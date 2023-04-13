01 of 80 Style Points London Entertainment/Splash News Online Rocking sunglasses and a hair clip, Harry Styles hits the gym in Los Angeles on April 12.

02 of 80 Fiancée Fit The Image Direct Newly engaged Olivia Culpo sports her new diamond accessory while out and about in West Hollywood on April 11.

03 of 80 Icons Only BFA Patti LaBelle serenades the crowd at Scarpetta in New York City ahead of the Fashion Tech Forum Conference with event founder Karen Harvey.

04 of 80 Rock On! Emma McIntyre/Getty Robert Trujillo, James Hetfield, Lars Ulrich and Kirk Hammett of Metallica visit The Howard Stern Show at SiriusXM Studios in Los Angeles on April 12.

05 of 80 Hats Off Charles Sykes/Bravo LOCASH's Chris Lucas and Preston Brust stop by Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen in N.Y.C.

06 of 80 Hands On Joe Scarnici/Getty Sherry Cola flashes a smile while attending a Feeding America volunteer event at Los Angeles Regional Food Bank on April 7.

07 of 80 New York Minute Gotham/GC Images Jennifer Garner flashes a wave at the 92Y where she attended an event for her upcoming Apple TV+ series, The Last Thing He Told Me, on April 11 in N.Y.C.

08 of 80 Back on the Carpet Frank Micelotta/PictureGroup/Shutterstock Jeremy Renner hits the red carpet for the first time since his accident for the premiere of Rennervations at the Westwood Regency Village Theatre on April 11 in L.A.

09 of 80 Collegiate Style Splash News Online Shawn Mendes looks off into the distance while sporting a Penn State sweatshirt ahead of an April 11 hike in Los Angeles.

10 of 80 Eye Spy The Image Direct Vanessa Hudgens rocks a sheer dress paired with a leather jacket and a slicked-back hairstyle in New York City on April 11.

11 of 80 Costar Love Jamie McCarthy/Getty Rachel Brosnahan gives costar Alex Borstein a kiss while celebrating the final season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel at the Top of The Standard in New York City on April 11.

12 of 80 Strike a Pose Michael Buckner/Getty Dressed in a floor-length black gown, Jenna Ortega attends the Gris Dior VIP Party on April 11 in Los Angeles.

13 of 80 In Character Jose Perez/Splash News Online Lily James hops out of a New York City cab while filming Relay on April 11 in Midtown Manhattan.

14 of 80 Dog Days The IMage Direct Sporting a St. Louis Cardinals baseball cap, Jon Hamm is spotted out on a dog walk in Los Angeles on April 11.

15 of 80 Spring Forward Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Tia Mowry flashes a smile in Los Angeles on April 11.

16 of 80 Hitting the Road Julian Dakdouk Chlӧe Bailey takes the stage at The Riviera Theatre in Chicago to kick off her In Pieces tour on April 11.

17 of 80 Premiere Poise Araya Doheny/Getty Dressed in a patterned pantsuit, Helen Hunt poses at the season 2 premiere and FYC event for Blindspotting in Los Angeles on April 11.

18 of 80 Happy to Be Here Araya Doheny/Getty Also at Tuesday's gathering, LeVar Burton speaks onstage during the Blindspotting event in Los Angeles.

19 of 80 Yes, Sir! Dave Benett/Getty Sir Ian McKellen holds up his Special Recognition award at the Pantomime Awards at the Trafalgar Theatre in London on April 11.

20 of 80 Brothers Abroad Backgrid Bandmates-slash-brothers Kevin, Joe and Nick Jonas pause for photos as they head out of KISS FM radio station in London on April 11.

21 of 80 Hand in Hand Elder Ordonez/Splash News Online Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds layer up for a morning stroll through N.Y.C.'s Tribeca neighborhood on April 11.

22 of 80 Smile & Wave MediaPunch/Shutterstock Jennifer Garner looks happy to be in New York City while stopping at the Today show on April 11.

23 of 80 Drop Dead Gorgeous David Fisher/Shutterstock Dead Ringers star Rachel Weisz dresses to impress at the London premiere of the new Amazon Prime Video series on April 11.

24 of 80 Unplugged & On Tour Under moody blue stage lighting, John Mayer continues his solo acoustic tour on April 10 in Vancouver.

25 of 80 Suited Up Raymond Hall/GC Images Rachel Brosnahan shows some leg as she struts through Downtown N.Y.C. in a coordinated tartan set accessorized with a matching tie on April 10.

26 of 80 Stepping Out GC Images Vanessa Hudgens glows in New York City's SoHo neighborhood looking sleek in all black on April 10.

27 of 80 Seated & Snacking Michael Simon/Shutterstock Katie Holmes and Alan Cumming share a movie theater bite at the IFC Films & Haute Living special screening of their film Rare Objects in N.Y.C. on April 10.

