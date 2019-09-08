Dakota Johnson Is Fifty Shades of Green in Toronto, Plus Maisie Williams, Bella Hadid & More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
By Karen Mizoguchi, Kate Hogan, Sophie Dodd and Diane J. Cho
September 08, 2019 06:00 AM

1 of 95

Goddess in Green

Brian de Rivera Simon/Getty Images

Dakota Johnson attendsed Audi Canada’s The Artist For Peace And Justice Festival Gala in Toronto.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 95

Stranger Things Meets GoT

Stephen Lovekin/WWD/Shutterstock

Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton and Maisie Williams hung out at Thom Browne’s ‘The Officepeople’ performance installation during New York Fashion Week.

3 of 95

Backstage Beauty

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Bella Hadid prepared for the Brandon Maxwell runway during New York Fashion Week.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 95

Close Pals

Christopher Polk/Shutterstock

Kristen Stewart and Taika Waititi cozied up at Entertainment Weekly‘s ‘The Must List’ party during the Toronto International Film Festival.

Advertisement

5 of 95

Fashionable Friends

Ben Gabbe/Getty Images

Suki Waterhouse, Maggie Gyllenhaal, and Peter Saarsgard attended the Adeam Spring/Summer 2020 Dinner in New York City.

6 of 95

Smiley Stars

Rich Polk/Getty Images

Kristen Stewart and Anthony Mackie spoke about their film Seberg together in Toronto.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 95

Have Mercy

GP Images/Getty Images

Michael B. Jordan and Jamie Foxx attended the AT&T and Audi Canada post-screening event for their film Just Mercy during the Toronto International Film Festival.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 95

Stylish Night Out

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Nicky Hilton Rothschild, Heidi Klum, and Paris Hilton posed together at Harper’s BAZAAR celebrates “ICONS By Carine Roitfeld” in New York City.

Advertisement

9 of 95

Premiere Night

Christopher Polk/Variety/Shutterstock

Jessica Biel debuted her new project Limetown during the Toronto International Film Festival.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 95

Electric Lady

Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images

Janelle Monáe showed off her Belvedere Vodka Limited Edition bottle at Harper’s Bazaar ICONS in New York City.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 95

Skirt the Issue

George Pimentel/Getty Images

Brie Larson kicks off the Toronto International Film Festival on Friday with a fashionable bang, arriving at the Just Mercy premiere in a eye-catching dress and pink heels.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 95

Gray Day

George Pimentel/Getty Images

Meanwhile, Jamie Foxx strikes his signature pose for the cameras at the Just Mercy premiere.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 95

Crowd Pleaser

George Pimentel/Getty Images

Elsewhere at the Just Mercy premiere, Michael B. Jordan gets the fans going.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 95

Just a Friend

George Pimentel/Getty Images

At the Princess of Wales Theatre in Toronto on Friday, Jason Segel and Dakota Johnson premiere their new movie, The Friend.

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 95

On 'Target'

Benjamin Lozovsky/BFA.com

Normani and Tyra Banks pose together at Target’s 20th Anniversary Collection Launch Celebration at the Park Avenue Armory on Thursday in N.Y.C. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 95

Making Magic

Steven Ferdman/Getty

Sarah Jessica Parker sprinkles magic in Times Square with Harry Potter and the Cursed Child on Thursday in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

17 of 95

Miniseries Celebration

Charley Gallay/Getty

Sarah Silverman and Sacha Baron Cohen arrive at The Spy screening and reception on Thursday at the Netflix Home Theater in L.A.

Advertisement
Advertisement

18 of 95

Toast of the Town

Stephen Lovekin/WWD/Shutterstock

Bella Hadid raises a glass at older sister Alana’s La Detresse launch during New York Fashion Week on Thursday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

19 of 95

Modern Love

Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com

Wells Adams and Sarah Hyland cuddle up at the launch of Facebook Dating on Thursday in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

20 of 95

In Sync

Presley Ann/Getty

Judy‘s Renée Zellweger joins Chief Entertainment Anchor (and former PEOPLE editorial director) Jess Cagle for SiriusXM’s Town Hall on Thursday in Santa Monica, California.

Advertisement
Advertisement

21 of 95

Velvet Vibes

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Zendaya rocks a retro-inspired look at The Daily Front Row Fashion Media Awards on Thursday during New York Fashion Week. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

22 of 95

Crowd Pleaser

IBL/Shutterstock

Bill Skarsgard grabs the mic at the IT Chapter Two film premiere on Thursday in Stockholm, Sweden.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

23 of 95

TV Throwback

Rachel Luna/Getty

Original Brady Bunch cast members Maureen McCormick, Barry Williams, Eve Plumb, Christopher Knight, Mike Lookinland and Susan Olsen reunite at the premiere of HGTV’s A Very Brady Renovation on Thursday at The Garland Hotel in North Hollywood, California.

