Colin Jost Perfects His Surf Skills in the Hamptons, Plus Hilary Duff, Anne Hathaway and More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to  

By People Staff
Updated September 18, 2020 11:16 AM

1 of 110

Resident Surfer

Matt Agudo/SplashNews.com

Colin Jost went surfing near Montauk in the Hamptons.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 110

Out and About

BG015/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Hilary Duff dressed casual and with a face mask in Los Angeles.

3 of 110

Chic and Safe

Mega Agency

Anne Hathaway was spotted out in a casual outfit and a lipstick lips mask in New York City.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 110

Star Support

Timothy Hiatt/Getty Images

Vic Mensa attended the Year of the Youth Peace Walk & Give Back event at Overton Elementary School in Chicago.

Advertisement

5 of 110

Shady Lady

BG004/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Alessandra Ambrosio was spotted having some fun under the sun at a beach in Los Angeles.

6 of 110

Girl on Fire

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Alicia Keys performed for the American Express UNSTAGED livestream event broadcast in New Jersey after the release of her new album Alicia.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 110

Empire State of Mind

Robert Kamau/GC Images

JAY-Z was spotted in a monochrome outfit in New York City.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 110

Mask Up

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Hugh Jackman was seen out and about in New York City, repping his coffee company on his shirt.

Advertisement

9 of 110

Retail Therapy

TheImageDirect.com

Elle Fanning enjoyed a shopping run with her mom in Los Angeles.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 110

Dine Out

SplashNews.com

Rita Ora was in London at the opening of Vas J Morgan's  new restaurant The Broadway Muswell Hill.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 110

Street Cruiser

Backgrid

Patrick Schwarzenegger rides his new bike (a gift from dad Arnold) through Santa Monica, California on Friday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 110

Partner in Crime

Splash News Online

Emily Ratajkowski steps out with dog Colombo on Friday in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 110

Surfs Up

The Image Direct

Adam Brody catches a few waves on Friday in Malibu.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 110

In the Bag

MEGA

Anne Hathaway steps out in a black ensemble for a stroll in N.Y.C. on Thursday. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 110

Hats Off to You

Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Billy Porter looks stunning (of course) at the Christian Siriano fashion show, held at the designer's home in Westport, Connecticut on Thursday. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 110

Showing Some Love

Rich Fury/Getty

Ian Somerhalder attends a drive-in screening of Kiss the Ground and takes the title very seriously in West Hollywood on Thursday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

17 of 110

Run Into the Weekend

BACKGRID

David Harbour goes for a jog in N.Y.C. on Thursday as he prepares for Stranger Things season 4. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

18 of 110

Mama to Be

SplashNews.com

Ashley Tisdale, who recently announced that she is pregnant, leaves a hair appointment in L.A. on Thursday. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

19 of 110

Totally Bananas

Broadimage/Shutterstock

Jennifer Garner runs errands in L.A. on Thursday in a banana-print mask. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

20 of 110

Getting Into Character

Mike/SplashNews.com

Lily James films scenes for the BBC's The Pursuit of Love in Bath, England, on Friday. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

21 of 110

Beach Day

The Image Direct

Leighton Meester catches waves at the beach in Malibu on Thursday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

22 of 110

In-Store Style

GC Images

Sarah Jessica Parker is seen wearing a lavender mask, green pants and black boots at her shoe store in N.Y.C. on Thursday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

23 of 110

Puppy Partner

MEGA

Kaley Cuoco carries her dog while on a walk on Wednesday in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement

24 of 110

Big Win

Backgrid

Prince Carl Phillip celebrates Ludwig Tjörnemo's Chef of the Year Award win on Thursday in Stockholm, Sweden.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

25 of 110

Robert O'Neil/Splash News Online

Kelly Bensimon is in great spirits while on her jog through N.Y.C. on Thursday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

26 of 110

Beach Buddies

MEGA

Olivia Wilde and husband Jason Sudeikis have a fun day with friends at the beach on Wednesday in Malibu.

Advertisement
Advertisement

27 of 110

Movie Night

Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com

Demi Lovato supports friend Paris Hilton during night two of the friends and family screening of This Is Paris on Tuesday in L.A.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

28 of 110

Model Behavior

BACKGRID

Mary J. Blige is seen filming in N.Y.C. on Wednesday in head to toe MCM.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

29 of 110

Singer Starlet

TASRIGHTSMANAGEMENT2020/Getty

Taylor Swift strikes a pose at the 55th Academy of Country Music Awards at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville.

Advertisement
Advertisement

30 of 110

City Girls

Robert Kamau/GC Images

Olivia Palermo and Nicky Hilton Rothschild take a stroll through N.Y.C. on Wednesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

31 of 110

The Award Goes to...

Danny Moloshok/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Laverne Cox presents the Emmy for outstanding sound editing for a comedy or drama series (one hour) during the third night of the 2020 Creative Arts Emmy Awards on Wednesday in L.A.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

32 of 110

Chic & Sleek

The Image Direct

Irina Shayk wears a leather jacket, crop top and jeans while out on Wednesday in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement

33 of 110

Ride Out

London Entertainment/SplashNews.com

Dancing with the Stars' Vernon Davis goes for a sunset horseback ride in the hills above Malibu.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

34 of 110

Blinged Out

The Image Direct

Tessa Thompson wears a bejeweled face mask while out on Wednesday in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

35 of 110

Wave Runner

Backgrid

Joel Edgerton hits the waves in Sydney, Australia on Tuesday.

Advertisement