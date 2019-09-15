Rihanna Enjoys a Broadway Show in N.Y.C., Plus Helen Mirren, Jennifer Lopez & More

Broadway Beauty
Rihanna was spotted arriving to a showing of Slave Play on Broadway in New York City.
Fashion Queen
Helen Mirren attended Victoria Beckham’s show during London Fashion Week.
She Likes It Like That
Cardi B performed during Day 1 of Music Midtown 2019 in Atlanta.
Weekend Hustle
Jennifer Lopez celebrated opening weekend of her movie Hustlers in Miami, dining at Dave Grutman’s South Beach eatery, Papi Steak.
Walk Like a Pro
Naomi Campbell strutted on the Fashion For Relief catwalk during London Fashion Week.
Not Missing Out
Jameela Jamil still made it to the PaleyFest event for her new TV show Misery Index in Los Angeles after getting three teeth removed hours before.
Handsome Landing
Brad Pitt arrived in Tokyo to promote his film Ad Astra.
Dynamic Duo
Cardi B and Rihanna smiled together at Rihanna’s Annual Diamond Ball in New York City.
Strike a Pose
Billy Porter attended the Sharon Wauchob S/S 2020 fashion show during London Fashion Week.
Together Again
Jay Duplass, Judith Light, Amy Landecker, and Gaby Hoffmann premiered Amazon’s Transparent Musicale Finale in Los Angeles.
Star and Stripes
Kristen Stewart reveals the beach closet dedicated to her during the 45th Deauville American Film Festival in France on Friday.
In the Hot Seat
Jennifer Lopez visits Un Nuevo Dia at Telemundo Center in Miami to promote her new film Hustlers on Friday.
Heavy Medal
Hugh Jackman is awarded an Order of Australia by The Governor-General of Australia David Hurley at Government House in Melbourne, Australia, on Friday.
Selfie Smiles
Meghan Trainor greets fans on Friday ahead of her performance on NBC’s Today in N.Y.C.
Wheely Fun
Derek Hough and girlfriend Hayley Erbert go for a cruise on an electric bike on Friday in Sherman Oaks, California.
Pocket Full of Sunshine
Maria Sharapova glows on Thursday as the Pace Gallery celebrates its new Chelsea flagship in N.Y.C.
A Good Sign
Lucy Hale adds her name to the wall at the TRESemmé Salon during New York Fashion Week at Spring Studios.
Living the Life(style)
Tori Spelling, Jessica Hall, Beverley Mitchell, Kendra Wilkinson and Laura Rugetti make for a cool crew on Friday at the BB Lifestyle launch event in L.A.
Don't Stop the Music
Pharrell Williams and Rihanna light up the stage during their performance at her annual Diamond Ball, benefitting the Clara Lionel Foundation, at Cipriani Wall Street on Thursday in New York City.
Air Kiss
Cardi B takes over the red carpet with sister Hennessy Carolina at Rihanna’s 5th Annual Diamond Ball on Thursday in New York City.
Couple Goals
Sarah Jessica Parker and Mathew Broderick go for a bike ride in N.Y.C. on Thursday.
Empire State of Mind
Jennifer Garner checks out the skyline from the top of the Empire State Building after helping to light the iconic skyscraper red in honor of Save the Children’s Centennial Gala on Thursday in N.Y.C.
Reaching Out
Mel C of the Spice Girls and Brooklyn Beckham — son of former Spice Girl Victoria — grab hands as they reunite at the DJ booth during the Agent Provocateur campaign launch party, in collaboration with Sink the Pink and Ciroc Vodka, at Annabel’s on Thursday in London.
Best Buds
Sean “Diddy” Combs and pal Jeezy pose together at day one of the Revolt and AT&T Summit on Thursday in Atlanta.
Kiss and Makeup
BFFs Paris Hilton and Kim Kardashian West show off their best pouts at the KKW Beauty KKWxWinnie dinner at L’Avenue in Saks Fifth Avenue on Thursday in N.Y.C.
The Sweet Life
Tyler James Williams and Sarah Hyland crack up and cut cake on Thursday at the Los Angeles premiere of their film The Wedding Year.
Music to Our Ears
John Legend shows off his skills during a performance in Paris on Thursday.
Stranger Studs
Stranger Things stars Charlie Heaton and Joe Keery reunite at the Chanel dinner celebrarting the new Gabrielle Chanel Essence with Margot Robbie on Thursday at Chateau Marmont in L.A.
Spooky Space
Jordan Peele gears up for the scariest season at Universal Studios’ annual Halloween Horror Nights on Thursday in Universal City, California.
Face to Face
Host Ellen DeGeneres gets up close and personal with guest Brad Pitt on Friday’s taping of The Ellen DeGeneres Show in Burbank, California.
Star Power
Bruce Springsteen walks the red carpet at the Western Stars premiere during the Toronto International Film Festival on Thursday.
Everyday Errands
Emma Roberts goes shopping in L.A. on Thursday wearing distressed jeans and leopard-print loafers.
Smiles & Hugs
Camila Cabello sits with beneficiary Hope and her mother Sinuhe Estrabao at the Save the Children’s The Centennial Gala: Changing the World for Children on Thursday at The Manhattan Center’s Hammerstein Ballroom in N.Y.C.
Foreign Affair
Benjamin Mascolo and Bella Thorne get cozy at the premiere of Her & Him on Thursday at the 26th Oldenburg International Film Festival in Oldenburg, Germany.
Brady Baller
The Brady Bunch star Barry Williams waves to the crowd after throwing out the ceremonial first pitch before the Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Baltimore Orioles baseball game on Thursday in Baltimore, Maryland.
Conversing with Kerry
Kerry Washington faces the crowd on Thursday during the “In Conversation With…Kerry Washington” event during the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival at TIFF Bell Lightbox.
Luxe Lunch
Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones attend A Paley Honors Luncheon celebrating Michael Douglas at The Paley Center for Media in N.Y.C. on Thursday.
Happy Face
Meghan Markle happily unveils her Smart Works capsule collection, which aims to help unemployed women regain the confidence they need to succeed at job interviews and return to employment, on Thursday in London.
Guiding 'Light'
Ugly Betty costar America Ferrera is among the stars out to honor Judith Light on Thursday as iconic actress receives her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
Sweater Weather
Rose Leslie looks ready for fall on Thursday as she pounds the pavement in London.
Three of a Kind
Dennis Quaid, Amy Brenneman and Billy Bob Thornton attend Build Series to discuss the latest season of Goliath at Build Studio in N.Y.C. on Thursday.
Spaced Out
Brad Pitt speaks at the Japanese premiere of his film Ad Astra at the National Museum of Emerging Science and Innovation in Tokyo on Thursday.
Her Mini-Me
Nicky Hilton takes a break from NYFW with daughter Lily Grace and stops by Edie Parker Flower’s “Wake and Bake” presentation at Oddfellows.
Glam Girls
Costars Natalie Portman and Zazie Beetz get glammed up in black gowns for the Lucy in the Sky premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival on Wednesday.
She's Got the Juice
Lizzo is ready to #GetJuicy at the Absolut Juice afterparty on Thursday in Miami Beach.
Battle of the BFFs
Reese Witherspoon and host Ellen DeGeneres battle over who is better friends with Oprah Winfrey and Jennifer Aniston on Thursday’s episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show in Burbank, California.