simpson family told PEOPLE this weekend that the pair are planning to marry in La Jolla, Calif., in May.
PULLING AHEAD
Joel Madden leads the way for Nicole Richie while out Wednesday in New York. That night, Madden's band Good Charlotte performed at Queens College, where the rocker gave a shout-out to daughter Harlow Winter, telling the crowd, "You know, no matter how many beautiful girls there are in this audience, I must confess that three months ago, I had a little baby girl, and she's my one and only true love."
PIT STOP
Patrick Dempsey takes a breather Wednesday during a bike ride around Los Angeles. But it'll be back to work soon for the good doctor: Grey's Anatomy returns on April 24.
TOUCH MY BODY
Ryan Seacrest kisses up to Mariah Carey after she performed "Bye, Bye" on Wednesday's American Idol. The singer played mentor to the seven remaining contestants, who performed her hits this week.
I WANT YOUR FLEX
An on-the-run Britney Spears gets pumped up Wednesday, going for a run at a Bally Total Fitness gym in Studio City, Calif.
TRIPLE THREAT
The Jonas Brothers – (from left to right) Kevin, Nick and Joe – loom large while promoting their album Wednesday in Mexico City.
A 'MIGHTY' FINE PAIR
Courtney Love strikes out for a night of bar hopping in London with Mighty Boosh star (and U.K. comedian) Noel Fielding on Wednesday. The duo reportedly swung by the Groucho Club before heading to Soho House.
JUST POPPY IN
Model moms Reese Witherspoon and Cindy Crawford shop for their tots at Monday's grand opening of Poppy, a new children's boutique in Los Angeles.
HOMECOMING QUEEN
A pleated and purple Penélope Cruz makes the scene in her native Madrid, Spain on Wednesday for the premiere of her new drama, Elegy.
ON THE FENCE
Newly blonde for her role in New York, I Love You, Rachel Bilson was in Manhattan on Wednesday to film with boyfriend – and costar – Hayden Christensen (not pictured).
FOR THE BOYS
Dame Helen Mirren grabs a bottle of bubbly – and gets double smooches from two Royal Marines! – Tuesday at the naming ceremony for the U.K.'s biggest cruise ship, the Ventura, in Southampton, England.
LIVE FEED
With a camcorder of her own, Kim Kardashian gets in on the action Tuesday, shooting a little of the celebrity sweet life on L.A.'s trendy Robertson Blvd.
FULL COVERAGE
Jake Gyllenhaal finds himself well-protected from the falling rain Wednesday, as he makes his way to the set of his new comedy Nailed, currently shooting in South Carolina.
GOODIE BAG
After making a cameo in rapper Nelly's new video, Fergie heads into posh Manhattan jewelry store Cartier on Wednesday. Maybe the extra-large bag is for an extra-large splurge?