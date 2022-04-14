Amy Schumer Dances in the Street in N.Y.C., Plus Terry Crews, JAY-Z, Sienna Miller and More

By People Staff Updated April 14, 2022 01:13 PM

Movin' and Groovin'

Amy Schumer channels an '80s vibe and dances in the street while filming an episode of Inside Amy Schumer on April 13 in N.Y.C. 

Musical Interlude

Terry Crews shows off his flute playing skills while filming a scene for American's Got Talent on April 13 in L.A.

Courtside Cool

Credit: Paras Griffin/Getty

JAY-Z is all smiles as he watches the Charlotte Hornets take on the Atlanta Hawks during the 2022 Play-In Tournament on April 13 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

In Step

Sienna Miller steps out with model Oli Green for a sunny stroll in London on April 13. 

Cute Costars

A Very British Scandal costars Paul Bettany and Claire Foy pose together in N.Y.C. on April 13. 

Spring Style

 Alessandra Ambrosio is seen in a crop top and a baseball cap while out and about in L.A. on April 13. 

In the Spotlight

Host Angela Bassett takes the stage at the 2022 Body + Soul: America Rises Through the Arts Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 13 in N.Y.C. 

Power Players

John Mayer and Maren Morris delight the crowd with a joint performance at Bridgestone Arena on April 13 in Nashville, Tennessee. 

Dressed to the Nines

Also at the Jazz at Lincoln Center Gala: Spike Lee, who arrived in a stylish white suit. 

Model Moves

Winnie Harlow shows off her street style as she leaves the Drew Barrymore Show in N.Y.C on April 14. 

Tea Time!

Ashlee Simpson and daughter Jagger enjoy an afternoon tea date with the new Gabbys Dollhouse Kitty Fairy Garden playset on April 14.

Lots of Love

Garcelle Beauvais heads to CBS Studios in N.Y.C. to promote her new book Love Me as I Am on April 13.

More Gaines

Chip and Joanna Gaines are all smiles as they step out in Vancouver together on April 12.

Hot Rod

Sydney Sweeney shows off her 1969 Ford Bronco with eBay Motors on day one of the New York Auto Parts show on April 13.

She's Got It

Sofía Vergara arrives to the set of America's Got Talent to film in L.A. on April 13.

'Comfy' King

French Montana celebrates the release of his Big Comfy music video, in partnership with Canada Dry, on April 5 in N.Y.C.

Supporting the Cause

Scarlette Johanssen joins the #FreeRuseabagina movement to put pressure on Belgium and the U.S. governments to demand the release of Paul Rusesabagina, the real-life hero of Hotel Rwanda.

Greetings from Set

Amy Schumer waves in between filming scenes for a movie in N.Y.C. on April 13.

On the Move

Scout Willis grabs drinks to go while out in L.A. on April 13.

All That Jazz

Pamela Anderson makes her Broadway debut as Roxie Hart on the opening night of Chicago on April 12 in N.Y.C.

The Good Guys

The Bad Guys costars Anthony Ramos, Lilly Singh and Marc Maron hit the film's special screening at the Ace Hotel in L.A. on April 12. 

Sharp Suiter

Jon Batiste flashes a thumbs up in a chic sweatsuit as he arrives to perform on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on April 12 in N.Y.C.

Music Moves

Dierks Bentley and Breland hit the stage together during the Breland & Friends benefit concert for Oasis Center on April 12 in Nashville.

Stars on Set

Cillian Murphy is spotted in costume as American theoretical physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer for the first time while filming upcoming biopic Oppenheimer in Princeton, New Jersey on April 12.

Movie Night

Also at The Bad Guys screening: cast member Zazie Beetz. 

Joyful Jog

Sarah Shahi and costar Margaret Odette are all smiles while jogging on the set of Sex/Life season 2 in Toronto on April 12.

Mini Moment

Diane Kruger steps out in a geometric print mini dress and electric blue high heels at the WMF World Premiere at Haus der Kunst on April 12 in Munich. 

In-Flight Entertainment 

Costars Kaley Cuoco and Zosia Mamet pose together at the after party for season 2 of The Flight Attendant on April 12 at Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood. 

Living 'Life' 

Madison Beer wows the crowd during her The Life Support Tour on April 12 at O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire in London.  

Color Pop

Paula Abdul looks amazing in a yellow leopard dress as she leaves Craig's in West Hollywood on April 12.

