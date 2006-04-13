Star Tracks - Thursday, April 13, 2006
FEELING BUBBLY
Eva Mendes gets ready for a magnum-sized toast at the unveiling of the 2007 Jeep Wrangler at the New York International Auto Show on Wednesday.
'EMANCIPATION' CELEBRATION
Mariah Carey shows her fan appreciation at MTV's TRL on Wednesday, the one-year anniversary of the release of her multiplatinum-selling The Emancipation of Mimi. The singer was given a card signed by the entire audience.
PINK LADIES
Denise Richards gives her color-coordinated 10-month-old daughter Lola a lift in Santa Monica on Thursday. The actress recently filed final divorce papers to end her four-year marriage to Charlie Sheen, with whom she also has a 2-year-old daughter, Sam.
SWING SHIFT
Heather Locklear serves up some fun while playing doubles near her Westlake Village, Calif., home Sunday. "Heather was laughing and hitting the ball too far or too high," one eyewitness told PEOPLE. "It just made her hysterical." The television icon's more earnest partner? Her 8-year-old daughter, Ava.
HOSTESS WITH MOSTEST
Hosting the Australia MTV Video Music Awards on Wednesday, Ashlee Simpson shares the "L.O.V.E." and gets some of her own: The singer won two trophies, for best female artist and best pop video for "Boyfriend."
NOTHING ORDINARY
Russell Crowe shows off his rock-star swagger at the Aussie VMAs, performing the single "Testify" with his band the Ordinary Fear of God. The New Zealand-born actor told reporters Down Under that he wrote the song after his arrest for assault in New York City last year.
POWER LUNCH
Seal and Heidi Klum make it a threesome for lunch with 7-month-old son Henry Gunther at the Ivy in Beverly Hills on Tuesday.
OFFICERS & GENTLEMEN
Sandhurst cadet Prince William (left) stands at attention Wednesday during Prince Harry's graduation from the military academy in England. Yet just days before Harry was more at ease as he cavorted at a strip club – but he reportedly drew the line at a lap dance, saying, "I love my girlfriend too much."
DIP IT LOW
Paris Hilton looks like she needs a boost – or at least her pants do – while taking a spin outside a Beverly Hills Whole Foods store Tuesday.
WALK THIS WAY
Sienna Miller takes things in stride while filming a scene for the drama Interview in New York City's TriBeCa neighborhood Tuesday. The British actress plays an American soap star in the Steve Buscemi-directed movie.
JIMMY'S ANGELS
Jimmy Fallon doesn't mind being the man in the middle between Michelle Trachtenberg and Jamie-Lynn Sigler at the Do Something! Brick Awards in New York City on Tuesday. The event honored young people for their community work.