Advertisement
Advertisement

24 of 95

Marvelous Monochrome

Joe Schildhorn/BFA.com

New Zegna campaign star Mahershala Ali celebrates the brand’s “What Does It Mean to Be a Man Today?” ad campaign on Thursday in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

25 of 95

Triple Play

Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Charlie Cox, Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton pose at the opening night party for their play Betrayal on Broadway at The Pool at the Seagram Building in N.Y.C. on Thursday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

26 of 95

Pucker Up

Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty

Cover star Camila Cabello strikes a pose at the ELLE Women in Music event, presented by Spotify and hosted by Nina Garcia, Jameela Jamil and E! Entertainment, at The Shed on Thursday in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement

27 of 95

Cheer Squad

AbacaPress/SplashNews.com

Queen Latifah and Andy Cohen cheer in the stands as Serena Williams plays her semi-final match at the 2019 U.S. Open on Thursday at the Billie Jean National Tennis Center in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

28 of 95

Going Green

Mike Pont/Getty

Ciara is honored with the Icon 360 Award during Harlem Fashion Row at One World Trade Center on Thursday in N.Y.C. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

29 of 95

Effortlessly Chic

BACKGRID

Tyler Cameron is seen in N.Y.C. on Wednesday looking dapper in a blazer and fitted trousers.

Advertisement
Advertisement

30 of 95

Fabulous & Fierce

Bennett Raglin/Getty

Naturi Naughton stuns at the ESSENCE Best in Black Fashion Awards on Wednesday at the Affirmation Arts in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

31 of 95

Heart to Heart

Ollie Millington/Getty

Jacob Anderson and Joe Dempsie pose together at Professor Green’s M.O.T.H. (Matters of the Heart) EP launch party at The Court on Thursday in London.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

32 of 95

Elie's A-list

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Delilah Belle Hamlin, Chanel Iman, Katie Holmes and Jamie Chung score front-row seats at the Elie Tahari fashion show during New York Fashion Week on Thursday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

33 of 95

Happy Camper

Splash News Online

Orlando Bloom smiles for the cameras on Thursday while leaving his New York City hotel.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

34 of 95

Lunch Bunch

Splash News Online

Maisie Williams and boyfriend Reuben Selby head to lunch in N.Y.C. on Thursday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

35 of 95

Arms Wide Open

Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Val Chmerkovskiy strikes a pose on Thursday during a visit to the SiriusXM studios in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement

36 of 95

Dog Days

Alessio Botticelli/GC Images

Emily Ratajkowski walks her dog Colombo on a max-bone leash on Thursday in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

37 of 95

Tennis Takeover

Gotham/GC Images

Shakira and Gerard Piqué cheer on Rafael Nadal at the 2019 U.S. Open on Wednesday in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

38 of 95

Backstage Bonus

Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Neil Patrick Harris and husband David Burtka bring their delighted daughter Harper backstage to meet Dear Evan Hansen star Andrew Barth Feldman at The Music Box Theatre on Wednesday in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement

39 of 95

Touchup Time

The Image Direct

Rachel Brosnahan cools down with a small fan while her hair and makeup get the finishing touches on the set of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel in N.Y.C. on Wednesday. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

40 of 95

Style Maven

Gotham/GC Images

Priyanka Chopra Jonas looks flawless as she steps out in N.Y.C.’s Tribeca neighborhood on Wednesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

41 of 95

Head for the Hills

London Entertainment / SplashNews.com

A shirtless Justin Bieber and wife Hailey Baldwin walk hand-in-hand after an afternoon hike in the Hollywood Hills on Wednesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

42 of 95

Happy Hustler

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Constance Wu guest stars on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

43 of 95

Catching Up

SplashNews.com

Bradley Cooper heads to brunch with pal and Hangover director Todd Phillips on Wednesday in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

44 of 95

Bronzed Beauty

Jerritt Clark/Getty

Sofia Richie rocks a sleek high ponytail at the Abyss by Abby Launch at Beauty & Essex on Wednesday in L.A.

Advertisement
Advertisement

45 of 95

Repping Wu

Johnny Nunez/Getty

RZA arrives at the N.Y.C. Wu-Tang: An American Saga premiere on Wednesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

46 of 95

On the Move

BACKGRID

Katharine McPhee runs errands on Wednesday in West Hollywood wearing a crop top, maxi skirt and sneakers.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

47 of 95

Lady in Leather