Style Points

Harry Styles
Harry Styles

Rocking sunglasses and a hair clip, Harry Styles hits the gym in Los Angeles on April 12.

Fiancée Fit

Olivia Culpo
Olivia Culpo

Newly engaged Olivia Culpo sports her new diamond accessory while out and about in West Hollywood on April 11.

Icons Only

Patti Labelle
BFA

Patti LaBelle serenades the crowd at Scarpetta in New York City ahead of the Fashion Tech Forum Conference with event founder Karen Harvey.

Rock On!

Metallica
Metallica

Robert Trujillo, James Hetfield, Lars Ulrich and Kirk Hammett of Metallica visit The Howard Stern Show at SiriusXM Studios in Los Angeles on April 12.

Hats Off

Lo Cash
Lo Cash

LOCASH's Chris Lucas and Preston Brust stop by Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen in N.Y.C.

Hands On

Sherry Cola
Sherry Cola

Sherry Cola flashes a smile while attending a Feeding America volunteer event at Los Angeles Regional Food Bank on April 7.

New York Minute

Jennifer Garner
Jennifer Garner

Jennifer Garner flashes a wave at the 92Y where she attended an event for her upcoming Apple TV+ series, The Last Thing He Told Me, on April 11 in N.Y.C.

Back on the Carpet

Jeremy Renner
Jeremy Renner

Jeremy Renner hits the red carpet for the first time since his accident for the premiere of Rennervations at the Westwood Regency Village Theatre on April 11 in L.A.

Collegiate Style

Shawn Mendes
Shawn Mendes

Shawn Mendes looks off into the distance while sporting a Penn State sweatshirt ahead of an April 11 hike in Los Angeles.

Eye Spy

Vanessa Hudgens
Vanessa Hudgens

Vanessa Hudgens rocks a sheer dress paired with a leather jacket and a slicked-back hairstyle in New York City on April 11.

Costar Love

Rachel Brosnahan Maisel
Rachel Brosnahan Maisel

Rachel Brosnahan gives costar Alex Borstein a kiss while celebrating the final season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel at the Top of The Standard in New York City on April 11.

Strike a Pose

Jenna Ortega
Jenna Ortega

Dressed in a floor-length black gown, Jenna Ortega attends the Gris Dior VIP Party on April 11 in Los Angeles.

In Character

Lily James
Lily James

Lily James hops out of a New York City cab while filming Relay on April 11 in Midtown Manhattan.

Dog Days

Jon Hamm
Jon Hamm

Sporting a St. Louis Cardinals baseball cap, Jon Hamm is spotted out on a dog walk in Los Angeles on April 11.

Spring Forward

Tia Mowry
Tia Mowry

Tia Mowry flashes a smile in Los Angeles on April 11.

Hitting the Road

Chloe Bailey
Chloe Bailey

Chlӧe Bailey takes the stage at The Riviera Theatre in Chicago to kick off her In Pieces tour on April 11.

Premiere Poise

Helen Hunt
Helen Hunt

Dressed in a patterned pantsuit, Helen Hunt poses at the season 2 premiere and FYC event for Blindspotting in Los Angeles on April 11.

Happy to Be Here

Lavar Burton
Lavar Burton

Also at Tuesday's gathering, LeVar Burton speaks onstage during the Blindspotting event in Los Angeles.

Yes, Sir!

Ian Mckellen
Ian Mckellen

Sir Ian McKellen holds up his Special Recognition award at the Pantomime Awards at the Trafalgar Theatre in London on April 11.

Brothers Abroad

JOnas Brothers
Backgrid

Bandmates-slash-brothers Kevin, Joe and Nick Jonas pause for photos as they head out of KISS FM radio station in London on April 11.

Hand in Hand

Ryan Reynolds blake lively
Ryan Reynolds blake lively

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds layer up for a morning stroll through N.Y.C.'s Tribeca neighborhood on April 11.

Smile & Wave

Jennifer Garner
Jennifer Garner

Jennifer Garner looks happy to be in New York City while stopping at the Today show on April 11.

