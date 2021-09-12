Megan Fox Laces Up in N.Y.C., Plus, Guy Fieri, Jessica Chastain, and More
From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
Straight Laced
Megan Fox turns heads in a sultry, all-black ensemble on her way to a secret fitting in New York City.
Flavor City
Guy Fieri proves he's the mayor of Flavortown at the Food & Wine Classic in Aspen.
Rainbow Bright
Jessica Chastain stands out at the 2021 TIFF Tribute Awards press conference in Toronto.
Fashion Forward
Laverne Cox puts her gloves on for Jonathan Simkhai's NYFW dinner.
Bicycle, Bicycle
Camila Cabello rides down the N.Y.C. streets in a bright pink sports bra and matching bike shorts.
One Tequila
Eva Longoria pours a shot of her Casa Del Sol tequila at the Food & Wine Classic in Aspen.
Icy Girl
Saweetie celebrates at the Boom Boom Room in N.Y.C. after being named MAC Cosmetics' newest Global Brand Ambassador.
Helping Hands
Adam Brody and Leighton Meester hand out produce, beans, rice and other essential items while volunteering with Feeding America for a day of giving back at the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank.
Friendly Faces
Kid Cudi and Rosario Dawson are all smiles during New York Fashion Week while attending the Studio 189 presentation on Sept. 11 in N.Y.C.
Sound of Music
Phoebe Bridgers performs onstage at the Pitchfork Music Festival in Chicago on Sept. 10.
Strike a Pose
Jodie Comer attends the red carpet for the movie The Last Duel during the 78th Venice International Film Festival on Sept. 10 in Italy.
Star Power
Cynthia Erivo attends the 2021 amfAR Venice gala on Sept. 10 in Venice, Italy.
Style Squad
Dove Cameron, Lucy Hale, Olivia Holt and Sabrina Carpenter attend the Michael Kors S/S 2022 show during New York Fashion Week at Tavern on the Green on Sept. 10 in N.Y.C.
Run For It
Sanda Oh sprints down the street while filming a scene for Killing Eve on Sept. 8 in Kent, England.
Belle of the Ball
Katie Holmes poses with birthday girl Iris Apfel at the fashion icon's 100th birthday party at Central Park Tower on Sept. 9 in N.Y.C.
Back to Life
Troye Sivan makes his return to live performances during the MTV & EXTRA GUM Present: PUSH to the VMAs concert on Sept. 9 at Terminal 5 in New York City. The star sang his new single "Angel Baby" for the first time, plus artists Tate McRae and EBEN also took the stage.
Flower Power
Barbara Palvin and Dylan Sprouse share a laugh at the Revolve Gallery New York Fashion Week event at Hudson Yards on Sept. 9 in N.Y.C.
Guest of Honor
Spike Lee holds up his award at the 46th Chaplin Award Gala honoring his career and legacy on Sept. 9 in N.Y.C.
Can't Rain on Her Parade
Megan Fox arrives in a baby blue ensemble for the Moschino SS22 show on Sept. 9 in N.Y.C.
Shade Brigade
Ben Affleck, Jodie Comer and Matt Damon arrive wearing sunglasses at the Venice International Film Festival on Sept. 10 in Venice.
Good Enough to Eat
Luke Bryan poses with a statue of himself made entirely of Farmland bacon at his Farm Tour 2021 stop in Marshall, Wisconsin.
'Dear' Pals
Julianne Moore and Ben Platt pose together at the Dear Evan Hansen premiere at the 2021 Toronto International Film Festival on Sept. 9 in Toronto.
Sign of the Times
Silestone brand ambassador Cindy Crawford makes her mark on Sept. 9 at the Cosentino Chicago City Center Grand Opening party.
Meet Cute
Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, has quite the run-in on Sept. 10 at the opening of the Team Hamish Splashpad in Nairn, Scotland.
Comedy Kings
David Letterman and Stephen Colbert pose at the opening night arrivals for Neal Brennan's Unacceptable at the Cherry Lane Theatre on Sept. 9 in N.Y.C.
Sweet Suits
Arthur Elgort and son Ansel Elgort pose with Alan Cumming at The Daily Front Row 8th Annual Fashion Media Awards on Sept. 9 in N.Y.C.
Smiles at Sea
Jennifer Lopez waves from a boat as she arrives at the 78th Venice Film Festival in Venice on Sept. 10.
Flying High
Tom Cruise is seen paragliding while filming Mission Impossible 7 in England's Lake District on Sept. 9.
Fashion Forward
Naomi Watts in Oscar de la Renta on her way to kick off NYFW: The Shows by lighting the Empire State Building on Sept. 9.
Model Walk
Gigi Hadid heads to the Moschino by Jeremy Scott Spring Summer 2022 fashion show at Bryant Park on Sept. 9 in N.Y.C.
