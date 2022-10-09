Post Malone Performs Onstage in New Jersey, Plus Nick Jonas, Taylor Russell and More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to

By People Staff
Published on October 9, 2022 06:00 AM
01 of 84

Sing Us a Song

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - OCTOBER 07: Post Malone performs on stage during his Post Malone Twelve Carat Tour at Prudential Center on October 07, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Manny Carabel/Getty Images)
Manny Carabel/Getty

Post Malone performs onstage during his Twelve Carat Tour at Prudential Center on Oct. 7 in Newark, New Jersey.

02 of 84

Dapper Dude

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 07: Nick Jonas celebrates the grand opening of his new San Diego Rooftop restaurant with John Varvatos, Villa One Tequila Gardens on October 07, 2022 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for Villa One Tequila Gardens)
Leon Bennett/Getty for Villa One Tequila Gardens

Nick Jonas wears green and celebrates the grand opening of his new rooftop restaurant with John Varvatos, Villa One Tequila Gardens, on Oct. 7 in San Diego, California.

03 of 84

Friendly Costars

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 08: Taylor Russell and Timothée Chalamet attend the "Bones & All" premiere during the 66th BFI London Film Festival at The Royal Festival Hall on October 08, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images for BFI)
John Phillips/Getty for BFI

Taylor Russell and Timothée Chalamet attend the Bones & All premiere during the 66th BFI London Film Festival at The Royal Festival Hall on Oct. 8 in London, England.

04 of 84

All Smiles

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 08: Eddie Redmayne attends the Netflix Awards Brunch during the 66th BFI London Film Festival at 180 The Strand on October 8, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Netflix)
David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty for Netflix

Eddie Redmayne attends the Netflix Awards Brunch during the 66th BFI London Film Festival at 180 The Strand on Oct. 8 in London, England.

05 of 84

All Eyes on Her

Florence Pugh attends the gala screening of "The Wonder" during the 66th BFI London Film Festival at The Royal Festival Hall on October 7, 2022 in London, England.
David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty

Florence Pugh has another major fashion moment at a screening of The Wonder at the BFI London Film Festival at The Royal Festival Hall on Oct. 7.

06 of 84

City Pretty

Gabrielle Union is seen in the Lower East Side on October 07, 2022 in New York City.
Gotham/GC Images

Gabrielle Union enjoys the fall weather in N.Y.C. on Oct. 7.

07 of 84

Ain't It Funny

Lea Michele and the cast of Broadway's Funny Girl perform on Good Morning America at Times Square in New York City 'Good Morning America' TV show, New York, USA - 07 Oct 2022
MediaPunch/Shutterstock

Lea Michele joins her Funny Girl castmates for a performance on Good Morning America in N.Y.C. on Oct. 7.

08 of 84

To the Point

James Corden and Sally Hawkins attend the "Mammals" photocall at Ham Yard Hotel on October 07, 2022 in London, England.
Dave J Hogan/Getty

James Corden and Sally Hawkins share a laugh at a Mammals photo call at Ham Yard Hotel in London on Oct. 7.

09 of 84

Here for It

Mindy Kaling speaks onstage at HBO Max's VELMA panel during New York Comic Con 2022
Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for ReedPop

Mindy Kaling has the floor during the Velma panel at New York Comic Con 2022 on Oct. 6.

10 of 84

Night Owls

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union arrive at a screening of 'The Redeem Team'
Gotham/GC Images

An all-dressed-up Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union arrive to a screening of The Redeem Team in N.Y.C. on Oct. 6.

11 of 84

So Happy Together

EXCLUSIVE: Katie Holmes and Bobby Wooten III head to lunch in New York City
Robert O'Neil / SplashNews.com

Katie Holmes and boyfriend Bobby Wooten III head to lunch in New York City on Oct. 6.

12 of 84

Rock On

Dwayne Johnson attends the Warner Bros. "Black Adam" photo call at SLS Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Beverly Hills
Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson arrives at the SLS Hotel in Beverly Hills on Oct. 6 to promote Black Adam.

13 of 84

Now Presenting

Cate Blanchett, Executive Producer Focus Features "TAR" LA Special Screening Pre-Reception
Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock

Cate Blanchett speaks up at a screening of TAR in Los Angeles on Oct. 6.

14 of 84

King for a Day

Jack Black speaks onstage during THE SUPER MARIO BROS MOVIE presented by Nintendo, Illumination, and Universal Pictures during New York Comic Con
Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Universal Pictures

Jack Black takes the throne on Oct. 6 while talking up The Super Mario Bros. Movie at New York Comic Con.

15 of 84

Back in Action

Jane Fonda, Academy Award-winning Actor, Author, Producer, Political Activist & Fitness Guru speaks on stage during 2022 Pennsylvania Conference For Women
Marla Aufmuth/Getty Images for Pennsylvania Conference for Women

Jane Fonda — who recently announced her non-Hodgkin's lymphoma diagnosis — returns to the public eye on Oct. 6 at the 2022 Pennsylvania Conference for Women in Philadelphia.

