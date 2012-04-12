Star Tracks: Thursday, April 12, 2012
DAPPER DUDE
Zac Efron makes a handsome arrival to the Australian premiere of his new movie, The Lucky One, in Melbourne on Wednesday. The film, based on Nicholas Sparks's romantic novel, hits theaters stateside on April 20.
DRY COVER
Matthew McConaughey and fiancée Camila Alves try their best to stay dry in São Paulo, Brazil, on Wednesday.
SOLO SALUTE
Scarlett Johansson greets fans from the red carpet Wednesday at the Hollywood premiere of The Avengers, in which she reprises her role as sexy assassin Black Widow. The superhero flick hits theaters on May 4.
HIGH BEAMS
Also at The Avengers premiere: Robert Downey Jr. and wife Susan, who celebrate the actor's new flick Wednesday in Hollywood – sans baby boy Exton.
FRENCH STYLE
Leaving son Jackson at home, Charlize Theron indulges in a mommy's night out at a restaurant in Paris.
ON DISPLAY
With Dancing with the Stars partner Cheryl Burke at his side, PEOPLE's cover guy William Levy blushes while Extra's Mario Lopez shows off the telenovela star's assets during an interview in L.A. on Wednesday
STAND BY ME
Rachel McAdams plays supportive girlfriend to her main man Michael Sheen Wednesday, joining the British actor at the London premiere of his new film, The Gospel of Us.
HERE COMES THE BRIDE
After shopping for a wedding dress in Paris, Jessica Biel makes a happy landing back home at Los Angeles International Airport on Wednesday.
BARE NECESSITIES
Mark Wahlberg continues showing off his impressive physique Wednesday with a trip to the beach in Miami, where the actor soaked up the sun with 3-year-old son Brendan.
SMALL TALKER
Sarah Jessica Parker chats animatedly with son James Wilkie, 9, during their daily school run in New York City Wednesday.
WALK IT OUT
Al Pacino and Christopher Walken suit up on the L.A. set of their new movie, Stand Up Guys, Wednesday. The comedy is about two aging criminals who enjoy a last night of debauchery before one final hit.
LEG ROOM
BOOGIE ON DOWN
Liev Schreiber crashes through the surf in the Bahamas while continuing his family vacation in Barbados on Tuesday.
CAFFEINE KICK
Busy mom of two Jessica Alba gets her java jolt at a Beverly Hills-area Coffee Bean amp Tea Leaf on Wednesday.
PICTURE PERFECT
There's that winning smile! Zeddie "Watkins" Little – a.k.a. Internet superstar "The Ridiculously Photogenic Guy" – stops by the New York City studios of Good Morning America Wednesday.