Set Sighting
Anne Hathaway is all smiles on the set of Apple TV's WeCrashed on Sept. 9 in N.Y.C.
Red-y for Season 2
Reese Witherspoon brings the pep at Apple TV+'s The Morning Show photo call at the Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on Sept. 8.
What a Trek
Levar Burton and daughter Mica arrive at Paramount+'s 2nd Annual "Star Trek Day' celebration at the Skirball Cultural Center in L.A. on Sept. 8.
One Look Back
Hailee Steinfeld serves up looks on Sept. 8 while grabbing a taxi in N.Y.C.
Made in the Shade
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck make their arrival in Venice, Italy, on Sept. 8 ahead of the premiere of Affleck's latest film.
Out of the Way!
Anne Hathaway and Jared Leto hit the streets of N.Y.C. on Sept. 8 to film scenes for their movie, We Crashed.
Front Row Faces
Emily Ratajkowski and Ciara snap a selfie ahead of the DUNDAS x REVOLVE NYFW Runway Show at Casa Cipriani in New York City on Sept. 8.
Ready to Work
Olympic gold medalist Suni Lee arrives for rehearsals at the Dancing with the Stars studios in L.A. on Sept. 8.
Mom and Dad
New parents Halsey and Alev Aydin enjoy a date night at Bella Hadid's party during New York Fashion Week on Sept. 8.
Read All About It
Felicity Blunt and Stanley Tucci get all dressed up on Sept. 8 for the Women's Prize for Fiction awards ceremony at Bedford Square Garden in London.
Cool Cat
Pete Davidson sports a colorful ensemble on Sept. 8 during a visit to The Tonight Show in New York City.
Italian Job
Jonathan Rhys Meyers and wife Mara Lane hold hands at the red carpet premiere for the movie Freaks Out during the Venice International Film Festival in Italy on Sept. 8.
Pretty in Pink
Cynthia Erivo keeps up her style streak on Sept. 8 at the Venice International Film Festival in Italy.
Sing Thing
Pacsun celebrates the launch of its first fully dedicated gender-
neutral, eco and sustainable brand, Colour Range, at the company's downtown Los Angeles flagship store on Sept. 8 with a performance by Willow Smith.
Team Captain
Derek Jeter gives a speech during the Baseball Hall of Fame induction ceremony at Clark Sports Center on Sept. 8 in Cooperstown, New York.
Model Muse
Jamie Lee Curtis poses on the red carpet for the movie Halloween Kills during the 78th Venice International Film Festival on Sept. 8 in Italy.
Broadway Is Back
Kandi Burruss and Samira Wiley celebrate their Broadway producing debut with playwright Keenan Scott II for the play Thoughts for a Colored Man at a party hosted by The Shubert Organization.
Street Cruisers
Gina Rodriguez and Damon Wayans Jr. ride bikes on the set of Players in N.Y.C. on Sept. 8.
Spin to Win
Sir Ian McKellen visits This Morning in London on Sept. 8.
Lady in Red
Beanie Feldstein guest stars on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Sept. 7 in N.Y.C.
A-list Arrival
Jamie Lee Curtis makes an entrance at the 78th Venice International Film Festival on Sept. 8 in Italy.
Perfect Strike
Simu Liu waves to the crowd before throwing out the ceremonial first pitch before the San Francisco Giants game in San Francisco on Sept. 5.
Stunning Starlet
Tiffany Haddish looks stunning as she heads to the set of Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Sept. 7 in L.A.
Peace & Love
Gigi Hadid throws up a peace sign as she leaves the Mercer Hotel on Sept. 7 in N.Y.C.
Fashion Week Fun
Coco Rocha and Alicia Silverstone have a ball at Christian Siriano's Spring 2022 show during New York Fashion Week on Sept. 7 in N.Y.C.
Waverly Strong
Billy Ray Cyrus and Dennis Quaid pose at the Waverly Strong Concert: A Concert for Disaster Relief at City Winery Nashville on Sept. 7.
Solo Stroll
Zoe Kravitz steps out in N.Y.C. on Sept. 7.
City Chic
Selena Gomez steps out in midtown N.Y.C. on Sept. 7 wearing a black dress paired with black strappy heels.
Summer Style
Kiernan Shipka wears a summery outfit to grab a morning iced coffee in N.Y.C. on Sept. 7.
Out & About
Kesha holds hands with a mystery man while out in N.Y.C.'s Soho neighborhood on Sept. 7.
Style Icon
Zendaya steals the spotlight in a jaw-dropping Alaïa cutout dress as she arrives at the Dune premiere in Paris on Sept. 6.
Stewart Talks 'Spencer'
Kristen Stewart takes the stage after a screening of Spencer on Sept. 6 at the Telluride Film Festival in Telluride, Colorado.
Smile for the Camera
Sebastian Stan playfully acknowledges photographers while on an afternoon stroll with his girlfriend Alejandra Onieva in Madrid on Sept. 1.