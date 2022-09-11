Anna Wintour Sits Front Row at NYFW, Plus Billy Idol, Cate Blanchett, Hayley Kiyoko and More

01 of 83 Wintour is Coming Jason Mendez/Getty for NYFW: The Shows Anna Wintour attends the Proenza Schouler fashion show during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at Hall Des Lumieres on Sept. 9 in New York City.

02 of 83 Rock Star Status Buda Mendes/Getty Billy Idol performs at the Mundo Stage during the Rock in Rio Festival at Cidade do Rock on Sept. 9 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

03 of 83 Awards Darling Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Cate Blanchett poses with the Coppa Volpi for Best Actress for Tar during the award winners photocall at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on Sept. 10 in Venice, Italy.

04 of 83 Sing It Timothy Norris/Getty Hayley Kiyoko performs at The Greek Theatre on Sept. 09 in Los Angeles, California.

05 of 83 Glam Gal Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Julianne Moore attends the closing ceremony red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on Sept. 10 in Venice, Italy.

06 of 83 Grand Entrance Lloyd Bishop/NBC via Getty Gwen Stefani puts on a happy face while arriving on stage at Late Night with Seth Meyers in N.Y.C. on Sept. 8.

07 of 83 Girls Rule Emma McIntyre/Getty Sheila Atim, Viola Davis, Thuso Mbedu and John Boyega attend The Woman King photo call at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sept. 9.

08 of 83 Host with the Most Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock Emmys host Kenan Thompson meets the press on Sept. 8 at the Emmy Awards preview event in Los Angeles.

09 of 83 Costar Crackup Michelle Quance/Variety via Getty Weird: The Al Yankovic Story stars Daniel Radcliffe and Evan Rachel Wood share a moment on Sept. 9 at the Variety studio presented by King's Hawaiian at the Toronto International Film Festival.

10 of 83 Theater Buffs Amy Sussman/Getty Images Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union get glammed up for the premiere of The Inspection during the Toronto International Film Festival at Royal Alexandra Theatre on Sept. 8.

11 of 83 Loved Up TheImageDirect.com Kate Bosworth and Justin Long stay connected on Sept. 8 while out in N.Y.C.

12 of 83 Weird Vibes Leon Bennett/Getty Images Daniel Radcliffe and "Weird Al" Yankovic attend the premiere of Weird: The Al Yankovic Story at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sept. 8.

13 of 83 Glamour Girl Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock Also at the Toronto premiere of Weird: The Al Yankovic Story: costar Evan Rachel Wood.

14 of 83 Fashionable Friends Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for REVOLVE Ciara and La La Anthony help kick off New York Fashion Week at the REVOLVE Gallery presentation at Hudson Yards in N.Y.C. on Sept. 8.

15 of 83 Mom & Me Kristin Callahan/Shutterstock Hillary and Chelsea Clinton crack up on Sept. 8 at the New York City premiere of their new series Gutsy.

16 of 83 Holding Court Gotham/GC Images Lin-Manuel Miranda and Maria Sharapova arrive at the US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in N.Y.C. on Sept. 8.

17 of 83 Hangin' Tough Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images Gigi Hadid and Jimmy Fallon pause for a photo during her visit to The Tonight Show in N.Y.C. on Sept. 8.

18 of 83 Back in the Saddle Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images Ozzy Osbourne hits the stage on Sept. 8 during halftime of the NFL season opener between the Los Angeles Rams and Buffalo Bills at SoFi Stadium in L.A.

19 of 83 Spooky Season Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Universal Studios Hollywood Kyle Richards, Jason Blum and Jamie Lee Curtis are ready for scares at the Halloween Horror Nights opening night celebration at Universal Studios Hollywood on Sept. 8.

20 of 83 Tall Tale Amanda Edwards/Getty Images Elisabeth Moss attends the premiere of The Handmaid's Tale at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sept. 8.

21 of 83 Pumped Up Andreas Rentz/Getty Images As the Venice International Film Festival winds down in Italy, director Oliver Stone arrives to the premiere of Nuclear on Sept. 9.

22 of 83 Teenage Dream John Nacion/starmaxinc.com Dino of K-pop group Seventeen hits the streets of N.Y.C. on Sept. 8 following the band's final Be the Sun US tour stop in Newark, New Jersey, earlier in the week.

23 of 83 Peace Keeper Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Gigi Hadid shares good vibes while out in N.Y.C. on Sept. 8.

24 of 83 Black Tie Guy Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Brad Pitt attends the red carpet premiere of Blonde at the Venice International Film Festival in Italy on Sept. 8.

25 of 83 Such Stars MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Patrick Stewart and Jeri Ryan make their arrival to Paramount+'s Star Trek Day at the Skirball Center in Los Angeles on Sept. 8.

26 of 83 Magic Mic Mauricio Santana/Getty Avril Lavigne performs at Espaco Unimed in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on Sept. 7.

27 of 83 Listening In Audible Taylor Kitsch records his upcoming Audible Original project KOZ, which premieres next Thursday, Sept. 15.

28 of 83 So Much to Say Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Paramount Worldwide Jon Hamm stands tall at his Confess, Fletch premiere at the West Hollywood EDITION on Sept. 7.

