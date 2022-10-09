01 of 84 Sing Us a Song Manny Carabel/Getty Post Malone performs onstage during his Twelve Carat Tour at Prudential Center on Oct. 7 in Newark, New Jersey.

02 of 84 Dapper Dude Leon Bennett/Getty for Villa One Tequila Gardens Nick Jonas wears green and celebrates the grand opening of his new rooftop restaurant with John Varvatos, Villa One Tequila Gardens, on Oct. 7 in San Diego, California.

03 of 84 Friendly Costars John Phillips/Getty for BFI Taylor Russell and Timothée Chalamet attend the Bones & All premiere during the 66th BFI London Film Festival at The Royal Festival Hall on Oct. 8 in London, England.

04 of 84 All Smiles David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty for Netflix Eddie Redmayne attends the Netflix Awards Brunch during the 66th BFI London Film Festival at 180 The Strand on Oct. 8 in London, England.

05 of 84 All Eyes on Her David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Florence Pugh has another major fashion moment at a screening of The Wonder at the BFI London Film Festival at The Royal Festival Hall on Oct. 7.

06 of 84 City Pretty Gotham/GC Images Gabrielle Union enjoys the fall weather in N.Y.C. on Oct. 7.

07 of 84 Ain't It Funny MediaPunch/Shutterstock Lea Michele joins her Funny Girl castmates for a performance on Good Morning America in N.Y.C. on Oct. 7.

08 of 84 To the Point Dave J Hogan/Getty James Corden and Sally Hawkins share a laugh at a Mammals photo call at Ham Yard Hotel in London on Oct. 7.

09 of 84 Here for It Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for ReedPop Mindy Kaling has the floor during the Velma panel at New York Comic Con 2022 on Oct. 6.

10 of 84 Night Owls Gotham/GC Images An all-dressed-up Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union arrive to a screening of The Redeem Team in N.Y.C. on Oct. 6.

11 of 84 So Happy Together Robert O'Neil / SplashNews.com Katie Holmes and boyfriend Bobby Wooten III head to lunch in New York City on Oct. 6.

12 of 84 Rock On Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson arrives at the SLS Hotel in Beverly Hills on Oct. 6 to promote Black Adam.

13 of 84 Now Presenting Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock Cate Blanchett speaks up at a screening of TAR in Los Angeles on Oct. 6.

14 of 84 King for a Day Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Universal Pictures Jack Black takes the throne on Oct. 6 while talking up The Super Mario Bros. Movie at New York Comic Con.

15 of 84 Back in Action Marla Aufmuth/Getty Images for Pennsylvania Conference for Women Jane Fonda — who recently announced her non-Hodgkin's lymphoma diagnosis — returns to the public eye on Oct. 6 at the 2022 Pennsylvania Conference for Women in Philadelphia.

16 of 84 Fab Five C Flanigan/imageSPACE for/Shutterstock Rian Johnson, Leslie Odom Jr., Kate Hudson, Kathryn Hahn and Ram Bergman premiere Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery at the 45th Mill Valley Film Festival opening night celebration in California on Oct. 6.

17 of 84 Feeling Fresh Sara Jaye Weiss/Shutterstock Drew Barrymore shops to it at Garnier's One Green Step event in N.Y.C. on Oct. 6.

18 of 84 Feeling Fierce Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images Lizzo gets the crowd going on Oct. 6 during her tour stop at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.

19 of 84 Two of a Kind Michael Campanella/Getty Images Woody Harrelson and director Robin Ostlund share a moment on the red carpet of the Triangle of Sadness premiere in Stockholm, Sweden, on Oct. 6.

20 of 84 All Dressed Up Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for FLC Chloë Sevigny hits the stage at the Bones and All screening during the New York Film Festival at Lincoln Center on Oct. 6.

21 of 84 Turn About Dave Benett/Getty Jodie Turner-Smith is a true golden girl at the gala screening of White Noise during the BFI London Film Festival at The Royal Festival Hall on Oct. 6.

22 of 84 Mix It Up Phil Noble/Getty Kate Middleton takes a turn behind the bar on Oct. 6 during a visit to Belfast, Northern Ireland.

23 of 84 On the Dot MEGA Rumer Willis makes an errand run on Oct. 6 in Los Angeles.

24 of 84 Hand to Hold Backgrid Newlyweds Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham hold hands while leaving the Peninsula Paris Hotel.

25 of 84 Mouthing Off David Benito/WireImage Javier Bardem lets his croc costar take the mic at the Madrid photo call for Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile at Hotel Mandarin Oriental Ritz in Spain on Oct. 6.

26 of 84 Magic Touch Scott Legato/Getty Lizzo performs in a special concert as part of SiriusXM's Small Stage Series Presented by American Express at Saint Andrew's Hall in Detroit on Oct. 5.

