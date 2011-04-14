Star Tracks: Thursday, April 14, 2011

By People Staff Updated January 24, 2022 01:04 PM

KITCHEN CONFIDENTIAL

Credit: Brian To/FilmMagic

Budding domestic goddess Eva Longoria signs copies of her new cookbook, Eva's Kitchen, at a Barnes amp Noble in The Grove in Los Angeles.

THEATER BUFFS

Credit: Ryan Miller/Getty

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt leave the kids at home to enjoy a showing of the play God of Carnage at L.A.'s Ahmanson Theatre on Wednesday.

CHEER LEADERS

Credit: London Entertainment/Splash News Online

Jessica Simpson and Michelle Obama team up Wednesday to pay tribute to the country's service men and women at Denver's Coors Field. Simpson, one of PEOPLE's Most Beautiful, performed "God Bless America" as part of the First Lady's "Joining Forces" initiative.

BABY'S DAY OUT

Credit: Ramey

John Travolta and Kelly Preston show off their adorable baby boy Benjamin, 3½ months, Wednesday outside their New York City hotel, where the actor is promoting his upcoming role as the crime-boss patriarch in Gotti: Three Generations.

BOOK A DATE

Credit: Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Channing Tatum and his Jenna Dewan snuggle up at the book launch party for The Beauty Detox Solution Wednesday at The London West Hollywood hotel.

STOCKING UP

Credit: Fame

Days after fending off pregnancy rumors, Scarlett Johansson makes a grocery run in Malibu, Calif., on Wednesday.

PREGNANT PAUSE

Credit: Ramey

Mom-to-be Tori Spelling shares a moment with hubby Dean McDermott Tuesday while being interviewed by Extra's Mario Lopez in L.A.

SKATER BOY

Credit: National Photo Group

A dapper Mark Salling scoots around the Glee set Wednesday in between shooting scenes for his hit TV musical in Los Angeles.

FAN FRENZY

Credit: Richie Buxo/Splash News Online

Courteney Cox gives fans something to, ahem, scream about Wednesday while dropping by the Late Show with David Letterman in New York, where she discussed Scream 4, in theaters April 15.

BABY ON BOARD

Credit: AKM Images

Kate Hudson takes a sunny kayak trip Tuesday in Rio de Janeiro, where the expectant mom is vacationing with rocker love Matt Bellamy.

A HOLY MOMENT

Credit: Israel Sun/Yigal Levi/Landov

Playing the tourist, Justin Bieber waits for the perfect shot during his trip to Israel on Tuesday, where the teen star Tweeted, "All I wanted was the chance to walk where Jesus did here in Israel."

BABE IN ARMS

Credit: GSI Media

Alyson Hannigan and 2-year-old daughter Satyana step to it Wednesday while headed into the Brentwood Country Mart in Brentwood, Calif.

CASUAL WEAR

Credit: Sam Sharma/Pacific Coast News

Putting pregnancy rumors to rest with a bump-free belly, Nicole Richie heads to her daily workout Wednesday in Studio City, Calif.

SIGNING OFF

Credit: Albert Michael/Startraks

After squeezing in some family time earlier in the week, Ashley Tisdale returns to work Wednesday, stopping by the New York offices of Sirius XM radio to talk up her new movie, Sharpay's Fabulous Adventure.

STEP MOM

Credit: Simon Earl/Splash News Online

Mom-to-be Melanie Brown exits London's ITV Studios Wednesday after making an appearance on The Alan Titchmarsh Show.