29 of 83 It's a Date Neil Mockford/GC Images George and Amal Clooney have a glam date night at the Ticket to Paradise afterparty in London on Sept. 7.

30 of 83 On the Nose Jesse Grant/Getty Rita Wilson and Tom Hanks keep it coordinated at the Pinocchio world premiere at Walt Disney Studios in Burbank, California, on Sept. 7.

31 of 83 To a Tee MESSIGOAL / SplashNews.com A solo Ben Affleck arrives at Burbank Airport in California on Sept. 7.

32 of 83 Quiet on the Set APEX / MEGA Joseph Gordon-Levitt joins Eddie Murphy (not pictured) on the Los Angeles set of the latest Beverly Hills Cop on Sept. 7.

33 of 83 Photo Finish Daniele Venturelli/WireImage Blonde stars Adrien Brody and Ana de Armas bring the smiles for their film's Venice International Film Festival photo call on Sept. 8 in Italy.

34 of 83 No Sweat TheImageDirect.com Jared Leto makes a style statement on Sept. 7 while out in New York City.

35 of 83 Fashionable Friends Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Christian Siriano Designer Christian Siriano is joined by pals Alicia Silverstone and Coco Rocha at his New York Fashion Week show on Sept. 7.

36 of 83 In Good Hands Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Empire State Realty Trust Alessandra Ambrósio has some fun with a faux King Kong at the Empire State Building in N.Y.C. on Sept. 7.

37 of 83 Room to Grow Faye`s Vision/Cover Images/INSTARimages.com Brie Larson joins the real-life stars of Disney+'s Growing Up at the series premiere at NeueHouse Hollywood on Sept. 7.

38 of 83 Game On Greg Doherty/Getty Images for 2K Simu Liu and Ronnie 2K, Head of Lifestyle and Content Marketing at 2K, attend the NBA 2K23 launch event at Rolling Greens in L.A. on Sept. 7.

39 of 83 Sparkle Motion Tristan Fewings/Getty Images for Meta Nicole Scherzinger attends the first ever mixed-reality drag show, Meta's Queens of the Metaverse, at 180 The Strand in London on Sept. 7.

40 of 83 Too Cool Jason Weiss/BFA Evan Mock, Alton Mason and Taylor Hill host an intimate dinner to celebrate AG's fall 2022 campaign in N.Y.C.'s SoHo neighborhood on Sept. 7.

41 of 83 Triple Threat HUGO PHILPOTT/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock Julia Roberts, George Clooney and Amal Clooney have a ball on Sept. 7 at the London premiere of Ticket to Paradise.

42 of 83 True Romance Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Hugh Jackman plants one on wife Deborra-Lee Furness on Sept. 7 at the Venice International Film Festival premiere of The Son in Italy.

43 of 83 Blonde Ambition Alessandra Benedetti - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Laura Dern and Vanessa Kirby get close at the premiere of The Son at the Venice International Film Festival in Italy on Sept. 7.

44 of 83 International Love Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP/Shutterstock Jonathan Scott steps out in support of Zooey Deschanel on Sept. 7 at the Venice International Film Festival premiere of Dreamin' Wild in Italy.

45 of 83 What's Cookin? Gala Music and Isné Bobo Nuyent Snoop Dogg greets admirers over the weekend at his cookout, hosted by Gala Music, in Inglewood, California.

46 of 83 Walk the Walk SplashNews.com Tom Cruise arrives with a smile to an airport in northern England on Sept. 6.

47 of 83 Jet-Set Style Tyra Banks grabs her seat at the Marc Cain fashion show on Sept. 6 at Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in Berlin, Germany.

48 of 83 Curtain Call Bruce Glikas/WireImage Lea Michele receives a standing ovation on Sept. 6 as she steps into the role of Fanny Brice in Broadway's Funny Girl.

49 of 83 Layered Up Janet Jackson. Cindy Ord/Getty Images Janet Jackson is all dressed up on Sept. 6 at the Harlem's Fashion Row 15th Anniversary Fashion Show and Style Awards afterparty in N.Y.C., in partnership with LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, where she accepted the ICON of the Year award before performing at the afterparty.

50 of 83 Shore Thing Garrett Press/MEGA Mila Kunis and husband Ashton Kutcher (not pictured) ride some waves in Santa Barbara, California, together over Labor Day Weekend.

51 of 83 Bright Stuff John Salangsang/Shutterstock Queen Latifah has some fun with photographers on Sept. 6 at the End of the Road movie premiere in L.A.

52 of 83 Silk Sonic Robert Kamau/GC Images Regina Hall shines on Sept. 6 while out in N.Y.C.

53 of 83 On the Run Scott Garfitt/Invision/AP/Shutterstock Stanley Tucci hits the red carpet at the London premiere of See How They Run on Sept. 6.

54 of 83 Aussie Pride Gotham/GC Images Naomi Watts roots for fellow Aussie Nick Kyrgios during his match against Karen Khachanov at the US Open in N.Y.C. on Sept. 6.