Drop Dead Gorgeous

Rachel Weisz
Rachel Weisz

Dead Ringers star Rachel Weisz dresses to impress at the London premiere of the new Amazon Prime Video series on April 11.

Unplugged & On Tour

John Mayer

Under moody blue stage lighting, John Mayer continues his solo acoustic tour on April 10 in Vancouver.

Suited Up

Rachel Brosnahan
Rachel Brosnahan

Rachel Brosnahan shows some leg as she struts through Downtown N.Y.C. in a coordinated tartan set accessorized with a matching tie on April 10.

Stepping Out

Vanessa Hudgens
GC Images

Vanessa Hudgens glows in New York City's SoHo neighborhood looking sleek in all black on April 10.

Seated & Snacking

Katie Holmes
Katie Holmes

Katie Holmes and Alan Cumming share a movie theater bite at the IFC Films & Haute Living special screening of their film Rare Objects in N.Y.C. on April 10.

Parents to Be

Rumer Willis
MEGA

With her baby bump clothed in a floral sundress and pastel cardigan, Rumer Willis and her boyfriend, Derek Richard Thomas, step out into the sunny spring weather in L.A. on April 10.

Curtain Call

Olivia Holt
Olivia Holt

Olivia Holt relishes in the applause after her Broadway debut as Roxie Hart in Chicago on April 10. She shares the spotlight with costar Kimberly Marable, who plays Velma Kelly in the show.

At the Studio

Jeremy Renner
MEGA

Jeremy Renner looks cool in a brown jacket and sunglasses for an April 10 visit to Jimmy Kimmel Live! in Los Angeles.

Back to Back

Harry Shum
Harry Shum

Everything Everywhere All at Once star Harry Shum Jr. reunites with the film's co-director Daniel Kwan at the Los Angeles premiere of the thrilling horror-comedy Beau Is Afraid on April 10.

Dramatic Entrance

Mariah Carey
Mariah Carey

In a suave black ensemble and oversized shades, Mariah Carey makes a striking appearance at the Hollywood afterparty for the April 10 premiere of Beau Is Afraid.

Pretty in Pink

Parker Posey
Parker Posey

Beau Is Afraid costars Parker Posey and Zoe Lister-Jones sparkle in two different rosy shades at their film's L.A. premiere on April 10.

Rare Sighting

Jennifer Lawrence
Jennifer Lawrence

Jennifer Lawrence takes a stroll in New York City with her husband Cooke Maroney on April 10.

Lively Afternoon

Blake Lively radiates happiness while out for a stroll in the Big Apple
T.JACKSON / BACKGRID

Blake Lively radiates happiness as she steps out in the Big Apple on April 10.

Giving Back

austin butler and kaia gerber
Courtesy

Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber lend their support to the Children's Hospital of Los Angeles during the 8th annual Make March Matter fundraising campaign.

Happy Cannon

Nick Cannon
Nick Cannon

Nick Cannon looks cheery while visiting The Howard Stern Show at SiriusXM Studios in Los Angeles on April 10.

In the Wilde

Olivia Wilde
Olivia Wilde

Olivia Wilde is chic and undercover while heading to the gym in Los Angeles on April 10.

Magical Night

Donald Glover
Donald Glover

Donald Glover shares a laugh with a friend while courtside at the Orlando Magic vs. Brooklyn Nets game on April 7 in Brooklyn, New York.

Sunkissed Beauty

Gabrielle Union
MEGA

Gabrielle Union stuns in a yellow bikini while enjoying the sun on a beach in Miami on April 7.

Matching to Lunch

Kourtney Kardashian Travis Barker
The Image Direct

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker wear coordinated 'fits while heading to vegan restaurant Chef Tanya's Kitchen in Palm Springs, California, on April 8.

On Stage

Leann Rimes
Leann Rimes

Tenille Arts and LeAnn Rimes perform at the Ryman Auditorium on April 8 in Nashville.

On the Carpet

Jon Favreau
Jon Favreau

Jon Favreau, Ravi Cabot-Conyers and Jude Law are all smiles while attending the studio panel at Star Wars Celebration 2023 held at the ExCel in London on April 7.

