Star Tracks - Thursday, April 10, 2008

By People Staff Updated January 21, 2022 06:49 PM

NOBODY'S 'FOOL'

Credit: Dave Hogan/Getty

Kate Hudson (in John Galliano) and Matthew McConaughey (in Dolce amp Gabbana) make a fashionable appearance at the London premiere of their comedy Fool's Gold on Wednesday. The film was released in the U.S. in February.

HEALTH NUT

Credit: Humberto Carreno/Startraks

Anne Hathaway grabs a O.N.E. coconut water Wednesday as shooting continues on the Boston set of Bride Wars.

DOUBLE NOTE

Credit: Lester Cohen/WireImage

Justin Timberlake shows off some of his winnings at the 2008 ASCAP Pop Music Awards – given out by the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers Wednesday at the Kodak Theatre in Hollywood. The singer was recognized for penning "My Love," "Until the End of Time" and other songs.

FATHER FIGURE

Credit: Goff/INF

Everything's A-OK for Lionel Richie! The singer – escorted by his two daughters, Nicole and Sofia, 9 – earned the prestigious Golden Note Award, which is presented to songwriters and artists with extraordinary careers, at Wednesday's ASCAP ceremony.

FORMAL INTRODUCTIONS

Credit: Matthew Simmons/WireImage

Rumer Willis and Prom Night star Brittany Snow arrive at the Arclight theater in L.A. Tuesday for the premiere of the 1980 horror remake.

CHEEKY MONKEY

Credit: Ramey

Self-professed bachelorette Cameron Diaz enjoys the attention of admirers Wednesday, getting flowers – and a monkey balloon! – as she leaves L.A. restaurant Nobu.

KID STUFF

Credit: Christopher Peterson/BuzzFoto

After spoiling fans at MTV's Total Request Live, Usher pampers his son, Usher Raymond V, Tuesday at the Jacadi store in New York.

TAKING HEART

Credit: Keith/National Photo Group

"Bleeding Love" singer Leona Lewis has her routine down pat as she arrives at New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport on Wednesday.

ROCK STEADY

Credit: Ramey

Natalie Portman keeps the laughs coming as she stays warm and cozy alongside her new beau, singer Devendra Banhart, in New York's West Village on Tuesday.

PERFECT ATTENDANCE

Credit: Flynet

Continuing to honor her legal commitment to attend driving school, model student Nicole Richie arrives in style for another class in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

DIG IN

Credit: Prahl/Dickerson/ Splash News Online

Tyra Banks gets down and dirty with New York mayor Mike Bloomberg Wednesday to promote MillionTreesNYC – an initiative aiming to plant a million trees by 2017.

PLANET JANET

Credit: Koichi Kamoshida/Getty

Janet Jackson gets some Eastern exposure Wednesday, landing at Japan's Narita International Airport to promote her new album, Discipline, in Asia.

SHINING BRIGHT

Credit: Thornton/Green/INF

After taking a break from the limelight, a shaded Kirsten Dunst steps out for a lunch date at New York City eatery Bubby's before hitting the local boutiques.

BLACK AND BLUE

Credit: RS/SC/Flynet

With a few goodies on hand, Heidi Montag sneaks in a post-lunch phone call Tuesday, after dining with fiancé Spencer Pratt in Los Angeles.

PHONE A FRIEND?

Credit: Frank Micelotta

Ryan Seacrest offers Idol contestant David Cook a little relief from the phones during the Idol Gives Back telecast Wednesday in Los Angeles.

'CANDY' GIRL

Credit: Goff/IN

Madonna – whose latest disc, Hard Candy, is due April 29 – shapes up for the album's release with another visit to her London gym on Wednesday.