55 of 83 Kiss Kiss Ana de Armas. Ernesto Ruscio/Getty Images Ana de Armas greets photographers with a bacio as she arrives to the Venice International Film Festival in Italy on Sept. 6.

56 of 83 Mom and Me Chelsea Clinton, Hillary Clinton and Jimmy Fallon. Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images Chelsea and Hillary Clinton have some fun with host Jimmy Fallon on Sept. 6 while visiting The Tonight Show in N.Y.C.

57 of 83 Fine Print BG026/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Heidi Klum rocks head-to-toe leopard print while out in Los Angeles on Sept. 6.

58 of 83 Dream Team Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock Rachel Brosnahan and husband Jason Ralph share a smooch on Sept. 6 at the Dead for a Dollar premiere at the Venice International Film Festival in Italy.

59 of 83 Happy to Be Here Francois G. Durand/Getty Thandiwe Newton smiles for the cameras on Sept. 6 at the Deauville American Film Festival in France.

60 of 83 Came to Play Joshua Sammer/Getty Prince Harry takes his turn at the mic on Sept. 6 at a press conference for next year's Invictus Games Dusseldorf in Germany.

61 of 83 London Law Dave Benett/Getty Iris Law shows off her so-cool style on Sept. 6 at a dinner to celebrate the launch of new wellness brand Cosmoss by Kate Moss at The Twenty Two in London.

62 of 83 In the Genes Santiago Felipe/Getty Danny DeVito and daughter Lucy head to SiriusXM Studios in N.Y.C. for a chat on Sept. 6.

63 of 83 Feeling Hi Christopher Peterson/Splash News Online Ryan Reynolds makes a dapper arrival to the Sept. 6 taping of Good Morning America in New York City.

64 of 83 The Countdown Is On Samir Hussein/WireImage Meghan Markle and Prince Harry walk hand-in-hand at the Invictus Games Dusseldorf 2023 - One Year to Go event on Sept. 6 in Germany.

65 of 83 Make It a Double Backgrid Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner take a bike ride around N.Y.C. on Sept. 6.

66 of 83 In Your Eyes Action Press/MediaPunch Rachel Brosnahan has a stare-down with photographers on Sept. 6 at the Dead for a Dollar photo call at the Venice International Film Festival in Italy.

67 of 83 The Walking Dead Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty Willem Dafoe and Benjamin Bratt get close at a photo call for Dead for a Dollar at the Venice International Film Festival in Italy on Sept. 6.

68 of 83 Spin City Backgrid Kate Hudson and Danny Fujikawa go for a ride in New York City on Sept. 6.

69 of 83 Red Stripe Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty Tilda Swinton smiles at the photo call for The Eternal Daughter at the Venice International Film Festival in Italy on Sept. 6.

70 of 83 Cute Kiss Backgrid Meadow Walker, husband Louis Thornton-Allan and their dog make a happy trio during a Labor Day walk in N.Y.C.

71 of 83 Dream On James Veysey/Shutterstock Brett Morgen and Courtney Love hit the Moonage Daydream premiere in London on Sept. 5.

72 of 83 Beachy Keen Matt Agudo/Splash News Online Bethenny Frankel soaks up the unofficial end of summer on the beach in The Hamptons, New York, on Sept. 5.

73 of 83 Two Gorgeous Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Florence Pugh brings her grandmother to the premiere of Don't Worry Darling at the Venice International Film Festival in Italy on Sept. 5.

74 of 83 Lady in Red Meghan Markle. Chris Jackson/Getty Meghan Markle beams on Sept. 5 while delivering the keynote speech at the opening ceremony of the One Young World Summit 2022 at The Bridgewater Hall in Manchester, England.

75 of 83 Triple Play Courtesy Robert Downey Jr. and wife Susan hang with Jeremy Strong at the Academy Member Reception during the Telluride Film Festival in Colorado on Sept. 3.

76 of 83 The Newlyweds Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Back from their wedding and honeymoon, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck stroll hand-in-hand at the Malibu Chili Cookoff on Sept. 4.

77 of 83 Black Tie Beautiful Michael Buckner/Variety/Getty Jessica Betts and Niecy Nash share a sweet moment on the red carpet at the 2022 Creative Arts Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on Sept. 4.

78 of 83 Big Winner Amy Sussman/Getty Colman Domingo celebrates his outstanding guest actor in a drama series Emmy win for his role on Euphoria backstage at the 2022 Creative Arts Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on Sept. 4.

79 of 83 Host with the Most Paras Griffin/Getty Host Anthony Anderson hits the stage at The Headies, a celebration of Afrobeats and African music and culture, in Atlanta on Sept. 4.

80 of 83 No Worries David Fisher/Shutterstock The stars of Don't Worry Darling — Harry Styles, Gemma Chan, Chris Pine and Olivia Wilde — arrive for the film's photo call at the Venice International Film Festival in Italy on Sept. 5.

81 of 83 Hands On Vivien Killilea/Getty Michelle Yeoh and Anne Hathaway share a hug at the Telluride Film Festival in Colorado on Sept. 3.

82 of 83 Stage Right Theo Wargo/Getty Tyler, the Creator gets the crowd going during the 2022 Made in America festival in Philadelphia on Sept. 3.