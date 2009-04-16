Star Tracks: Thursday, April 16, 2009
BRONX BOMBSHELL
You know who she's rooting for! Kelly Clarkson pitches in to sing the national anthem before the opening-day game between the Cleveland Indians and the New York Yankees at the new Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, New York, on Thursday.
SLIP 'N' SLIDE
It's all downhill for Kendra Wilkinson as she gives powersliding a whirl Wednesday at the Levi's 3rd Annual Powersliding Championships at the Santa Monica Pier. The Girls Next Door star was one of the judges at the event, which featured competitors sliding down 40-ft., four-story rails and boxes.
CLOCKING IN
Watch out! Eva Longoria Parker is right on time, attending the launch of A/X Watches Wednesday night at the SLS Hotel in Los Angeles.
HAPPY MEAL
It's a pizza party! After being spared elimination by the judges Wednesday on the live American Idol show, Matt Giraud (left) celebrates backstage at Hollywood's Kodak Theatre with fellow contestants Adam Lambert and Allison Iraheta.
FAST FOOD
A suited-up Patrick Dempsey grabs some food on the go in between shooting scenes for Grey's Anatomy Wednesday in Los Angeles.
SHALL WE DANCE?
Diane Kruger is in full bloom – and spring appropriate – in her lilac Marchesa frock alongside dapper date Joshua Jackson at the New Yorkers for Children spring dinner Wednesday at the Mandarin Oriental hotel in New York.
GREY MATTERS
Decked out in grey, Heidi Klum plays the matching game with 2-year-old son Johan during a stroll Wednesday in New York City's SoHo neighborhood. The supermodel was also accompanied on their jaunt by almost 5-year-old daughter Leni and son Henry, 3 (both not pictured).
ON THE 'LIST'
Real Housewives of New York City stars Simon van Kempen and Alex McCord make it a drama free night, mingling with costar Kelly Bensimon and her date, Max Palacio, at the Conde Nast Traveler Hot List party at New York's Pranna restaurant on Wednesday.
SEEING A PATTERN
Isla Fisher totes her colorfully dressed cutie, almost-18-month-old daughter Olive, after a beverage run Wednesday in Studio City, Calif.
'PUFF' PIECE
After celebrating the premiere of her latest project with ex-boyfriend Justin Long, Grey Gardens star Drew Barrymore goes glam for an appearance on the Late Show with David Letterman Wednesday in New York City.
HANDLE WITH CARE
Still in the holiday spirit, Sarah Jessica Parker keeps a colorful assortment of Easter eggs on hand as she leaves her home in New York's West Village on Wednesday.
WALKING TALL
A solo Gwen Stefani, who scored a few Easter treats with the family on Sunday, stays cool and casual during an outing in Hollywood on Tuesday.
PLAY BALL!
Reese Witherspoon does an impressive juggling act as she practices Wednesday for her role as a professional softball player in a still-to-be-titled movie costarring Paul Rudd and Bill Murray.
AXE TO GRIND
Natasha Bedingfield rocks out backstage Tuesday at the Grammy Celebration Concert Tour's stop at San Francisco's The Warfield theatre. The trek features a variety of artists performing in different cities, including Kelly Clarkson and Lady GaGa in Boston on May 4.
DRESSED TO THE '9'
Hey, y'all! Dolly Parton makes a rhinestone splash Wednesday outside New York City's Marquis Theatre, where 9 to 5: The Musical is playing. The country star, who starred in the 1980 movie (and sang its Grammy-winning title song), wrote the music and lyrics for the Broadway show.