27 of 84 City Chic The Image Direct Gabrielle Union arrives to her New York City hotel on Oct. 5.

28 of 84 Going for Gold Backgrid Lil Nas X has all the right moves during his Long Live Montero Miami tour stop on Oct. 4.

29 of 84 In the Can The Image Direct Olivia Wilde leaves her workout with a smile on Oct. 5 in Los Angeles.

30 of 84 L.A. Live Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Keanu Reeves makes his way to Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Oct. 5 in Los Angeles.

31 of 84 Top o' the Morning Chris Jackson/Getty Kate Middleton and Prince William greet admirers in Belfast, Northern Ireland, on Oct. 6, following their visit to the Public Initiative for Prevention of Suicide and Self Harm offices.

32 of 84 Coffee Break Backgrid Kaia Gerber makes her way into L.A.'s Maru Coffee on Oct. 5.

33 of 84 What a Doll Santiago Felipe/Getty Jennifer Tilly brings her creepy costar to the Chucky season 2 premiere at Hard Rock Hotel New York on Oct. 5.

34 of 84 In the Night Paula Lobo/NBC/Getty Ashley McBryde and Nicolette Hayford perform on Late Night with Seth Meyers in New York City on Oct. 5.

36 of 84 Total Betty Gotham/GC Images Reese Witherspoon totes her new kids' book Busy Betty while leaving The View in New York City on Oct. 5.

37 of 84 Twice as Nice Cindy Ord/Getty Hoda Kotb hosts a SiriusXM Town Hall with Iman on Today radio in N.Y.C. on Oct. 5.

38 of 84 Got to Glow MediaPunch/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Mom-to-be Hilary Swank waves hello in New York City on Oct. 5.

39 of 84 Going My Way? Marc Piasecki/GC Images Cher makes her way to Gare du Nord train station in Paris on Oct. 5 after making the rounds at Paris Fashion Week.

40 of 84 In Full Bloom Chris Jackson/Getty Kate Middleton smiles after receiving a bouquet following her visit to the maternity ward of the Royal Surrey County Hospital in Guildford, England, on Oct. 5.

41 of 84 Tied Up Sean Thornton/Cover Images/INSTARimages.com Penélope Cruz opts for menswear at the Madrid premiere of On the Fringe on Oct. 4.

42 of 84 Friends for Life The IMage Direct Selma Blair and her trusty service dog Scout take a walk in Los Angeles on Oct. 4.

43 of 84 Fun with Photographers Taylor Hill/Getty Megan Thee Stallion gets fierce at the Forbes 30 Under 30 Summit at the Detroit Opera House on Oct. 4.

44 of 84 To the Dogs Taylor Hill/Getty Images Steve-O and pooch Wendy from Peru pose ahead of the Forbes 30 Under 30 Summit at the Detroit Opera House on Oct. 4.

45 of 84 Sheer Drama Backgrid Halsey leaves the Tiffany & Co. party at Palais de Tokyo in Paris on Oct. 4 as Paris Fashion Week winds down.

46 of 84 Golden Girl Backgrid A gold-colored Doja Cat wraps up her fashionable week in Paris at the AWAKE show on Oct. 4.

47 of 84 Color Wonder Gareth Cattermole/Getty Emma Thompson and Lashana Lynch attend a photo call for Matilda during the 66th BFI London Film Festival at The Mayfair Hotel on Oct. 5.

48 of 84 Group Think Todd Owyoung/NBC The guys of Modern English hang with Debbie Gibson backstage at The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in N.Y.C. on Oct. 4.

49 of 84 Green Machine Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Alessandra Ambrósio steps out in workout wear on Oct. 4 in Los Angeles.

50 of 84 Something Small Splash News ONline Olivia Colman films Wicked Little Letters in Littlehampton, England, on Oct. 4.

51 of 84 Piano Man Craig Barritt/Getty John Legend takes his seat at the piano on Oct. 3 as Audible celebrates his Word + Musics series Living Legend at Jazz at Lincoln Center in N.Y.C.

52 of 84 Sweater Weather Raymond Hall/GC Images Constance Wu arrives at The View in New York City on Oct. 4.

53 of 84 Read All About It Jason Mendez/Getty Tamera Mowry-Housley talks up her new memoir, You Should Sit Down for This, at SiriusXM Studios in N.Y.C. on Oct. 4.

54 of 84 Picture Perfect Raymond Hall/GC Images Jenna Dewan makes her way to ABC Studios in N.Y.C. on Oct. 4.

55 of 84 Film Forum Christopher Peterson/Splash News Online Ryan Reynolds films scenes for Imaginary Friends in N.Y.C. on Oct. 3.

56 of 84 Take the Call Sara Jaye Weiss/Shutterstock Sofia Richie totes a Soulboost sparkling water while running errands in Hollywood on Oct. 4.

