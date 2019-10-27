Keegan-Michael Key Gets Chatty in N.Y.C., Plus Liam Payne, Aaron Paul & More

By Karen Mizoguchi, Kate Hogan, Sophie Dodd and Diane J. Cho
October 27, 2019 06:00 AM

1 of 84

Sibling Spooks

Christopher Polk/Shutterstock

Paris Jackson, Michael Joseph Jackson Jr and Gabriel Glenn dressed up for the third annual Thriller Night Costume Party to benefit The Heal LA Foundation in Los Angeles.

2 of 84

To Fleabag, From Childish

Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Donald Glover presented Phoebe Waller-Bridge with an award at the British Academy Britannia Awards in Los Angeles.

3 of 84

Groovy Co-Hosts

Michael Kovac/Getty Images

Rande Gerber and Cindy Crawford attended their 2019 Casamigos Halloween Party in Beverly Hills.

4 of 84

Glittery Gals

Charley Gallay/Getty Images

Kerry Washington and Lupita Nyong’o looked glamorous at the 2019 British Academy Britannia Awards presented by Jaguar Land Rover and American Airlines in Beverly Hills.

5 of 84

Close Costars

John Salangsang/Variety/Shutterstock

Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston promoted The Morning Show at Variety x Apple TV+ Collaborations event in Los Angeles.

6 of 84

Talking Points

Slaven Vlasic/Getty

An animated Keegan-Michael Key visits Sway’s Universe at SiriusXM Studios in N.Y.C. on Friday.

Continued on next slide.
7 of 84

Fighting for Change

John Lamparski/Getty

Jane Fonda is arrested for the third week in a row (this time, with Ted Danson, not pictured) during the “Fire Drill Friday” Climate Change Protest in Washington, D.C., on Friday.

8 of 84

'Hi' Times

Splash News Online

Aaron Paul greets the crowd outside Build Studio in N.Y.C. on Friday.

9 of 84

Feeling Super

John Phillips/Getty

Liam Payne channels Clark Kent on Friday as he arrives to the KISS Haunted House Party at The SSE Arena, Wembley in London.

10 of 84

Foodie Friends

Tommaso Boddi/Getty

Niles Fitch, David Arquette and Samantha Harris stop for a photo during the Feeding America and LA Regional Food Bank celebrate Halloween with The Boys and Girls Club of Santa Monica on Thursday in L.A.

11 of 84

Spooky Set

Theo Wargo/Getty

Jameela Jamil mans the DJ booth during Spotify’s Halloween Costume Pop-Up event on Thursday in N.Y.C.

12 of 84

Business Casual

Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston match in black and denim at The Hollywood Reporter and AppleTV+ In Conversation With … The Morning Show on Thursday in L.A.

13 of 84

Double Trouble

Scott Kowalchyk/CBS

Meanwhile, their The Morning Show costar Steve Carell sits down with host Stephen Colbert on The Late Show on Thursday in N.Y.C.

14 of 84

Campus Crew

Carmen Mandato/Getty

Tyrese Gibson snaps a selfie with fans during the Black & Blue cast members’ visit to Morehouse College in Atlanta on Thursday.

15 of 84

Check This Out

Jared Siskin/Patrick McMullan via Getty

Kim Kardashian West and husband Kanye West smile at something on her phone during the FGI 36th annual Night of Stars Gala at Cipriani Wall Street on Thursday in N.Y.C.

16 of 84

Going Green

Bryan Bedder/Getty

Lili Reinhart dresses on-theme as American Express celebrates the refresh of Green from Amex on Thursday at Industria Williamsburg in Brooklyn, New York.

17 of 84

Boss Babes

Alexander Tamargo/Getty

Khloé Kardashian and Emma Grede are all hands on deck at their Good American Miami launch party on Thursday.

18 of 84

On the Mic

Marla Aufmuth/Getty

Tracee Ellis Ross speaks to the audience during the Texas Conference for Women 2019 at the Austin Convention Center on Thursday.

19 of 84

Name of the Game

Patrick Lewis/StarPix for Netflix/Shutterstock

Spike Lee shows support for pal Eddie Murphy at a special screening of his new Netflix film Dolemite Is My Name on Thursday in N.Y.C. 

20 of 84

Think Pink

Felipe Ramales/SplashNews.com

Yolanda Hadid and son Anwar color coordinate her pink patterned dress to his dyed locks as they leave The Mark Hotel in N.Y.C. on Thursday.

21 of 84

Lost in Thought

Jason Mendez/Getty

Jesse Plemons pulls a face during his visit to BuzzFeed’s AM to DM live morning show on Thursday in N.Y.C.

