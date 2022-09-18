Lady Gaga Dines with Friends in Miami, Plus Olivia Wilde, Kevin Hart, Penélope Cruz and More

01 of 88 Girls' Night Out BACKGRID Lady Gaga goes for a walk through the streets of Brickell, Miami, after having dinner with a group of friends at Sexy Fish Restaurant.

02 of 88 Flower Child Carlos Alvarez/Getty Olivia Wilde attends the Don't Worry Darling photocall during the 70th San Sebastian International Film Festival at the Kursaal Palace on Sept. 17 in Spain.

03 of 88 Sugary Sweet Gerardo Mora/Getty Kevin Hart attends the presentation of his new cocktails at Sugar Factory American Brasserie on Sept. 16 in Orlando, Florida.

04 of 88 Pretty in Pink JB Lacroix/Getty Penélope Cruz is seen during the 70th San Sebastian International Film Festival on Sept. 17 in Spain.

05 of 88 Sing It Robin Little/Redferns BANKS performs at The Roundhouse on Sept. 16 in London, England.

06 of 88 Important Conversations Kim Fox courtesy of Propper Daley Kim Kardashian and Scott Budnick chat with Baratunde Thurston during A Day of #UnreasonableConversation 2022 in L.A. on Sept. 15.

07 of 88 Pink Lady Noam Galai/Getty Sherri Shepherd hops on the Barbiecore trend for a visit to SiriusXM Studios on Sept. 16 in N.Y.C.

08 of 88 Lacy Lady Dia Dipasupil/Getty Emma Watson gets all dressed up for the Kering Foundation's Caring for Women Dinner on Sept. 15 in N.Y.C.

09 of 88 Warm Embrace Garrett Press/MEGA JoJo Siwa and Avery Cyrus jump into each other's arms while out in L.A. on Sept. 16.

10 of 88 In Concert Presley Ann/Getty Hailee Steinfeld arrives to the Kendrick Lamar concert hosted by Pair of Thieves in Hyde Lounge at Crypto.com Arena on Sept. 15 in L.A.

11 of 88 Sip Service Courtesy of Cointreau Daniel Levy sips the original margarita with Cointreau at a poolside party in L.A.

12 of 88 On the Dot Mark Von holden/Invision for The LEGO Group/AP Images Meghan Trainor gets into the vibe of the LEGO DOTS Aesthetics Pop-Up experience at The Grove in Los Angeles.

13 of 88 Legends Only Daniel Swartz MC Lyte and Grandmaster Flash arrive at the RIAA Honors Pioneers of Hip-Hop event celebrating their careers in Washington, D.C., on Sept. 15.

14 of 88 Sit Back and Relax Courtesy of Baha Mar Bruno Mars kicks back with a pink new pal and a drink featuring his SelvaRey Rum at Baha Mar in Nassau, The Bahamas.

15 of 88 Field of Dreams Angel City FC Angel City FC co-founder Kara Nortman, lead investor Alexis Ohanian, co-founder Natalie Portman, National Women's Soccer League commissioner Jessica Berman, NJ/NY Gotham minority owner Eli Manning and Angel City co-founder Julie Uhrman hang on the field ahead of the Angel City vs. NJ/NY Gotham match at Red Bull Arena in Harrison, New Jersey.

16 of 88 Blazer of Glory TheImageDirect.com A dapper Chris Pine hangs out in Los Angeles on Sept. 14.

17 of 88 Film Forum Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images Penélope Cruz greets the crowd outside the Maria Cristina Hotel as the 70th San Sebastian International Film Festival kicks off in Spain on Sept. 16.

18 of 88 That's a Wrap Ulices Ramales/BACKGRID Mariah Carey wraps up in designer threads while on a walk in New York City on Sept. 15.

19 of 88 It's a Date Monica Schipper/Getty Images for The Kering Foundation Ed Burns and Christy Turlington make a rare red carpet appearance on Sept. 15 for the Kering Foundation's Caring for Women Dinner in N.Y.C.

20 of 88 Light the Night Monica Schipper/Getty Images for The Kering Foundation Salma Hayek speaks onstage at the Kering Foundation's Caring for Women Dinner on Sept. 15 in N.Y.C.