Sabers Up

Ewan McGregor
Ewan McGregor

Ewan McGregor hits the stage with fans during the Obi-Wan Kenobi panel at Star Wars Celebration in London on April 9.

Full Force

Daisy Ridley
Daisy Ridley

Daisy Ridley shines while onstage during the studio panel at Star Wars Celebration 2023 in London on April 7.

Triple Threat

Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Rosario Dawson and Mary Elizabeth Winstead
Jeff Spicer/Getty

Ahsoka stars Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Rosario Dawson and Mary Elizabeth Winstead pose for pics at Star Wars Celebration 2023 in London on April 7.

Doing Good

Josh Peck
Josh Peck

Josh Peck partakes in the annual Los Angeles Mission Serves Easter Dinner for the Unhoused on Skid Row charity event on April 9.

Actors Acting

Casey Affleck Hong Chau
Casey Affleck Hong Chau

Casey Affleck and Hong Chau are pictured filming scenes for The Instigators in New York City on April 7.

Adventure Time

Sydney Sweeney
Sydney Sweeney

Sydney Sweeney has a day of adventure and hikes the Sydney Harbour Bridge while on location in Australia on April 10.

Sing It!

LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 08: Kelvin "Posdnuos" Mercer of De La Soul performs at Royal Albert Hall on April 08, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Burak Cingi/Redferns)
Burak Cingi/Redferns

Kelvin "Posdnuos" Mercer of De La Soul performs at Royal Albert Hall on April 8 in London.

Guest Appearance

Giancarlo Espisito
Giancarlo Espisito

Giancarlo Esposito makes an appearance at the De La Soul show at Royal Albert Hall on April 8 in London.

Birthday Boy

New York City - 08 April 2023: Eric Andre celebrates his 40th birthday and gets 420-ready with Jimmy John‚Äôs at his party in Queens. Pictured: Eric Andre Ref: SPL5536363 080423 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Sara Jaye Weiss / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Eric André

Eric André celebrates his 40th birthday and gets ready with Jimmy John's at his party in Queens, New York, on April 8.

Superstar!

SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- Molly Shannon, Jonas Brothers Episode 1843 -- Pictured: Host Molly Shannon during the Monologue on Saturday, April 8, 2023 -- (Photo by: Will Heath/NBC via Getty Images)
Molly Shannon

Molly Shannon strikes a pose during her Saturday Night Live opening monologue on April 8 in New York City.

Vanderpump Posse

Scheana Shay, Katie Maloney, Ariana Madix and TJ Petracca, co-founder of Emo Nite! at Emo Nite + Vanderpump Rules event . Credit: Kenneth Winfrey
Kenneth Winfrey

Scheana Shay, Katie Maloney, Ariana Madix and TJ Petracca, co-founder of Emo Nite!, pose together at the Emo Nite + Vanderpump Rules event in Hollywood on April 8.

True Colors

NAPIER, NEW ZEALAND - APRIL 08: Cyndi Lauper performs at the Mission Estate Winery on April 08, 2023 in Napier, New Zealand. (Photo by Kerry Marshall/Getty Images)
Cyndi Lauper

Cyndi Lauper wears a colorful ensemble while performing at the Mission Estate Winery on April 8 in Napier, New Zealand.

Hard at Work

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 07: Matt Damon is seen on the movie set of 'The Instigators' on April 07, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jason Howard/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)
Matt Damon

Matt Damon gets to work on the set of The Instigators on April 7 in New York City.

Late Night Lady

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1832 -- Pictured: Singer-songwriter Chlöe Bailey arrives on Friday, April 7, 2023 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images)
Chlöe Bailey

Chlöe Bailey arrives at a taping of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in New York City on April 7.

Courtside Cool

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 07: Rapper 2 Chainz and Kesha Epps attend the game between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena on April 07, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
2 Chainz and Kesha Epps

2 Chainz and Kesha Epps attend a basketball game between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena on April 7 in Atlanta.

Supermodel Strut

Cindy Crawford
MEGA

Cindy Crawford is a vision in white as she speaks for product line Meaningful Beauty at the WWD Beauty Forum held on April 6 in N.Y.C.