22 of 84

Sleight of Hand

Joshua Blanchard/Getty

David Blaine performs a magic trick with Ashton Kutcher during the Lawrence J. Ellison Institute of Transformative Medicine of USC’s Rebels with a Cause gala on Thursday in Santa Monica, California.

23 of 84

Dance Off

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

Stephen “tWitch” Boss and Ciara break it down while taping Friday’s episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show in Burbank, California.

24 of 84

Adidas Originators

David M. Benett/Getty

Run-DMC hits the stage to celebrate the launch of adidas LDN, the new flagship store opening on Oxford Street in London, on Thursday.

25 of 84

Turtleneck Time

Felipe Ramales/SplashNews.com

Katie Holmes is ready for sweater weather as she steps out for a quick snack in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.

26 of 84

Got Your Back

Gabe Ginsberg/FilmMagic
27 of 84

His Two 'Scents'

Corey Tenold

Billy Porter launches the Tiffany & Love Studio to celebrate the brand’s new fragrances for Him and for Her in N.Y.C. on Thursday.

28 of 84

On-Screen Antics

Isabel Infantes/PA Images/INSTARimages.com

Jason Momoa has Regina King and former Game of Thrones costar Emilia Clarke cracking up on Thursday during a taping of The Graham Norton Show in London.

29 of 84

Car & Driver

Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Jennifer Garner makes her way through a parking lot in Los Angeles on Thursday.

30 of 84

Star in Stripes

Vivien Killilea/Getty

After dropping two new songs in two days, Selena Gomez visits the SiriusXM Hollywood Studios on Thursday.

31 of 84

Work It Out

Robert O'Neil/Splash News Online

Kaia Gerber breaks a sweat on Thursday outside of her New York City gym.

32 of 84

Daddy's Girls

Jen Lowery/Splash News Online

Harry Connick Jr. cuddles up with wife Jill Goodacre and their daughters Georgia, Charlotte and Sarah on Thursday as he’s honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

33 of 84

Lady in Red

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty

Kendall Jenner makes her way down the runway on Thursday during the Giambattista Valli Loves H&M fashion show in London.

34 of 84

Speaker of the House

Marla Aufmuth/Getty

Soccer star Megan Rapinoe speaks on stage during the Texas Conference for Women 2019 at the Austin Convention Center on Thursday.

35 of 84

Phone Home

Splash News Online

Maya Hawke steps out solo in New York City on Thursday.

36 of 84

Double Trouble

John Lamparski/Getty

Brothers Scott and Chris Evans raise a glass at the Sell By film screening afterparty during the NewFest LGBTQ Film Festival on Wednesday in N.Y.C. 

37 of 84

King Kanye

Kevin Winter/Getty

Kanye West performs for a huge crowd at his Jesus Is King album and film experience on Wednesday at The Forum in L.A. 

38 of 84

Women in Power

Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock

Little Women writer and director Greta Gerwig (center) poses with leading ladies Meryl Streep, Florence Pugh, Saoirse Ronan and Laura Dern at a special screening of the film on Wednesday in L.A.

39 of 84

Shaken, Not Stirred

David M. Benett/Getty

We’ll have what he’s having! Jason Momoa attends an afterparty celebrating the re-opening of the Louis Vuitton New Bond Street Maison at Annabel’s in London on Wednesday. 

40 of 84

Gal's Night Out

David M. Benett/Getty

Gal Gadot poses at the afterparty celebrating the re-opening of the Louis Vuitton New Bond Street Station Maison at Annabel’s on Wednesday in London.

41 of 84

Color Pop

Gregg DeGuire/Getty

Naomi Watts and Isla Fisher look radiant at the 8th annual Australians in Film Awards Gala & Benefit Dinner in L.A. on Wednesday.

42 of 84

Party on the Potty

Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Wells Adams makes a pit stop at Poo-Pourri’s Giant Poo event on Wednesday in Santa Monica, California.

43 of 84

On Cloud Nine

Mark Sagliocco/Getty

Tyra Banks looks fierce at the Nine West Pop-Up Experience on Wednesday in N.Y.C. 

44 of 84

Making Lizzo Proud

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

Kathryn Hahn sings power anthem “Truth Hurts” by Lizzo during an interview with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show in N.Y.C. on Wednesday. 

45 of 84

King of the Sale

The Image Direct

Kit Harington of Game of Thrones flashes a smile while shopping in London’s Notting Hill after grabbing lunch with a pal on Wednesday. 

46 of 84

Looking Back

Vincent Sandoval/Getty

Maggie Gyllenhaal laughs onstage at a SAG-AFTRA Foundations Conversations Career Retrospective honoring her on Wednesday in L.A. 

47 of 84

Mama on the Move