16 of 84

Fab Five

Rian Johnson, Leslie Odom Jr., Kate Hudson, Kathryn Hahn and Ram Bergman 'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery' Red Carpet, 45th Mill Valley Film Festival, Opening Night
C Flanigan/imageSPACE for/Shutterstock

Rian Johnson, Leslie Odom Jr., Kate Hudson, Kathryn Hahn and Ram Bergman premiere Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery at the 45th Mill Valley Film Festival opening night celebration in California on Oct. 6.

17 of 84

Feeling Fresh

Drew Barrymore shops sustainably at Garnier’s One Green Step event
Sara Jaye Weiss/Shutterstock

Drew Barrymore shops to it at Garnier's One Green Step event in N.Y.C. on Oct. 6.

18 of 84

Feeling Fierce

Lizzo performs onstage at Little Caesars Arena on October 06, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan
Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images

Lizzo gets the crowd going on Oct. 6 during her tour stop at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.

19 of 84

Two of a Kind

Woody Harrelson and director Robin Ostlund pose for a picture on the red carpet while attending the Swedish premiere of the film "Triangle of Sadness"
Michael Campanella/Getty Images

Woody Harrelson and director Robin Ostlund share a moment on the red carpet of the Triangle of Sadness premiere in Stockholm, Sweden, on Oct. 6.

20 of 84

All Dressed Up

Chloë Sevigny attends the "Bones and All" screening during the 60th New York Film Festival
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for FLC

Chloë Sevigny hits the stage at the Bones and All screening during the New York Film Festival at Lincoln Center on Oct. 6.

21 of 84

Turn About

Jodie Turner Smith
Dave Benett/Getty

Jodie Turner-Smith is a true golden girl at the gala screening of White Noise during the BFI London Film Festival at The Royal Festival Hall on Oct. 6.

22 of 84

Mix It Up

Kate MIddleton
Phil Noble/Getty

Kate Middleton takes a turn behind the bar on Oct. 6 during a visit to Belfast, Northern Ireland.

23 of 84

On the Dot

Rumer WIllis
MEGA

Rumer Willis makes an errand run on Oct. 6 in Los Angeles.

24 of 84

Hand to Hold

Brooklyn Beckham
Backgrid

Newlyweds Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham hold hands while leaving the Peninsula Paris Hotel.

25 of 84

Mouthing Off

Javier Bardem
David Benito/WireImage

Javier Bardem lets his croc costar take the mic at the Madrid photo call for Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile at Hotel Mandarin Oriental Ritz in Spain on Oct. 6.

26 of 84

Magic Touch

Lizzo
Scott Legato/Getty

Lizzo performs in a special concert as part of SiriusXM's Small Stage Series Presented by American Express at Saint Andrew's Hall in Detroit on Oct. 5.

27 of 84

City Chic

Gabrielle Union
The Image Direct

Gabrielle Union arrives to her New York City hotel on Oct. 5.

28 of 84

Going for Gold

Lil Nas X
Backgrid

Lil Nas X has all the right moves during his Long Live Montero Miami tour stop on Oct. 4.

29 of 84

In the Can

OLivia Wilde
The Image Direct

Olivia Wilde leaves her workout with a smile on Oct. 5 in Los Angeles.

30 of 84

L.A. Live

Keanu Reeves
Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Keanu Reeves makes his way to Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Oct. 5 in Los Angeles.

31 of 84

Top o' the Morning

Kate Middleton Prince William
Chris Jackson/Getty

Kate Middleton and Prince William greet admirers in Belfast, Northern Ireland, on Oct. 6, following their visit to the Public Initiative for Prevention of Suicide and Self Harm offices.

32 of 84

Coffee Break

Kaia Gerber
Backgrid

Kaia Gerber makes her way into L.A.'s Maru Coffee on Oct. 5.

33 of 84

What a Doll

Jennifer Tilly
Santiago Felipe/Getty

Jennifer Tilly brings her creepy costar to the Chucky season 2 premiere at Hard Rock Hotel New York on Oct. 5.

34 of 84

In the Night

Ashley McBryde
Paula Lobo/NBC/Getty

Ashley McBryde and Nicolette Hayford perform on Late Night with Seth Meyers in New York City on Oct. 5.

35 of 84

They're Back!

Sarah Jessica Parker Kristen Davis
Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis hit the New York City set of And Just Like That ... season 2 on Oct. 5.

36 of 84

Total Betty

Reese Witherspoon
Gotham/GC Images

Reese Witherspoon totes her new kids' book Busy Betty while leaving The View in New York City on Oct. 5.

