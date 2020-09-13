Hailey & Justin Bieber Wear Masks in L.A., Plus Cate Blanchett, Paris Hilton and More

By People Staff
Updated September 11, 2020 12:30 PM

Drew Crew

Broadimage/Shutterstock

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin held hands during an outing in Los Angeles.

Chic Cate

Maria Laura Antonelli/Shutterstock

Cate Blanchett looked gorgeous in Armani Prive at the closing ceremony of the 77th Venice Film Festival in Italy.

Rainbow Paris

TheImageDirect.com

Paris Hilton was spotted shopping in Beverly Hills, California, ahead of the release of her YouTube documentary This Is Paris.

Northern Lights

Mark Horton/Getty Images

Deadmau5 performed at the Budweiser Zero Drive-In Concert Series at Wesley Clover Parks in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada.

Lady in Red

TheImageDirect.com

Emily Ratajkowski was spotted in a matching set during her stroll in New York City.

Beach Day

Coastline Images/Splash News

Ireland Baldwin was spotted in Malibu, wearing a pink zebra print bikini and denim top.

Movie Star

Todd Williamson/January Images/Shutterstock

Frances McDormand attended the drive-in premiere of her latest film Nomadland in Los Angeles.

Sweet Kisses

Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

Jane Lynch posed with a rescue dog on the set of Hallmark Channel's Home & Family at Universal Studios Hollywood in Universal City, California.

Big Apple Eats

TheImageDirect.com

Maya Hawke dines with a music producer pal in New York City.

Game, Set, Match

Backgrid

Gavin Rossdale flashes a smile during a tennis match with a friend on Friday in Studio City, California.

City Stroll

Dia Dipasupil/GC Images

Emily Ratajkowski takes her pup for a walk through N.Y.C. on Friday.

Clean Up Crew

Matt Sayles/Invision/AP

Cobie Smulders celebrates the launch of the Planet Oat Project, an ongoing environmental commitment focused on clean land, wildlife conservation and clean water efforts, on Wednesday in L.A.

Sweet Victory

JUSTIN LANE/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Naomi Osaka of Japan soaks in her win against Jennifer Brady of the U.S. during their women's semifinal match at the U.S. Open Tennis Championships on Thursday in Flushing Meadows, N.Y.C.

Laugh Out Loud

Bobby Bank/Getty

Marlon Wayans takes the mic at The Stress Factory Comedy Club on Thursday in New Brunswick, New Jersey.

Next on the Check List

The Image Direct

New mom Nikki Bella is seen out in L.A. on Thursday running errands in black leggings and sneakers.

TikTok Time

Pikachu/MEGA

Shay Mitchell films a TikTok video while on break from filming a Revlon commercial on Thursday in downtown L.A.

More Shoes Please

Gotham/GC Images

Sarah Jessica Parker grabs a handful of merchandise from her shoe store in midtown N.Y.C. before heading out on Thursday.

Purrrfect Pic

Paul Archuleta/Getty

Ali Fedotowsky-Manno poses on the set of the Hallmark Channel's Home & Family at Universal Studios Hollywood on Thursday in Universal City, California.

All Smiles

SplashNews.com

Mickey Rourke visits the Acropolis in Athens, Greece on Thursday.

On Top of the World

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty

Michael Lamont and James Norton walk the Un Morgen Die Welt red carpet at the 77th Venice Film Festival on Thursday in Venice, Italy.

Making Moves

The Image Direct

Liev Schreiber runs errands on his bike on Thursday in N.Y.C.

Morning Me Time

Backgrid

Ireland Baldwin gets an iced coffee from a local cafe to get her day started on Thursday in L.A.

Black-Tie Affair

Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty

Diego Boneta arrives on the red carpet ahead of the film Nuevo Orden at the 77th Venice Film Festival on Thursday in Venice, Italy.

Pocket Full of Sunshine

MJ Pictures/Spartacus/SplashNews.com

Colin Firth takes a stroll on Wednesday in London ahead of his 60th birthday. 

Mint to Be

BACKGRID

Shay Mitchell steps out on Wednesday in high waisted mint shorts and a crop top while on set for a Revlon commercial in L.A.

Total Ace

JASON SZENES/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Serena Williams celebrates after defeating Tsvetana Pironkova in the U.S. Open quarterfinals on Wednesday in N.Y.C. 

Inside Scoop

Steve Harding

Special Contributor Nancy O'Dell sits down for an exclusive interview with Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood in Nashville for the debut episode of PEOPLE (the TV Show!), which will air over two days on September 14 and 15.

Totally Pawfect

Paul Archuleta/Getty

Dennis Quaid poses with a rescue pup on Wednesday in Hollywood, while on set for Hallmark's Home & Family. 

Drive-In Date Night

Amy Sussman/Getty

Brett Dier and Haley Lu Richardson attend the HBO Max Drive-In premiere of Richardson's film Unpregnant on Wednesday in Glendale, California.

Red Carpet Ready

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty

Matt Dillon walks the red carpet in Venice, Italy on Wednesday ahead of the Spy No Tsuma premiere at the Venice Film Festival. 

Fierce on Film

Dana Boulos

Ozark actress Julia Garner is seen filming the new Motorola Razr short film Joyride outside of L.A.

Workout Partners

Splash News Online

Kaia Gerber and Jacob Elordi are seen leaving Dogpound Gym together on Wednesday in N.Y.C.

Baby On Board

The Image Direct

Mom-to-be Emma Roberts goes shopping in L.A. on Tuesday, wearing a long sleeve, polka dot dress.

Lunch Date

Backgrid

Kendall Jenner heads to lunch with Hailey Bieber on Wednesday afternoon in West Hollywood after finishing a morning workout. 

Wave Rider

The Image Direct

Joel Kinnaman enjoys a surf session on Wednesday in Malibu.