21 of 88 Bright Spot JP Yim/Getty Images for The Kering Foundation Also at the Kering Foundation's Caring for Women Dinner on Sept. 15 in N.Y.C., a stunning Jodie Turner-Smith.

22 of 88 A Leg Up Taylor Hill/Getty Images Ashley Longshore and Brooke Shields attend the 10th Annual Forbes Power Women's Summit at Jazz at Lincoln Center in N.Y.C. on Sept. 15.

23 of 88 Close Quarters Jason Mendez/Getty Images Jenny Mollen and Busy Philipps share a hug on Sept. 15 ahead of a Q&A at N.Y.C.'s 92NY.

24 of 88 Hot Wheels BrosNYC / BACKGRID Jared Leto goes for a spin in New York City's Hudson River Park on Sept. 15.

25 of 88 Means to an End Michael Kovac/Getty Images for The Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation Evan Ross and Paris Jackson put their heads together on Sept. 15 for the Elizabeth Taylor Ball to End AIDS in West Hollywood.

26 of 88 Star in Stripes Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for PANGAIA Rosario Dawson arrives to clothing brand PANGAIA's celebration of its Los Angeles pop-up and sustainable efforts in Beverly Hills on Sept. 15.

27 of 88 Skin You're In Sara Jaye Weiss/Shutterstock Brooklyn Beckham celebrates the opening of the renovated East Village Kiehl's flagship store in N.Y.C. on Sept. 15.

28 of 88 Bump, There It Is Taylor Hill/Getty Blake Lively puts her baby bump front and center on Sept. 15 at the 10th Annual Forbes Power Women's Summit at Jazz at Lincoln Center in N.Y.C.

29 of 88 Happy Face Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Ben Affleck steps out with a smile in Los Angeles on Sept. 15.

30 of 88 Supper Club Photagonist.ca Kate Beckinsale hits The Supper Suite to promote her new film Prisoner's Daughter during the Toronto International Film Festival on Sept. 15.

31 of 88 Happy Now? Garrett Press/MEGA Olivia Wilde lets her shirt do the talking while leaving a gym class in Los Angeles on Sept. 15.

32 of 88 Red Alert Gotham/GC Images Emily Ratajkowski steps out stylishly in New York City's West Village on Sept. 15.

33 of 88 Bird in the Hand Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock Taron Egerton attends a screening and Q&A for the Apple Original series Black Bird in L.A. on Sept. 14.

34 of 88 Party On Madison Voelkel/BFA.com Coco Rocha strikes a pose at The Daily Front Row Annual New York Fashion Week Party at Hard Rock Hotel New York on Sept. 13.

35 of 88 Speaker of the House Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for Entertainment Industry Foundation George Clooney takes the mic on Sept. 14 at the Roybal Film and Television Magnet Open House at the Edward R. Roybal Learning Center in Los Angeles.

36 of 88 Mom on the Move Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Epic Pregnant Chrissy Teigen hosts the National Parents Day Off event with Epic at The London West Hollywood on Sept. 14.

37 of 88 Winning Smile JOCE/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Newly minted Emmy winner Quinta Brunson visits Jimmy Kimmel Live! in L.A. on Sept. 14, where she chatted with the late-night host about his controversial Emmys moment during her win.

38 of 88 Sister Act Lexie Moreland/WWD via Getty Images Bella and Gigi Hadid wait their turns backstage at the Tom Ford fashion show at Skylight on Vesey in N.Y.C. on Sept. 14.

39 of 88 Seeking Revenge Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Sophie Turner stuns on Sept. 14 at the Hollywood premiere of Do Revenge.

40 of 88 Sarah Sparkles PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Also at the Do Revenge premiere in Los Angeles on Sept. 14: a sparkly Sarah Michelle Gellar.

41 of 88 Tea Time The Late Late Show with James Corden/Youtube James Corden chats up Kim Kardashian on Sept. 14 during a taping of The Late Late Show in Los Angeles.

42 of 88 Red Carpet Couple Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for Pantages Avery Cyrus and JoJo Siwa take their new relationship public at the opening night of Jagged Little Pill at the Pantages Theatre in L.A. on Sept. 14.

43 of 88 Back at It Ross Halfin Aerosmith makes their big return to the stage on Sept. 14 at their Deuces Are Wild Las Vegas residency at the Dolby Live theater at Park MGM, their first appearance since Steven Tyler entered treatment earlier this year.