57 of 84 Now Presenting Hector Vivas/Getty Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson arrives at a Black Adam fan event at Museo Anahuacalli in Mexico City on Oct. 3.

58 of 84 Star in Stripes Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty Kristen Stewart snags a front-row seat at the Chanel fashion show during Paris Fashion Week on Oct. 4.

59 of 84 Shades of Blue The Image Direct Reese Witherspoon heads to the set of The Morning Show in N.Y.C. on Oct. 3.

60 of 84 Not-So-Cold Shoulder Julien Hekimian/Getty Ashley Park goes glam for the celebration of Kilian Paris' 15th anniversary during Paris Fashion Week on Oct. 3 at Hôtel Plaza Athénée.

61 of 84 Drama Queen Gotham/GC Images Cate Blanchett steps out on New York City's Upper East Side on Oct. 3.

62 of 84 Small Screen Smiles Steve Granitz/FilmMagic Antonia Desplat and Charlie Hunnam arrive at the Apple TV+ Original Series Shantaram premiere at Regency Village Theatre in L.A. on Oct. 3.

63 of 84 Big Wave David Fisher/Shutterstock Ana de Armas greets fans outside the Louis Vuitton show during Paris Fashion Week on Oct. 4.

64 of 84 Having a Ball Bruce Glikas/Getty Busy Philipps has some fun at the Seeds of Hope NAMI-NYC 40th anniversary fundraiser gala at Capitale in N.Y.C. on Oct. 3.

65 of 84 Roman Holiday Backgrid Russell Crowe and girlfriend Britney Theriot take a scooter ride around Rome on Sept. 27.

66 of 84 King Crew Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock Thuso Mbedu, Viola Davis Lashana Lynch and Sheila Atim premiere The Woman King in London on Oct. 3.

67 of 84 Dapper Dude Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock John Boyega flashes a big smile on Oct. 3 at The Woman King premiere in London.

68 of 84 Blue Belle Gotham/GC Images Cate Blanchett is a bright spot outside Good Morning America in New York City on Oct. 3.

69 of 84 Friends Fur-ever Courtesy Lauren Alaina shares a sweet moment with Bush's Beans spokes-dog Duke at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville on Sept. 30.

70 of 84 Premiere Perfect Laurent Viteur/Getty Actress Lea Seydoux attends the premiere of Un Beau Matin at UGC Les Halles in Paris on Oct. 3.

71 of 84 Another Op'nin' Wes and Alex Photography Darren Criss opens for the Pentatonix at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on Sept. 30.

72 of 84 Think Pink Christopher Polk/Variety/Getty Pink performs on day three of the 2022 Ohana Music Festival at Doheny State Beach in Dana Point, California, on Oct. 2.

73 of 84 Toothsome Twosome Theo Wargo/Getty Constance Wu has some fun with her croc costar at the New York City premiere of Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile on Oct. 2.

74 of 84 See Him Soar Matthew Baker/Getty Another day, another high-flying concert for Machine Gun Kelly, who sails over the crowd at OVO Arena Wembley in London on Oct. 1.

75 of 84 Sweet Suit Jacopo Raule/GC Images Janet Jackson makes a rare public appearance at the Thom Browne show during Paris Fashion Week on Oct. 3.

76 of 84 A World Away Pierre Suu/Getty Doja Cat continues her Paris Fashion Week tour de style at the Thom Browne show on Oct. 3.

77 of 84 The Bright Stuff Marc Piasecki/WireImage Pharrell Williams and wife Helen take son Rocket to the Kenzo Party during Paris Fashion Week on Sept. 30.

78 of 84 Gray Goddess Dominique Charriau/WireImage Andie MacDowell stuns on Oct. 2 while walking in the Le Defile Walk Your Worth by L'Oréal Paris event during Paris Fashion Week.

79 of 84 Cracked Up Lia Toby/Getty Sir Ian McKellen appears from a giant golden egg during his announcement for an Ambassador Theatre Group Productions tour of Mother Goose at The Londoner Hotel in London on Oct. 3.

80 of 84 Purr-fect Pair Sarah Morris/Getty Hayley Hasselhoff makes a cute new pal at CatCon 2022 at the Pasadena Convention Center in California on Oct. 1.

81 of 84 Having a Ball Rich Polk/Getty Rebecca Gayheart gives daughter Billie a squeeze at the 20th Anniversary Chrysalis Butterfly Ball in Brentwood, California, on Oct. 1.

82 of 84 Total Maverick Simon Russell/Getty Ethan Hawke wins the Maverick Award at the Woodstock Film Festival in Kingston, New York, on Oct. 1.

83 of 84 Good Genes Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic Corinne Foxx joins dad Jamie Foxx at a Los Angeles screening of Below the Belt on Oct. 1.