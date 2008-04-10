Star Tracks - Thursday, April 10, 2008
NOBODY'S 'FOOL'
Kate Hudson (in John Galliano) and Matthew McConaughey (in Dolce amp Gabbana) make a fashionable appearance at the London premiere of their comedy Fool's Gold on Wednesday. The film was released in the U.S. in February.
HEALTH NUT
Anne Hathaway grabs a O.N.E. coconut water Wednesday as shooting continues on the Boston set of Bride Wars.
DOUBLE NOTE
Justin Timberlake shows off some of his winnings at the 2008 ASCAP Pop Music Awards – given out by the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers Wednesday at the Kodak Theatre in Hollywood. The singer was recognized for penning "My Love," "Until the End of Time" and other songs.
FATHER FIGURE
Everything's A-OK for Lionel Richie! The singer – escorted by his two daughters, Nicole and Sofia, 9 – earned the prestigious Golden Note Award, which is presented to songwriters and artists with extraordinary careers, at Wednesday's ASCAP ceremony.
FORMAL INTRODUCTIONS
Rumer Willis and Prom Night star Brittany Snow arrive at the Arclight theater in L.A. Tuesday for the premiere of the 1980 horror remake.
CHEEKY MONKEY
Self-professed bachelorette Cameron Diaz enjoys the attention of admirers Wednesday, getting flowers – and a monkey balloon! – as she leaves L.A. restaurant Nobu.
KID STUFF
After spoiling fans at MTV's Total Request Live, Usher pampers his son, Usher Raymond V, Tuesday at the Jacadi store in New York.
TAKING HEART
"Bleeding Love" singer Leona Lewis has her routine down pat as she arrives at New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport on Wednesday.
ROCK STEADY
Natalie Portman keeps the laughs coming as she stays warm and cozy alongside her new beau, singer Devendra Banhart, in New York's West Village on Tuesday.
PERFECT ATTENDANCE
Continuing to honor her legal commitment to attend driving school, model student Nicole Richie arrives in style for another class in Los Angeles on Wednesday.
DIG IN
Tyra Banks gets down and dirty with New York mayor Mike Bloomberg Wednesday to promote MillionTreesNYC – an initiative aiming to plant a million trees by 2017.
PLANET JANET
Janet Jackson gets some Eastern exposure Wednesday, landing at Japan's Narita International Airport to promote her new album, Discipline, in Asia.
SHINING BRIGHT
After taking a break from the limelight, a shaded Kirsten Dunst steps out for a lunch date at New York City eatery Bubby's before hitting the local boutiques.
BLACK AND BLUE
With a few goodies on hand, Heidi Montag sneaks in a post-lunch phone call Tuesday, after dining with fiancé Spencer Pratt in Los Angeles.
PHONE A FRIEND?
Ryan Seacrest offers Idol contestant David Cook a little relief from the phones during the Idol Gives Back telecast Wednesday in Los Angeles.
'CANDY' GIRL
Madonna – whose latest disc, Hard Candy, is due April 29 – shapes up for the album's release with another visit to her London gym on Wednesday.