44 of 88 Mommy Dearest Hippolyte Petit/Getty Images Naomi Watts and cute costars Cameron and Nicholas Crovetti arrive at the premiere of Goodnight Mommy, which streams Friday on Prime Video, in N.Y.C. on Sept. 14.

45 of 88 We Have a Winner! Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel, Sofia Vergara, and Terry Crews with The Mayyas. Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images The America's Got Talent crew — Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel, Sofia Vergara and Terry Crews — celebrate The Mayyas' season 17 win in Los Angeles on Sept. 14.

46 of 88 Reality TV Love Alex Vargas Love Is Blind's Giannina Gibelli supported her Bachelor Nation beau Blake Horstmann at the Blended Festival in Nashville, TN, where he performed a DJ set at the two-day event presented by My Wine Society.

47 of 88 Silver Lining Jeremy Chan/Getty Images Brian Cox and Catherine Hardwicke have some fun on the red carpet at the Prisoner's Daughter premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sept. 14.

48 of 88 Devil in the Details Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Wonder what they talked about! Anne Hathaway and Anna Wintour sit side-by-side at the Michael Kors show during New York Fashion Week on Sept. 14.

49 of 88 Front-Row Fabulous Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Nina Dobrev, Alexandra Daddario and Vanessa Hudgens take their front-row seats at the Michael Kors show during New York Fashion Week on Sept. 14.

50 of 88 Power Pose Gotham/WireImage Also at the Michael Kors show in N.Y.C. on Sept. 14: Serena Williams, who commands the cameras outside the venue.

51 of 88 Coffee Walk BG004/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Jennifer Garner takes her drink to-go in Los Angeles on Sept. 14.

52 of 88 Water World Santiago Felipe/Getty Ted Danson takes on hosting duties on Sept. 13 at the Oceana Gala in New York City, which raised $1.6 million to protect and restore oceans.

53 of 88 Perfect Pairing MediaPunch/Shutterstock Another day, another New York Fashion Week event for Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, who put their heads together on Sept. 13 at the Boohoo by Kourtney Kardashian Barker show.

54 of 88 Caped Crusader Dave Kotinsky/Getty Natasha Bedingfield performs onstage at the UNITAS Gala 2022 at Cipriani South Street in N.Y.C. on Sept. 13.

55 of 88 Fitness Fashion Craig Barritt/Getty Lori Harvey celebrated Gymshark's NYFW debut at "The Skin You Gym In Studio" on Sept. 10.

56 of 88 Dressed to Impress Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Edward Enninful Kaia Gerber and mom Cindy Crawford attend Edward Enninful's A Visible Man book launch presented by Citi at Sunset Tower Hotel in L.A. on Sept. 13.

57 of 88 Come Together Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Edward Enninful Also at the event on Sept. 13: friendly exes Miranda Kerr and Orlando Bloom, who flank the man of the hour, author and British Vogue editor Edward Enninful.

58 of 88 Zac Is Back Tommaso Boddi/WireImage Zac Efron smiles at the premiere of The Greatest Beer Run Ever at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sept. 13.

59 of 88 Grand Entrance Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images Serena Williams makes her way to the hot seat on The Tonight Show in N.Y.C. on Sept. 13.

60 of 88 Total Twinning Hippolyte Petit/Getty Images Danai Gurira and Letitia Wright share a warm greeting at a screening of The Silent Twins at Metrograph in N.Y.C. on Sept. 13.

61 of 88 Kissing Crew Gregory Pace/Shutterstock Gia, Teresa and Milania Giudice blow kisses to the cameras at the Boohoo by Kourtney Kardashian Barker show at New York Fashion Week on Sept. 13.

62 of 88 Take the Cake Bruce Glikas/Getty Images Jennifer Hudson celebrates her birthday and her eponymous new daytime talk show at Flipper's Roller Boogie Palace in N.Y.C. on Sept. 12.

63 of 88 Family Act Steve Granitz/WireImage Simon Cowell brings fiancée Lauren Silverman and their son Eric to the red carpet of the America's Got Talent season 17 live show taping in Pasadena on Sept. 13.