28 of 80 Parents to Be MEGA With her baby bump clothed in a floral sundress and pastel cardigan, Rumer Willis and her boyfriend, Derek Richard Thomas, step out into the sunny spring weather in L.A. on April 10.

29 of 80 Curtain Call Bruce Glikas/Getty Olivia Holt relishes in the applause after her Broadway debut as Roxie Hart in Chicago on April 10. She shares the spotlight with costar Kimberly Marable, who plays Velma Kelly in the show.

30 of 80 At the Studio MEGA Jeremy Renner looks cool in a brown jacket and sunglasses for an April 10 visit to Jimmy Kimmel Live! in Los Angeles.

31 of 80 Back to Back Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock Everything Everywhere All at Once star Harry Shum Jr. reunites with the film's co-director Daniel Kwan at the Los Angeles premiere of the thrilling horror-comedy Beau Is Afraid on April 10.

32 of 80 Dramatic Entrance Backgrid In a suave black ensemble and oversized shades, Mariah Carey makes a striking appearance at the Hollywood afterparty for the April 10 premiere of Beau Is Afraid.

33 of 80 Pretty in Pink Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock Beau Is Afraid costars Parker Posey and Zoe Lister-Jones sparkle in two different rosy shades at their film's L.A. premiere on April 10.

34 of 80 Rare Sighting Gotham/GC Images Jennifer Lawrence takes a stroll in New York City with her husband Cooke Maroney on April 10.

35 of 80 Lively Afternoon T.JACKSON / BACKGRID Blake Lively radiates happiness as she steps out in the Big Apple on April 10.

36 of 80 Giving Back Courtesy Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber lend their support to the Children's Hospital of Los Angeles during the 8th annual Make March Matter fundraising campaign.

37 of 80 Happy Cannon Emma McIntyre/Getty Nick Cannon looks cheery while visiting The Howard Stern Show at SiriusXM Studios in Los Angeles on April 10.

38 of 80 In the Wilde The Image Direct Olivia Wilde is chic and undercover while heading to the gym in Los Angeles on April 10.

39 of 80 Magical Night Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE/Getty Donald Glover shares a laugh with a friend while courtside at the Orlando Magic vs. Brooklyn Nets game on April 7 in Brooklyn, New York.

40 of 80 Sunkissed Beauty MEGA Gabrielle Union stuns in a yellow bikini while enjoying the sun on a beach in Miami on April 7.

41 of 80 Matching to Lunch The Image Direct Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker wear coordinated 'fits while heading to vegan restaurant Chef Tanya's Kitchen in Palm Springs, California, on April 8.

42 of 80 On Stage Jason Kempin/Getty Tenille Arts and LeAnn Rimes perform at the Ryman Auditorium on April 8 in Nashville.

43 of 80 On the Carpet Jeff Spicer/Getty Jon Favreau, Ravi Cabot-Conyers and Jude Law are all smiles while attending the studio panel at Star Wars Celebration 2023 held at the ExCel in London on April 7.

44 of 80 Sabers Up Jeff Spicer/Getty Ewan McGregor hits the stage with fans during the Obi-Wan Kenobi panel at Star Wars Celebration in London on April 9.

45 of 80 Full Force Kate Green/Getty Daisy Ridley shines while onstage during the studio panel at Star Wars Celebration 2023 in London on April 7.

46 of 80 Triple Threat Jeff Spicer/Getty Ahsoka stars Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Rosario Dawson and Mary Elizabeth Winstead pose for pics at Star Wars Celebration 2023 in London on April 7.

47 of 80 Doing Good Steven Simione/Getty Josh Peck partakes in the annual Los Angeles Mission Serves Easter Dinner for the Unhoused on Skid Row charity event on April 9.

48 of 80 Actors Acting Jason Howard/BauerGriffin/INSTARimages Casey Affleck and Hong Chau are pictured filming scenes for The Instigators in New York City on April 7.

49 of 80 Adventure Time Splash News Online Sydney Sweeney has a day of adventure and hikes the Sydney Harbour Bridge while on location in Australia on April 10.

50 of 80 Sing It! Burak Cingi/Redferns Kelvin "Posdnuos" Mercer of De La Soul performs at Royal Albert Hall on April 8 in London.

51 of 80 Guest Appearance Burak Cingi/Redferns/Getty Giancarlo Esposito makes an appearance at the De La Soul show at Royal Albert Hall on April 8 in London.

52 of 80 Birthday Boy Sara Jaye Weiss / SplashNews.com Eric André celebrates his 40th birthday and gets ready with Jimmy John's at his party in Queens, New York, on April 8.

53 of 80 Superstar! Will Heath/NBC via Getty Molly Shannon strikes a pose during her Saturday Night Live opening monologue on April 8 in New York City.