37 of 84

Twice as Nice

Iman Hoda Kotb
Cindy Ord/Getty

Hoda Kotb hosts a SiriusXM Town Hall with Iman on Today radio in N.Y.C. on Oct. 5.

38 of 84

Got to Glow

Hillary Swank
MediaPunch/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Mom-to-be Hilary Swank waves hello in New York City on Oct. 5.

39 of 84

Going My Way?

Cher
Marc Piasecki/GC Images

Cher makes her way to Gare du Nord train station in Paris on Oct. 5 after making the rounds at Paris Fashion Week.

40 of 84

In Full Bloom

Kate Middleton
Chris Jackson/Getty

Kate Middleton smiles after receiving a bouquet following her visit to the maternity ward of the Royal Surrey County Hospital in Guildford, England, on Oct. 5.

41 of 84

Tied Up

Penelope Cruz
Sean Thornton/Cover Images/INSTARimages.com

Penélope Cruz opts for menswear at the Madrid premiere of On the Fringe on Oct. 4.

42 of 84

Friends for Life

Selma Blair
The IMage Direct

Selma Blair and her trusty service dog Scout take a walk in Los Angeles on Oct. 4.

43 of 84

Fun with Photographers

MEgan Thee Stallion
Taylor Hill/Getty

Megan Thee Stallion gets fierce at the Forbes 30 Under 30 Summit at the Detroit Opera House on Oct. 4.

44 of 84

To the Dogs

Steve O
Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Steve-O and pooch Wendy from Peru pose ahead of the Forbes 30 Under 30 Summit at the Detroit Opera House on Oct. 4.

45 of 84

Sheer Drama

Halsey
Backgrid

Halsey leaves the Tiffany & Co. party at Palais de Tokyo in Paris on Oct. 4 as Paris Fashion Week winds down.

46 of 84

Golden Girl

Doja Cat
Backgrid

A gold-colored Doja Cat wraps up her fashionable week in Paris at the AWAKE show on Oct. 4.

47 of 84

Color Wonder

Emma Thompson Lashana Lynch
Gareth Cattermole/Getty

Emma Thompson and Lashana Lynch attend a photo call for Matilda during the 66th BFI London Film Festival at The Mayfair Hotel on Oct. 5.

48 of 84

Group Think

Modern English
Todd Owyoung/NBC

The guys of Modern English hang with Debbie Gibson backstage at The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in N.Y.C. on Oct. 4.

49 of 84

Green Machine

Alessandra Ambrosio
Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Alessandra Ambrósio steps out in workout wear on Oct. 4 in Los Angeles.

50 of 84

Something Small

Olivia Colman
Splash News ONline

Olivia Colman films Wicked Little Letters in Littlehampton, England, on Oct. 4.

51 of 84

Piano Man

John Legend
Craig Barritt/Getty

John Legend takes his seat at the piano on Oct. 3 as Audible celebrates his Word + Musics series Living Legend at Jazz at Lincoln Center in N.Y.C.

52 of 84

Sweater Weather

Constance Wu
Raymond Hall/GC Images

Constance Wu arrives at The View in New York City on Oct. 4.

53 of 84

Read All About It

Tamara Mowry
Jason Mendez/Getty

Tamera Mowry-Housley talks up her new memoir, You Should Sit Down for This, at SiriusXM Studios in N.Y.C. on Oct. 4.

54 of 84

Picture Perfect

Jenna Dewan
Raymond Hall/GC Images

Jenna Dewan makes her way to ABC Studios in N.Y.C. on Oct. 4.

55 of 84

Film Forum

Ryan Reynolds
Christopher Peterson/Splash News Online

Ryan Reynolds films scenes for Imaginary Friends in N.Y.C. on Oct. 3.

56 of 84

Take the Call

Sofia Richie
Sara Jaye Weiss/Shutterstock

Sofia Richie totes a Soulboost sparkling water while running errands in Hollywood on Oct. 4.

57 of 84

Now Presenting

The ROck
Hector Vivas/Getty

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson arrives at a Black Adam fan event at Museo Anahuacalli in Mexico City on Oct. 3.

58 of 84

Star in Stripes

Kristen Stewart
Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty

Kristen Stewart snags a front-row seat at the Chanel fashion show during Paris Fashion Week on Oct. 4.

59 of 84

Shades of Blue

Reese WItherspoon
The Image Direct

Reese Witherspoon heads to the set of The Morning Show in N.Y.C. on Oct. 3.

60 of 84

Not-So-Cold Shoulder

Ashley Park
Julien Hekimian/Getty

Ashley Park goes glam for the celebration of Kilian Paris' 15th anniversary during Paris Fashion Week on Oct. 3 at Hôtel Plaza Athénée.

61 of 84

Drama Queen

Cate Blanchett
Gotham/GC Images

Cate Blanchett steps out on New York City's Upper East Side on Oct. 3.