64 of 88 Model Moment BG026/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Heidi Klum struts her stuff outside the live taping of America's Got Talent in Pasadena on Sept. 13.

65 of 88 Glitter Gal Ana de Armas. Jon Kopaloff/Getty Ana de Armas makes her arrival to the Los Angeles premiere of her new film Blonde on Sept. 13.

66 of 88 Hair Apparent Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic Also at the Blonde premiere in Los Angeles on Sept. 13: Adrien Brody and girlfriend Georgina Chapman.

67 of 88 Feeling Super KRed / BACKGRID Tyler Hoechlin steps into the Superman suit on the set of Superman & Lois in Vancouver, Canada, on Sept. 13.

68 of 88 Hi Times RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Elisabeth Moss makes her way in to Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Sept. 13 in L.A.

69 of 88 Lady in Red Santiago Felipe/Getty Viola Davis brightens the day during her visit to SiriusXM in N.Y.C. to discuss her new film, The Woman King, on Sept. 12.

70 of 88 To the Nines Joe Schildhorn/BFA.com Emma Watson, in Prada, celebrates the launch of Prada Paradoxeon on Sept. 12 at The Nines in N.Y.C.

71 of 88 Booking It Santiago Felipe/Getty Katie Couric visits N.Y.C.'s 92nd Street Y on Sept. 12 to talk up her book, Going There.

72 of 88 Shop 'Til You Drop Sara Jaye Weiss/Shutterstock Jordin Sparks stocks up on CE Ferulic Serum at the new SkinCeuticals SkinLab shop in L.A. on Sept. 13.

73 of 88 Big Surprise Michael Simon Xzibit teams up with Fire TV for 'Alexa, Trick My Fan Cave' to surprise 92-year-old Los Angeles Rams super fan Lewis Lazarus on Sept. 13.

74 of 88 Parents' Night Out Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner bring their A games to the premiere of Devotion at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sept. 12.

75 of 88 Nashville Nice Jason Davis/Getty Images for CMT Carrie Underwood gets all dressed up for the CMT Giants: Vince Gill event at The Fisher Center for the Performing Arts in Nashville on Sept. 12.

76 of 88 Standing Together to Celebrate JC Olivera/Getty Wilmer Valderrama speaks at the National Hispanic Media Coalition's Impact Awards Gala in Beverly Hills on Sept. 9 and stresses the importance of a united Latinx community.

77 of 88 Answer the Call Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Cantor Fitzgerald Regina Hall mans the phone lines on Sept. 12 during the annual charity day in memory of 9/11 hosted by Cantor Fitzgerald in N.Y.C.

78 of 88 Good Stuff Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images Lil Nas X leaves the Coach 1941 fashion show during New York Fashion Week on Sept. 12.

79 of 88 Talk About It Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images Longtime pals Drew Barrymore and Jimmy Fallon sit down for a chat on Sept. 12 on The Tonight Show in N.Y.C.

80 of 88 On the Dot Gotham/GC Images Kendall Jenner steps out in N.Y.C. on Sept. 12 in the midst of New York Fashion Week activities.

81 of 88 Match Game Gotham/GC Images Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker stay in sync while out in N.Y.C. on Sept. 12.

82 of 88 Roman Holiday Marco Provvisionato/ipa-agency/Shutterstock Sylvester Stallone heads to Rome to premiere his series, Tulsa King, on Sept. 13.

83 of 88 Costar Chat Jemal Countess/Getty Images Jessica Chastain and Eddie Redmayne talk it up at a press conference for their new film The Good Nurse at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sept. 12.

84 of 88 Chef's Kiss Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Food & Wine Chefs Kwame Onwuachi and Dale Talde share a hug on Sept. 12 at the Food & Wine Best New Chefs 2022 event in N.Y.C.

85 of 88 Having a Ball Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for IMG Fashion Serena Williams addresses the crowd at GLAM SLAM Presented by New York Fashion Week: The Shows and Chase Sapphire at Spring Studios on Sept. 12.

86 of 88 Performance Art Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Mia Goth and Ti West get into the act at the Pearl premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sept. 12.

87 of 88 Light the Night Amy Sussman/Getty Images Also in Toronto on Sept. 12, Micheal Ward, Olivia Colman and Tanya Moodie pose at the Empire of Light premiere.