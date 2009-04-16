Star Tracks: Thursday, April 16, 2009

By People Staff Updated January 10, 2022 01:39 PM

1 of 15

BRONX BOMBSHELL

Credit: Chris McGrath/Getty

You know who she's rooting for! Kelly Clarkson pitches in to sing the national anthem before the opening-day game between the Cleveland Indians and the New York Yankees at the new Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, New York, on Thursday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 15

SLIP 'N' SLIDE

Credit: Amelie Mucci/LE/Splash News Online

It's all downhill for Kendra Wilkinson as she gives powersliding a whirl Wednesday at the Levi's 3rd Annual Powersliding Championships at the Santa Monica Pier. The Girls Next Door star was one of the judges at the event, which featured competitors sliding down 40-ft., four-story rails and boxes.

3 of 15

CLOCKING IN

Credit: Michael Buckner/Getty

Watch out! Eva Longoria Parker is right on time, attending the launch of A/X Watches Wednesday night at the SLS Hotel in Los Angeles.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 15

HAPPY MEAL

Credit: F Micelotta/American Idol 2009/Getty

It's a pizza party! After being spared elimination by the judges Wednesday on the live American Idol show, Matt Giraud (left) celebrates backstage at Hollywood's Kodak Theatre with fellow contestants Adam Lambert and Allison Iraheta.

Advertisement

5 of 15

FAST FOOD

Credit: Karl Larsen/INF

A suited-up Patrick Dempsey grabs some food on the go in between shooting scenes for Grey's Anatomy Wednesday in Los Angeles.

6 of 15

SHALL WE DANCE?

Credit: Charles Sykes/AP

Diane Kruger is in full bloom – and spring appropriate – in her lilac Marchesa frock alongside dapper date Joshua Jackson at the New Yorkers for Children spring dinner Wednesday at the Mandarin Oriental hotel in New York.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 15

GREY MATTERS

Credit: Freddie Baez/Startraks

Decked out in grey, Heidi Klum plays the matching game with 2-year-old son Johan during a stroll Wednesday in New York City's SoHo neighborhood. The supermodel was also accompanied on their jaunt by almost 5-year-old daughter Leni and son Henry, 3 (both not pictured).

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 15

ON THE 'LIST'

Credit: Larry Busacca/Getty

Real Housewives of New York City stars Simon van Kempen and Alex McCord make it a drama free night, mingling with costar Kelly Bensimon and her date, Max Palacio, at the Conde Nast Traveler Hot List party at New York's Pranna restaurant on Wednesday.

Read all about the Real Housewives of New York City on TV Watch!

Advertisement

9 of 15

SEEING A PATTERN

Credit: JAC/GSI Media

Isla Fisher totes her colorfully dressed cutie, almost-18-month-old daughter Olive, after a beverage run Wednesday in Studio City, Calif.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 15

'PUFF' PIECE

Credit: Richie Buxo/Splash News Online

After celebrating the premiere of her latest project with ex-boyfriend Justin Long, Grey Gardens star Drew Barrymore goes glam for an appearance on the Late Show with David Letterman Wednesday in New York City.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 15

HANDLE WITH CARE

Credit: Hector Vallenilla/Pacific Coast News

Still in the holiday spirit, Sarah Jessica Parker keeps a colorful assortment of Easter eggs on hand as she leaves her home in New York's West Village on Wednesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 15

WALKING TALL

Credit: Cousart-Respicio-Rios/JFXonline

A solo Gwen Stefani, who scored a few Easter treats with the family on Sunday, stays cool and casual during an outing in Hollywood on Tuesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 15

PLAY BALL!

Credit: Flynet

Reese Witherspoon does an impressive juggling act as she practices Wednesday for her role as a professional softball player in a still-to-be-titled movie costarring Paul Rudd and Bill Murray.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 15

AXE TO GRIND

Credit: Steve Jennings/WireImage

Natasha Bedingfield rocks out backstage Tuesday at the Grammy Celebration Concert Tour's stop at San Francisco's The Warfield theatre. The trek features a variety of artists performing in different cities, including Kelly Clarkson and Lady GaGa in Boston on May 4.

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 15

DRESSED TO THE '9'

Credit: Marion Curtis/Startraks

Hey, y'all! Dolly Parton makes a rhinestone splash Wednesday outside New York City's Marquis Theatre, where 9 to 5: The Musical is playing. The country star, who starred in the 1980 movie (and sang its Grammy-winning title song), wrote the music and lyrics for the Broadway show.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By People Staff