54 of 80 Vanderpump Posse Kenneth Winfrey Scheana Shay, Katie Maloney, Ariana Madix and TJ Petracca, co-founder of Emo Nite!, pose together at the Emo Nite + Vanderpump Rules event in Hollywood on April 8.

55 of 80 True Colors Kerry Marshall/Getty Cyndi Lauper wears a colorful ensemble while performing at the Mission Estate Winery on April 8 in Napier, New Zealand.

56 of 80 Hard at Work Jason Howard/Bauer-Griffin/GC Matt Damon gets to work on the set of The Instigators on April 7 in New York City.

57 of 80 Late Night Lady Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Chlöe Bailey arrives at a taping of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in New York City on April 7.

58 of 80 Courtside Cool Paras Griffin/Getty 2 Chainz and Kesha Epps attend a basketball game between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena on April 7 in Atlanta.

59 of 80 Supermodel Strut MEGA Cindy Crawford is a vision in white as she speaks for product line Meaningful Beauty at the WWD Beauty Forum held on April 6 in N.Y.C.

60 of 80 Jonas Forever Jason Mendez/Getty Joe, Kevin and Nick Jonas pose for a pic while visiting SiriusXM Studios in New York on April 7.

61 of 80 Shades of Green Arturo Holmes/Getty Atlanta costars Zazie Beetz and Donald Glover match in green while attending the 2023 GQ Global Creativity Awards on April 6 in New York City.

62 of 80 International Star Bryan Bedder/Getty Honoree Hoyeon Jung holds her trophy while at the 2023 GQ Global Creativity Awards on April 6.

63 of 80 On Set Backgrid Mila Kunis sports a baby bump while on set in L.A. filming Goodrich on April 6.

64 of 80 Em and the City Splash News Online Emily Ratajkowski is spotted looking oh-so-chic while out and about in the West Village in New York City on April 6.

65 of 80 Keeping It Cool The Image Direct Alexander Skarsgård is cool, calm and collected in all black while stepping out in New York City on April 5.

66 of 80 Art Admirers Araya Doheny/Getty Julia Garner and hubby Mark Foster attend the opening of Yggdrasil new paintings by Katya Zvereva held at The Art of Elysium in Los Angeles on April 6.

67 of 80 Undercover Judge BauerGriffin/INSTARimages Sofia Vergara gets cheeky in an "I Will Accomplish Nothing Today" sweatshirt as she arrives to a taping of America's Got Talent on April 6 in Pasadena, California.

68 of 80 Big Hat, Big Smiles Splash News Online Stylist Rachel Zoe is seen enjoying her beach vacay in Mexico on April 7.

69 of 80 City Style The Image Direct Taraji P. Henson waves to onlookers in a fuzzy beige dress and bronze-colored gloves on her way out of The View in New York City on April 6.

70 of 80 Crimson Queen Backgrid Chloe Bailey brings her fire to the Today show in N.Y.C. wearing an all-red ensemble on April 6.

71 of 80 Two Thumbs Up Slaven Vlasic/Getty Looking happy to be in N.Y.C., Lewis Capaldi poses at his visit to SiriusXM Studios for an appearance on Hits 1 with Mikey Piff on April 6.

72 of 80 Sauce Squad Courtesy Guy Fieri buys local first responders lunch at his restaurant Chicken Guy! in Winter Park, Florida, where he hung out with fans and debuted a new spring menu addition: the Huckleberry Shake.

73 of 80 Partners in Crime Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Longtime costars Mariska Hargitay and Ice-T have a laugh on the set of Law and Order: Special Victims Unit in New York City on April 5.

74 of 80 Name Game Khloé Kardashian confirms that her son's name, which she has yet to publicly announce, starts with a T during an appearance on Jennifer Hudson's eponymous talk show in L.A. on April 4.

75 of 80 Courtside Chats Kevork Djansezian/Getty Dressed in a striped ensemble, Michael B. Jordan sits courtside at Crypto.com Arena for a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers on April 5.

76 of 80 Feeling Shady Backgrid Jacob Elordi steps out for a coffee in Los Feliz, California, on April 5 sporting a mustache, overalls, a trucker hat and dark sunglasses.

77 of 80 Sweet Serenade MEGA John Legend takes the stage at Royal Albert Hall in London on April 5.

78 of 80 Tea Time Mike Coppola/Getty Huma Abedin poses with Shonda Rhimes at Bergdorf Goodman in New York City for an event celebrating the upcoming Bridgerton spinoff, Queen Charlotte, on April 4.

79 of 80 Look Back BauerGriffin/INSTARimages Heidi Klum rocks an open-back, sequined top at the studios for America's Got Talent in Pasadena, California, on April 5.