62 of 84

Small Screen Smiles

Charlie Hunnam
Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Antonia Desplat and Charlie Hunnam arrive at the Apple TV+ Original Series Shantaram premiere at Regency Village Theatre in L.A. on Oct. 3.

63 of 84

Big Wave

Ana De Armas
David Fisher/Shutterstock

Ana de Armas greets fans outside the Louis Vuitton show during Paris Fashion Week on Oct. 4.

64 of 84

Having a Ball

Busy Phillips
Bruce Glikas/Getty

Busy Philipps has some fun at the Seeds of Hope NAMI-NYC 40th anniversary fundraiser gala at Capitale in N.Y.C. on Oct. 3.

65 of 84

Roman Holiday

Russell Crowe
Backgrid

Russell Crowe and girlfriend Britney Theriot take a scooter ride around Rome on Sept. 27.

66 of 84

King Crew

Lashana Lynch Viola Davis
Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Thuso Mbedu, Viola Davis Lashana Lynch and Sheila Atim premiere The Woman King in London on Oct. 3.

67 of 84

Dapper Dude

John Boyega
Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

John Boyega flashes a big smile on Oct. 3 at The Woman King premiere in London.

68 of 84

Blue Belle

Cate Blanchett
Gotham/GC Images

Cate Blanchett is a bright spot outside Good Morning America in New York City on Oct. 3.

69 of 84

Friends Fur-ever

Lauren Alaina
Courtesy

Lauren Alaina shares a sweet moment with Bush's Beans spokes-dog Duke at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville on Sept. 30.

70 of 84

Premiere Perfect

Lea Seydoux
Laurent Viteur/Getty

Actress Lea Seydoux attends the premiere of Un Beau Matin at UGC Les Halles in Paris on Oct. 3.

71 of 84

Another Op'nin'

Darren Criss
Wes and Alex Photography

Darren Criss opens for the Pentatonix at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on Sept. 30.

72 of 84

Think Pink

Pink
Christopher Polk/Variety/Getty

Pink performs on day three of the 2022 Ohana Music Festival at Doheny State Beach in Dana Point, California, on Oct. 2.

73 of 84

Toothsome Twosome

Constance Wu
Theo Wargo/Getty

Constance Wu has some fun with her croc costar at the New York City premiere of Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile on Oct. 2.

74 of 84

See Him Soar

Machine Gun Kelly
Matthew Baker/Getty

Another day, another high-flying concert for Machine Gun Kelly, who sails over the crowd at OVO Arena Wembley in London on Oct. 1.

75 of 84

Sweet Suit

Janet Jackson
Jacopo Raule/GC Images

Janet Jackson makes a rare public appearance at the Thom Browne show during Paris Fashion Week on Oct. 3.

76 of 84

A World Away

Doja Cat
Pierre Suu/Getty

Doja Cat continues her Paris Fashion Week tour de style at the Thom Browne show on Oct. 3.

77 of 84

The Bright Stuff

Pharrell
Marc Piasecki/WireImage

Pharrell Williams and wife Helen take son Rocket to the Kenzo Party during Paris Fashion Week on Sept. 30.

78 of 84

Gray Goddess

Andie Macdowell
Dominique Charriau/WireImage

Andie MacDowell stuns on Oct. 2 while walking in the Le Defile Walk Your Worth by L'Oréal Paris event during Paris Fashion Week.

79 of 84

Cracked Up

Ian McKellen
Lia Toby/Getty

Sir Ian McKellen appears from a giant golden egg during his announcement for an Ambassador Theatre Group Productions tour of Mother Goose at The Londoner Hotel in London on Oct. 3.

80 of 84

Purr-fect Pair

Hayley Hasselhoff
Sarah Morris/Getty

Hayley Hasselhoff makes a cute new pal at CatCon 2022 at the Pasadena Convention Center in California on Oct. 1.

81 of 84

Having a Ball

Billie Beatrice Dane and Rebecca Gayheart-Dane attend the 20th Anniversary Chrysalis Butterfly Ball at Private Residence on October 01, 2022 in Brentwood, California.
Rich Polk/Getty

Rebecca Gayheart gives daughter Billie a squeeze at the 20th Anniversary Chrysalis Butterfly Ball in Brentwood, California, on Oct. 1.

82 of 84

Total Maverick

Ethan Hawke
Simon Russell/Getty

Ethan Hawke wins the Maverick Award at the Woodstock Film Festival in Kingston, New York, on Oct. 1.

83 of 84

Good Genes

Jamie Foxx
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Corinne Foxx joins dad Jamie Foxx at a Los Angeles screening of Below the Belt on Oct. 1.

84 of 84

Spin City

Jared Leto
Splash News Online

Jared Leto rolls through the Place Vendôme in Paris on Oct. 2.