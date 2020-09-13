Hailey & Justin Bieber Wear Masks in L.A., Plus Cate Blanchett, Paris Hilton and More
From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
Drew Crew
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin held hands during an outing in Los Angeles.
Chic Cate
Cate Blanchett looked gorgeous in Armani Prive at the closing ceremony of the 77th Venice Film Festival in Italy.
Rainbow Paris
Paris Hilton was spotted shopping in Beverly Hills, California, ahead of the release of her YouTube documentary This Is Paris.
Northern Lights
Deadmau5 performed at the Budweiser Zero Drive-In Concert Series at Wesley Clover Parks in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada.
Lady in Red
Emily Ratajkowski was spotted in a matching set during her stroll in New York City.
Beach Day
Ireland Baldwin was spotted in Malibu, wearing a pink zebra print bikini and denim top.
Movie Star
Frances McDormand attended the drive-in premiere of her latest film Nomadland in Los Angeles.
Sweet Kisses
Jane Lynch posed with a rescue dog on the set of Hallmark Channel's Home & Family at Universal Studios Hollywood in Universal City, California.
Big Apple Eats
Maya Hawke dines with a music producer pal in New York City.
Game, Set, Match
Gavin Rossdale flashes a smile during a tennis match with a friend on Friday in Studio City, California.
City Stroll
Emily Ratajkowski takes her pup for a walk through N.Y.C. on Friday.
Clean Up Crew
Cobie Smulders celebrates the launch of the Planet Oat Project, an ongoing environmental commitment focused on clean land, wildlife conservation and clean water efforts, on Wednesday in L.A.
Sweet Victory
Naomi Osaka of Japan soaks in her win against Jennifer Brady of the U.S. during their women's semifinal match at the U.S. Open Tennis Championships on Thursday in Flushing Meadows, N.Y.C.
Laugh Out Loud
Marlon Wayans takes the mic at The Stress Factory Comedy Club on Thursday in New Brunswick, New Jersey.
Next on the Check List
New mom Nikki Bella is seen out in L.A. on Thursday running errands in black leggings and sneakers.
TikTok Time
Shay Mitchell films a TikTok video while on break from filming a Revlon commercial on Thursday in downtown L.A.
More Shoes Please
Sarah Jessica Parker grabs a handful of merchandise from her shoe store in midtown N.Y.C. before heading out on Thursday.
Purrrfect Pic
Ali Fedotowsky-Manno poses on the set of the Hallmark Channel's Home & Family at Universal Studios Hollywood on Thursday in Universal City, California.
All Smiles
Mickey Rourke visits the Acropolis in Athens, Greece on Thursday.
On Top of the World
Michael Lamont and James Norton walk the Un Morgen Die Welt red carpet at the 77th Venice Film Festival on Thursday in Venice, Italy.
Making Moves
Liev Schreiber runs errands on his bike on Thursday in N.Y.C.
Morning Me Time
Ireland Baldwin gets an iced coffee from a local cafe to get her day started on Thursday in L.A.
Black-Tie Affair
Diego Boneta arrives on the red carpet ahead of the film Nuevo Orden at the 77th Venice Film Festival on Thursday in Venice, Italy.
Pocket Full of Sunshine
Colin Firth takes a stroll on Wednesday in London ahead of his 60th birthday.
Mint to Be
Shay Mitchell steps out on Wednesday in high waisted mint shorts and a crop top while on set for a Revlon commercial in L.A.
Total Ace
Serena Williams celebrates after defeating Tsvetana Pironkova in the U.S. Open quarterfinals on Wednesday in N.Y.C.
Inside Scoop
Special Contributor Nancy O'Dell sits down for an exclusive interview with Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood in Nashville for the debut episode of PEOPLE (the TV Show!), which will air over two days on September 14 and 15.
Totally Pawfect
Dennis Quaid poses with a rescue pup on Wednesday in Hollywood, while on set for Hallmark's Home & Family.
Drive-In Date Night
Brett Dier and Haley Lu Richardson attend the HBO Max Drive-In premiere of Richardson's film Unpregnant on Wednesday in Glendale, California.
Red Carpet Ready
Matt Dillon walks the red carpet in Venice, Italy on Wednesday ahead of the Spy No Tsuma premiere at the Venice Film Festival.
Fierce on Film
Ozark actress Julia Garner is seen filming the new Motorola Razr short film Joyride outside of L.A.
Workout Partners
Kaia Gerber and Jacob Elordi are seen leaving Dogpound Gym together on Wednesday in N.Y.C.
Baby On Board
Mom-to-be Emma Roberts goes shopping in L.A. on Tuesday, wearing a long sleeve, polka dot dress.
Lunch Date
Kendall Jenner heads to lunch with Hailey Bieber on Wednesday afternoon in West Hollywood after finishing a morning workout.
Wave Rider
Joel Kinnaman enjoys a surf session on Wednesday in Malibu.