Jonas Forever

The Jonas Brothers
The Jonas Brothers

Joe, Kevin and Nick Jonas pose for a pic while visiting SiriusXM Studios in New York on April 7.

Shades of Green

Donald Glover Zazie Beetz
Donald Glover Zazie Beetz

Atlanta costars Zazie Beetz and Donald Glover match in green while attending the 2023 GQ Global Creativity Awards on April 6 in New York City.

International Star

Hoyeon
Hoyeon

Honoree Hoyeon Jung holds her trophy while at the 2023 GQ Global Creativity Awards on April 6.

On Set

Mila Kunis
Mila Kunis

Mila Kunis sports a baby bump while on set in L.A. filming Goodrich on April 6.

Em and the City

Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski

Emily Ratajkowski is spotted looking oh-so-chic while out and about in the West Village in New York City on April 6.

Keeping It Cool

Alexander Skarsgard
Alexander Skarsgard

Alexander Skarsgård is cool, calm and collected in all black while stepping out in New York City on April 5.

Art Admirers

Julia Garner
Julia Garner

Julia Garner and hubby Mark Foster attend the opening of Yggdrasil new paintings by Katya Zvereva held at The Art of Elysium in Los Angeles on April 6.

Undercover Judge

Sofia Vergara
Sofia Vergara

Sofia Vergara gets cheeky in an "I Will Accomplish Nothing Today" sweatshirt as she arrives to a taping of America's Got Talent on April 6 in Pasadena, California.

Big Hat, Big Smiles

Rachel Zoe
Rachel Zoe

Stylist Rachel Zoe is seen enjoying her beach vacay in Mexico on April 7.

City Style

Taraji Henson
Taraji Henson

Taraji P. Henson waves to onlookers in a fuzzy beige dress and bronze-colored gloves on her way out of The View in New York City on April 6.

Crimson Queen

Chloe Bailey
Chloe Bailey

Chloe Bailey brings her fire to the Today show in N.Y.C. wearing an all-red ensemble on April 6.

Two Thumbs Up

Lewis Capaldi
Lewis Capaldi

Looking happy to be in N.Y.C., Lewis Capaldi poses at his visit to SiriusXM Studios for an appearance on Hits 1 with Mikey Piff on April 6.

Sauce Squad

Guy Fieri
Guy Fieri

Guy Fieri buys local first responders lunch at his restaurant Chicken Guy! in Winter Park, Florida, where he hung out with fans and debuted a new spring menu addition: the Huckleberry Shake.

Partners in Crime

Mariska Hargitay Ice T
Mariska Hargitay Ice T

Longtime costars Mariska Hargitay and Ice-T have a laugh on the set of Law and Order: Special Victims Unit in New York City on April 5.

Name Game

Jennifer Hudson

Khloé Kardashian confirms that her son's name, which she has yet to publicly announce, starts with a T during an appearance on Jennifer Hudson's eponymous talk show in L.A. on April 4.

Courtside Chats

Michael B Jordan
Michael B Jordan

Dressed in a striped ensemble, Michael B. Jordan sits courtside at Crypto.com Arena for a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers on April 5.

Feeling Shady

Jacob Elordi
Jacob Elordi

Jacob Elordi steps out for a coffee in Los Feliz, California, on April 5 sporting a mustache, overalls, a trucker hat and dark sunglasses.

Sweet Serenade

John Legend
MEGA

John Legend takes the stage at Royal Albert Hall in London on April 5.

Tea Time

Huma Abedin Shonda Rhimes
Huma Abedin Shonda Rhimes

Huma Abedin poses with Shonda Rhimes at Bergdorf Goodman in New York City for an event celebrating the upcoming Bridgerton spinoff, Queen Charlotte, on April 4.

Look Back

Heidi Klum
Heidi Klum

Heidi Klum rocks an open-back, sequined top at the studios for America's Got Talent in Pasadena, California, on April 5.

Coming Together

Eric Decker
Eric Decker

Jason Crabb, Eric Decker and JT Hodges pose together at the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Family Recovery Fund charity concert and dinner benefiting the Covenant School on April 4 in Nashville.

