Hailey Baldwin Gets Ready to Tie the Knot Again, Plus Millie Bobby Brown, Kirsten Dunst, Janelle Monáe & More

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle present 11-year-old Hunter Mitchell and 13-year-old Jade Bothma with their Commonwealth Point of Light awards on behalf of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II on Tuesday. Hunter is saving endangered rhinos, and Jade is turning plastic litter into eco bricks to build houses for the homeless. Established by President George H.W. Bush in 1990, the Daily Point of Light Award recognizes ordinary individuals who do extraordinary things to improve their communities and the world through service. The award is administered in the United States by Points of Light, with more than 6,500 honorees. In partnership with Points of Light, the United Kingdom Prime Minister’s office launched a Point of Light Award program in 2014, which has now recognized more than 1,200 Points of Light. In 2018, Her Majesty The Queen Elizabeth II began a Commonwealth Point of Light Award program to recognize volunteers across the 53 Commonwealth nations for the difference they are making in their communities and beyond.