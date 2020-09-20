Colin Jost Perfects His Surf Skills in the Hamptons, Plus Hilary Duff, Anne Hathaway and More
Resident Surfer
Colin Jost went surfing near Montauk in the Hamptons.
Out and About
Hilary Duff dressed casual and with a face mask in Los Angeles.
Chic and Safe
Anne Hathaway was spotted out in a casual outfit and a lipstick lips mask in New York City.
Star Support
Vic Mensa attended the Year of the Youth Peace Walk & Give Back event at Overton Elementary School in Chicago.
Shady Lady
Alessandra Ambrosio was spotted having some fun under the sun at a beach in Los Angeles.
Girl on Fire
Alicia Keys performed for the American Express UNSTAGED livestream event broadcast in New Jersey after the release of her new album Alicia.
Empire State of Mind
JAY-Z was spotted in a monochrome outfit in New York City.
Mask Up
Hugh Jackman was seen out and about in New York City, repping his coffee company on his shirt.
Retail Therapy
Elle Fanning enjoyed a shopping run with her mom in Los Angeles.
Dine Out
Rita Ora was in London at the opening of Vas J Morgan's new restaurant The Broadway Muswell Hill.
Street Cruiser
Patrick Schwarzenegger rides his new bike (a gift from dad Arnold) through Santa Monica, California on Friday.
Partner in Crime
Emily Ratajkowski steps out with dog Colombo on Friday in N.Y.C.
Surfs Up
Adam Brody catches a few waves on Friday in Malibu.
In the Bag
Anne Hathaway steps out in a black ensemble for a stroll in N.Y.C. on Thursday.
Hats Off to You
Billy Porter looks stunning (of course) at the Christian Siriano fashion show, held at the designer's home in Westport, Connecticut on Thursday.
Showing Some Love
Ian Somerhalder attends a drive-in screening of Kiss the Ground and takes the title very seriously in West Hollywood on Thursday.
Run Into the Weekend
David Harbour goes for a jog in N.Y.C. on Thursday as he prepares for Stranger Things season 4.
Mama to Be
Ashley Tisdale, who recently announced that she is pregnant, leaves a hair appointment in L.A. on Thursday.
Totally Bananas
Jennifer Garner runs errands in L.A. on Thursday in a banana-print mask.
Getting Into Character
Lily James films scenes for the BBC's The Pursuit of Love in Bath, England, on Friday.
Beach Day
Leighton Meester catches waves at the beach in Malibu on Thursday.
In-Store Style
Sarah Jessica Parker is seen wearing a lavender mask, green pants and black boots at her shoe store in N.Y.C. on Thursday.
Puppy Partner
Kaley Cuoco carries her dog while on a walk on Wednesday in N.Y.C.
Big Win
Prince Carl Phillip celebrates Ludwig Tjörnemo's Chef of the Year Award win on Thursday in Stockholm, Sweden.
Kelly Bensimon is in great spirits while on her jog through N.Y.C. on Thursday.
Beach Buddies
Olivia Wilde and husband Jason Sudeikis have a fun day with friends at the beach on Wednesday in Malibu.
Movie Night
Demi Lovato supports friend Paris Hilton during night two of the friends and family screening of This Is Paris on Tuesday in L.A.
Model Behavior
Mary J. Blige is seen filming in N.Y.C. on Wednesday in head to toe MCM.
Singer Starlet
Taylor Swift strikes a pose at the 55th Academy of Country Music Awards at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville.
City Girls
Olivia Palermo and Nicky Hilton Rothschild take a stroll through N.Y.C. on Wednesday.
The Award Goes to...
Laverne Cox presents the Emmy for outstanding sound editing for a comedy or drama series (one hour) during the third night of the 2020 Creative Arts Emmy Awards on Wednesday in L.A.
Chic & Sleek
Irina Shayk wears a leather jacket, crop top and jeans while out on Wednesday in N.Y.C.
Ride Out
Dancing with the Stars' Vernon Davis goes for a sunset horseback ride in the hills above Malibu.
Blinged Out
Tessa Thompson wears a bejeweled face mask while out on Wednesday in N.Y.C.
Wave Runner
Joel Edgerton hits the waves in Sydney, Australia on Tuesday.