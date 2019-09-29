Hailey Baldwin Gets Ready to Tie the Knot Again, Plus Millie Bobby Brown, Kirsten Dunst, Janelle Monáe & More
Mrs. Bieber
Hailey Baldwin stepped out in Los Angeles just days before her second wedding ceremony with Justin Bieber in South Carolina.
Date Night
Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons attended the 57th New York Film Festival for The Irishman afterparty in New York City.
Nothing Strange Here
Millie Bobby Brown met with fans to celebrate the launch of her new beauty brand Florence by Mills in London.
No Introductions Needed
Macaulay Culkin spoke at the Robot Chicken season 10 premiere event in Los Angeles.
Broadway Babe
Janelle Monáe met the cast of Broadway’s Slave Play at the Golden Theatre after a show in New York City.
Family Fun
Evan Ross and Ashlee Simpson attended L.O.L. Surprise! O.M.G. Winter Disco Fashion Show with their daughter , Jagger in Los Angeles.
Cheers!
Maggie Gyllenhaal attended an event hosted by Campari during the 57th New York Film Festival.
Fringe Festival
Penélope Cruz dazzles at the Donostia Award Ceremony during the 67th San Sebastian International Film Festival in Spain on Friday.
Meet Cute
Also at the event on Friday, Andrea de la Torre Suárez and Gael García Bernal.
Luck of the Irish
Emma Tillinger Koskoff, Jane Rosenthal, Joe Pesci, Al Pacino, Robert De Niro, Martin Scorsese and Kent Jones dish on their film The Irishman during the 57th New York Film Festival at Lincoln Center on Friday.
Tell Me a Story
Whoopi Goldberg visits STORY at Macy’s Herald Square in N.Y.C. on Friday to sign copies of her new book, The Unqualified Hostess.
For the Glory
Antonio Banderas visits the Build Series to discuss his new film Pain and Glory at Build Studio in N.Y.C. on Friday.
The Climb
Diplo performs the first-ever DJ set atop the Sydney Harbour Bridge in Australia to celebrate BridgeClimb’s 21st birthday.
Moving On
Amy Adams smiles beside a packed moving truck while filming The Woman in the Window on Thursday in N.Y.C.
Pastels & Stripes
Star Lucy Boynton and boyfriend Rami Malek kick back at The Politician premiere afterparty on Thursday at The Pool in N.Y.C.
What a Blur
Zoey Deutch looks stunning in a red lace gown at The Politician premiere afterparty on Thursday in N.Y.C.
Triple Threat
Serena Williams poses with Rey and Vi Moradi during her visit to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge on Thursday at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Florida.
On the 6
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez celebrate her Promise by Jennifer Lopez fragrance launch in a recreated New York City subway car on Thursday in N.Y.C.
Teeing Off
Justin Timberlake grins beside wife Jessica Biel and a pal during the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship on Thursday in Scotland.
Polished in Pink
Sarah Jessica Parker exudes elegance in her pink gown as she makes her way through N.Y.C.’s West Village on Thursday in N.Y.C.
Fest Best
Javier Bardem arrives at the Santuario premiere during the 67th San Sebastian Film Festival on Thursday in Spain.
Rainbow Vision
Halsey brightens up her look with bold eye shadow at the Y/Project fashion show under the Pont Alexandre III during Paris Fashion Week on Thursday.
High Honors
Honoree Garth Brooks speaks alongside Barbara Bush, David Lauren and Lauren Bush Lauren at The George H.W. Bush Points of Light Awards gala on Thursday at the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum in N.Y.C.
Fashion Speak
Coco Rocha strikes a pose at Roger Vivier’s press day during Paris Fashion Week at Hotel Vivier on Thursday in France.
Walking Back in Time
Sir Patrick Stewart walks across an Abbey Road backdrop at the 50th Anniversary Celebration of the famous Beatles album on Thursday in Hollywood.
Legendary Showgirl
Cher performs live in a blue wig and matching bedazzled bodysuit at the Mercedes-Benz Arena on Thursday in Berlin, Germany.
Total Transformation
John Lithgow looks unrecognizable in character as Roger Ailes during reshoots of the upcoming film Bombshell on Thursday in L.A.
Let It Out
Demi Moore opens up about her bombshell memoir Inside Out to host Amanda de Cadenet during a Live Talk at the Writers Guild on Thursday in L.A.
Capped Off
Benedict Cumberbatch is seen in character as Louis Wain while shooting a film about the artist in London on Thursday.
For Good
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle present 11-year-old Hunter Mitchell and 13-year-old Jade Bothma with their Commonwealth Point of Light awards on behalf of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II on Tuesday. Hunter is saving endangered rhinos, and Jade is turning plastic litter into eco bricks to build houses for the homeless. Established by President George H.W. Bush in 1990, the Daily Point of Light Award recognizes ordinary individuals who do extraordinary things to improve their communities and the world through service. The award is administered in the United States by Points of Light, with more than 6,500 honorees. In partnership with Points of Light, the United Kingdom Prime Minister’s office launched a Point of Light Award program in 2014, which has now recognized more than 1,200 Points of Light. In 2018, Her Majesty The Queen Elizabeth II began a Commonwealth Point of Light Award program to recognize volunteers across the 53 Commonwealth nations for the difference they are making in their communities and beyond.
Style Files
Katie Holmes continues her glamorous week of New York City outings in a blue suit on Thursday.
Off the Cuff
Olivia Culpo and Tyga have a moment on Thursday at the Off-White show during Paris Fashion Week.
Doubled Up
Gigi and Bella Hadid goof off backstage on Thursday at the Off-White fashion show in Paris.
Water Works
Gwen Stefani dazzles in an ice blue gown at the Gala for the Global Ocean hosted by H.S.H. Prince Albert II of Monaco at Opera of Monte-Carlo on Thursday night.
Taking a Stance
Joining her at the Gala for the Global Ocean, Nicole Kidman.
World Views
Janelle Monáe speaks onstage during Global Citizen Presents Global Goal Live: The Possible Dream at St. Ann’s Warehouse in N.Y.C. on Thursday.
New York Minute
Jessica Simpson almost blends in with the crowd on Thursday while out in N.Y.C.
On the Dot
Gwyneth Paltrow sits down for a chat about her career on Thursday during Advertising Week in New York City.
Photo Fun
The ladies of TLC — Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas and Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins — go backstage with the female stars of Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of The Temptations on Broadway in N.Y.C.
Costar Candid
Natalie Portman and Jon Hamm arrive at the premiere of Lucy in the Sky on Wednesday at the Darryl Zanuck Theater at Fox Studios in L.A.
Street Snaps
Mariska Hargitay poses for a selfie with a fan while out in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.
Hot Mama
Jessica Simpson shows off her post-baby body in a fitted black dress as she steps out in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.
Wonder Women
Ella Balinska, Naomi Scott, Kristen Stewart and honoree Elizabeth Banks attend the Will Rogers 78th Annual Pioneer Dinner on Wednesday at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills.
#EndGunViolence
Common speaks at the National Rally to End Gun Violence on the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday in Washington D.C.
Shop 'Til You Drop
Sofia Vergara strikes a playful pose during an afternoon shopping trip in Madrid, Spain, on Wednesday.
Mobile Movers
Trevor Noah chats with Snap Inc.’s Chief Business Officer Jeremi Gorman at the Creativity and the Mobile Generation seminar during Advertising Week in New York City at AMC Lincoln Square on Wednesday.