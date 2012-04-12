Star Tracks: Thursday, April 12, 2012

Efron makes fans swoon at the Australian premiere of The Lucky One. Plus: Matthew & Camila, Scarlett Johansson, William Levy and more
By People Staff Updated January 21, 2022 06:32 PM

DAPPER DUDE

Credit: Hamish Blair/Getty

Zac Efron makes a handsome arrival to the Australian premiere of his new movie, The Lucky One, in Melbourne on Wednesday. The film, based on Nicholas Sparks's romantic novel, hits theaters stateside on April 20.

DRY COVER

Credit: AKM-GSI

Matthew McConaughey and fiancée Camila Alves try their best to stay dry in São Paulo, Brazil, on Wednesday.

SOLO SALUTE

Credit: Kathy Hutchins/Hutchins

Scarlett Johansson greets fans from the red carpet Wednesday at the Hollywood premiere of The Avengers, in which she reprises her role as sexy assassin Black Widow. The superhero flick hits theaters on May 4.

HIGH BEAMS

Credit: Jill Johnson/JPI

Also at The Avengers premiere: Robert Downey Jr. and wife Susan, who celebrate the actor's new flick Wednesday in Hollywood – sans baby boy Exton.

FRENCH STYLE

Credit: AKM-GSI

Leaving son Jackson at home, Charlize Theron indulges in a mommy's night out at a restaurant in Paris.

ON DISPLAY

Credit: Noel Vasquez/Getty

With Dancing with the Stars partner Cheryl Burke at his side, PEOPLE's cover guy William Levy blushes while Extra's Mario Lopez shows off the telenovela star's assets during an interview in L.A. on Wednesday

STAND BY ME

Credit: Rex USA

Rachel McAdams plays supportive girlfriend to her main man Michael Sheen Wednesday, joining the British actor at the London premiere of his new film, The Gospel of Us.

HERE COMES THE BRIDE

Credit: X17online

After shopping for a wedding dress in Paris, Jessica Biel makes a happy landing back home at Los Angeles International Airport on Wednesday.

BARE NECESSITIES

Credit: Manuel Munoz/Pacific Coast News

Mark Wahlberg continues showing off his impressive physique Wednesday with a trip to the beach in Miami, where the actor soaked up the sun with 3-year-old son Brendan.

SMALL TALKER

Credit: Pacific Coast News

Sarah Jessica Parker chats animatedly with son James Wilkie, 9, during their daily school run in New York City Wednesday.

WALK IT OUT

Credit: Xposure

Al Pacino and Christopher Walken suit up on the L.A. set of their new movie, Stand Up Guys, Wednesday. The comedy is about two aging criminals who enjoy a last night of debauchery before one final hit.

LEG ROOM

Credit: Bauer-Griffin

Holy slit! A liberated Rihanna shows off her famous gams Wednesday in Sydney, Australia.

BOOGIE ON DOWN

Credit: Splash News Online

Liev Schreiber crashes through the surf in the Bahamas while continuing his family vacation in Barbados on Tuesday.

CAFFEINE KICK

Credit: Splash News Online

Busy mom of two Jessica Alba gets her java jolt at a Beverly Hills-area Coffee Bean amp Tea Leaf on Wednesday.

PICTURE PERFECT

Credit: Jennifer Mitchell / Splash News Online

There's that winning smile! Zeddie "Watkins" Little – a.k.a. Internet superstar "The Ridiculously Photogenic Guy" – stops by the New York City studios of Good Morning America Wednesday.

By People Staff