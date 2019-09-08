Dakota Johnson Is Fifty Shades of Green in Toronto, Plus Maisie Williams, Bella Hadid & More

Goddess in Green
Dakota Johnson attendsed Audi Canada’s The Artist For Peace And Justice Festival Gala in Toronto.
Stranger Things Meets GoT
Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton and Maisie Williams hung out at Thom Browne’s ‘The Officepeople’ performance installation during New York Fashion Week.
Backstage Beauty
Bella Hadid prepared for the Brandon Maxwell runway during New York Fashion Week.
Close Pals
Kristen Stewart and Taika Waititi cozied up at Entertainment Weekly‘s ‘The Must List’ party during the Toronto International Film Festival.
Fashionable Friends
Suki Waterhouse, Maggie Gyllenhaal, and Peter Saarsgard attended the Adeam Spring/Summer 2020 Dinner in New York City.
Smiley Stars
Kristen Stewart and Anthony Mackie spoke about their film Seberg together in Toronto.
Have Mercy
Michael B. Jordan and Jamie Foxx attended the AT&T and Audi Canada post-screening event for their film Just Mercy during the Toronto International Film Festival.
Stylish Night Out
Nicky Hilton Rothschild, Heidi Klum, and Paris Hilton posed together at Harper’s BAZAAR celebrates “ICONS By Carine Roitfeld” in New York City.
Premiere Night
Jessica Biel debuted her new project Limetown during the Toronto International Film Festival.
Electric Lady
Janelle Monáe showed off her Belvedere Vodka Limited Edition bottle at Harper’s Bazaar ICONS in New York City.
Skirt the Issue
Brie Larson kicks off the Toronto International Film Festival on Friday with a fashionable bang, arriving at the Just Mercy premiere in a eye-catching dress and pink heels.
Gray Day
Meanwhile, Jamie Foxx strikes his signature pose for the cameras at the Just Mercy premiere.
Crowd Pleaser
Elsewhere at the Just Mercy premiere, Michael B. Jordan gets the fans going.
Just a Friend
At the Princess of Wales Theatre in Toronto on Friday, Jason Segel and Dakota Johnson premiere their new movie, The Friend.
On 'Target'
Normani and Tyra Banks pose together at Target’s 20th Anniversary Collection Launch Celebration at the Park Avenue Armory on Thursday in N.Y.C.
Making Magic
Sarah Jessica Parker sprinkles magic in Times Square with Harry Potter and the Cursed Child on Thursday in N.Y.C.
Miniseries Celebration
Sarah Silverman and Sacha Baron Cohen arrive at The Spy screening and reception on Thursday at the Netflix Home Theater in L.A.
Toast of the Town
Bella Hadid raises a glass at older sister Alana’s La Detresse launch during New York Fashion Week on Thursday.
Modern Love
Wells Adams and Sarah Hyland cuddle up at the launch of Facebook Dating on Thursday in N.Y.C.
In Sync
Judy‘s Renée Zellweger joins Chief Entertainment Anchor (and former PEOPLE editorial director) Jess Cagle for SiriusXM’s Town Hall on Thursday in Santa Monica, California.
Velvet Vibes
Zendaya rocks a retro-inspired look at The Daily Front Row Fashion Media Awards on Thursday during New York Fashion Week.
Crowd Pleaser
Bill Skarsgard grabs the mic at the IT Chapter Two film premiere on Thursday in Stockholm, Sweden.
TV Throwback
Original Brady Bunch cast members Maureen McCormick, Barry Williams, Eve Plumb, Christopher Knight, Mike Lookinland and Susan Olsen reunite at the premiere of HGTV’s A Very Brady Renovation on Thursday at The Garland Hotel in North Hollywood, California.
Marvelous Monochrome
New Zegna campaign star Mahershala Ali celebrates the brand’s “What Does It Mean to Be a Man Today?” ad campaign on Thursday in N.Y.C.
Triple Play
Charlie Cox, Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton pose at the opening night party for their play Betrayal on Broadway at The Pool at the Seagram Building in N.Y.C. on Thursday.
Pucker Up
Cover star Camila Cabello strikes a pose at the ELLE Women in Music event, presented by Spotify and hosted by Nina Garcia, Jameela Jamil and E! Entertainment, at The Shed on Thursday in N.Y.C.
Cheer Squad
Queen Latifah and Andy Cohen cheer in the stands as Serena Williams plays her semi-final match at the 2019 U.S. Open on Thursday at the Billie Jean National Tennis Center in N.Y.C.
Going Green
Ciara is honored with the Icon 360 Award during Harlem Fashion Row at One World Trade Center on Thursday in N.Y.C.
Effortlessly Chic
Tyler Cameron is seen in N.Y.C. on Wednesday looking dapper in a blazer and fitted trousers.
Fabulous & Fierce
Naturi Naughton stuns at the ESSENCE Best in Black Fashion Awards on Wednesday at the Affirmation Arts in N.Y.C.
Heart to Heart
Jacob Anderson and Joe Dempsie pose together at Professor Green’s M.O.T.H. (Matters of the Heart) EP launch party at The Court on Thursday in London.
Elie's A-list
Delilah Belle Hamlin, Chanel Iman, Katie Holmes and Jamie Chung score front-row seats at the Elie Tahari fashion show during New York Fashion Week on Thursday.
Happy Camper
Orlando Bloom smiles for the cameras on Thursday while leaving his New York City hotel.
Lunch Bunch
Maisie Williams and boyfriend Reuben Selby head to lunch in N.Y.C. on Thursday.
Arms Wide Open
Val Chmerkovskiy strikes a pose on Thursday during a visit to the SiriusXM studios in N.Y.C.
Dog Days
Emily Ratajkowski walks her dog Colombo on a max-bone leash on Thursday in N.Y.C.
Tennis Takeover
Shakira and Gerard Piqué cheer on Rafael Nadal at the 2019 U.S. Open on Wednesday in N.Y.C.
Backstage Bonus
Neil Patrick Harris and husband David Burtka bring their delighted daughter Harper backstage to meet Dear Evan Hansen star Andrew Barth Feldman at The Music Box Theatre on Wednesday in N.Y.C.
Touchup Time
Rachel Brosnahan cools down with a small fan while her hair and makeup get the finishing touches on the set of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.
Style Maven
Priyanka Chopra Jonas looks flawless as she steps out in N.Y.C.’s Tribeca neighborhood on Wednesday.
Head for the Hills
A shirtless Justin Bieber and wife Hailey Baldwin walk hand-in-hand after an afternoon hike in the Hollywood Hills on Wednesday.
Happy Hustler
Constance Wu guest stars on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday in N.Y.C.
Catching Up
Bradley Cooper heads to brunch with pal and Hangover director Todd Phillips on Wednesday in N.Y.C.
Bronzed Beauty
Sofia Richie rocks a sleek high ponytail at the Abyss by Abby Launch at Beauty & Essex on Wednesday in L.A.
Repping Wu
RZA arrives at the N.Y.C. Wu-Tang: An American Saga premiere on Wednesday.
On the Move
Katharine McPhee runs errands on Wednesday in West Hollywood wearing a crop top, maxi skirt and sneakers.