On the Court

Pete Wentz plays a round of tennis with friends in L.A. on April 12.

Gang's All Here

Matthew Macfadyen, Kelly Macdonald, Penelope Wilton and Colin Firth pose on the blue carpet at the premiere of Operation Mincemeat in London on April 12.  

Arriving Abroad

Eddie Redmayne waves to fans at Haneda Airport in Tokyo, Japan on April 12.

'Dropout' Duo

Amanda Seyfried and Naveen Andrews reunite at The Dropout finale screening in L.A. on April 11. 

Poppin' in Pink

Rihanna cradles her baby bump while out at the Nice Guy in Hollywood on April 12.

Star Power

Camila Cabello performs to a large crowd at the Today show in N.Y.C. on April 12.

'American' Dream

Kelly Clarkson and Snoop Dogg hit the purple carpet at NBC's American Song Contest during week four at Universal Studios Hollywood on April 11.

Comfy Casual

Travis Barker steps out in L.A. dressed casually in a t-shirt and jeans on April 11.

Date Night

Peter Sarsgaard and wife Maggie Gyllenhaal attend The Survivor N.Y.C. premiere on April 11.

In the Mix

Omar Acosta, Robert De Niro, Jane Rosenthal and Tony Touch attend the world premiere of Mixtape, hosted by Tribeca and Universal Music Group, on April 7 in N.Y.C.

Gala Glam

Lea Michele stuns at MCC Theater's annual Miscast gala on April 4.

Center Stage

Arlo Parks performs during a taping of Austin City Limits at ACL-Live in Austin on April 11.

Riding Through

Gossip Girl star Evan Mock takes a ride on his bike in N.Y.C. on April 11.

Premiere Partners

Also at The Survivor N.Y.C. premiere: Ben Foster and wife Laura Prepon.

Beauty in Blue

Molly Shannon shares a big smile while heading to the Today show on April 11 in N.Y.C.

Another One!

DJ Khaled is supported by friends Fat Joe, Sean Combs and JAY-Z during his Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony on April 11 in Hollywood.

Print Party

Heidi Klum arrives to the set of America's Got Talent in L.A. rocking a yellow animal-print getup on April 11.

Puppy Pack

Lucy Hale steps out in L.A. to take her two dogs for a walk on April 10.

'First Lady' Status

Viola Davis arrives at the Deadline Contenders Television event to speak on The First Lady panel at Paramount Studios in L.A. on April 10.

Celebrating Fashion

Mom-to-be Shay Mitchell wears a Lavin gown to The Daily Front Row's 6th Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards at the Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on April 10.

Big Wins

Jessie Buckley and Eddie Redmayne celebrate their wins in the winner's room during the 2022 Olivier Awards at Royal Albert Hall on April 10 in London.

Too 'Cool'

LL Cool J celebrates the NCIS universe during the 39th Annual PaleyFest L.A. at the Dolby Theatre on April 10.

Fashion Squad

Also at The Daily Front Row's 6th Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards in Beverly Hills: Gigi Gorgeous, Paris Hilton, recipient of the Fashion Entrepreneur award, Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly, and Tiffany Haddish.

Glitz and Glam

Brie Larson and Elijah Allan-Blitz also hit The Daily Front Row's 6th Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards red carpet on April 10.

Kids at Heart

Heidi Klum, Sofía Vergara, Howie Mandel, Terry Crews and Simon Cowell attend Nickelodeon's 2022 Kids' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica on April 9.

Fan Favorites

Jin Ha, star of Pachinko, and Sam Richardson, star of The Afterparty, hang out at the Deadline Contenders Television event at Paramount Studios in L.A. on April 10.

Meaningful Merch

Olivia Wilde sports boyfriend Harry Styles' gender-neutral line Pleasing while out with friends in North London on April 11.

Sweet Treat

Bryce Dallas Howard teams up with Lindt Chocolate to celebrate the iconic Lindt Gold Bunny ahead of Easter on April 8 in N.Y.C.

Center Spotlight

Debra Messing takes the stage during the opening night curtain call for Birthday Candles on Broadway at Roundabout American Airlines Theatre in N.Y.C. on April 10.

London Nights

Princess Beatrice had dinner with a friend at Harry's Bar in London on April 8.

Costars with 'Massive Talent'

Lily Sheen, Nicolas Cage and Pedro Pascal pose at The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent N.Y.C. screening at Regal Essex Crossing on April 10.

Beach Day