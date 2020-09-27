Joe Alwyn Looks Dapper in Spain, Plus Bella Hadid, Janelle Monáe and More
From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
Suit & Tie
Joe Alwyn presented during the closing ceremony of the 68th San Sebastian Film Festival in Spain.
New Auntie
Bella Hadid was spotted with a pizza box in hand while arriving at a New York City apartment.
Giving Back
Congresswoman Maxine Waters and Janelle Monáe attend Wondalnd's #WONDALUNCH Los Angeles at Dymally High School in Los Angeles.
The Eyes Have It
Gwen Stefani served as the face of a new eyewear campaign for her Lamb collection.
Endless Summer
Alessandra Ambrosio was spotted at the beach with friends in Santa Monica, California.
Step by Step
Emily Ratajkowski and husband Sebastian McClard was with their dog in New York City.
On the Go
Rachel McAdams was spotted with her takeout order and her growing baby bump in Los Angeles.
Model Central
Kendall Jenner and Hailey Baldwin were seen arriving in Milan for Fashion Week.
The Dogg Show
Snoop Dogg performed during the Hometown Heroes Drive-In concert at the Brushy Creek Amphitheater in Hutto, Texas.
Dinner for 2
Miles Teller and wife Keleigh Teller were spotted having a romantic date night in Hollywood.
Casual Colson
Machine Gun Kelly was dressed casually for an outing in Los Angeles.
Friday Feels
Kaley Cuoco is seen in great spirits on the set of The Flight Attendant on Friday in N.Y.C.
Chef's Kiss
Katie Holmes and Emilio Vitolo Jr. hold hands as they walk to his restaurant in N.Y.C. on Friday.
Fashion First
Olivia Palermo and husband Johannes Huebl make their way through the rain during Milan Fashion Week on Friday in Italy.
Glowing on Green
Shania Twain graces the green carpet at the 16th Zurich Film Festival at Kino Corso on Thursday in Switzerland.
City Cruiser
Justin Theroux rides through N.Y.C. on Thursday wearing a grey beanie, a vintage tee and brown leather boots.
Home Sweet Home
Kaia Gerber touches down at JFK airport after vacationing in Mexico on Wednesday night in N.Y.C.
Bundled Up
Katie Holmes is dressed for fall as she walks around N.Y.C. on Thursday.
Giving Back
Danny Trejo and Dr. Michael Everest, founder and co-chairman of the Everest Foundation, take a break from assisting homeless U.S. veterans at the VA West Los Angeles Healthcare Campus Japanese Garden to enjoy tacos from Trejos Tacos on Thursday in L.A.
High Honors
Viggo Mortensen receives the 2020 Donostia Award at the 68th San Sebastian International Film Festival at the Kursaal Palace on Thursday in Spain.
All Business
Kim Kardashian West is seen leaving a business meeting in Beverly Hills on Tuesday.
Happy to Be Here
Youssef Delara and Matthew Modine attend the premiere of Foster Boy, hosted by the Sony Picture Drive-In Experience, on Thursday in Culver City, California.
Center Spotlight
Modern English performs After The Snow: Live From Indigo at the O2 in London.
Date Night
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly head out to the musician's secret concert at the Mayan Theater in downtown L.A. on Thursday.
Heart Eyes
Helen Mirren lovingly looks at husband Taylor Hackford on the Monte-Carlo Gala for Planetary Health arrivals carpet on Thursday in Monte-Carlo, Monaco.
Retail Therapy
Bella Hadid goes shopping in N.Y.C. on Thursday, wearing a sweater, black pants and sneakers.
New Couple Alert
Rebel Wilson and new boyfriend Jacob Busch arrive at the Monte-Carlo Gala for Planetary Health on Thursday in Monte-Carlo, Monaco.
Glitz & Glam
Kate Beckinsale stuns in a gold-and white gown at the Monte-Carlo Gala for Planetary Health on Thursday in Monte-Carlo, Monaco.
Walk the Walk
Irina Shayk struts down the street during a photo shoot for H&M on Wednesday in Milan.
Taste Testing
Jon Bon Jovi joins Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy for a segment of “Rate the Pizza” on Wednesday in New York City.
Joy Ride
Lily James is seen driving a vintage convertible in character while filming for the new BBC rom-com The Pursuit of Love in Bath, England.
Mescal Hits Milan
Paul Mescal is all smiles after the Fendi fashion show on Wednesday during Milan Fashion Week in Italy.
Ready For Fall
Rebel Wilson is seen in a patterned sweater while out and about in Los Angeles on Wednesday.
Spooky Season
Karamo Brown stops by a preview of “Icons of Darkness,” an immersive exhibit made up of the largest private collections of Sci-Fi, Horror and Fantasy memorabilia on Wednesday in Hollywood.
Hand-in-Hand
Newly engaged Brooklyn Beckham and fiancée Nicola Peltz are seen holding hands while out and about in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.